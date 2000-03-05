Overnight Cinnamon Rolls I
Make the night before, rolls rise in the fridge overnight and bake the next morning. Easy and delicious. Enjoy!
I have made these twice and so far I think it would be safe to say that they are nothing short of wonderful! I do have a few modifications of my own. I made the dough in my bread machine on "dough" cycle. I add a little bit of vanilla into the dough for those of us who choose not to have frosting. ( I think cream chese frosting would also be very tasty) I sprinkle a little olive oil on the dough before adding the filling. I also find that when rolling into the log, the more times you can roll it the better the buns come. I think that thats the true trick to making these. They will have more filling and stay more moist. So put a little extra effort into rolling it into a log and they come out doubly better! And to make them SUPER moist put a VERY small pat pf butter on top of each roll before baking. One more thing- when i made these the second time, when I tool these out of the fridge in the morning I found that some of the filling had liquified and there were little puddles of it around each bun. If this is the case try to scoop this up and put it on the buns BEFORE cooking them! If you do it after it will carmalize into a rock hard tooth-breaker. And to top my review off- baking them for 20 minutes makes for a much better out come! Once again- Perfect!Read More
I made this one to spec to be fair and found a number of serious problems: 1. The dough comes out extremely dense for a cinnamon roll - I even cut back by almost a full 1/2 cup and, while the rolls rose in the oven, they were still quite heavy. 2. The filling was terribly dry - I think this could have been influenced by the consistency of the dough, but while the lack of any kind of fat (i.e. butter) in the filling may make these a little healthier there was nothing to allow the cinnamon/brown sugar mix to properly melt and give that gooey consistency you tend to crave in a cinnamon roll! (Besides, who's going for healthy in a cinnamon roll anyways?) 3. The icing needs some major work - this is little more than a basic sugary glaze. Combined with the sand-like brown sugar/cinnamon filling which dissolved into pure sugar in your mouth, this topping was the sugary straw that broke the camels back and simply overpowered the entire recipe. I was interested to try a new recipe, but know now that I'll stick with my original cinnamon roll recipe - "Clone of a Cinnabon" - also from AllrecipesRead More
to avoid flattening the rolls when cutting, use a length of thread, place under the roll where you want to cut it holding the ends. Tie a knot... easy as pie.
Very good recipe-the dough is easy to work with and they raised very nicely.I save my tuna fish cans and use them as pans instead of a muffin tin.They form perfectly shaped rolls every time. My yield(with the tuna cans) was 18 for this recipe. I also use the tuna cans for making large muffins.
Wonderful, charming comfort food, and easier than I thought it would be to cook. I particularly enjoyed checking on them in the morning and seeing how plump and delicious-smelling they had become overnight. I also like the fact there are no weird or expensive ingredients. I'll use a little bigger pan next time because they were a bit overcrowded, and I'll add just a little more brown sugar & cinnamon. Be careful not to let them overheat during rising or they will stop rising too soon and be like little hockey pucks.
i made this recipe twice. first time i followed the directions to the letter(following the advise to use cream cheese frosting). it was ok but the second time i made some changes. i added an extra 1/4 cup sugar, 1/2 tsp. more salt, and a 1 tsp. cinnamon to the sort of bland dough. i slathered a generous layer of soft butter to the dough before adding cinnamon-sugar mix. i bake it at 350 because 375 is just too high for a tender dough like this. this came out fantastic!!!! still with the cream cheese frosting. it gets easier to make the more you do it. please note that my dough didn't rise during the first rest period or in the fridge...but in the oven..MAN OH MAN! PERFECT!
I doubled the amount of cinammon and thought that a little less brown sugar in the filling would still have been plenty. The recipe calls for one 9x9 pan but two are required. Some tasters wondered if I was a baker !
This is excellent for "prepare ahead cinnamon rolls! Easy to prepare, and best of all, it's done the night before! A keeper!
