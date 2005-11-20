D's Famous Salsa
This is a Texas recipe I've developed and refined over many years. It's very fast, easy, and I usually have everything on hand. I often give it as gifts to my family back East.
Thie recipe was amazing. The only things I would suggest are 1. buying Hunt's tomatoes - don't substitute with a generic brand. 2. draining the tomatoes, unless you like a really runny salsa. 3. only blending on pulse a few times - I'm talking seconds. The first batch I made was very runny, but the second one was AMAZING, and I got so many compliments on it!! :) Thanks!Read More
I was really disappointed with this recipe after all the wonderful reviews. It just didn't have much of a taste to it and I followed the recipe exactly. Blending it was a big mistake also, it gives it a watery consistency.Read More
I loved this but I don't like uncooked canned tomatoes so I used fresh Roma, my garden is full in summer so I make this as often as I can. Always a hit at get together's. Try the fresh tomatoes you won't be sorry.
Wonderful tasting salsa. I did do a few changes in the recipe. I used Mexican stewed tomatoes, fresh jalapeno's, lemon juice in place of lime, lots of cilantro and added about a teaspoon of chili powder to mine. All our favorite Mexican restaurants tell us to use the chili powder. Thanks for the recipe.
Words cannot describe how I feel about this recipe. It's soooo good. I was skeptical that it could really taste fresh with canned tomatoes, but it truly does. I didn't change a thing and it was mild and flavorful. When you originally chop your onions, leave them a little on the big side, that way when you blend them, they won't be puried and be overpowering. Also, don't over blend the salsa. After reading reviews, it seems some have complained about the consistency, that it's too runny. I didn't drain my tomatoes, but only pulsed my blender a few times. The consistency was perfect. I've eaten chips and salsa for lunch 2 days in a row now. I'm addicted and will make this regularly. Thanks so much!
Good as it is, but if you're looking for more of a homemade, less sweet taste try using fresh cut Mexican style canned tomatoes in lieu of the stewed tomatoes. I also added a jalapeno to give it more flavor, and added green onions for less of a "canned" taste. Wonderful! Tastes just like the salsa at our favorite Mexican restaurant.
[I rated this recipe once before. I do NOT blend the tomatoes, because I like chunky sauce. Everyone is SO impressed with the recipe!] Original review: "A KEEPER! - and also to share! Anyone who objects to canned, and/or Ro-Tel tomatoes should remember that purchased salsa has been cooked and processed. This recipe has the additional fresh ingredients which takes it FAR above the average purchased salsa (and much cheaper than store prices). Thanks so VERY much for sharing!" [If you want "chunky salsa" do NOT use the blender].
This is a quick and easy recipe for delicious salsa-the key is to blend the ingredients for a few seconds. Tastes even better the second day.
This is an absolutely fantastic recipe. I make it for all the parties that we go to - and continue to get lots of requests for it! It is very important to remember to drain the tomatoes - otherwise it is too runny. This has joined my recipe book as one of my 'regulars'.
Wow! Now, this is some really good salsa! No wonder the word "famous" is in the title! I've been searching for a really good salsa recipe and I think I've finally come across some really good stuff. I cut the recipe in half and used a 14.5 oz. can of fire roasted tomatoes. Instead of green chiles I opted to used 1 Tbsp. of jalepeno as that's what I had on hand. I added 2 tsp. of apple cider vinegar, 2 tsp. of minced garlic from the jar, and 1/2 tsp. of sugar. I put this into my mini food processor and let it go.... I put it in the fridge for a couple of hours to let the flavors blend and this is now my "go to" salsa recipe. Perfect with warm tortilla chips!
Excellant recipe! In addition to the base, I used an additional 1/4 of an onion, 12oz of jalapeno's, a teaspoon of red pepper, a teaspoon of cayenne and a dash of chives.
I won 3rd in a Salsa competion with this recipe. I gave you full kudos Denise. It tasted great!
I made this months ago and forgot to rate it. It is one of the best homemade salsa's that I have ever had! I do not use stewed tomato's...I used a large can of diced tomato's with the chili's already added. A little extra lime juice, cilantro and a few dashes of hot sauces and it is wonderful! I even make my own tortilla chips for an added treat. Just use plain tortilla's...cut up into triangles....brush a little oil...a little salt and add spices of your liking and put in the oven at about 300 degrees for about 7-8 minutes. Try this salsa and make your own chips and I can promise...you will not be dissapointed.
