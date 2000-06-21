Marinated Salad
This marinated salad combines a variety of vegetables with a sweet oil and vinegar dressing.
I use frozen veggies (no cooking or thawing ahead of time) instead of canned and use a red bell pepper and purple onion for more color. I love this on hot summer days.Read More
This was way too SWEET for us. My husband couldn't even eat it. I tried to salvage the dish by adding more white wine vinegar. When I tried it the next day, it was a little better but I wouldn't bother making it again.Read More
This was really tasty, but only needed half amount of the sauce.
I love this salad. I make it just as written. The sauce is meant to be a MARINADE not a dressing! Good grief people! I serve it with a slotted spoon and it's the perfect addition to a summer barbeque.
This salad is delicious, but made too much dressing for me. Next time I will only make 1/2 as much dressing
This recipe gets 5 stars with my changes; omitted bell pepper and substituted chopped water chestnuts for celery. Our dinner guests raved about it asking for the recipe. This salad is really better in a day or two. It does make a lot of dressing but it's great sopped up with some good sour dough bread! I'll be making this in place of my usual 3 bean salad. Thanks.
I have been looking for this recipe or one similar since my mother-n-law died. She made this from memory so it wasn't in her recipe stash. The only difference is she used apple cider vinegar.
Love this type of salad ... you can make a little or make a lot - depending on what the need is for. It's refreshing for summer get togethers.
I love this salad! I accidentally used regular white vinegar instead of the white wine vinegar and it turned out great. I also subbed Splenda for the sugar.
Have made this for years and had lost the recipe. We used APPLE CIDER vinegar instead of white wine vinegar and cut the sugar by about half.
i make this recipe all the time! i originally got it from a women who lives in nashville. but i use a 1/2 cup of red and orange bell pepper instead of 1/2 a cup of green. it adds more color! this is a perfect summer bbq salad! it better after it sits a day or two in the fridge and all the flavors marinate !!! i also add green onion
I love this salad...Made it today for the Thanksgiving Dinner at the clubhouse...Just before bringing it over there, I chopped up some leafy green Romaine lettuce, put it in a crystal bowl then put about 3/4ths of this salad on top of the lettuce, lightly mixed it up so that it soaked up some of the dressing and it was a huge hit... :)
I don’t often feel the need to go on any site and rate a recipe BUT this recipe was FREAKING AMAZING!!! So lookout here I am giving it a 5 star review. There were things I did differently some because I had no other option and some because I well just dang wanted to. Haha. To begin with our store did not have any celery. I had to use an English cucumber in replace of the missing celery. The same went with the shoe peg corn. Even though our store had the corn they did not have the amount called for. All they had were 11 ounce cans. Knowing that my husband and I love corn I just threw both darn cans in! My husband recently had weight loss surgery (actually it was one year ago February and he has lost a whopping 175 POUNDS!!!) and plain sugar isn’t healthy for him or me for that matter so I used Splenda instead. The last thing I did differently is I did not mix my required ingredients and mix them on a stovetop. Listen it is hot as all get out here in Oklahoma and I was NOT going to crank on our stove!!! I just mixed my required ingredients in a microwave safe glass bowl and nuked it for one minute and forty five minutes. Hey it worked great don’t knock it. Anyway this recipe like I said is AMAZING and will now become my go to dish for any upcoming family get togethers.
This is a perfect salad to take to a "carry in". There is nothing to worry about if it is a hot day. I've had many requests for the recipe so I know I'm not the only one who thinks it is keeper.
This is a great recipe but i don't like the green beans. I leave them out. The texture doesn't fit with the rest of the vegetables and doesn't add a needed flavor. You can also cut down the oil used by half.
I have made this numerous time for family gatherings and covered dish dinners. I use Splenda instead of sugar quite often. I use apple cider vinegar most of the time. I also use yellow and red bell pepper to make it more colorful.
Here are a couple tips. Leave out green beans. They don't add anything to this dish. I used 3/4 the amount of sugar - you might get away with half if you are watching the calories. Most importantly - wait. Wait 48 hrs minimum for the marinade to set. 24 hours is not enough. The salad is still fresh tasting after 4 or 5 days so just wait a couple of days before eating.
I use this recipe all the time except I use blackeyed peas. I haven't tried the english peas but I'm sure it is just as good.
Made this salad for a bbq and my family loved it. The reviews were right about the sauce, it was a little much. I won't add all of it next time when I make it. It was so good. Definitely a keeper ??
Have made this at least 3 times. Last time I used French style green beans. Think I like them better. Took to my club mtg. last night and most of it was gone!! Had one ask for the recipe!
I have been making a salad like this for years and prefer equal parts sugar, vinegar and oil (1/2 cup each). Also reduced the salt to a half teaspoon.
Delicious. Will definitely make again. I took this to a family dinner and everyone liked it.
