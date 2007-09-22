Braised Beef Short Ribs

After not being able to find a recipe for beef short ribs on the internet, I thought I might share this one that I came across many years ago. I have received raves about my short ribs every time I have served them. Try them, I'm sure you will agree! Enjoy!

By Jim Stearns

prep:
15 mins
cook:
2 hrs 40 mins
total:
2 hrs 55 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a bowl, combine the 1/2 cup flour, salt and ground black pepper. Roll the ribs in the seasoned flour.

  • In a large pot or Dutch oven, heat the oil and brown the ribs well on all sides. Pour in 1 cup boiling water, tomatoes, and garlic. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for 1 1/2 hours, adding more water if necessary.

  • Place the potatoes, onions, and carrots in the pot. Continue to simmer for another 30 minutes to 1 hour, or until all vegetables are tender. Remove the meat and vegetables to a serving platter.

  • In a separate small bowl, dissolve 1 1/2 tablespoons flour and 2 tablespoons water for every one cup liquid remaining in the pot. Add this to the pot and stir well until thickened. Pour over meat and vegetables.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
889 calories; protein 30.4g; carbohydrates 36.3g; fat 68.8g; cholesterol 137.9mg; sodium 645.7mg. Full Nutrition