IMHO this is THE way to make salsa. I've been making it this way for a couple of years now, as this is how a Mexican lady I used to work with told me she made hers. This is great as is. Some additions I've made at times include adding tomatillas to the food processor, or after the pulsing adding chilli powder, cumin, chipotle powder or chipotle sauce from the can, or corn and black beans, drained. Also, I do usually drain the tomatoes, and instead of fresh onions I often throw into the food processor either frozen diced onions or a frozen "fajita" blend of sliced bell peppers and onions (a staple in my freezer.) I pulse the frozen food first with the garlic and cilantro, then add the chiles, then the tomatoes for a quick pulse. I like using the frozen peppers and onions b/c it's quick and easy, which works out great b/c I'm lazy. Also, it has the added benefit of chilling the salsa immediately, and if you let it sit in the fridge it doesn't seem to take as long for the flavors to really marry. I keep these ingredients on hand and can whip up a batch of this in under five minutes, seriously, I've timed myself, and I'm spoiled for other salsas. This salsa makes Old El Paso seem like chunky ketchup was boiled with onion powder, then pasteurized and bottled. And even some so-called "fresh" salsas made with chopped fresh tomatoes can be so bland. This recipe alone makes it worth buying a food processor, or, as I call it, a "salsa machine."
Mmm, mmm good! I have been looking for a great recipe for homemade salsa for years, and finally found one! I accidentally bought canned whole tomatoes instead of stewed tomatoes, but the result was wonderful. It could have used more chiles for more spice, but was great anyway. My husband and I really like lime, so we added some extra lime juice as well as some small pieces of lime. I love cilantro, and the amount called for in the recipe suited my taste just fine. Excellent recipe, and definitely a keeper!
Use the reipe as an excellent base and then add more ingreients to taste. I added twice as many green chiles and also used vinegar, cayenne pepper and chili powder to taste, couple teaspoons each gve it a little kick...very bland without.I was also fortunate enough to use fresh tomatoes...end masterpiece was 5-stars. Family was very impressed. Better than half the restaurant salsas.
Very good. I doubled the recipe and cooked it for 30 minutes, decanted it into several jars and froze it. We eat TONS of this stuff and it's useful in lots of recipes. Only difference was the addition of a couple of tablespoons of white vinegar. Didn't use the food processor but a potato masher (after it was cooked) to make the pieces of tomato smaller and more consistant in size. It makes good gifts and I always get blue ribbon reports!
Delicious! I made sure to drain the tomatoes well and did not use a food processor. I simply chopped everything finely and mixed together. This salsa tastes just like my favorite restraunt salsa, I will be sharing it with my family for sure!
I've made this a few times now and its really good. I've used roma tomatoes, hunts stewed, and store brand stewed tomatoes..The hunts stewed were by far the best. And also make sure to drain the tomatoes first or it will be a little too runny :)
This recipe was excellent and went over well with family and friends. One modification I always do when making homemade salsa is to saute the onions and jalapeno first. I also followed some advice of other reviewers (added some fresh tomatoes, used Mexican Style stewed tomatoes, added green onions and more cilantro). It gives the salsa a really nice mellow taste without sacrificing any flavor. Would definitely make this again.
I can't believe so many enjoyed the canned tomatoes! I think the recipe was wonderful but would definitely use fresh roma tomatoes next time!
Love this salsa! I throw all the ingredients in a food processor and have fresh salsa in minutes. I have played with the ingredients a little. More garlic and more jalapeno pepper and less cilantro suits our palates a little better.
This salsa turned out very well. My only complaint is the watery-ness. Next time, I think I will only use one can of tomatoes (and drain it well) and add a nice fresh tomato to the salsa. I may have also over-blended... I'll ease that up next time as well. This is a great recipe that everyone loved. It is also good warm!
Excellent salsa recipe! The only things that I did differently were that I added some extra cilantro and used 1 can of tomatoes and then used fresh Roma tomatoes instead of the other can. My family has gobbled up almost all of the salsa in one dinner sitting and the recipe makes a decent amount of salsa. I went to go get the salsa out of the fridge to eat it this evening and caught my mom eating it in her room. She said "this is so good!" That's all I needed to hear.
