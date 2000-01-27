Erica's Delicious Slow Cooker Beef Roast
I love to make this very easy roast. It makes its own gravy and is oh, so tender and juicy! Best if served with mashed potatoes and green beans. Any cut of roast should work fine.
Wonderful roast - I didn't bother browning it though. I used a 3lb. roast and put it over a layer of portabella mushrooms. I added 1/4 cup of beef broth and 3 Tbsp. of low sodium soy sauce along with 98% fat free cream of mushroom soup. I also added the garlic and parsley. I left out the carrots and cooked this on low for 8 hours. It was falling apart and delicious!Read More
My family didn't love this - not sure why. I've never cooked with canned soup before - maybe it was that. But it did make a nice, although fatty, gravy (and my meat was not very fatty). But here's something that may be interesting - because I put 2 roasts in the pot, after 9 hours the meat was still chewy. I had sliced up all the meat, but after dinner, returned all the leftovers to the crock pot with the gravy and cooked another two hours. Then it was nice and tender. So it is possible to return roast to cooking even after it's cooled and improve the texture.Read More
I made this twice, once with a two pound blade roast and the other with a 4 pound cross rib roast - both times I added a few drops of Worchestershire sauce, and both times about the best roast we have ever had! Not at all dry and very, very tasty. We had the leftovers with gravy on bread so we could enjoy it all over again. I cooked the roasts for about 9 hours.
This is one of my most favorite recipes! It is so very good and DH loves it. I add potatoes to mine and a can of beef broth. I saute the garlic in the oil used to brown the roast and then add the broth and the cream of mushroom soup. It is a family favorite!
How can you rate a recipe when you change all of the original ingredients? I hate when people do that!
I'm giving this a 5 even though it was a little bland. I was ecstatic when I found a Laura's Lean Beef roast at Target! It was only 2 pounds, so I searched for a recipe using a 2 pounder. Definitely use at least double the amount of carrots- I made it as written & wished I had used more. I also would cut down on the onion & maybe use the mushroom soup with either herbs or extra garlic. The cut of meat was totally lean- & fell apart! I took the suggestion of cooking for 7 hours & that was perfect- being that it is such a small roast. Turned out really tender & the amount of gravy was perfect. Thanks Erica!
Purty darn good slow cooked pot roast! Hubby loved it. The second time I made it I used beef stew meat and added a cup of beef broth and a tablespoon of worcestershire sauce. It makes a wonderful beef stew too!
This was fantastic! We seasoned the roast with a rub composed of 2 cloves of fresh crushed garlic and a 1/2 tsp.salt and 1/4 tsp of black pepper prior to browning. We also added a 1/4tsp of crushed red pepper and an additional two cloves of sliced garlic to the oil while it heated prior to browning; after that, we followed the recipe. Thank you for sharing!
Some have suggested adding dried onion soup mix to this recipe. Don't do it, unless you really crave salt and are very healthy. The recipe doesn't need it. As is I would rate this great tasting recipe a 4. It's good, it's fast to make, and it makes a tender roast, good enough for company. To jazz it up this time, I cooked the roast straight from the freezer following the recipe. Left it on high for a couple of hours before turning to low. I added fresh mushrooms, a dab of worchestershire sauce and balsamic vinegar (about 1 tsp. each. My roast was 1.66 pounds. I should have added more.). Cooked until the meat could be shredded. I shredded the meat. Added it back into the gravy and veggies and added some sour cream. Less than 1 cup. This made a strogenoff like mixture. I had some leftover spaghetti pasta that just had a dash of chili powder on it and a little olive oil, black pepper and some no salt and served the recipe over the pasta. Yum! I made a salad to go with. Oh, I used a low salt mushroom soup. I should have made my own, but didn't have the time to do so this morning. I left out the garlic as I can't have it. Still was very flavorful, a great tender roast.
I made this for my family & they loved it.. I added 1/4 cup beef broth and 1 package onion soup mix. Basicly I combined this recipe with Awesome Slow Cooker Pot Roast.
