Hamburger Casserole
This is a quick and easy way to prepare dinner for the family. It's a hamburger casserole with a Mexican flair. Try it with some shredded cheese sprinkled on top.
I think this is a great recipe. I used what I had. Skipped the corn and celery. Didn't have canned chili either. Here's what I did. Added garlic, celery salt, used homemade taco seasoning, chili powder and used rice instead of noodles. Made the rice, dumped everything else in the frying pan. Added the rice once it was done and put the whole thing in the oven. I have oven safe pots so I skipped the casserole dish. Also topped with cheddar cheese. Excellent dish!Read More
This recipe is filling and easy but to add more taste, mix some shredded cheddar cheese into the casserole and turn up the heat on the oven to about 350 for 20 minutes and it has more flavor. Good, easy, fast and cheap! That gets me!Read More
I think this is a great recipe. I used what I had. Skipped the corn and celery. Didn't have canned chili either. Here's what I did. Added garlic, celery salt, used homemade taco seasoning, chili powder and used rice instead of noodles. Made the rice, dumped everything else in the frying pan. Added the rice once it was done and put the whole thing in the oven. I have oven safe pots so I skipped the casserole dish. Also topped with cheddar cheese. Excellent dish!
This tastes very similar to "chili casserole" also found on this site. In addition to the 1/4c salsa, I added 1/3c taco sauce to make it a little creamier, used macaroni noodles instead of egg noodles and mixed in about 1/2c of sharp cheddar cheese in with it all. Apprx 5 minutes before completion, I sprinkled another 1/2c cheese overall to melt. Very tasty and hearty lunch. Warmed us up in this frigid MN weather we're having here! Thanks Sara.
This recipe is filling and easy but to add more taste, mix some shredded cheddar cheese into the casserole and turn up the heat on the oven to about 350 for 20 minutes and it has more flavor. Good, easy, fast and cheap! That gets me!
I loved it. I served it with cornbread. My bf loved it. So good I sent the recipe to everyone I know. So good I have made it once a week for 3 weeks. I did change it a bitt. Added some garlic and added hot pepper flakes to the burger. Also added some colby jack cheese on top. I made it with expesive and cheap chilli. It works well with both. I even printed it out and added it to my recipe box with all my grandma's old recipes. 9-22-05 Tried this recipe again last night and used Campbells Chunky Chilli. This dish came out with very little flavor. I would not recommend using Campbells Chilli use Nally's or store brands even Aldi's chilli. I have used many different types of Chilli and this recipes works, but not with Campbells.
It is very good but I altered it because of the reviews I read, the original way may be a bit bland. Instead of noodles I had mexican style rice, I added colby jack cheese, instead of regular skinless diced tomatoes I substituted stewed tomatoes which gave it more flavor. I also added some corn chips on top to give it a bit of texture. Then when I served it I added a dallop of sour cream. Made it a lot more flavorful and a bit spicier. :)
I made this last night for my family and it was a huge hit! I substituted rice for egg noodles (was out of noodles), and used salsa with cheese blended in instead of regular salsa. I also added a little garlic to the hamburger and onion as I was cooking it, and added shreaded cheese blend on top of the mixture, baking as directed. My wife had seconds and thirds, and my 5 year old son loved it too (and he is pretty picky). I will try this again!
This tastes very similar to "chili casserole" also found on this site. In addition to the 1/4c salsa, I added 1/3c taco sauce to make it a little creamier, used macaroni noodles instead of egg noodles and mixed in about 1/2c of sharp cheddar cheese in with it all. Apprx 5 minutes before completion, I sprinkled another 1/2c cheese overall to melt. Very tasty and hearty lunch. Warmed us up in this frigid MN weather we're having here! Thanks Sara.
I just made this the other night and it turned out really good! I didnt have everything on the list so I had to alter it a little. I didnt have any celery so I just ommited that. I didnt have any chili so I used pork and beans and spiced them up with some red pepper flakes and kicken chicken seasoning (really gave it great flavor!) I used rice instead of noodles as recommended in the other review, topped it with cheese at the end and served it with a dollop of sour cream. Great reheated for lunch the next day too. My husband wants me to keep it as a regular dinner option. : )
I modified this recipe a bit. I left out the celery and the salsa (because I didn't have any) and exchanged the egg noodles for two chopped potatoes since neither I or my husband are big egg noodle fans. Because I put in the potatoes, I upped the cooking time to about 45 minutes and upped the oven temp to about 350. The result was a hearty meal a little thicker than chili but with the same great flavor. It actually seemed better warmed up the next day than right after it was cooked. Yummy topped with cheese and sour cream!
