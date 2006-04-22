Loga's Microwave Chicken
Microwave adapted version of recipe given to me by old friend from Ceylon. Can be baked in oven too.
I tried this recipe last night for the first time and my husband and I loved it! This recipe is easy, quick and tasty. I only added 4 Tbsp of curry powder to the mixture instead of the 5 listed because of personal preference and the chicken turned out perfect. We really liked the spicy flavor. Great recipe! Will definitely use again.Read More
Surprisingly pretty good. I've made this a couple times now and found that even with a newer microwave 15 minutes doesn't come close to getting the chicken to a safe temperature. Also needed a few things to jazz it up, I added a little salt and garlic powder as well as a bit of chicken stock because the first time I made this the sauce burned while the chicken barely cooked. Also, cooking it at a lower setting for longer resulted in a better overall dish (I did about 25-30 minutes at 70%). One addition that was fun was adding and mixing in a can of rinsed pinto beans with about 5 minutes left, which resulted in what was basically bbq beans.Read More
I made this tonight and it is WONDERFUL!!!! I cut the recipe in half. I used a pyrex dish to put 4 drum sticks in and just laid them out in a row. I cooked for 5 minutes, turned the chicken over and cooked 5 more minutes. Then removed the covering and turned over again and cooked another 5 minutes. I took the cover off for the last 5 minutes to make the sauce thicker. This turned out great in taste and looks!! I also made another recipe from this site called "Italian Chicken". It was good too. But, the Loga's Microwave Chicken was better. It was more tender, faster, and much less mess and tending too. Gosh, I will surely be making this time and time again!! I even took a picture of it...need to try to figure out how to add the picture to the site. Thank you for this reicpe! Oh..also..my husband that claims he isn't that crazy about curry...he loved it! LOL!
When I first saw this recipe, I thought "is this a joke?" Chicken legs cooked in the microwave? Well, I will be eating those words. I have tried it twice now, once with only 1 leg, scaling the recipe to just 1 serving. I was totally shocked that it actually tasted ok. But, since I scaled it down so much, my ketchup mixture burnt. So, I decided to give it another try with 2 legs and more of the ketchup/curry mixture. I'm new to curry, so I did use a lot less than called for, and since I was only doing 2 legs I cooked it 6 minutes - stopping after 4 to let it rest and continuing on for 2 more minutes. Leaving it to rest & continue cooking outside of the microwave. It's my belief that for this to work, you really need to know your microwave & be comfortable cooking in it. If you have an older one, it probably doesn't cook as fast & if you have a newer one (like mine) it can cook the heck out of stuff. This is extremely easy, economical and really quite good.
The seasoning was tasty, a lot like 57 sauce. The only thing I didn't care for was that the chicken looked so unappetizing. But the microwave didn't heat up my kitchen like the oven would; so that's a decent trade off. I served this with brown rice.
This was really good for chicken from a microwave! I've had this recipe in my box for years and finally made it; I'll be making chicken like this again. It's a bit messy to eat (micros don't make crispy chicken), but it tastes great. I used 1 T less curry powder and didn't measure the cayenne, just shook some in. Mine took 15 min- I checked at every five and turned them over and spooned sauce on all the legs. Next time I'll serve this with rice because the sauce was very yummy.
I only needed to cook 4 (very large) legs so I followed another reviewers advice and did 3 five minute stints in the microwave, turning and then venting. I reduced the sauce by 25% but my family didn't love the sauce as much as I did so next time I'll reduce it by half (1/2 c ketchup, 2 T curry powder, and just a dash of cayenne). The sauce was amazing spooned over brown rice.
When I first put this together, I started to wonder if it was a joke of a recipe. Mixing all that curry with ketchup was just seemed bizarre. But my hubby really likes it! SO easy. Will definitely be making it again. Thanks
Tried it and really liked it! Was unsure how it would turn out in the microwave. My husband an really picky daughter liked it, I certainly will make it again!!
Made 3 drumsticks and adjusted recipe accordingly. Very nicely cooked and the spice was just right. Not a great curry lover, but this was quite enjoyable. Will make it again, for sure.
I had three bone-in thighs. Was almost out of curry powder, so used about a tablespoon each of curry powder and curry paste and a quarter teaspoon of cayenne. Nuked it for three five-minute periods at 80%, with a rest to check temperature and turn over between each. Delicious.
I flipped the chicken legs and put more excess sauce on them halfway through the cooking. Also added soy sauce, along with substituting garlic powder for the curry, added these to the ketchup mixture. Turned out great!
I too made this for the first time today, and I'm quite pleased with the result and the suggestions from other readers. I had one lone large chicken quarter. Based on the recipe and suggestions, I made the sauce, but out of what I had, I substituted cayenne and garam marsala for the curry. I microwaved the lonely leg three times for 6 minutes each time at 70%, turning it over each time and basting it with the sauce each time. For the final 6 minutes, I nestled the leg in some leftover rice (which also got basted) and a splash of low-sodium soy sauce. And about 10 minutes later, there wasn't much left of the leg except for bones! (5 minutes each turn would probably be enough.) Many thanks!!
I bought chicken legs the other day and went looking for a recipe to make with them. I came across this one and thought it looked great because it seemed not only easy, but much faster than most chicken recipes! I tried scaling the ingredients to two or four chicken legs but couldn't get it exactly there. I got close to four, and mixed the sauce, then tasted it, and it seemed good, but very spicy, and I didn't think my son would eat it because he doesn't like spicy food. I ended up just putting two legs in the bowl, microwaved for five minutes, turned them over, and did another five minutes. Another review mentioned needing to adjust for smaller portions, so when I saw the sauce getting dried out I stopped it there. It actually turned out very well! The result was far less spicy than I expected from the sample, and overall the flavor was quite good, but not very strong. I am already planning on making it again, and I think my son might try it next time. Thank you for the recipe!
Very tasty , easy, and quick! I made it with drums and thighs, and made extra sauce (for the amount of chicken I used). I turned the chicken over after 7 minutes. I found that 12 minutes did not cook the chicken all the way; cooked it 4 more minutes. Nice with brown rice.
This was a huge hit! I cut curry back to 3 tbsp., added 1 tbsp. minced garlic & used half ketchup/half salsa. I added extra cheese on top. Yummy, quick & easy.
I made this last night as instructed; it was quick, easy and delicious. I will definitely make this again.
Caution: Microwave ovens don't heat very evenly, as anyone who has tried to eat a Hot Pocket can tell you. So when microwaving a large piece of chicken, there is a fairly high chance that spots within the chicken will be under-cooked, and therefore at a higher risk of spreading food-borne illness. Regular ovens heat uniformly and provide a much more predictable method of heating the meat all the way through.
Tastes great, only had to use 2 tablespoons of curry.