Like some others, I did find the dough a little goopy, but I added a bit more flour at a time and kneaded it the whole 8 minutes advised and it was smooth and supple by then. I did add about 1 Cup more of flour in the kneading process. I used all the brown sugar the recipe called for but there was SO much filling it ran out the sides so next time I will use less. I included chopped pecans in with my brown sugar...not listed on the ingredients list but nuts are mentioned in one step. I highly recommend the pecans! Next time I will try a different frosting; this one was good but just shy of what I wanted. Overall a big hit with my whole fmaily!
Outstanding!! This is a GREAT recipe. It was about 87 percent humidity when i made the dough and had my doubts as to whether it would rise properly but it did and they baked up gorgeous and cinnamony. My boys were actually quiet for the full 15 min they were eating these delectable doughy delights!! Next time I make them, I'm going to make an extra batch to freeze!!
I made these for a family holiday meal and they were gone within 10 minutes of removing them from the oven. We loved them. Sheilani
These were great! My husband and father-in-law could hardly wait for them to come out of the oven.
Great recipe. You may bave to proof the yeast first, though. I didn't and the dough didn't rise at all after an hour and still looked pretty sad in the morning. I put them in a very, very low oven (about 150 degrees) with a damp cloth over top for about 1/2 hour before I baked them (350 for 15 minutes). They came out perfectly! I prefer these to the ones with the brown sugar/butter topping. These are less rich and you can control the amount of frosting on top. Thanks!
Just what I was looking for. I made them in two 9" round cake pans and froze one pan instead of letting it rise in the fridge overnight. To use the frozen pan, let it thaw on the counter for a few hours, then stick it in the fridge to rise and follow the directions for baking the next morning-- nice to have on hand!
I used my KitchenAid mixer to make the dough for these rolls. I proofed the yeast in my mixer bowl for ten minutes with the sugar and milk (I used buttermilk), until the yeast "bloomed". I then added the melted butter, eggs and all the dry ingredients. I did need a little more flour than what was called for to get the dough to jump on the hook, but not much. I kneaded the dough with my dough hook for five minutes or so, then set it to rise in a greased, covered bowl on my warm heating pad until it doubled. I rolled it out and set to spreading the "innards" on the dough. I did use 1/2 cup of softened butter, I doubled the cinnamon and I added nutmeg to the filling ingredients. I mixed it together all in one bowl and spread it over the dough. I cut my pieces and set them in my largest cake pan, covered it with foil and let it sit overnight in the fridge. Once I got up in the morning, I let it sit on the counter just to take the chill off, then set it on the warm heating pad to rise for the second time. Once it doubled, I baked it at 400* for about 15 minutes. I used a different icing recipe (one that uses cream cheese) for the tops of these. This roll recipe was good, but I think my adjustments made it better. It really did need the extra spices and butter in the filling. This one didn't rise as much as others I've used, so if I make this again, I'll double the amount of yeast called for in this recipe.
Perfect for company coming for coffee in the morning. I don't really care for icing on my cinnamon rolls. Instead, I put butter, brown sugar and pecans on the bottom of the pan and place the rolls on top. Bake like the directions say, but when they're done, flip them over on a tray, and you have delish sticky buns.
Yum! These are so light and fluffy! I finally got around to making these after saving the recipe a few months back. I did a few things different, I used quick rise yeast and mixed it in with about 3 1/2 cups of flour along with the other dry ingredients and reserved the other cup for kneading. I beat the eggs in a separate cup, I also microwaved the milk, added the butter and microwaved it again mixed it well and used a thermometer to check the temp before adding to the dry ingredients. I mixed the milk and butter mixture with the dry ingredients and then mixed in the beaten eggs. added a little more flour and then put it on a floured surface for kneading. let the dough rise/double in size in a greased metal bowl, rolled out the dough and brushed butter all over and put the brown sugar and cinnamon on top and rolled and cut into 12 pieces. I also didn't refrigerate over night I let them rise again and baked. so tasty, so glad I finally found a cinnamon roll recipe I can get to turn out and tastes great!
so i tried agian used alot of flour on the wax paper i rolled it out on and the sticking still happened so be prepared! but this time i could at least roll them and cut them without becomming a stikcy mess. i added vanilla to the dough and didn't measure the sugar or cinniamon they were a little mild last time so that is a to taste thing. but they will be great first thing christmas morning!