The key here, as one other reviewer found, is to use cream of celery soup rather than the mushroom soup called for. I also left out garlic; one can always sprinkle on garlic salt or powder to the finished product on the plate, if desired. Truly a WONDERFUL sauce; didn't even thicken it, and it was just right. SO good that I ate it the next day as a vegetarian meal without the meat! Truly, it is crucial to the flavor of the dish to sear the meat before putting it into the crock pot. Do NOT skip this step; you'll notice the difference! One more piece of advice; pour about 3 tablespoons of Worcestershire into the soup mixture; gives a wonderful nother dimension of flavor to this dish.
I will be using this recipe from now on, we loved it. I just added a couple additional items: Potatoes, carrots and quartered onion layered the bottom of my large crock pot. Browned both sides of 3.65 lbs roast on top of stove then placed on top of veggies. Next I mixed 1 can condensed mushroom soup, 1 pkg of dry onion soup mix and 1 cup of beef broth together. Then I added some minced garlic to the liquid. Also added some garlic to the roast pot as well as some cilantro leaves-left out the parsley. Then I added the liquid mixture to the roast and veggies. Also added a few shakes of worcester sauce. Cooked for approx. 9 hours. Added chopped celery in the last 2 hours of cook time. Lots of liquid in ending result, making a wonderful and flavorful gravy. Thanks...
I have done roasts basically this way for years and they always turn out great. Someone mentioned about "an odd taste that a few in the family did not like". It could well be that the roast took on a burned taste if it was actually browned on all sides for 15 minutes over med-high heat. That is much too long for the browning process. Two or three minutes on each side is plenty of time at that temp and anything longer would give it a hard, possibly burned crust.
Excellent recipe. I noticed that everyone adds their special spice here and there, but thats OK, because everyone is different and has their own tastes. I'm no different. I've made it exactly like the recipe calls for and it's great. After a few meals, I too started adding a few items. I always cube a few potatoes and slice 1 1/2 sweet onions to the roast. Like some others, I add a tablespoon of L&P sauce. I also add one teaspoon of Gravy Master browning sauce, one teaspoon of liquid smoke and a can of cream of potato soup. This is all done using a 2 lb. roast. (I like to use Londoin Broil.) Just remember, everyone has different tastes, and no change in this recipe should be considered right or wrong. Also remember that Erica's original recipe makes a perfect roast, too.
I have made this recipe for at least 50 years. I sear a 3-5# roast in a Dutch oven, with onions. Add the mushroom soup, onion soup, little Worchestershire sauce, potatoes and a bag of baby carrots. Put it in the oven at 350* for 3 hours. Then I go to church. When I come home it is to a complete meal, already cooked. Too easy. I have also done it in a slow cooker when I had to work all day....Turned out about the same. Great recipe!! I think a chuck roast works best....more flavor...
Really good, and made the house smell amazing all day. Cooked in a Crockpot for 8 hours. I omitted garlic and parsley. I did brown the meat beforehand. I used 1 can of Cream of Mushroom soup and 1/2 can of Beef Broth and a few shakes of Worcestershire sauce. The meat was literally falling apart. Will make again!
This is a great recipe. I do suggest using canned beef and mushroom soup if you can find it. Some stores don't have it but it makes a huge difference in roast and stews that have any type of beef in them. I also use a bay leaf and add all of the veggies you list. I love your recipe as is too but I do change soups to the dehydrated ones sometimes or add along with the mushroom soup. Thanks for this one!
THIS WAS AWESOME. I DO NOT USUALLY CARE MUCH FOR POT ROAST BECAUSE IT ALWAYS COMES OUT DRY. THE SEARING PROCESS MUST BE THE SECRETE. EVERYTHING ELSE I DID THE SAME EXCEPT I ADDED ABOUT 2 TEASPOONS OF 'BETTER THAN BOUILLON' BRAND BOUILLON TO THE GRAVEY WHICH GAVE A VERY RICH FLAVOR.I HIGHLY RECOMMEND 'BTB'. IT IS SO MUCH BETTER THAN REGULAR BOUILLON; THE 'VEGETABLE BASE' IS BEST AND IT IS USED EXACTLY THE SAME WAY AS REGULAR BOUILLON.
