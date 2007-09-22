Braised Beef Short Ribs

After not being able to find a recipe for beef short ribs on the internet, I thought I might share this one that I came across many years ago. I have received raves about my short ribs every time I have served them. Try them, I'm sure you will agree! Enjoy!
This recipe was excellent, but I will make a few changes next time. I will add enough water/stewed tomatoes to cover the ribs while they cook for 1 1/2. The liquid only went up about 1/2 way on the ribs and it took a long time for them to break down. I added a bay leaf when I added the vegetables and that gave it a great flavor. I also added quite a bit of water when cooking the vegetables. This was a great meal with fresh bread, good wine and great friends. Thanks.
This recipe is fantastic!!! I made it a lot easier to cook by using a pressure cooker, and made a couple of small changes. I first browned the ribs in a frying pan. I then put the beef, carrots, onions, tomatoes, garlic and two beef bouillon cubes in the pressure cooker for 25 minutes. I cooked the potatoes separately in water while waiting. I removed the meat from the cooker, and thickened the liquid, (including the carrots and onions) with the flour and water. I served the potatoes and ribs in separate bowls, and the liquid in another. A smash hit, eaten entirely in one sitting by two teenagers!!! They even asked for the same meal the next day!!
Mmmmmmm, Mmm! Very few changes, I used 1/2 the broth it calls for, and used one pkg of onion soup mix. in addition.I also used cornstarch to thicken the sauce a little. The last time I made this, I chopped up a couple of Aneheim peppers and added it for a little more zip, (BAM, in Emeril's terms.) For those of you who are afraid of the word 'chili peppers' Aneheims are not hot at all, however, you may discard the seeds if you wish. My grand daughter loves them, and she's only eleven. (not latin either.) If you've never tried this recipe before, read the reviews first and pay attention to the repeated changes, it will make it worth all your time and effort.
Loved this recipe, and so easy! I also added 1/2 cup of red wine to the braising liquid, and added a little gravy master to the gravy to darken the sauce. Next time, I will cook the potatoes seperately as one other reviewer had suggested; they just get a little too mushy cooked with everything else. Will definitley make again!
Enjoyed this recipe. Easy to make and the meat just falls off the bone. The gravy comes out very tasty. Will make this again.
My whole family loved this recipe!! Very Very Good!! We had a full meal with this! Just add bread and you have it all! We have a big family and this is perfet for us!! We even had leftovers that went over well, again! Thank you for a wonderful meal for a hearty family!
I too have been searching for a short rib recipe, with no luck. This on is excellent!! I altered it for 2 people and we loved it! I will definitely be making this recipe again. The best part was that is was so simple. I didn't have stewed tomatoes, so I subbed with a small can of tomato sauce and some sun-dried tomatoes. I also added a half cup of red wine.
I too had been looking for a good short ribs recipe and this is the best. I will stop here. Easy to cut in half for 2 and easy to make. I did add a little more garlic. Try it!!
I had never cooked short ribs before and I was skeptical when I saw the meat and this recipe, but it was excellent. The meat was juicy and tender (falling off the bone). There was a lot of flavor. The meat has a high fat content, but I think that's OK for an occasional treat like this.
This is a great basic recipe for braised short ribs. However, I did change a lot of stuff so maybe my 5 star rating is a little skewed. I followed the advice of some of the other reviewers and chose not to flour the ribs before searing them in the pan. I used about 1.5lbs of short ribs and added the following: extra garlic - 2 cloves, 2 bay leaves, about 1/2 cup red wine, basil, oregano, and sage. I also used A LOT more stewed tomatoes than recipe calls for - 28 oz can of them plus a half cup of water, adding more water over the course of the cooking process as it reduced. I think the extra tomatoes thickened the sauce enough as it reduced so that there was no need to mix in any flour or cornstarch at the end. I left out the potatoes and threw in some frozen peas in the last 5 min of cooking. It came out insanely good! This dish is hard to mess up, even if you change as much stuff as I did.
I made this for my Wife and a friend who was visiting last night. I made a few changes which worked well. I omitted the seasoned flour as I wanted browned meat and not browned flour. I obviously used less ribs - just over a pound in fact. I also used olive oil. After browning well, I added a whole head of chopped garlic and half the onions. I then covered the meat in water after adding : Salt and pepper, 2 bay leaves, a sprig of parsley, a little oregano, Italian seasoning, Worcester sauce and some (2 tbsps) of Razon Liquid seasoning. I also gave it a bit of 'BAM' by putting 2 whole tiny jalapeno peppers in. After simmering for one hour I removed these. I then simmered for another hour. I then removed the ribs and strained the remaining liquid and put the gravy into a fat separator. After removing the Parsley, Bay leaves and discarding the now separated fat, I put everything back in the pot. Before dinner, I reheated the Ribs and when boiling I added the potatoes, rest of the onion and the carrots. Result : Absolutely delicious. I certainly will be doing it again, soon.
