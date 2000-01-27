Erica's Delicious Slow Cooker Beef Roast

This was awesome. I tweaked it a little by adding 2 celery stalks with leaves which flavored the gravy nicely. I used 1 can of cream of mushroom soup, 1 can of cream of broccoli soup and a ½ cup of beef broth. I cut off all of the fat from a cross rib roast, tenderized it all over with a multi-blade meat tenderizer tool and browned the meat in a preheated skillet over high heat for only a couple of minutes per side. The meat was melt in your mouth tender and the gravy was delicious. There is no need to mince the garlic, just crush the garlic cloves with the handle of a knife and peel the husks from the cloves. No need to chop the celery either because you won’t be eating it, it’s just added for flavoring the meat and the gravy. I used the leftover meat and onions with some raw diced potatoes the next day for making roast beef hash and it was excellent. Thank you Erica for posting your recipe! Note: A multi-blade meat tenderizer tool is a must for tenderizing lower grades and cuts of meat. It breaks up the tough fibers in the meat. Use of a tenderizer tool also allows more marinade to penetrate into the meat. I have the Deni brand that has 49 razor sharp blades in a 2”x2” square pattern. Unfortunately I haven’t seen them in department stores. I had to buy mine on the internet. Jaccard is another good brand of a meat tenderizer.