D's Famous Salsa

4.6
1168 Ratings
  • 5 894
  • 4 192
  • 3 53
  • 2 17
  • 1 12

This is a Texas recipe I've developed and refined over many years. It's very fast, easy, and I usually have everything on hand. I often give it as gifts to my family back East.

Recipe by Denise Smith

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
Directions

  • Place the tomatoes, onion, garlic, lime juice, salt, green chiles, and cilantro in a blender or food processor. Blend on low to desired consistency.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
16 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 3.9g; fat 0.1g; sodium 282.9mg. Full Nutrition