Sorry, but I am gonna be severe here: I am shocked that so many liked this recipe. I really did follow it to the letter and found it bland, with no depth and a total waste of good meat! I will need to do some serious doctoring to help make this servable to my family. No herbs, wine, nothing? wow, a big bummer.
Very good basic recipe. We have a local store that sells boneless and trimmed short ribs. I have found that these are the best. Sometimes the short ribs can just be too fatty and it makes everything a little too greasy. We added a cup of wine and a bay leaf for some extra flavor. If you're having trouble with the potatoes falling apart, use red potatoes they tend to cook better in this type of a recipe.
Made this for Sunday dinner. Absolutely delicious........my husband said these were the best short ribs he's even had. Great recipe......will make these again and again!!/Lesley
I tried these in the crockpot on a very busy day. I did make a few changes, though it wasn't intentional. I always like to try the recipe as is the first time, however, I didn't have a green pepper, so that was omitted. I also didn't have two cans of tomato sauce. So I used the one I had and then a 14 oz. can of diced tomatos. The rest of the recipe I followed exactly. The tomato chunks made a nice addition. I also browned the meat on all sides before placing in the crockpot and then cooked as directed. When the meat was finished, I set it on a platter and added water and corn starch to the liquids to make a sauce. Then I poured a little over the top of the meat and the rest I served on the side with garlic mashed potatoes. My family loved them. Next time I'll try it as listed and add some garlic. Thanks for sharing.
We LOVE this recipe!! I've made this several times and realized I didn't leave a review..As others have mentioned flouring the beef before browning really isn't necessary. My Alterations: I use 1/2 cup of beef broth, 1/2 cup of water and about a 1/3 cup of cabernet (I highly recommend adding the red wine). I also include chopped celery. GREAT recipe, meat comes out sooo tender and falls right off the bone.
I'm neutral on this one. I have to admit I made the recipe exactly as it is here and I also thought it was very bland and not what I expected when you look at the picture. If I make this again, I'll use beef stock instead of water and I'll add some fresh herbs like parsley and thyme. It also needs a lot more salt. The ribs do turn out very tender, however, as with any recipe for braising. You need to use a cast iron dutch oven for the best outcome.
Followed directions except I added thymy and bay leaf. The vegetables were tender, and the meat was falling off the bone. However, the flavor was bland and very 'one note.' Replacing the water with beef broth would probably improve the dish. This recipe produces an average stew. I am going to look for a better recipe.
This is very much like i do short ribs. except i brown the rib in oil,after flouring them. remove and add the veggies to the pot, cook them off and then add red wine, let that cook off and then add the ribs back in and add beef broth to cover the whole thing, and into the oven it goes. for about 2 hr. at 350
Excellent recipe for making the most of a very economical cut of meat. I added some celery root and used two fresh tomatoes since I do not keep canned ones in the pantry. The next time I make this I will be adding some more seasoning to it though! The meat is flavourful, but the sauce bland. I'm thinking a bay leaf and some red wine would help matters immensely.
Delicious! We like lots of garlic--so I added 6 cloves instead of one. I also substituted a 14.5 oz. can of stewed tomatoes w/oregano and basil. After browning the ribs and adding the water, tomatoes, and garlic, I covered the pot and placed it in a 350 degree oven for 1.5 hours. I then added the potatoes, onions, and carrots and returned the covered pot to the oven for another 1.5 hours. I continued with the recipe as given and the ribs were melt in your mouth good!
This was delicous! I tweaked the recipe slightly after reading other reviews. I browned the meat without flour, used beef broth instead of water and added 1 large can (28 oz) of Italian stew tomatoes. After browning, I put the ribs and sauce in a Dutch oven at baked it at 350 detrees for a total of 3 hours. I added in carrots and onions in the last hour. The meat was fall-off-the-bone tender!
This was excellent!! Even if you are not a regular cook you can make this and WOW the heck out of whom you are making it for! I made this lastnight for my family and everyone just loved it. This was my first time ever preparing short ribs. We all felt like we were eating short ribs from a 5 star restaraunt! Try these you will not be sorry!! Hats off to the creator of this meal.