Try using Golden Mushroom soup instead of the regular - more flavor and a brown gravy, not white. Good recipe and a litttle Worchester sauce certainly perks it up.
This was great- so tender and delicious. I used Pacific Foods Natural Cream of Chicken soup, a pound of baby carrots, and added a few potatoes too. We ate this with peas and Quick and Easy Yorkshire Pudding, also from this site. This did not look like it'd make much gravy at first, but by the time we ate it, there was plenty. Cooked on High for 1.5 hours, then set the temp to Low and this was ready to eat in about 6 hours. (I used a meat thermometer to make sure).
An important watchword of the reviews has been the reminder to keep enough liquid in the pot throughout the cooking; to aid in this process, I always add about a half cup of good red wine; obviously it also imparts a wonderful subtle flavor, as well.
I like this kind of recipes. Easy yet good and tweakable. I am not sure why so many people have bad experience with this. Perhaps different brand of canned soup used? I used Campbell. And I brown the meat using a cast iron skillet until it is dark using high heat to keep the moisture inside the meat. I can definitely tell that browning makes a difference, especially the gravy. It is what gives the gravy the dark brown color. In addition, I added a cup of chicken broth.
Truly my favorite roast beef dinner ever. Used 3 cloves of garlic not 4 and cookedon low for 8 hours. Peeled red potatoes, carrots and onion on bottom, then browned rump roast. Vegies cooked to perfection! Roasst could note be more tender. My husband says it is better thann his Moms. And believe me that is really saying something. This is def. a KEEPER
It was to be a very long and busy day today. I had a 3 1/2 lb boneless chuck in the freezer and decided I'd do this with it. I was out of carrots so I didn't add those. I didn't bother to brown the meat since it was frozen. I just put it in the crockpot. I didn't add any liquid but it made a lot of good gravy. The meat was so tender it was nearly falling apart. It also browned nicely. No knife was needed to cut this.
I made this recipe for my valentine and he loved it! I did add a few things per some suggestions listed in other reviews below; roasted garlic mushroom soup, beef broth and Worcestershire sauce in addition I also added pearl onions, mushrooms and more then 16 carrots!! It was fabulous--I will definitely be making this again! I posted a picture of my finished product -- check it out. Enjoy! Golda
A MUST for roast beef lovers. It was soooo tender and juicy. I used Cream of Chicken soup and served it all with mashed potatoes. YUM!!!! Thanks, Erica!!
I loved the fact that I was able to use different cuts of beef and still the roast came out perfect in the slow cooker.
Delicious! Added potatoes, used just 1 can of soup, and browned meat first - you can do a lot to this recipe & it still tastes great!
I tried this recipes it was very, very good, the roast came out so tender, My husband really enjoyed it!
followed receipe, added 1 extra can of mushroom and added few tbls of brown seasoning sauce, gave it a real nice brown color. Would recommend high setting on crock pot.
To die for! Two cans of soup and a good splash of Worcestershire sauce and my trusty Italian herb mix. The beef was frozen and nine hours later it was so tender I had to serve it with a fork.
I bought a sirloin tip roast by mistake (it was mixed in the top round roasts), so needed a recipe to fit. This one worked quite well. Here's my changes: If you have the time, slow cook the roast one day, wrap the roast and store the gravy separately. Then slice the roast very thin the next day. About an hour before dinner combine the slices with the gravy and simmmer on low. In addition, I used an entire pound of baby carrots and added the celery and red wine as suggested by previous reviewers. Served with golden mashed potatoes to sop up all that good gravy. This is a good stick-to-the-ribs fall/winter dinner. My husband loved it.
Made this tonight - so good! I used golden cream of mushroom soup and like some of the other reviews - I added Worcestershire and a cup of Beef Broth to the soup. I also added celery to the veggies. I will absolutely make this again.
fabulous! the roast was so juicy and tender it cut like butter. It made so much gravy, and the carrots were amazing! When it was done, we could have eaten 5 more! i served it with garlic mashed red potatos. yum yum! i think i added a little extra garlic and a couple stalks of celery as well. Thanks Erica!
