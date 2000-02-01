Hamburger Casserole

This is a quick and easy way to prepare dinner for the family. It's a hamburger casserole with a Mexican flair. Try it with some shredded cheese sprinkled on top.

By Sara

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 250 degrees F (120 degrees C).

  • In a large skillet over medium heat, combine the ground beef, onion and celery and saute for 10 minutes, or until the meat is browned and the onion is tender. Drain the fat and set aside.

  • In a separate saucepan, cook noodles according to package directions. When cooked, drain the water and stir in the meat mixture, chili, tomatoes, corn, taco sauce, and taco seasoning mix. Mix well and place entire mixture into a 10x15-inch baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until thoroughly heated and bubbling, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
457 calories; protein 24.7g; carbohydrates 56.1g; fat 15.3g; cholesterol 90.6mg; sodium 1142.7mg. Full Nutrition