I took this to a holiday party and it was a hit. The little I had left over, I ate for breakfast this morning.
A church family member of ours made this for a covered dish luncheon last Sunday...and let me tell you, I waited through the entire luncheon while keeping my eyes on the dish just to find out who made it and just had to get the recipe. It was such a great salad. The only change she made was instead of using the white sugar, she used a sugar substitute called Swerve in case you have diabetes or are watching the extra sugar intakes. Either way I loved this salad and I think it should be served at every get together and church luncheon on God's green earth.
Amazing Side dish. I added water chestnuts to give it a little crunch.
My mother used to make this salad! I was so excited to find the recipe! I used less sugar. You can use the microwave to heat up the dressing. I also used diced orange bell pepper instead of pimento. It is easy and fast to put together. Make sure to marinate overnight!
Used Splenda instead of sugar and it was amazing!!
this is a great side for roast beef or any meat! Yes I have made it over 5 times! It is great
Our whole family loves this dish. We use half the sugar and add artichoke hearts. So, so good. Also, it should be served with a slotted spoon.
Made this for Easter & it was yummy, but needs a few tweaks. I was cooking for a crowd, so I doubled everything... Didn't need to double the oil. We're limiting sugar, so I only used 1/2c stevia & it was plenty of sweet. I'll try apple cider vinegar next time...might need to do a mix of acv & red wine vinegar. Had to add a bit of salt with just the rwv. DEFINITELY better the next day & a few after!!!
If you find the dressing to sweet try using apple cider vinegar instead of white wine vinegar. It gives it a little tang.SCD
I’ll certainly make it again and I didn’t change a thing. I did drain the salad before using it so it wasn’t messy or drippy. At first everyone thought it was a bean salad and I kept correcting them. Once they tried it - poof it was gone!
Tasty & delicious! Quite refreshing! I took this dish to an outdoor picnic where food safety was a big concern. Several compliments on this dish too! Thank you.
I had this at a luncheon today and I had to get the recipe. What a wonderful salad for summer, so light and refreshing. I will make this on pot luck day and take it to work.
Everyone loves this salad! Perfect for taking to a potluck!
Love the combo of veggies, but agree with other reviewers. Maybe 1/2 the sugar would be more to my liking.
The saucepan ingredients are used to MARINATE the veggies, peas, whatever you put in it. I had a recipe that directed a draining of the marinate through a colander or something that separates the marinate from the veggies. I personally prefer draining away the marinate. The flavor and enough of the marinate remains with the veggies. I used Splenda instead of sugar and used 3/4 cup instead of 1 cup. I have used white wine vinegar, apple cider vinegar and white vinegar. I like them all and I use what I have, sometimes mixing one with the other to get the measurement needed.
Love this recipe... also add some jarred mushrooms.
I used rice vinegar instead & less sugar, about 3/4 cup. Delicious!
This recipe is great. It has to have plenty of dressing to marinate properly. That's the point of a marinade. I also did not actually measure how much onion, celery and pepper, and added a little more. My mom made this back in the 60s and 70s, and I don't think she used white wine vinegar - a lot of things like that weren't readily available in stores at the time. So I am guessing she used white vinegar. I just happened to have some, so I used it. (I hope this doesn't show up 3 times...or 4. I had trouble getting it submitted, kept saying "error occurred."}
I Love this recipe_I cam eat this all day long. These marinated vegetables are so good I'll make this all year...
As written 4.5 stars (too sweet and a little mushy for me). I cut sugar to 3/4 cup, used 15oz bags of frozen corn, frozen beans and frozen peas and added 1/2 cup red bell pepper for color. 5 stars with adjustments. Great recipe
Chnagethis recipe slightly. I halted the celery and replace the other half with chopped water chestnuts
Delicious salad! Keeps well in the fridge for days!
This is excellent we did not have time to stay in the fridge for 24 hours. I guess maybe 1 hour. But it was delicious anyway tomorrow it will be out of this world.
Sub black eyed peas instead of peas. My mom used to make this every holiday. I was shocked to find the recipe online but so glad to.
Great salad especially for summer because it has nothing that would spoil or go bad if not kept cold. No dairy.
This is an old recipe that I've been making for years. It's sweet and just the right amount of crunch. plus you can add or subtract ingredients to your own palate. Super for meals with lots of people.
My mom made this salad for every church potluck. It's one of my all time favorites! I use shoepeg corn, LuSeuer sweet peas and french-cut green beans. Never made it with oil though, I don't see the need. Serve with a slotted spoon.
Awesome salad. Made enough for two days. Will be making again soon.
I followed recipe and marinate tasted too oily so I started over with less oil and left out green beans just corn ,peas pepper and celery. And some red onion It was very tasty.
Easy and always a hit. Safe in hot weather parties as well.
I used black olives 🫒 and Johnny seasoning and we only had olive oil on hand .
This is excellent. We have made it for years. Nice change from regular sides.