Very good & quick . but do add cheese on top.heat at 350 for 20min.Its a keeper..FIN-N-FUR
Best casserole I ever had.
We loved it, including the kids. Used more hamburger and fewer noodles, just because that's how we like it, and added cheese to the top, but other than that used the exact recipe.
I followed this recipe exaclty, only omitting the corn and adding shredded cheddar to the top before baking. It was delicious! My 15 month old devoured it! This goes great with a salad with catalina dressing!
I varied the recipe a little, I cut out the celery. Used a can of diced flavored tomatoes with green chiles to add some zest. Topped with monterey/cheddar sprinkle cheese before baking. Then I had sides that everyone could add if they wanted... sour cream, salsa, jalapenos... and WOW they all loved it!! Will definately use again especially when I don't want to mess with tacos. Thanks!
This was pretty tasty... I added a couple splashes of worchestershire sauce and some kickin chicken seasoning and topped it off with some shredded cheese!
My husband loved it -- i did tweak it a little. I used a packet of williams chili seasoning and a can of red kidney beans instead of taco seasoning and canned chili. I also added garlic salt and a small can of diced green chilies. I used frozen sweet corn instead of caned corn. It was very good.
I found this to be lacking in something and it had a lot of liquid. I suppose that's to be expected considering the ingredients. I used elbow macaroni rather than egg noodles and I used the Taco Seasoning I recipe from this site instead of a packet of seasoning mix. I also added in a seeded and veined jalapeno pepper. I mixed about 1 cup of cheese into the mixture itself and then topped with cheese. I do think the cooking temperature has a typo on it and it should be 350 degrees, not 250 degrees. But, on the bright side, I did get to break in my new Le Creuset gratin baking dish making this.
This meal was pretty good. I added jalapenos and garlic also some hard tortilla shells underneath the cheese. I still want to experiment with this one as it was kind of bland. Next time I will try rice as recommended by other reviewers. But all in all not bad.
So simple even a MAN can make this! I added 1/2 cup Picante sauce and 2 cups cheese. My wife and one of my kids loved it, the other is too picky. A REAL KEEPER!
This was a basic recipe....great base but needed to alter the entire thing. Or it would have been very, very bland. I used 1 lb of 95/5 hamburger and minced fresh garlic to fry in the pan with the meat. Then used smart macaroni noodles (14.5 oz box). Then used the can of beanless chili, along with about 6 oz of tomato sauce, about 3/4 cup medium salsa, and a few dashes of hot sauce along with the pack of taco seasoning. Also added a 4oz can of green chilis. Like others said topped off with about a cup of finely shredded xsharp cheddar cheese. I omitted the corn and tomatoes.
I followed the recipe exactly adding shredded cheese on top. It was quick and easy, served with a green salad. Great for a quick family meal with leftovers for lunch!
Made no changes and it was pretty blah. I prefer the layered hamburger casserole with the burger/tomato sauce mix (with garlic), layered with the noodles and sour cream, topped with cheese.
I didn't have any canned chili or celery, so I just put in more salsa and a little bit of left over nacho cheese sauce. I used whole wheat macaroni instead of egg noodles, and put in some garlic and topped with cheese... Actually found it really tasty, not bland at all.
Okay. I’m one of those folks who cringes when someone changes up an already popular recipe. That said...Didn’t have celery, so substituted a diced green pepper. Since this has a Mexican flair I had to add 1/4 cup of chopped cilantro to the hamburger browning. I’m from Wisconsin, so by law I was required to add shredded cheddar cheese! And finally we crunched up some tortilla chips into the finished casserole. YUM! That’s what my wife said!
This is great! I made a few substitutions, I didnt have canned chilli so I used pork n beans, and instead of taco mix i used chilli mix. My boyfriend LOVED it! Will definatly do this again! Rachelle
I followed the directions and used tocco seasoning and the taste was overpowering.I had to throw it out. What a waste.
The only changes was to add cheese on top and add a can of diced green chilies. My husband is pretty hard to please, but he really liked this recipe. It will be a keeper for us.
