Loga's Microwave Chicken

I bought chicken legs the other day and went looking for a recipe to make with them. I came across this one and thought it looked great because it seemed not only easy, but much faster than most chicken recipes! I tried scaling the ingredients to two or four chicken legs but couldn't get it exactly there. I got close to four, and mixed the sauce, then tasted it, and it seemed good, but very spicy, and I didn't think my son would eat it because he doesn't like spicy food. I ended up just putting two legs in the bowl, microwaved for five minutes, turned them over, and did another five minutes. Another review mentioned needing to adjust for smaller portions, so when I saw the sauce getting dried out I stopped it there. It actually turned out very well! The result was far less spicy than I expected from the sample, and overall the flavor was quite good, but not very strong. I am already planning on making it again, and I think my son might try it next time. Thank you for the recipe!