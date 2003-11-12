Beef with Vegetables

We enjoyed this, but I improvised with the recipe, particularly in the technique. I used a sirloin steak that I sliced very thinly against the grain and on the diagonal when it was still in a semi-frozen state. Because it was so thinly sliced, it needed a very brief cooking time, just a minute or two on high heat. I removed it from the pan, then cooked the rest of the vegetables, little by little and being careful not to crowd the pan, on high heat and again, just a minute or so until they were crisp-tender. As I cooked each ingredient I dumped it in a “holding bowl.” When the meat and all the vegetables were cooked I returned it all back to the pan where I added the sauce ingredients, omitting the sugar and ginger, and enough broth to get it to the desired thickness. I like very little, if any, sauce with my stir fry, so the amount of it was just right for me – in fact, I didn’t even use all of the broth called for. Stir fry requires no simmering, so I returned it to the heat just long enough for the cornstarch mixture to thicken. Served over hot, cooked rice, this was so tasty, and just to our liking - without the sugar and ginger, and with nothing overcooked in order to retain each ingredient’s flavor and color. I’ll be “hitting the road” again, so this was an ideal and delicious way to make use of the baby bok choy, sweet onion, zucchini, mixed color bell peppers and mushrooms I had in the fridge.