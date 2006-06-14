Skillet Chicken Picante
This is a great break from the normal! Tortillas, cheese, picante sauce, tomatoes, onions. All in one skillet dish! Savor!
I used Penzey Chicken Taco spice in place of the seasonings. I added tomatoes with green chilis to the pan with chicken, then rolled chicken mixture in flour tortillas, then poured picante swauce over and baked at 400 for 30 minutes...YUMMY!Read More
This was pretty good. I'm giving it 3 stars because the hubby said it was "too tomato-y" and I partially agree...it could use a little bit more substance. At first I was worried that the sauce wouldn't thicken because 20 minutes had passed and it was still fairly liquidy, but I just kept it on the stove a bit longer, which worked out with the timing of my side dish. But we added cheese *and* sour cream to the burritos which gave it a bit more "oomph".Read More
My husband loves mexican, so i surprised him with this! I cooked the chicken in the slow cooker and put garlic on both sides. The last two hours, I put the picante sauce (specially made by my uncle!!!) in. I omitted the tomatoes, but added refried beans for the tortillas. I also served with black beans. Topped all with sour cream. YUM-BO!!!!!!
Prepared this recipe on the spur of the moment on 12/24/00 (always a busy time of year). Had chicken breasts that I needed to do something with, so I looked up allrecipe.com and found this recipe. Thanks
Great recipe, but it needs a little something green and fresh to brighten it up, so I added half a bell pepper sauted with the onion and to take this over the top, garnished with fresh cilantro.
Didn't appeal to me or my wife. Somehow, it is rather spicy but bland at the same time. Only thing you taste is tomato. Certainly easy to prepare, though, and probably a good recipe for kids.
Rather than use the tortillas, I served it over basmati rice, with peas. I kicked up the zest factor by using 16 oz. of medium picante sauce and 8 oz. of chipotle salsa.
easy to make and easy to modify! I added extra spices and only half as many crushed tomatoes. Quick and tasty over rice with cheese and tortillas to serve along.
A perfect quick lunch! Turned out MUCH more flavorful than I thought it would. I used my Pampered Chef Food Chopper to chop up the chicken (I cooked it beforehand) and onions and sauteed them together with the garlic powder and olive oil and then followed recipe to taste. We also used Monterey Jack instead of Cheddar as that was all I had. A delicious quick lunch, both my husband and I and our kids, 5 and 2, loved it!
this recipe was amazing :) at first taste the sauce seemed a bit too tomato-ey, yes, but adding about a teaspoon of cayenne and the same in creole seasoning turned it from ok to AWESOME. will definitely be making it again sometime. sour cream is an awesome addition as well on the tortillas, but not necessary, it's good either way.
This was SO easy and pretty darn good for a quick meal. I subbed items for what I had and thought it was great. Sauteed 1/2 cup green pepper and a 1/2 cup fresh tomato for the canned. Used onion powder for the onion (plus the picante had onion in it anyway). 1 Cup picante and a a bag of ready cooked sliced chicken. Made enough for 5 servings. Served with the cheese and sour cream in the torillas. FAST, SIMPLE AND GOOD. You really can't ask for more.
This was an easy recipe to prepare. My wife and I found it to good, but like others it was a strong tomato taste and it needed more bulk. It will do in a pinch, but not a regular. Thanks
A pretty good recipe. Quick to make and comes up tasty.
This was very good and so easy and quick to put together. I served it in flour tortillas with cheese, lettuce, sour cream and salsa on the side. Thanks for sharing your recipe.
