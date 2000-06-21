Marinated Salad

I don’t often feel the need to go on any site and rate a recipe BUT this recipe was FREAKING AMAZING!!! So lookout here I am giving it a 5 star review. There were things I did differently some because I had no other option and some because I well just dang wanted to. Haha. To begin with our store did not have any celery. I had to use an English cucumber in replace of the missing celery. The same went with the shoe peg corn. Even though our store had the corn they did not have the amount called for. All they had were 11 ounce cans. Knowing that my husband and I love corn I just threw both darn cans in! My husband recently had weight loss surgery (actually it was one year ago February and he has lost a whopping 175 POUNDS!!!) and plain sugar isn’t healthy for him or me for that matter so I used Splenda instead. The last thing I did differently is I did not mix my required ingredients and mix them on a stovetop. Listen it is hot as all get out here in Oklahoma and I was NOT going to crank on our stove!!! I just mixed my required ingredients in a microwave safe glass bowl and nuked it for one minute and forty five minutes. Hey it worked great don’t knock it. Anyway this recipe like I said is AMAZING and will now become my go to dish for any upcoming family get togethers.