I had a slightly larger chuck roast than the recipe called for. I think it would have been better if I had taken the time to trim all the fat off because I ended up with very greasy gravy. Also, I think mine needed a second can of cream of mushroom soup as I had very little gravy after cooking for the prescribed amount of time. It was really good though.
Very tasty! I threw the onions & some potatoes in while I seared the meat, which carmelized the onions & cut my crock pot time since I didn't have 8 hours. Simple & delicious.
Awesome! Added half a dry onion soup mix to the mix and it was great. Cooked a beef shoulder roast.
Cooked my first beef roast with this recipe. The delicious smells tortured the whole family all day, and we weren't disappointed when dinner time arrived! The roast was really moist, and had a creamy taste. I served it with potatoes, corn, and green beans. The juice from the roast also made a wonderful gravy for the potatoes. Thank you for such an awesome recipe!
This was awesome. I tweaked it a little by adding 2 celery stalks with leaves which flavored the gravy nicely. I used 1 can of cream of mushroom soup, 1 can of cream of broccoli soup and a ½ cup of beef broth. I cut off all of the fat from a cross rib roast, tenderized it all over with a multi-blade meat tenderizer tool and browned the meat in a preheated skillet over high heat for only a couple of minutes per side. The meat was melt in your mouth tender and the gravy was delicious. There is no need to mince the garlic, just crush the garlic cloves with the handle of a knife and peel the husks from the cloves. No need to chop the celery either because you won’t be eating it, it’s just added for flavoring the meat and the gravy. I used the leftover meat and onions with some raw diced potatoes the next day for making roast beef hash and it was excellent. Thank you Erica for posting your recipe! Note: A multi-blade meat tenderizer tool is a must for tenderizing lower grades and cuts of meat. It breaks up the tough fibers in the meat. Use of a tenderizer tool also allows more marinade to penetrate into the meat. I have the Deni brand that has 49 razor sharp blades in a 2”x2” square pattern. Unfortunately I haven’t seen them in department stores. I had to buy mine on the internet. Jaccard is another good brand of a meat tenderizer.
Recipe is very easy to follow - however, it's not clear as to whether you should reconstitute the cream of mushroom soup.
I thought that this roast came out great with one modification. I followed the advice of some other reviewers and added a packet of lipton onion soup mix. My friends thought it was great, and was even better the next day!
This is a delicious recipe! I used a 4.5 lbs roast which I cooked for 2 hours on high, then 5 hours on low. I altered the recipe a little by shaking some worcestershire sauce over the beef first, and adding 2 cans mushroom soup with 1 cup water and 2 beef oxo sachets for the gravy mixture. When it was done I thickened the gravy with a little "Bisto Brown Gravy" thickening powder. I was glad that I read the reviews before making this. After hearing all the wonderful comments about the carrots...I anticipated much delight for these at my dinner table, so I used about 40 carrots and 2 onions! This recipe was such a hit...and I've now just told my mother about it and she's going to make it this weekend when we come to visit...Can't wait!! Yum Yum!
Great recipe. Followed except for the garlic and parsley due to personal preference. I saw there was not going to be enough gravy so I added l l/2 cups of beef broth to the mushroom soup along with a few shakes of worchestershire for flavor and color. Due to time, I didn't use the crock pot but put the onions, carrots and roast in a covered roaster, topped with the gravy mixture, and baked it at 350 for 3 hours. With l l/2 hours to go, I added some quartered potatoes with the skin on. Turned out tender and perfect. As others stated, be sure and brown your roast.
This was good, but I thought the mushroom soup was a bit much. Next time I'll try something different or just do broth, and then make gravy. I followed a reviewer's suggestion of adding a bit of worcestershire, and balsamic vinegar. That added some flavor.
I'm giving the base recipe 5 starts but my cooker must be running hot. It is a newer 7qt Rival and if I hadn't gotten home early today I would have had mush, even though it would have been good tasting mush! I didn't have the creamed soup so I used a can of condensed beef broth, pack of Lipton's onion soup, 2T of Worcestershire sauce, and a 1/2t each of garlic and onion powder. I also added lots of potatoes, carrots, celery and a quartered onion. Made some gravy from the drippings after straining and had a great dinner with plenty of leftovers!!
