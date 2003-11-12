Beef with Vegetables
Simple and delicious beef with mixed vegetables. You don't have to stick with these vegetables. Change them to your personal taste. Try serving over rice or noodles.
a keeper! good basic recipe that takes well to improvisation. The kids said it tasted like take-out. I used green pepper, yellow pepper, onion, mushrooms sliced, diagonal sliced carrots and celery. I left out the sugar since I don't like sweet sauces. I doubled the amount of ginger and garlic, (well, maybe I tripled it). I added a dash of dry sherry since I am allergic to oysters....and it turned out fantastic. Next time want to try broccoli instead of peppers. Maybe add bamboo shoots and water chestnuts too. Thank you for this recipe.Read More
Sorry, but I am surprised by the great reviews this recipe received. The sauce did not thicken at all for me. It stayed very thin and soupy. By the time I gave up and added more starch, the ingredients were all overcooked. If I use this recipe again, I'll definitely decrease the amount of beef broth that I use or increase the amount of starch from the start.Read More
I don't think this recipe gets enough credit for what it is. It's basically like a beef and broccoli recipe. It has a really good flavor and is great with rice. I ALWAYS double the sauce paste because it thickens better. I would definitely use oyster sauce if you can find it because it adds another good dash of flavor to the sauce. I only use broccoli with this recipe because I don't really like fancy colorful veggies. It's also a good basic recipe and leaves lots of room for adding your own things. Doesn't take very long either so give it a try.
We enjoyed this, but I improvised with the recipe, particularly in the technique. I used a sirloin steak that I sliced very thinly against the grain and on the diagonal when it was still in a semi-frozen state. Because it was so thinly sliced, it needed a very brief cooking time, just a minute or two on high heat. I removed it from the pan, then cooked the rest of the vegetables, little by little and being careful not to crowd the pan, on high heat and again, just a minute or so until they were crisp-tender. As I cooked each ingredient I dumped it in a “holding bowl.” When the meat and all the vegetables were cooked I returned it all back to the pan where I added the sauce ingredients, omitting the sugar and ginger, and enough broth to get it to the desired thickness. I like very little, if any, sauce with my stir fry, so the amount of it was just right for me – in fact, I didn’t even use all of the broth called for. Stir fry requires no simmering, so I returned it to the heat just long enough for the cornstarch mixture to thicken. Served over hot, cooked rice, this was so tasty, and just to our liking - without the sugar and ginger, and with nothing overcooked in order to retain each ingredient’s flavor and color. I’ll be “hitting the road” again, so this was an ideal and delicious way to make use of the baby bok choy, sweet onion, zucchini, mixed color bell peppers and mushrooms I had in the fridge.
My husband and I really enjoyed this recipe...used snow peas, water chestnuts, red bell pepper, green bell pepper, onion, and fresh mushrooms..and served over whole grain rice. Will definitely make this recipe again!
WOW! I never have seconds but I ate seconds and all the leftovers of this! We didn't have any ginger and didn't use oyster sauce....we did use carrots, green onions (instead of regular onions), green beans, and green peppers for veggies. I made beef broth from the beef sachets and I did make too much (I had doubled the recipe but I don't think this needed doubled) but we served it on rice and the extra juice tasted excellent so I think I'd leave it doubled. We'll be eating this one frequently- all the kids loved it too! Excellent flavor and super easy!
I took the advice of the recipe submitter and used our vegetables of choice. I used broccoli instead of the carrots, mushrooms, and I used 3 different variety of bell instead of just the green. I gave this a 4 instead of 5 because I think the sauce really does need doubled to flavor your veggies and coat your rice some. I will make this again and next time I will try it over noodles. Thanks for a great recipe!
This recipe was very good. I took the advice putting in my own vegetables. Instead of the carrots, I used water chessnuts, young corn, and bean sprouts, and I also used yellow bellpepper as well. I also added sesame oil. Everyone in the family loved it. I'm glad I doubled the recipe. Will make again!