I was hopeful in finding this short ribs that did not include marination. The meat was tender, so in that sense it was a success. I feel the aromatics were overpowered by the prevalent beefyness. The instructions would benefit from adding "silverskin removed" somewhere in the prep.
These were pretty good, added 1/2 cup Chianti red wine and the gravy was excellent. I only make short ribs once in awhile, easier just to do a roast. Going to try broth mixture over a roast next time, made a great gravy. Short ribs just have way to much fat and then you have to cool and skim off the fat, too much effort!! Good recipe! thanks for sharing. One of the better short rib recipes
This has become a staple in my household since I first tried it. I do add seasoning to finish it off and I always skim off the oil before I serve it as it can be a heavy dish. I've made it at least 6 or 7 times in the crockpot and its always very tender. Thanks!
These were absolutely delicious! I made 2 positive changes. I used 2 small cans of stewed tomatoes and 2 beef bullion cubes in 3/4 cup water. The tomatoes were what made it great! I put it in a pressure cooker for 25 min. It would be great in a crock pot too. loved it, loved it!
This was absolutely delicious. It was one of my favorite new finds in the last year.
My family and I really enjoyed this receipe. I did extend the cooking time and added more liquid to vegetables as I saw the need. I have no talent for gravies, but this sauce was very easy to make. Leftovers were even better.
great recipe. my family really liked this recipe. the ribs were very tender
I'm not Irish, but a farm girl from Ohio. This was excellent. I did saute my veggies in the bacon grease to give them added flavor. I sauted them before I browned the maat. I added some celery as well. This was very good. You either need to like Irish food or farm/german meals to enjoy this one.
This was the first time I have ever prepared beef ribs. I followed this recipe exactly and the product was quite good. I did refrigerate the meal overnight and then I scooped off the fat and reheated. So, technically I served the beef ribs on day 2, which was better, because the ribs are very fatty and probably would not have been as good the first day. I would make this recipe again.
This was just ok for me. It's similar to a swiss steak recipe I make, except more greasy and bland. I think the fault is the cut of meat, not the recipe writer. Don't think I'll bother with beef ribs anymore.
Very easy recipe that is quite tasty as well. My family loved it! I added a bit of dry red wine near the end of cooking to give it a little kick and help tenderize the meat. It came out great! I will use this recipe again.
In the end, this just had too much fat for hubby and me. Even cooking the meat partially the first night so I could de-grease it wasn't enough to make it work for us. Also, for us it tasted more like the stew I make with leftover pot roast. So, we'll keep looking.
This was GREAT! It was mine first time making short ribs. I used an extra one cup of water with the veggies. Cooked for about an half an hour longer.. Ribs turned out "fall off the bone" good! Will definately make this again!
I was very disappointed with the flavor. Although the meat was tender, there was no flavor. You need to add your own spices. I had to add additional liquid to keep the meat from burning even though I had it on simmer. Sorry will not be trying this recipe again.
Great recipe, I have made this three different times and it's turned out very well each time. My only complaint is the cost of the short ribs. Where I live short ribs sell for $6.000 plus per pound unless on sale and then it's $ 5.00 plus per pound. By the time the bones are removed from the meat the recipe dose not feed 10.
Great recipe! Very easy and flavorful! After browning the meat, I deglazed with red wine. I used beef stock, enough to cover the meat, and I added a bay leaf. I thickened the gravy with cornstarch. I'll definately make this again!
These were awesome! Thanks for the recipe. There no was need for the flouring and browning process. I put them in a dutch oven with beef broth, stewed tomatoes and chopped onions at 325 for 2 hours then added carrots for and additional hour. They brown themselves. This was absolutely delicious. When it was done cooking I skimmed off fat and added flour water in the pan over the stove, it made the best gravy ever! Served with mashed potates. Soooo easy to make! I will make these over and over, good comfort food!!!
This recipe is great but i tried to skip a step and messed up. Still delicious though. Cook on stove before adding vegetables just like the recipe states!!!! I then put in dutch oven and baked at 320 for about 4 hours. so tender and yummy and veggies perfect. i added more seasonings such as Italian season, Mrs dash garlic, pepper, basil, and dash orchestration sauce. EXCELLENT and friends devoured it!!!
Excellent flavor, but the meat needed to be cooked longer, so it would almost fall off the bone. Flavor great.
the meal was fine, but a little bland (even though i used italian stewed tomatoes), and the meat was not as soft as i expected from long cooking time. i don't know what happened but i had very very little liquid left so i couldn't do step 4. maybe i need to try it again.