Delicious! Came out very tender. I added 2 cups of beef broth and a dash of Worcestire sauce and teh gravy was very tasty. Possibly the best think I have ever made with my slow cooker!
I also add 1 can of french onion soup mix with the mushroom soup. We love it cooked this way. No matter what cut of meat it is so tender.
I have never wrote a review, and I knew that I had to for this recipe, I made this with a few modifications, but here is what I did. I browned my roast in olive oil, then browned garlic in the oil that I browned my meat in. I set the meat aside and i had put 1 can of cream of celery soup in the crock pot, as well as 1 can of beef broth, about a lb of green beans, 3 red potatoes, the garlic, 1/2 onion quartered, and then put the roast on top, then I sprinkled about 1 tsp(I eyeballed it) of Ms Dash on top of the roast, as well as about 1 T of Daddy Hinkles on top then set it on low for 13 hrs, and OMG it was divine!!
hubby liked it; I put in onion soup mix as some of the reviewers suggested and I didn't care for the onion flavor. I think it would have been better w/out the onion mix added. the roast was wonderfully tender and the gravy was yummers!
Very good. I added some other veggies (about 5 potatoes and 2 stalks of celery, cut up), 1 cup of beef broth and 2 Tbsp Worcestshire. Next time I may add add'l spices to jazz it up a bit. I'll also have to experiment with different soups and cuts of meat. I used a 3.5 lb boneless chuck roast which I thought would be perfect, but it actually ended up on the tough/stringy side. Could've just been that particular roast, though. Was in the slow cooker about 6.5 hours on Low.
I used the standardized recipe. I shared the meal with friends who said that it was the best pot roast they'd ever eaten. I even got the comment, "This might be better than my grandma's." It also made my entire apartment smell delicious!
This was very good. The gravy was wonderful and so easy. I always struggled makeing gravy out of the slow cooker. Because other said this recipe did not have a lot of flavor I added worchestershire sauce Italian seasoning,salt and pepper. I will be making this again.
This is a great recipe. Only cooked it for 6 hrs and was very tender and delicious
This recipe was so easy, and very tasty. I wished there were potatoes included, but they always get mushy when I add them to a roast, so I cut up some potatoes, boiled them for 10 minutes, then threw them into the slow cooker for about 30 minutes to pick up the flavour of the gravy. Delicious.
Next time I would omit the salt. I found it a little salty due to the bouillon cubes. I'd like to even possibly put less bouillon in it in order to cut down on the salt
Nice change from all the recipes that use tomato. Makes a nice gravy and it's fast.. I added three large potatoes quartered on the bottom, definitely a keeper.
This is perfect. My hubby said, now this is what roast is supposed to taste like! Finally!! I got it right!
This roast was the most delicious roast I have ever made! I used the carrots the second time I made it, but not the first, and I prefer it without carrots. The carrots seems to make it sweeter. But other than that, it was a hit!! I didn't even need to use a knife, it was so tender! The more garlic, the better! Try putting extra, fresh mushrooms in too! Makes great gravy!
Quick, easy, and delicious! I followed other's suggestion to add 1 c of beef stock (1 beef bouillon dissolved in water) for additional liquid because it turns into this great gravy. I cooked it for 9 hours on low and definitely suggest the longer cooking time - it comes out super tender! I also sliced up the meat at the 7 hour mark and just let it stew in the sauce, which I also highly recommend. Great recipe if you're in the mood for some comfort food!
Don't need to add water or broth to crock pot- soup and roast will liquify plenty and the gravy will be thick and yummy also.
Very Very Easy to make. I had some relatives in town and decided on this wonderful dish. I used about 1/4 cup of Balsamic Vinegar also. It definately made a delicious gravy. I will do this again and again and again!!
As good as it gets for a roast.
Loved it!! Added mushrooms and left out parsely. Easiest and Tastiest pot roast ever!
