Classic Irish Boiled Dinner

Rating: 4.56 stars
39 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 26
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I grew up eating this boiled dinner on Sundays When I visited my Irish Granny. One of the things that makes this recipe special is that instead of corned beef, it calls for Smoked Shoulder. Oh What A yummy smell will fill your kitchen as this cooks!

By KMOMMYZ

prep:
15 mins
cook:
55 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the smoked pork into a large pot and fill with enough water to cover. Season with salt and pepper, cover and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer for about 30 minutes.

  • Add the carrots, potato, cabbage and onions; cover and continue to simmer. Use kitchen string to tie the green beans into a bundle. Add them to the pot, cover and continue to cook until the carrots and potatoes are tender, about 25 minutes.

  • To serve, remove pork to a serving dish. Arrange vegetables around it. Allow the pork to rest about 10 minutes before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
753 calories; protein 38.4g; carbohydrates 63.5g; fat 40.6g; cholesterol 129.7mg; sodium 2714.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (40)

Most helpful positive review

G Elizabeth
Rating: 5 stars
03/17/2011
This is how I've made my boiled dinner for years (even with my Irish background, I never cared for corned beef). However I don't add green beans and I always get a big smoked shoulder (arox 9 lbs). Remove any wrapping around the ham, put it into a pot (make sure it fits), put enough water into the pot to completly cover the ham, cover with lid. Bring to a good boil, and boil for one hour, turn it over in the pot, cover with lid and boil another hour. Remove the meat (keep the liquid), cover ham with foil and let it rest. Now put the potatoes, onions, carrotts, and cabbage (cabbage should be on top) also (if you like turnip you can add that too) into the liquid the meat was cooked in, this is where the flavor is, cook till veggies and potatoes are tender. PS if you need to you can add more water as you go, but only do this if it is needed. Also I don't add any salt there's enough salt in the smoked shoulder. Enjoy! Read More
Helpful
(82)

Most helpful critical review

Reviews:
Richard Skinner
Rating: 5 stars
04/13/2009
I grew up on ham boiled dinners.The only thing better is to cut everything up and fry it for hash for leftovers,with a couple fried eggs on the side.Yummy!Yummy! Read More
Helpful
(50)
jeanjean
Rating: 5 stars
04/02/2008
I actually made this because I tried another kmommyz recipe and loved it...This is another great one!!! the green beans are nice change and the smoked shoulder isn't as stringy or tough as the corned beef...Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(37)
magicshark
Rating: 5 stars
11/04/2009
I used to eat this all the time growing up. I could never find a recipe untill now. We always called it New England boiled dinner. When I look that up all I find is corn beef recipes. I just want to say as someone who grew up in New England we do not use corn beef-that dish is called corn beef and cabbage. Anyway thanks for the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(21)
Buzymom
Rating: 5 stars
01/06/2009
Tastes just like the boiled dinner my grandfather used to make. Great comfort food and the leftovers taste even better. I did add some lemon pepper seasoning and other spices to the water. I chopped up all the leftovers and added them to the broth with some chilli pepper mmmmm delicous soup all the kids loved it and my husband who does not like cooked cabbage had seconds!! Thanks for a great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(19)
Denise
Rating: 5 stars
01/20/2010
I grew up with this!! (Making it this weekend too.) This recipe is awesome. Our family added rutabaga in the pot too!! Read More
Helpful
(18)
meljeanand
Rating: 5 stars
11/11/2009
i grew up eating boiled dinner...with ham. made it the same way but cut up the ham and added it along with ham stock to water and veggies (no green beans) and let it cook. and ate it like a soup... Read More
Helpful
(10)
Dan McDonald
Rating: 5 stars
02/15/2011
Fantastic!! What a rush of childhood memories of my grandmother's kitchen. The ONLY substitution I made was to use a Cottage Ham - a 'partially cooked' pork shoulder. To be totally true to my family version the cottage ham or pork shoulder should contain gobs of fat. The fat adds so much flavor. Read More
Helpful
(8)
