Beef with Vegetables

Simple and delicious beef with mixed vegetables. You don't have to stick with these vegetables. Change them to your personal taste. Try serving over rice or noodles.

By Marla

Ingredients

4
Directions

  • In a large skillet over medium high heat, saute the beef slices in the oil for 5 minutes, or until well browned. Add the onion, garlic and ginger and saute for 5 more minutes. Then add the green bell pepper, carrot and beef broth. Reduce heat to low and let simmer.

  • Meanwhile, in a separate small bowl, combine the corn flour, sugar, soy sauce and oyster sauce, if desired. Stir thoroughly, forming a smooth paste. Slowly add this to the simmering beef and vegetables, stirring well, and let simmer to desired thickness. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
267 calories; protein 12g; carbohydrates 9.3g; fat 20.2g; cholesterol 40.3mg; sodium 537.8mg. Full Nutrition
