Erica's Delicious Slow Cooker Beef Roast

402 Ratings
  • 5 236
  • 4 112
  • 3 39
  • 2 9
  • 1 6

I love to make this very easy roast. It makes its own gravy and is oh, so tender and juicy! Best if served with mashed potatoes and green beans. Any cut of roast should work fine.

By Erica

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
8 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
9 hrs
total:
9 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large skillet over medium high heat, saute the roast in the oil for 15 minutes, or until all sides are well browned. Season with salt and pepper to taste and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Place the onion, carrots, garlic and parsley in the bottom of a slow cooker. Place the roast on top of the vegetables and pour the soup over the roast and the vegetables.

  • Cover the slow cooker and cook on low setting for 8 to 10 hours, stirring once.

  • Transfer roast to a serving platter and place the vegetables around it. Pour the roast gravy from the slow cooker into a gravy boat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
577 calories; protein 47.9g; carbohydrates 12.1g; fat 36.2g; cholesterol 145.2mg; sodium 650.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022