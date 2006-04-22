Loga's Microwave Chicken

When I first saw this recipe, I thought "is this a joke?" Chicken legs cooked in the microwave? Well, I will be eating those words. I have tried it twice now, once with only 1 leg, scaling the recipe to just 1 serving. I was totally shocked that it actually tasted ok. But, since I scaled it down so much, my ketchup mixture burnt. So, I decided to give it another try with 2 legs and more of the ketchup/curry mixture. I'm new to curry, so I did use a lot less than called for, and since I was only doing 2 legs I cooked it 6 minutes - stopping after 4 to let it rest and continuing on for 2 more minutes. Leaving it to rest & continue cooking outside of the microwave. It's my belief that for this to work, you really need to know your microwave & be comfortable cooking in it. If you have an older one, it probably doesn't cook as fast & if you have a newer one (like mine) it can cook the heck out of stuff. This is extremely easy, economical and really quite good.