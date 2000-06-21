Marinated Salad

This marinated salad combines a variety of vegetables with a sweet oil and vinegar dressing.

By Barbara Stocker

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
23 hrs 20 mins
total:
23 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix together the peas, corn, green beans, pimentos, celery, bell pepper and onion.

  • In a saucepan over medium heat, combine the sugar, black pepper, salt, oil and vinegar. Bring to a boil and pour over salad; mix well to coat. Refrigerate for 24 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
307 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 43.7g; fat 14.5g; sodium 723.7mg. Full Nutrition