Altho I liked the salsa, I wasn't really blown away by it. Here are my reasons: 1. You can't control the consistancy. My recommendation is that if you don't want your salsa to be more like a smooth gazpacho, then, chop everything separately and do the tomatoes last and very carefully. Otherwise, you'll end up with a smooth "paste" like I did. 2. The flavor was bland. There wasn't much kick at all. I recommend roasting the garlic, adding something else to it to give it some flavor. Maybe roasted red peppers? I even added jalepenos but got little results. it was okay, but really not what I would rate as famous or special. Very average. So, my recommendations are more flair to the flavor and processing each ingredient separately so you can keep a more salsa like consistancy.
I used one can of Mexican style stewed tomatoes and one can of diced tomatoes (with no salt added). I added a dash of chili powder and only 1/2 a teaspoon of salt because I felt that there would be enough from the stewed tomatoes. I used 1/2 of one fresh jalapeno (with the seeds), and this provided the perfect amount of heat. I, personally, could handle more but this amount makes it enjoyable for everyone. I used a food processor and used the pulse button only a few times to get the right consistency! Excellent recipe!
Awesome! Very easy, very yummie. I was doubtful at first since I'd never heard of using canned stewed tomatoes for salsa, but this recipe made a believer out of me! I make this all the time now and love using lots of extra lime. I also drain the tomatoes for a thicker salsa. Great.
Delish~ First time making home made salsa and I think I now know what everyone will be getting for Christmas this year! I followed the original recipe for the most part. Changes that I made include: only 1 TBS of cilantro because I don't really like the stuff (but how can you completely leave it out of salsa?!?!), 3 lg cloves of garlic, italian flavored stewed tomatoes, lime juice & lemon juice (not sure how much, I just started squirting), 4oz can of chopped green chili, my usual seasoning that I pretty much put in everything (garlic powder, onion powder, Tony Chachere's Original seasoning, pepper, parsley,& oregano) and now that I think about it I think I accidentally used a whole onion?? I was a also hesitant to blend it all up since I like mine chunky, but the hubby convinced me too and it was great! I did add some corn at the end and a some of the chopped onion that I had set aside in order to give it a little texture. I also would have tossed some black beans in at the end if I had them, but I was that lucky ;o) Mmmm~ SO~O~O GOOD!
I made this as an appetizer on Thanksgiving day and my family and friends loved it. My husband said it was perfectly hot enough (I used 1/2 a can of green chilis) and it was really very easy to make. I used two cans of Hunt's fire-roasted diced tomatoes. Heed others' advice and don't over blend in the blender!
Delicious! Incredible! A keeper! Made a couple of additions, which I would recommend. Add 4-6 slices of jalepeno peppers (from jar) and 3 teaspoons jalepeno juice (from jar). I took the advice of other reviews and chopped the onion (larger pieces - not too small). Don't have a food processor. Used a blender - "Pulsed" for 5 seconds. FABULOUS recipe! Thanks!
Sorry, but I think I may be the only person giving this recipe a bad review. I had to give it one star. I had high hopes for it based on the reviews. I made this salsa for a BBQ dinner and absolutely no one touched it. Followed the directions exactly too. I was expecting something better but just don't think the texture went over well with the guests. I guess we just appreciate using fresh chopped tomatoes and chilis versus stewed can. It definitely was not as fresh.
This is a delicious salsa. I made it almost exactly as written, except I added one minced jalapeno, seeded and ribs removed. I did drain the tomatoes, reserved the liquid, but didn’t end up using any. I placed all the ingredients in the blender, stirred it a bit with a big spoon, and then blended it, literally, for 2-3 seconds. It was perfect. Not too chunky, not too smooth/runny. Better than any of the jarred salsas by far and too easy not to make your own.
It's a little sweet for my husband and I. I might add some jalapenos and use a different stewed tomato next time.
Great! Add a splash of Worcestershire sauce and one minced chipotle pepper in adobo sauce for a little kick. Makes enough for an army, so cut in half if you're not feeding a crowd.
pretty good. it tastes a little too much like plain stewed tomatoes, though. don't know how to improve it . . . perhaps some additional onion and cilantro.
My brother-in-law made this for a get-together and we LOVED it. Great with jalapenos and/or green chiles, depending on how spicy your audience likes it. Great fresh and within the first 3-4 days.
I have finally found the perfect salsa recipe! I used lemon instead of lime because I didn't have a lime. I think it is important to use Hunt's stewed tomatoes, not just any tomatoes. Also, drain them like previous posters have suggested. We prefer about 1/2 the cilantro because once in the fridge, it gets very strong. Great recipe though!
