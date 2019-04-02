Classic Irish Boiled Dinner

1 of 40

Rating: 5 stars This is how I've made my boiled dinner for years (even with my Irish background, I never cared for corned beef). However I don't add green beans and I always get a big smoked shoulder (arox 9 lbs). Remove any wrapping around the ham, put it into a pot (make sure it fits), put enough water into the pot to completly cover the ham, cover with lid. Bring to a good boil, and boil for one hour, turn it over in the pot, cover with lid and boil another hour. Remove the meat (keep the liquid), cover ham with foil and let it rest. Now put the potatoes, onions, carrotts, and cabbage (cabbage should be on top) also (if you like turnip you can add that too) into the liquid the meat was cooked in, this is where the flavor is, cook till veggies and potatoes are tender. PS if you need to you can add more water as you go, but only do this if it is needed. Also I don't add any salt there's enough salt in the smoked shoulder. Enjoy! Helpful (82)

Rating: 5 stars I grew up on ham boiled dinners.The only thing better is to cut everything up and fry it for hash for leftovers,with a couple fried eggs on the side.Yummy!Yummy! Helpful (50)

Rating: 5 stars I actually made this because I tried another kmommyz recipe and loved it...This is another great one!!! the green beans are nice change and the smoked shoulder isn't as stringy or tough as the corned beef...Thanks! Helpful (37)

Rating: 3 stars This is best made with a half ham. The first time I made it to these directions and it was VERY bland! I made it a second time with a half ham and it was much much much better! Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars I used to eat this all the time growing up. I could never find a recipe untill now. We always called it New England boiled dinner. When I look that up all I find is corn beef recipes. I just want to say as someone who grew up in New England we do not use corn beef-that dish is called corn beef and cabbage. Anyway thanks for the recipe. Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars Tastes just like the boiled dinner my grandfather used to make. Great comfort food and the leftovers taste even better. I did add some lemon pepper seasoning and other spices to the water. I chopped up all the leftovers and added them to the broth with some chilli pepper mmmmm delicous soup all the kids loved it and my husband who does not like cooked cabbage had seconds!! Thanks for a great recipe! Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars I grew up with this!! (Making it this weekend too.) This recipe is awesome. Our family added rutabaga in the pot too!! Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars i grew up eating boiled dinner...with ham. made it the same way but cut up the ham and added it along with ham stock to water and veggies (no green beans) and let it cook. and ate it like a soup... Helpful (10)