I used a mixture of this recipe and another one and it turned out great. I had 4 lbs of chuck roast. Didn't have condensed soup so it was 14 oz of regular cream of mushroom. Put in one cup of beef broth, a package of onion soup mix and one cup of 7up. Omitted parsley, less carrots, more garlic. Browned meat before putting it into crockpot. Resulted in a juicy, tender, roast. I think I'll continue to play with this recipe. Next time I won't put in the beef broth but will add red wine and worcestershire sauce. It's a good recipe. You won't be disappointed!
Very easy and good. The roast turned out so tender, it almost just fell apart. I followed some of the suggestions: added a can of french onion soup, dredged the meat in flour and sauteed the meat for only 2 minutes per side and added a little Worcestershire sauce and extra seasoning. It's mild tasting, so be sure to add a little extra seasoning if you like things with a little more taste.
Was so delicious!My 2 kids loved it!a keeper...
I did this recipe but I also added Worcestershire sauce and beef broth. The meat cooked in 6 hours with the meat cutting like butter. It is very delicious
This is my first review, I had to rate this recipe because it is so good. I didn't use onions or carrots because my husband hates them, but this came out so good it didn't matter. Served it with mash potatoes and the gravy was to die for! Thanks
I just have to say how amazing this dish tasted. omg i will never make roast any other different ways. At first when i put the cream of mushroom in the pot i was like how am i goin to get gravy but when it cooked over time all the juiced from the mean mixed with the cream of mushroom and made this delicouse gravy. I recommend this to everyone.
Followed the recipe exactly. Turned out nice and flavorful.
I have made this twice, both times using a larger cut of meat and added about a half cup of red wine. I have also lowered the cooking time to about 7 hrs. The carrots are yummy! Not mushy. The gravy is good too! A must try for anyone "afraid" to cook a roast.
Made it just as the recipe says to (except I almost doubled it) and it turned out wonderful and moist. Makes a great gravy for rice or potatoes.... yummmmmmmmy!
Thank Erica for a great recipe - very delicious!!! Added pototoes to the carrots and onion.... was supurb!!!
I read the reviews and tweaked it. I only had a 1.5 lb boneless blade roast. Inserted sliced garlic into meat, seared for 2 minutes on each side only. Searing keeps the juices in the meat, so no need to overcook. Then salt, pepper. Put atop veggies in crockpot, same veggies as recipe, but added a turnip, and small red potatoes. Topped with Worscestershire all over meat (maybe 10-12 drops) mushroom soup, splash of red wine. Kept in crocktop for 7 hours on low, but could have stayed there for another 2 hours for even more tender meat. The sauce was amazing, great for dipping soft bread.
Made this for Sunday dinner and it was a hit. Went a little lite on the salt and increased the garlic a little bit.
I did not care for this recipe.
This was good ! I made exactly as written with the exception of adding a 2nd can of cream of mushroom. I will probably make this again and add some extra veggies next time.
Very tasty! My adjustments: I coated the meat in flour and seasonings and seared it in fresh garlic and onion. I added a can of cream of celery ( we like a lot of gravy!) and used beef broth. I added a tbsp of Worcestershire as well. I cooked the vegetables in the pot just to cut down on the prep work, they turned out great as well. I used a beef shoulder roast, and while it was tasty, it wasn't falling apart like I really wanted, though it was still easily cut with a steak knife.. I don't feel this is due to anything relating to this recipe though, I think it was just a tough piece of meat- I plan on making it again with the same cut of meat, and I plan on adding several more hours in the pot ( a couple on high) to see if that does the trick .
Great recipe! I used suggestions from others and: dredged meat in flour before browning, used 1 pound of baby carrots, replaced cream soup with 1 can beef broth & 3T Worcestershire, and added 1 packet McCormick's Beef Stew Seasoning Mix. Excellent! Served at big family dinner with roasted potatoes and two recipes from this site: Yum Yum Green Beans and Amish Slaw. Rave reviews from all...and so easy. Thank you, Erica!!