I didn't have the canned chili and celery so I omitted them. I used 7 oz. of macaroni noodles which I had on hand and cooked for six minutes. The lack of chili made the recipe look dry so I added one 8 oz. can of tomato sauce and 1/2 c. hot salsa vs. 1/4 c. salsa. If you heat the ingredients on the stove, as directed, bake at 250 otherwise bake at 350 as recommended by others. Following the recipe instructions is the key to the bake time. With the addition of tomato sauce, I also added a 1-2 cloves of minced jarred garlic for additional flavor. I warmed in the oven then added cheese during the last five minutes of the bake time. The kids loved it!
Very nice casserole. I have made this 3x now. Last try I added a cup of nacho chip crumbled over top with a little cheese. Very tasty!
The family loved this recipe. I loved this recipe because it is so easy to make, the only thing I had to go and buy was a can of chili. Most of all it is economical and a balanced, nutritional meal.
Not a family favorite. The dog got most of this.
The recipe is not very flavorful (as written). It needs many changes to make it better.
A little bland. We didn't finish the casserole. Pawned it off on my brother (he'll eat anything) Definitely not a keeper.
Not Bad I added the Shredded Cheddar the last 15min.About 1-1/2c. I think thats a must for this dish.thanks,southernmancookin
I doubled this recipe, a used 1 can of chili w/o beans and 1 can of ranch beans w/jalepenos. I added 1 can of regular tomatos, and 1 can of tomoatos w/ green chilis. This added a nice spicy flavor my family likes. I topped it with cheese and crushed taco chips. Great recipe, will definitely make again and share with others. Thanks Sara
This was an easy to fix and delicious casserole. I have made it three times now and haven't changed anything on the recipe.
it was so good, I passed the recipe out at work, and so far everyone that tried it liked it.
The family LOVED it. We will have it again soon. I added a 1/2 cup of salsa. A great easy recipe. Thanks alot.
This was a complete success! I was asked when it will be on the menu again.
My husband and son loved it. I didn't have any chili so I just added a can of kidney beans. I added an extra pack of taco seasoning. I wasn't that crazy about it. I thought it was like fancy hamburger helper. I will fix it again because the family liked it.
I had leftover hamburger and grilled corn, so I found this recipe. I made it with my homemade taco seasoning, added cheese and skipped the celery. I thought it would be just another "taco casserole ". But it was so good. The corn gave it a nice sweetness. I will definitely make again.
Easy to make and very tasty
I used a can of sloppy joe mix and rotini macaroni noodles, the can of diced tomatoes had green chile's so I skipped the salsa, froze 1/2 of it for another meal (before baking) and served it with tortilla chips and fresh asperagus sauted in olive oil and garlic, fed 4 hungary folks! This would go well at a covered dish dinner.
Edible...but a strange mix of flavors that compete with each other to produce an inexplicable blend of "blah".
i forgot to put the corn in it and it still came out. very simple to make.
Kinda plain for my family, we like things with a little more spice. But very easy.
I was surprised by how easy and delicious this was! It so easy in fact my kids could make it:) The kids raved about it! Thanks for posting it :)
It was not good at all sorry. My husband will eat just about anything, but he didn't care for this.
Elbow and egg noodles Bush's Black Bean Fiesta Sour cream Shredded cheese on top Red and Green Salsa no celery no chili
Great casserole to have in fridge for everyone to help themselves too
I had green bell pepper instead of celery and added a mexican cheese blend on top.
Really good casserole! Easy to make and serve to a VERY picky husband!! He loved it! I did feel compelled to add a sprinkling of shredded cheese to the top before baking!
This recipe is easy to make and tasty! I did make a couple of simple changes... I added one can of black beans to boost fiber and protein, and because they taste good. I also added one tsp of spicy Mexican chilli powder. Additionally, I added a cup of shredded Mexican blend cheese. A dollop of sour cream per serving added an extra touch.
I made a big batch of this & used 3 Corning casseroles. Tweaked by adding onion soup instead of beef broth; also added some garlic. Baked all 3 at 400 for 45 minutes and everything was well cooked. Even with the changes I found it a little bland but will make it again, tweaking the seasonings - maybe half tomatoes & half tomato soup with a tiny bit of chili pepper. The taco seasoning sounds interesting too. Took one casserole to potluck & it all disappeared.