I like this recipe, but I'd suggest using actual cheap fresh jalapeños rather than the massively, ridiculously mega-overpriced canned version. They're $3.29 for a tiny can here while fresh jalapenos are 49 cents a pound.
Delicious. Let it sit overnight before eating, it makes a big difference!
As written, it's pretty good, but I prefer to make a couple of changes. I like to add some roasted Serrano peppers instead of the green chiles, and little salt . My husband can't get enough of it. Thanks for a great recipe!
This is an excellent salsa recipe. I've made it several times and now use Mexican stewed tomatoes for added flavor. Thanks for a great recipe.
Good way to use the last of those garden tomatoes
This salsa is great! Easy to make. My husband loved it. I added an extra jalepeno pepper to give it just a little more heat. Will make this all the time. Thanks.
added one whole lemon (juiced) instead of half. and, more cilantro. thank you for this amazing recipe.
This was an excellent recipe for salsa. It tasted very close to my favorite restauruant salsa. Highly recommended.
Excellent! I sauted the onion slightly after chopping because I don't really like that "raw" onion taste in my salsa. Especially good after it's been in the fridge for a few days.
This is a good option when you're craving salsa in the winter time. I agree with the others, though; make sure you buy quality canned tomatoes.
This is a little watery, but very nice and fresh tasting. Don’t overblend. Maybe add some whole tomatoes for thicker consistency.
Love this!! Just because of preference, I used diced tomoates instead of Stewed and lemon juice instead of lime. We even put this on hamburgers and pepperjack cheese and call them Pico Burgers - HUGE YUMMO!!
I made this recipe in an attempt to replicate the salsa at the best Mexican Diner in our area - Jr. Salsa's. After my first time there, I claimed the salsa "Made my taste buds sing!" It was SO delicious and fresh-tasting; who needed dinner? I was shocked when the proprietor told me he used canned tomatoes! So, I needed salsa for a slow-cooker steak fajita recipe I was making, but Jr.'s is closed on Sundays and Mondays (and I refuse to buy canned/jarred), so I tried this recipe. I used a large can of diced tomatoes and, per the Jr. Salsa proprietor's suggestion, I used a white onion. For personal taste, I used two large cloves of garlic, minced. Word of advice: This salsa cannot be enjoyed immediately. IT MUST BE REFRIGERATED AT LEAST 24 HOURS! This takes away that 'canned' tomato taste, and the fresh ingredients (onion, garlic, cilantro, lime juice) infuse the tomatoes with a lovely, deliciously crisp flavor. Thanks D! Absolutely delicious AND it's time and budget friendly!
My first time making this. I will NEVER buy store bought salsa again. This was easy! I added a little extra garlic and salt plus fresh chiles instead of canned. Next time I will add a jalapeno pepper in place of a chile, and a little chili powder to make it spicier. This recipe is fairly mild.
This is great, but does need some modifications. Fresh jalapeno instead of canned chiles. More lime for an authentic flavor, a bit of salt, and a splash of vinegar. Also better with extra cilantro. Best if allowed to sit in the refrigerator for at least 4 or 5 hours, preferably overnight.
Excellent Salsa, I followed the advice of some of others by using Mexican Stewed Tomatoes and a Fresh Jalepeno. I did not drain the tomatoes, but was very careful not to overdo blending everything in the food processor. The consistancy was perfect, not watery at all, but saucy like a salsa should be. One jalepeno (with seeds) was the perfect amount of heat for me. To get the most flavor out of this salsa, make a day ahead of serving and refrigerate for 24 hours.
Yum! This salsa was excellent just the way it's written, but it's also a great recipe to customize if you want to change it up with spices or other additions!
This is a great salsa!!I did add a jalapeno to the mix for more kick,but stuck to the recipe just as it was written..Awesome!
Easy to make and delicious. I don't have a fancy food processor, but used a blender on low pulse - worked great! Awesome with serono chiles: 1 = mild, 2 = just right, 3 = kind of hot, 4 = really hot.
I made this for a family get-together, and everyone raved about it! Most of my family likes mild salsa, so I made the recipe as is, and it turned out perfectly. Can't wait to make this again!!
Such a good salsa! The taste is so refreshing! I love it! I used it for canning. :) I love having it all year round!