The meat got way overcooked in the process, so it would have been better to add those at the very end. There needed to be a little bit more sauce too.
Very good and very kid-friendly (not too spicy, garlicky or salty). I used a sirloin steak and marinated it in soy sauce for about 10 minutes before cooking. My 18 mth old loved it! Used carrots, snow peas, bean sprouts, sweet red pepper and mushrooms.
Oh oh, I hope the people reading this realize you meant cornstarch in your directions and NOT corn Flour. A novice might not know the difference. Proof reading your submission would have been a help.
Enjoyable dish. Made it again with chicken intead of beef using chicken broth. Can also add bamboo shoots, water chestnuts and bean sprouts.
Okay, so I have 't actually made it. I wanted to ask a question. What exactly is beef filet? What cut is that? Filet Mignon?
this is absolutely delicious! I didn't have oyster sauce on hand, so added a few dashes of Worcestershire sauce. just wonderful!
Delicious, tastes like takeout. I've made as written, and also used broccoli in place of peppers (steamed for just a minute in the microwave first) and added a can of whole baby corn. I use ground ginger instead of fresh, so it's probably not QUITE as good as it could be, but we still love it!
This was a good recipe. The flavours are nice but not unforgettable. I mixed in hot rice and used it as a filling for lettuce wraps.
The combination of flavors were good but it wasn't strong enough. I added my own veggies (broccoli, squash, zucchini and carrots) and increased the amount of sauce. I also had to increase the amount of soy sauce and oyster sauce to help the flavor. I also added 1/2-1 teaspoon of fish sauce to try and enhance the flavor as well as hot chili oil to add spice. In the end, there was more flavor, but I didn't completely find the combination to feature the oyster sauce. Would make again with some adjusting in sauce proportions.
Added also broccoli and red bell pepper to it and served it on a bed of couscous. Loved it, definitely making this one again.
Whole family approved. Did not have oyster sauce put in 1/2 tbsp hot sauce and 1/2 tbsp of sesame oil
I agree with Katherine. Flavor was a bit on the plain side for me, too much beef broth. If I make this recipe again, I will have to use less broth. the beef was overcooked and hardened by the time to finished the dish and the sauce never thickened. But it is a basic recipe and can be easily revised to desired liking.
LOVED IT! I had left over steak which I cut in pieces. Added celery, broccoli, mushrooms and bean sprouts. As I write my husband is scraping out the remaining sauce from the skillet.
Man, in a house filled with picky eaters, this recipe got RAVE reviews, across the board, even from the picky kidlets. This is definately "make-again" worthy!
ok, I used venison steak instead of beef and cut them into 1" stripes, and added onions,yellow pepper,red pepper, and shredded carrots. Moreover, I added Cabernet Sauvignon 1/2 cup, and the venison once the peppers and the onions were sautéed. On the side I made a rue (flower&butter), and added to the mix at the end. I must say it was awesome!!! Over rice.
So quick to make and so very delicious. Thank you for posting this fantastic recipe. I did add snow peas, mushrooms and small corn cobs and plated it on a bed of brown and wild rice.
I don't think this is enough really for 4 servings. Also, just adding 1 onion, 1 green pepper and 1 carrot wasn't a terribly exciting vegetable mix or enough vegetables in my opinion, so I added plenty of other vegetables - extra carrot, snap peas, celery, broccoli, bamboo, etc. Also the sauce, although nice, was a little boring, so I would suggest spicing it up with some other ingredients. I added some sweet chilli sauce, but it would also be nice with other ingredients. It was a decent base recipe.
Excellent! However, the "paste" method in step 2 is hard to handle. Add 1/4 cup rice wine and wisk, then add to pan to thicken the sauce. I also added 2 thinly sliced fresh jalapenos for "Jalapeno Beef", found in every Chinese restaurant, here in Texas anyway. Double up on the Garlic and Ginger too.