I just wish people would make the recipe as is and rate. I just skip over the ones that say they make changes, but wish they wouldn't do that.
no changes yes again
I loved it but hubby didn't cause I accidently used jalapeno tomatoes. :) I served it with sour cream. Yum!
So good!! Made with exact ingredients as listed, and only added a little cheese on top! I loved it and my husband loved it as well!!
I used this great recipe as a base. I was short on food & time. I used 2lbs ground beef. 2 can diced tomatoes. 2 cans corn. 1 1/2 cups cooked rice. 1 pouch taco season. garlic, salt, and pepper as needed & mixed it all together and added about 1 1/2 cup can cheddar cheese (like from Sams club or Costco) delish even my picky kids ate it!! Waiting to see what the husband thinks! =) thanks for sharing. I really needed a quick and easy dinner!!
Didn’t have any celery but had all my ingredients on hand so I tried it! Family really liked it! Will make it again!
My husband is a very picky eater. I made this casserole and he loved it. Easy and quick to make and very nice flavor!
It was a little heavy for my taste but my husband loved it. I used macaroni noodles and then served it with a spoonful of sour cream on top.
Quick, simple and easy to make. DH loved it a lot so did the baby. Next time I'm going to add some cheese on the top! Thanks so much Sara..this was goooood!
I made this as is from recipe,turned out great and the family loved it!! I would make this again possibly doubling it for a crowd or game day!!
AWESOME!!! USED LEFTOVER CHILI AND HOMEMADE SALSA. DIDN'T THINK THERE WOULD BE ANY LEFT FOR ME AND MY HUSBAND AFTER MY 2 TEENS GOT INTO IT! PUT CHEESE ON TOP WAS VERY GOOD WILL MAKE AGAIN, IN FACT THE KIDS SAID "NEXT WEEK"
There is a mistake in the recipe because it says salsa in the ingredients list but in the directions it never mentions salsa but taco sauce so I used taco sauce instead. It was very good and I will definitely be making this for the next pot luck and in between that time at home because my husband loved it.
Fast, easy, inexpensive and flavorful! You really can't go wrong with this. I made it last night for the first time with the recipe as-is and it was wonderful. I'll probably experiment a little with a little more in the way of peppers or jalapenos next time when my girlfriend isn't partaking - but that's just because I love spicy food. ;) The flavor as-is is wonderful.
added some green pepper and topped off with Mexican cheese blend for the final 10 minutes in the oven.
I made this as directed - and added a little chedder cheese as other reviewers had suggested. It was good. Although, tasted a little bit like a fancy hamburger helper...which might have been a bit easier ;-)
Easy to make, cooked it at 350 instead 250. Husband said 5 stars, but I thought 4. Left overs were better the next day!
I made this just as written with the exception of the celery. I found it to be very flavorful and quick to make. This is going into the regular rotation.
Anything my 5 year old likes gets 5 stars. I was skeptical even when I was making it. why celery? and corn? And egg noodle?? But they all go together very nicely complimenting each other's texture and flavour. I called it a taco noodle rather than "hamburger". I forgot to put salsa but it was still good. Just so you know, the ingredient list says Salsa, but the direction had "taco sauce". I assumed they are the same thing.
Made this for dinner tonight - came together very easily but I only had "hot" salsa on hand and found it a bit to warm for my liking. My husband thought it was just right and liked it
My husband & son love this. I added sour cream, and used mango salsa so it wasn't so spicy. sprinkled mexican cheese on the top. Soooo good. Thanks for sharing!
This was delicious. I grew up on the standard beef casserole, which I never made once married as I always remember it as being pretty bland. This one tastes a whole lot better and is so easy to make!
I used macaroni , corn, black beans chili, and a chili packet and omitted celery because that’s that’s all I had in the house. I also used a mixture of Rotel and diced tomatoes along with the salsa. I bake it for 15 minutes and then added a 3 cheese blend on top and then baked it for another 5 minutes at 350 degrees
Unfortunately, after gathering all of the ingredients, I realized that I didn't have a baking dish I could use in the oven. I had to adapt, so I cooked up the beef, onion and celery in a pot with the taco seasoning, salt, pepper, and hot pepper flakes. Once the beef was cooked, I added the tomatoes and salsa, and simmered a bit. I added about a cup of water, kidney beans and corn. Finally, I through in the egg noodles and let them cook in the juices. I served it up with a dollop of sour cream, crushed tortilla chips and shredded cheese on top. It was so good, my husband and I each had two bowls! The best thing was, since I did have to modify the recipe, I had barely had any dishes to clean up at the end. :)
I tried this recipe and had to triple it. Everyone ate it and throughly enjoyed every bite.
