D's Famous Salsa

IMHO this is THE way to make salsa. I've been making it this way for a couple of years now, as this is how a Mexican lady I used to work with told me she made hers. This is great as is. Some additions I've made at times include adding tomatillas to the food processor, or after the pulsing adding chilli powder, cumin, chipotle powder or chipotle sauce from the can, or corn and black beans, drained. Also, I do usually drain the tomatoes, and instead of fresh onions I often throw into the food processor either frozen diced onions or a frozen "fajita" blend of sliced bell peppers and onions (a staple in my freezer.) I pulse the frozen food first with the garlic and cilantro, then add the chiles, then the tomatoes for a quick pulse. I like using the frozen peppers and onions b/c it's quick and easy, which works out great b/c I'm lazy. Also, it has the added benefit of chilling the salsa immediately, and if you let it sit in the fridge it doesn't seem to take as long for the flavors to really marry. I keep these ingredients on hand and can whip up a batch of this in under five minutes, seriously, I've timed myself, and I'm spoiled for other salsas. This salsa makes Old El Paso seem like chunky ketchup was boiled with onion powder, then pasteurized and bottled. And even some so-called "fresh" salsas made with chopped fresh tomatoes can be so bland. This recipe alone makes it worth buying a food processor, or, as I call it, a "salsa machine."