Great basic recipe but it needed more spices (like garlic powder and cumin). I also added a dash of dry cooking wine for some twang. Delicious!
nice recipe i almost forgot to add in the vegetables lol. it had a nice flavor and i would make this again any time
Followed the recipe to a t and found this to be BORING...lacked flavor!!
My husband & I enjoyed this recipe. I did as others & doubled the sauce (do NOT increase the broth when doing this) & tripled the garlic & ginger. I used thinly sliced top sirloin which only required it to be cooked for about 3 mins. I did not increase the amount of broth though & the sauce thickened beautifully. Veggies used: onion, broccoli, bean sprouts, water chestnuts, carrots, snow peas. Yummy!
This was great! I made it with broccoli, red pepper,mushrooms,onions,but no oyster paste,added extra sugar. There were no leftovers.
Simple and tasty
Very, very good. My husband loved it and said that he could taste the homemade-ness. I seasoned the meat with garlic salt but overall it had lots of flavor. I added mushrooms as well.
I LOVE this. Easy and flavorful. I subbed broccoli for the bell pepper and carrot and doubled up on the paste part of the recipe as was suggested by another reviewer. Thanks for the recipe!
So wonderful, thank you , as i Love CHINESE food but don't have access to a restaurant like I did back in NY and this is so CLOSE I know I will be making this OFTEN. Made it second time and added fresh broccoli and mushrooms. Yummy.
I have to say this is a very delicious recipe and easy to make. You can also play around with some of the ingredients. I added celery, mushrooms, and some shallots.I didn't have the oyster sauce ( but would like to try it with it one day), and still the aroma and taste was just as good as any take out we've ever had. I look forward to having this again. ( my 9yr. Old daughter doesn't eat meat, but she was asking for extra meat with her 2nd helping).
excellent!
I made this for my family and it was not a hit. The meat was overcooked. However, the sauce was very good and flavorful, but tasted as if it was missing a spice. I will probably not make this again.
This recipe is great...made it for 2 people so halved the veggies but made a full amount of sauce. Served over rice. Delicious.
From the photo I was expecting broccoli to be in the recipe. Was it left out on purpose? I'd rather have broccoli in this than green peppers... roughly how much broccoli would I use and would this change the cooking time?
This was very good. Will add some mushrooms to the recipe next time.
Oh this was yummy...I made a few changes due to what I had on hand but as long as you get the right kind of beef, it is tender and oh so yummy. I did not have any carrots, or ginger but did use bell pepper (red) and all the seasonings. I adjusted the seasoning for more flavor by adding more soy and oyster sauce. In the future I will add water chesnuts, maybe sprouts, multi color peppers and even tofu. A little extra cornstarch wouldn't hurt (the recipe calls for "corn flour" in step number 2). The title should be "Asian Beef and Veggies" maybe... Regardless, this was YUMMY. We served it over yellow rice (weird but it seemed to work well).
This is a great recipe and I believe it was the cook (me) who prepared a bit less than delicious meal since I used leftover steak, frozen broccoli, no carrot and omitted the green pepper as I have a severe reaction to it. Using fresh ingredients would certainly make a difference. Next time I will make it with fresh ingredients and add a bit more cornstarch as the mixture never really thickened; in spite of all that, it was good. Husband really liked it. Just wait 'til he tries it using the correct ingredients!
a lovely way to spice your beef stir fry
I will try to make it again. I can see the potential but I think as the recipe calls for the sauce, like other cooks on here, it should be doubled.
This one is a keeper!!!
Loved this, used left over beef tenderloin sliced thin. Sautéed it with the onions in butter and veg oil. Then added the ginger and garlic, then added celery, green and yellow peppers, broccoli, carrots and mushrooms. Didn't have oyster sauce so i just added a splash of sherry. Doubled the sauce and served it over brown rice. So good!