Home run at my house. Seasoned the flour with salt, season salt, plenty of ground black pepper, garlic powder and Italian seasoning blend before browning the roast. Added 1/2 package of onion soup mix to the top of roast after placing mushroom soup on top. Added a little water and a couple of splashes of red wine. Also, included two bay leaves in crock pot. Excellent. Made my BF very happy. :-)
Sooo good! It made an amazing gravy for the mashed potatoes I made along with it.
This recipe turned out terrible. But my family endured it. The meat was done before 2 1/2 hours. It did not make its own sauce. My vegetables burnt. The worst thing ever that you could have named happened to this recipe.
Very good. The roast was so tender and juicy!
This is so delicious. Only thing I did differently was to use fresh whole carrots and Golden Mushroom Soup. This is my go to recipe. Thank you so much.
Have made it twice using a 2 lb. or larger roast and adding 1/2 C. Red Wine to deglaze the pan. Also added 1 Tblsp. Worcestershire, 8 oz. sliced Mushrooms and 1 C. Beef Broth before putting the roast in the slow cooker. My husband loves this recipe and would eat it every week. Downpat
This was the very best roast recipe I have ever tried!! The roast was so tender and tasty, and the gravy was delicious! My husband insists that I make this again. It was so good we couldn't bear to give even a scrap to our dog. She's pouting!
This came out amazing! Ready at dinnertime, made the house smell amazing, super easy. My hubby doesn't like the texture of onions, so I use dehydrated onions. SO GOOD! Thanks for the great recipe.
very very easy and super good!
Delicious. I had no cream of mushroom soup so I used cream of broccoli. I also served this atop egg noodles. Very, very good!
Wonderful Recipe! I made this roast for Christmas Day instead of the traditional turkey. I roast my 4lb roast for 28 minutes on 500 after seasoning it with kosher salt, fresh ground black pepper and rubbed with fresh garlic. What a WOW factor it brought to our dinner table and taste buds!!
I tried this for a change from the regular recipe that I use. It was ok, if a bit bland. We ate it, so it wasn't a failure, but I don't think I'll use this recipe again. I'm always looking for oohs and aahs, this needs majors adjustments for that to happen.
Delicious! Best slow cooker beef pot roast. I used a 3 lbs blade roast and followed the same cooking times. I didn't have any parsley, but I added gourmet dried mushrooms about 2 hours into cooking (followed instructions on package). I used Keg steak seasoning instead of the salt and pepper. Used 1 can of Campbell's cream of mushroom and garlic soup, double the mini-carrots and 2 stalks of celery on the bottom along with the onion and garlic. I took the advice of others and added a little worchestershire sauce. Will definitely make this again.
This was excellent and juicy. I didn't have parsley and don't generally cook with it anyway, so I used fresh rosemary and thyme instead. Otherwise, this recipe was made as stated, with one more addition -- 1/2 package of onion soup mix. Delicious!
I haven't made this recipe, but it reminds me of the roasts my mom made years ago. The only difference is it was incased in foil and baked in the oven. She added small onions and she sprinkled an envelope of onion soup over the roast before sealing the foil.
I didn't have the soup, so I just made a thick white sauce with butter, milk, and flour, which I then spiced with the parsley plus -- based on other reviews -- balsamic vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, and my favorite seasoning mix. I may have added a bit too much Worcestershire, but overall, the result was fantastic. I also used potatoes instead of carrots (again, just what I had). The gravy/sauce from this was just fabulous. I served it with a loaf of crusty bread for dipping, and that was my favorite part! So I think it is all a matter of what spices/flavors you like, and being sure to include those to make this recipe a bit better.
This was great. I loved the flavor. I made it for a dinner party and my guests couldn't get enough of it. Looking forward to making again.
Quick to put together for those busy days. Very good!
I made this recipe this past weekend and I'm truly up in the air about it. I thought the vegetables tasted amazing however, I wasn't impressed with the meat. The top of the roast was pretty dry but the bottom of the roast that had been cooking in the liquid all day was tender. My husband enjoyed it, but I still need to tinker with it a bit more to make it a dynamite recipe.
I used cream of celery soup (it's what I had on hand) and omitted the parsley because we didn't have any. Still, this recipe was a winner. The meat just fell apart, and the gravy was delicious.