Love This!! Super Easy! Super Good! Inexpensive! I've made this numerous time for various events and always receive compliments and requests for the recipe. Thanks for sharing!
This was OK.....but I needed to add a few more cloves of garlic and more cilantro and I added a whole jalenpeno pepper to make it a little on the hot side......but that's how we like it! This was pretty good but there is nothing like fresh, summer tomatoes in it!
Wonderful!!
This is how I make mine and its SO easy, I dont buy jar salsa anymore. I put mine in a mini processor. Thanks for sharing!
very good salsa. And a perfect combination of flavors. I suggest following the recipe to a T, except, add more garlic. 1tsp was not near enough for my tastes.
I liked this, and so did my husband. It had a really fresh taste. I loved that it wasn't spicy. My husband added a few things to make his really hot, and he absolutely loved it.
Really easy and tastes great. I make it as described, but I do drain the tomatoes because I personally like chunky and not watery salsa.
Take this review with a grain of salt. I didn't have cilantro which I know would have made a big difference, but I didn't care for this at all. It tasted a lot like stewed tomatoes. I think I will try it again with the cilantro and maybe canned diced tomatoes instead. Or even tomato sauce. I think my downfall was the brand of stewed tomatoes (DelMonte) and the lack of cilantro.
So good I cant buy salsa in a jar ever again
this fast became a family favorite~have been making it for years now and just got on to pull up my superbowl recipes...can't believe I haven't rated this...awesome!!!
This is a GREAT recipe! I roasted two jalapeno peppers first and added them chopped instead of the green chiles (this made it a medium heat salsa). Only one word of caution - be careful when using the blender the stewed tomatoes get chopped up very quickly, pulse just a few times if you don't want to end up with salsa soup!
The only thing I did different was I used 2 habaneros and 2 jaleponos instead of the chilies. I also took the advice of one of the other reviews and used the Mexican style stewed tomatoes. It turned out awesome. I took it to work and in less than an hour everyone was remarking about how good my salse was. It's simple to make and taste better than anything I've ever bought. (Has anyone tryied to can this and if so how did you do it?)
We love this!! We love chunky salsa so we did not even blend it. It is great that way. I also added a little bit more galic to kick it up some! Will will never by store salsa again!
Great and super easy, too! I used this in the Seven Layer Tortilla Pie recipe from this site. The flavor of the salsa is great.
My husband made this salsa for a BBQ we hosted recently and it was delicious. The only change he made was the addition of a jalapeno pepper and he used fresh tomatoes rather than canned. Yummy!
Definitely a keeper! My husband loved this. Only next time I will use 1 tbsp of cilantro instead of 3 and 1/4 teaspoon of garlic instead of 1. I also added a heaping 1/4 cup of jalapenos. Have to give it a little fire!
The first time I made this recipe I made it exactly as advertised, but I'm going to add a few things that make it even better. Add in the tomatoes, salt, cilantro, garlic, lime into the food processor. Now add half a teaspoon of ground cumin. I substitute real jalapenos in this recipe as well, so I chop them up and use the seeds (where the heat is!). One jalapeno will get you a medium salsa, two will get you hot. I add the seeds into the food processor along with the ingredients above and run the food processor until it's very well mixed. It should be watery. Now, add in the onions and chopped jalapeno that you diced up and pulse the food processor one or two times ONLY. This way when you pull your salsa out, you'll have chunks of onion and jalapeno with a nicely mixed salsa. Refrigerate before serving for a few hours. Hope that helps!
This is a great salsa recipe! Every one of our friends that has tried it has asked for the recipe. I've tried several ways of spicing it up and have found that canned, chopped jalapenos work best. I use 1/2 of a small can per batch of salsa. You can adjust for your heat tolerance.
This has to be the best salsa ever! I don't know why I waited so long to give this one a try. I did use fresh tomatoes, because I had to use them up, but I'm sure that it would be just as good with the canned tomatoes. The flavors were spot on with just the right balance of all the ingredients involved. This is definitely going to be my go-to recipe. Thanks for the wonderful recipe!
Love it! I used red onion, basil instead of cilantro and added one jalapeno pepper for heat. Perfect! One of the easiest and tastiest recipes I've ever made...Thanks!
this was ok alone. we tried it after making it and decided it was missing something. scouring the site for other salsa recipes led us to add a bit more salt, some vinegar, some red pepper, and some chili powder. it was great with the additions, but not so great on its own.