Don’t omit the celery! It seems counterintuitive for a Mexican-ish dish, but it really adds a nice touch. Per another reviewer’s recommendation, I added a cup of sharp cheddar to the mix before baking, and baked at 350 for 20 mins. I’m the only one in my family with a spicy palate, but I would like to try with jalapeños and/or a hot chili.
I liked this recipe - I added a can of tomatoe sauce and some chili powder - then covered it with shredded cheese... it was a hit.
Great base recipe. I altered it a bit based on what I had but the family loved it and we'll make it again. Instead of noodles I used large shells and I added garlic and bell pepper to the onion and celery blend. I also used half fresh ground beef and half leftover taco meat. Used chili seasoning instead of taco seasoning and stirred in a little leftover nacho cheese. Fiesta-style corn and fire roasted chili-style tomatoes for a little extra flavor. Once it was heated through I sprinkled the top with cheese and then returned it to the oven to melt. Delish!
Some people substitute so many ingredients that it becomes a different recipe. It tasted fine how the original recipe stated. Thanks for sharing it with us.
Needed a quick fix dinner tonight and had all the ingredients on hand for this. We all loved it. We like a little heat, so I used a hot chili and added 4 jalapenos. I served with shredded cheddar cheese and sour cream and cornbread. If you like tacos and burritos you can edit as you would those.
I made this for my son and his friend because I was going to be gone for the evening. All I came back to was an empty dish. They ate the entire thing themselves!!!! I'll make it again.
Made it pretty much as described. The whole family enjoyed it. A great choice for something quick to prepare on a weeknight.
Mediocre at best. I followed the recipe and now realize that all the great reviews are from people who didn't! The flavors just don't come together well.
This was very good and quite easy to make. We will definitely keep the recipe handy.
I made this exactly how it said....my whole family loved it...even my picky 16 yr old son...I love reading the reviews to see how other people fixed it...but never understood how they rate it after they made changes to it....I am rating the recipe exactly how it says to do it....is easy to fix and we LOVE it. Thank you for sharing it.
very easy--tasty--most items I usually have on hand.
Very good with ingredients that are often on hand. My young boys ate it up. Thanks!
I subbed Rotel for tomatoes and as suggested added taco sauce along with salsa, rice instead of noodles and garlic. Made great nachos.
This was fast and easy. The kids liked it too.
Pretty good stuff. Left out the beans, didn't have any. Didn't see the need to dirty another dish so mixed and heated on the stove then added noodles. I felt oven time may have made it dry. Tastes like homemade hamburger helper! I bet adding cheese then oven time would make it really good! Thanks for the recipe.
This is a Tex-Mex Ground Beef Casserole , Not a Hamburger Casserole as there is NO Ham in it ,.... just Ground Beef !Or one could make this with Ground Chuck or what the Butchers often refer to as Chili Meat which is Ground Beef but a courser grind than regular ground beef ! To Kick this Up a Notch, one could add a can of Chopped Green Chilies to it ! Leave out the celery , and substitute with chopped Roasted, Peeled, and de-seeded Poblano Peppers and top it all off with a blend of Mexican Shredded Cheeses. Serve with Tortillas, either Corn or Flour , warmed or Tortilla Chips of choice
Needs more flavor - but is a quick, pretty good dinner. Cheese on top is a must.
This was a good recipe. My son did not eat it because "it looked funny" but my sister liked it. I think I'm going to try it with cheese next time and more spice.
This was delicious ! I will certainly make it again ! I did add Mexican cheese which needs to be done. So tasty. Very easy to make. Thanks, Kevin
I make this type of casserole quite often. I make it either with noodles, beans or potatoes. I always add and top it with plenty of grated cheese. Then I serve it with bowls of shredded iceberg and chopped tomatoes. No matter what I cook, I always fix a green salad as first course. It makes for a nice and simple dinner.
This was a good, easy to make meal. I didn't see the point in including a can of chili since the recipe already includes ground beef. I substituted a can of Rotel tomatos with green chilies and increased the amount of salsa to 1/2 cup. I also sprinkled shredded cheese on top before baking. This was a good, hearty meal - perfect for a cold evening. I'll definitely make it again.
