Skillet Chicken Picante

This is a great break from the normal! Tortillas, cheese, picante sauce, tomatoes, onions. All in one skillet dish! Savor!

Recipe by Terri Jackson

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
  • Cube chicken breasts. Heat oil in a medium skillet. Add cubed chicken breasts, onion and garlic powder and saute until chicken is cooked through and no longer pink, about 15 to 20 minutes. Pour tomatoes and picante sauce over chicken mixture. Let simmer over medium heat until sauce has thickened, usually about 30 minutes. Place some of the mixture in a warm tortilla, add cheese and wrap. Repeat until all of the chicken mixture is gone!

Per Serving:
764 calories; protein 40.4g; carbohydrates 79g; fat 22.1g; cholesterol 93.8mg; sodium 1897.5mg. Full Nutrition