Very good salsa recipe! I doubled the tomatoes but left the amounts of all the other ingredients the same. I also used 2 whole serrano peppers, seeds and all, in place of the chiles
This salsa was so fast and easy to make and my husband and kids couldn't get enough of it. It's not a hot or spicy salsa, so if you like the heat, you need to add more of the green chiles or some hot sauce.
AWESOME salsa recipe. It's great all year-round since it calls only for canned tomatoes instead of fresh and it's SOOO easy. I tried it with tomatillos also, which was a good variation. I made it when my mother was visiting and she took some home with her along with the recipe!
My son found this recips and has made it for his friends who raved about it. One thing he did change, he used Mexican Stewed Tomatoes which he drained in a colander along with the green chilies. Also he did not chop the ingredients before placing in the food processor. This made the salsa more "chunky". All in all it was a hit!
This is the best salsa I've ever made!!!!
The BEST salsa!! Can't go back to a battle, store bought one any more!!
i made this last night- my first time making salsa - and it was great!!!!!!!!! i hate store bought salsa - even the ones that are packaged as "fresh". this was the absolute best. 3 pulses in the blender is all it needed. only thing is i want to make it spicier- can someone tell me how to do that without ruining it?? thanks!!
I did this recipe exactly as shown and it won rave reviews. I changed the regular stewed tomatoes for Mexican stewed tomatoes and it was gone in a flash. This one is a real hit no matter how you do it! Thank you Denise!
This is a fabulous recipe! I made it for my Dad's Spanish dinner as the appetizer piece of the meal. I used the basic salsa receipe, and then added a list of ingredients everyone made suggestions on. I took that salsa and then spooned out some into small bowls, and added jalapenos to one, banana peppers to another, and then serranos to the last. This way you had different flavors (sweet, medium, and hot) in the same recipe.
This recipe is great. I added 1 can of Mexican style stewed tomatoes and I can of diced tomatoes(with added green chiles), about 2 tablespoons of green onions, about 3 tablespoons of canned jalapenos, and 1 teaspoon of chille powder. I thought the 3 tablespoons of cilantro was a bit much but that's probably my personal preference. I pulsed it in the blender for about 3 seconds 3 times and it came out perfect. Great recipe and I'll definitely be making this again.
Well, I just want to say THANK YOU! What a wonderful recipe! I used canned diced tomatoes w/roasted garlic and omitted the fresh garlic (uncooked garlic makes me disagreeable to be around!) and also added some pickled jalapenos. I made it after I came home from work and we ate it right away. Can't wait to try it tomorrow after the flavors have had time to meld. (I also omitted the salt because my chips were salted.) All you salsa lovers, this one's for you!
My family loves this recipe, make it for most family functions and serve as chips and salsa
Well, this is great in a pinch. Although I am going to agree with some other reviewers and say that is tastes VERY CANNED. Its like a store bought Salsa. I am very used to homemade (roasting the tomatoes,jalepenos,etc.). And its like going from Fresh Homemade Mashed Potatoes to Dried Spuds. Thank you for the recipe,it was fine, a three star for me.
I just made this and it is AMAZING!!!! I have never made salsa before and this was so easy and tastes so good. I will never buy salsa again. I did buy the mexican style stewed tomatoes that have jalapenos, garlic, and cumin. I love cilantro, so I used more. Other than that, I followed it exactly. I can't wait til Monday night football parties!!! Thank you so much for such a great recipe!!! This is a must at my house now!!!!
My kids swear that this is just like at the mexican restaurant. So fresh and good!
I agree with other reviewers in that this tasted very canned. There was no "kick" to it and I don't think just adding jalepeno's would take away the canned taste.
No matter what kind of chili you use, this salsa is delicious! I have been looking for a quick and easy salsa recipe, and this is it. It suits my taste fine, although I wouldn't be shy about adding a hotter pepper. I appreciate recipes which are milder and give suggestions for hotter methods, rather than burning my tongue off the first time I try it! Thanks for sharing.
I use this sight ALL the time and this is the first time I have been compelled to take the time to rate a recipe. My daughter's 21st celebration was this weekend...we made this salsa as written and it is THE BOMB. Don't miss this one!
We used fresh tomatoes, and it was an excellent salsa fresca. Great blend of flavors.
Great salsa! I added a jalapeno. We like our salsa hot!
