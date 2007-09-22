Braised Beef Short Ribs

This is a great basic recipe for braised short ribs. However, I did change a lot of stuff so maybe my 5 star rating is a little skewed. I followed the advice of some of the other reviewers and chose not to flour the ribs before searing them in the pan. I used about 1.5lbs of short ribs and added the following: extra garlic - 2 cloves, 2 bay leaves, about 1/2 cup red wine, basil, oregano, and sage. I also used A LOT more stewed tomatoes than recipe calls for - 28 oz can of them plus a half cup of water, adding more water over the course of the cooking process as it reduced. I think the extra tomatoes thickened the sauce enough as it reduced so that there was no need to mix in any flour or cornstarch at the end. I left out the potatoes and threw in some frozen peas in the last 5 min of cooking. It came out insanely good! This dish is hard to mess up, even if you change as much stuff as I did.