Great! Meat very tender. My Changes: Omitted onion, added 1 can onion soup instead (has beef broth in it) and 1 tsp. Tabasco sauce;did not flour meat before browning;cooked in covered pot in 350 deg. oven for 1.5 hours; added extra 1-2 cups water;cooked potatoes and carrots in separate pot till almost tender, then added on top of meat so they did not get mushy. Simmered an additional hour on top of stove. Also added a large can of mushrooms - delish!
The only thing that stands out in this recipe is I learned how to cook this cut of meat--lots of liquid and long cooking time. It was very tender, but I would definitely doctor it up with herbs next time I make short ribs.
This was pretty good. I had to switch things up a bit. The grocery store I went to had a small selection of ribs so I was unable to get short ribs. Instead I used boneless country style. I substituted green peppers for onions because my husband refuses to eat onions. You really have to add A LOT more water as you go! The meat came out nice and tender. But it doesn't look at all like the picture shown. The gravy comes out more red then brown due to the tomatoes.
What a fantastic and easy recipe! After scouring through at least 50 other reviews I decided to use 2 lbs of ribs (trimming some of the far off), added 3 cloves of garlic, paprika as seasoning since I had it on hand, carrots and finished it off in the crockpot on high for 5 hours. Husband loved it
My husband LOVED this recipe. I thought it was kind of a basic stew and could have used a touch of something else. I did add thyme, which gave it some extra flavor. The meat and vegetables were very tender. I think this could probably be cooked in a slow cookier, letting the meat simmer on low and then adding the vegetables later and turning up the heat. We'll definitely be having this again, because my husband really did love it.
Made the recipe exactly as stated except for three small changes. I used 4 cloves garlic, and a whole 15 ounce can of stewed tomatoes with the juice. I also used half of the veggies because I thought it was too much for the pot I started the ribs in. It turned out delish. Watch your ribs though cooking for that long; I had to turn mine.
Well let's see, overall the meat turned out very tender and the veggies were just right for my liking. Basically I found the overall flavour of the sauce to be seriously lacking in overall taste even though I substituted some red wine for water and added a few other components in the end. Probably make it again using some beef broth, red wine, extra garlic and perhaps some heat for a mini kick.
A decent recipe for braising meat. I couldnt find short ribs at the grocery store, or good veal with bones so I used a similar cut of lamb instead. The recipe was easy (except for the long cooking time!) and the meat came out extremely tender. I agree with other reviewers that it could use more flavor, although short ribs are often rather flavorfull. Leftovers heated up the next day in a microwave were still good. And to those that dont know what to do with beef ribs - just BBQ them! Rare or medium rare with some spices according to taste. Its not the most tender cut, but it isnt tough either, and like all meat near the bone is quite flavorful!
Excellent! I'm so glad that you added this recipe to the site. I have hundreds of recipes but none for Short Ribs of Beef. The meal was tasty and it did not require a lot of time or attention. I used my slow cooker and was able to do other things while it cooked. My family enjoyed this dinner and I will make again.
It was really a good OK, but I will keep looking for a 4 or 5 star beef short rib recipe.....I did an Irish Lamb Stew from allrecipes.com that came out fantastic, the video was on allrecipes.com You do NOT have to flour these beef short ribs , just season liberally with salt& pepper , place your oil in a cool cast iron dutch oven ( enameled preferred, a la Lodge) , and brown the ribs. Do in batches, leave a little space while browning. Frankly, this was good but not awesome. I recommend just finding the Irish Lamb Stew that has the video on this same website, and just substitute the beef short ribs for the lamb shoulder. That was a better recipe than the one that Jim pulled from the Internet.............
I've been meaning to review this recipe. It is absolutely great! My husband came home and wanted to just dive into it. I served it along w/ the Onion Rice recipe on this website. Meat was so incredibly tender. Meal in total was very flavorful. It is definitely a time consuming recipe...but it's sooo worth it- yum!
I made this according to directions and in the process of adding water to cover the veggies, I think I must have added too much water because it came out like a soup! So going with the flow, I removed the beef, which was incredibly tender and falling off the bones, cut it into bite-sized chunks, and tossed it back in the pot. After seasoning the broth with more salt, poultry seasoning and a bay leaf, 1/2 chopped canned jalapeno pepper, a dash of Worcestershire sauce and 1/4 C jam for sweetness, and it came out so delicious. It's a great bone broth with lots of garden veggies. Thank you!
