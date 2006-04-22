Loga's Microwave Chicken

Microwave adapted version of recipe given to me by old friend from Ceylon. Can be baked in oven too.

Recipe by Renee Halfon

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large, round microwave safe casserole dish combine the ketchup, curry powder and cayenne powder and mix together. Add chicken pieces and turn to coat. Arrange chicken legs in a fan, with the thin part of the legs in the center of the dish. Cover and cook in the microwave on high for 12 to 15 minutes or until chicken is cooked through and juices run clear.

568 calories; protein 50.2g; carbohydrates 15.9g; fat 33.5g; cholesterol 221.8mg; sodium 749.2mg. Full Nutrition