My family loves this recipe. I generally follow the recipe except for 1) the cooking time on the beef as it depends on how it is cut. I buy the beef already cut up for stir fry at the store, 2) I switch out veggies depending what I have on hand and what looks good at the market, and 3) I always double the sauce.
Overall it was alright but it juat needed more flavor....maybe because I used low sodium soy sauce and beef broth,PLEASE BE CAUTIOUS OF THE SODIUM LEVELS! I also added mushrooms.
Yummy and super easy weeknight prep dish. Like others I doubled the sauce and then added some sesame oil, rice wine vinegar, and garlic chili sauce to the mix with a tad more sugar, then one tablespoon corn starch. I also used a bag of frozen stir fry veggies for super easy prep. Served over jasmine rice with peas. Hubs loved this dish and asked for a do over. Thanks for sharing!
I doubled the broth and added additional soy, oyster sauce. But so flavorful and very easy to prepare!
Made this pretty well exactly the way the recipe reads. Added a little extra garlic, mushrooms, cauliflower and broccoli as well as the vegetables called for in the recipe. Doubled the sauce. Served it on rice. It was delicious and will be making this again.
This recipe was a hit with my family. It was so easy to make, and the taste was exactly what we were looking for! I followed the recipe as written, however I did double the source due to the fact I had little more meat and vegetables in my dish. Thanks for sharing
Good basic recipe and exactly what I needed. Tonight was "leftover" night and I managed to create a new meal thanks to this recipe. I used precooked steak , sliced against the grain. (Heated slightly, removed from pan then added back after all the veggies so it didn't end up over cooked) I used Zucchini, onion and carrots. Very easy to make, felt like it was missing some extra spices and that spicy " kick" but can easily be added to suit your preferences. As written, it's a solid 4 stars.
Thanks it was very helpful to me.
Delicious! Added yellow and green peppers, broccoli, celery and carrots, doubled the ginger, cornstarch, red wine instead of oyster sauce, and soy sauce. Served over white rice...definitely making it again!
To make it even easier - use frozen Asian vegetables that already have a sauce on them. It's wonderful!
Excellent recipe, the ginger and oyster sauce makes the dish.
I used garlic powder, otherwise I made it according to the recipe. The sauce didn't thicken, but it was delicious! It only made 2 servings.
This is the first stir-fry I have made that my husband absolutely loved. We left out the oyster sauce and used 1/2 tbsp more soy sauce. We also added canned green beans right before serving (didn't have any fresh). The slight sweetness to the sauce made it great! We will be making this again!
loved it! very easy. no beef broth, so I used about half cup left over pan drippings from pot roast that I had frozen earlier mixes with about 1 cup of water.
It was so good. I added sweet corn to mine and a bit more flour for the gravy to be a bit thicker. Superb
This recipe was perfect! Thanks for the reviewer who suggested doubling the gravy, it really does turn out better. I used ribeye steaks and sliced them as noted and that was the best decision ever/so tender! I used the vegetables suggested & a variety of bell peppers (green, yellow and red) and added broccoli that I steamed first and added at the end and put a lid on it to continue cooking until soft. My family LOVED it! It was so easy!
This is definitely a keeper recipe. We used strip loin of venison rather than beef . To the vegetables we added snap peas and broccoli and tripled the amount of soy and oyster sauce.
Delicious! I will definitely make again! My modifications: * doubled the sauce like so many recommended (good idea) * used leftover already grilled T-bone steak, so added it last instead of first (although I'd do this anyway because who likes overcooked steak?) * veggies I used were: bell pepper, sugar snap peas, broccoli, carrot, onion, mushroom, and lots of garlic * used stock instead of broth *didn't have oyster sauce. Also, forgot to add ginger, which I wish I had remembered. Definitely a repeat recipe.
I made this recipe with a few modifications. I started out by stir-frying the beef in oil, then set the beef aside. I cooked the onions and garlic, then added a bag of Asian veggies and some edamame, and the beef broth. I made the paste without the oyster sauce, then added it and the beef into the mix to heat through. Came out great!