Oh...what a blissful way to start the morning! This was my first time making cinnamon rolls, and they are amazing! I followed the recipe almost exactly as written but used a bit more filling than called for. Before baking, I put a small dot of butter on top of each roll. Also, I didn't have any light corn syrup, so I made the glaze by creaming 3 tbsp soft butter with 1.5 cups powdered sugar and a tsp of vanilla. Then beat in about a tbsp of milk a little at a time to get the right consistency. Spread it on warm rolls and then sit back and watch my kids' eyes pop out of their heads. :) I think this will be our Christmas morning breakfast this year! Thanks!
made these last night and baked this morning. How delicious. Iwouldn't change a thing they are perfect. I won't be buying from the bakery any longer
made these for christmas morning, they came out well and are easy with the steps split up and rising overnight. they didn't rise that much in the fridge but did when sitting out before baking. the 375 degrees was too hot, they browned too much, so will do 350 next time. also, i will put more filling in next time, we like lots of that, and spread the dough with butter before putting on the filling. they were tasty and tender and a keeper.
I used the dough setting on my bread machine to do all the work. Rolls were yummy and big. The office ate them all and almost licked the pan.
I have never baked with yeast before, so I was pretty nervous about this recipe, but it turned out great! Rave reviews from each person who ate one. Because of my anxiety about working with yeast, I read all of the other reviews and let the yeast dissolve 10 minutes in the milk mixture before adding the other ingredients. I was concerned that the dough was too sticky and not rising enough, but in the end it was just fine. I also brushed the dough all over with melted butter before adding the filling. I agree with the reviewer who noted that you should use extra care in rolling the dough into a log. I wasn't able to get it as tight as it should have been and the filling fell out a bit, but it still turned out great. I also added a little pat of butter to the top of each roll before baking, although I don't know if that was necessary. I used the frosting recipe from the Clone of a Cinnabon recipe and doubled it. There was frosting left over, but I don't think one batch would have been quite enough. The frosting was super sweet, decedent and delicious. Overall, a great recipe, even for a novice baker like me!
I ended up needing to use 5 cups of flour, and 2 baking pans [a 9x13 and a 8x8] so that the rolls would have room to rise. I doubled the cinnamon, and added a 1/3 cup of butter and a 1/2 cup of chopped pecans to the filling. Before baking in the morning, I also brushed the tops with one tablespoon melted butter. Yeah, more butter. It's not like you eat these that often. Ended up being more of what I want out of a cinnamon roll than the Clone of a Cinnabon recipe -- which until now, was my go-to cinnamon roll recipe. Nummers!
Pretty good.
LOVE this recipe. I took the advice of a couple of other reviewers and used string to cut off the rolls. Will definitely use that trick in the future. I also soaked the raising overnight in rum which adds a little extra. Next time I make this, I will also double the filling. Overall, a fantastic recipe and was a special treat for a cold Christmas morning.
WOW! These were outstanding! I made two double batches on Christmas Eve, which made enough for six 9-inch round cake pans. I gave five away as gifts and kept one for us. They got rave reviews from everyone! I'm making this a Christmas tradition. I added chopped pecans to the filling (in the same amount as raisins.) These are even good reheated, 18 seconds in the microwave for one large roll. Next time, I'm going to try an orange instead of vanilla icing. Fantastic morning treat! Icing tip: if you give these as unbaked gifts (as I did), put the icing in a zip-top baggie. If they put it on the stove while the oven is preheating, it will heat up to drizzle nicely, so they can cut the corner off the baggie and drizzle the icing. Yummmmmm!
These were really good and very convenient. I love stuff I can make ahead, thanks!
OMG, overnight rolls are the way to go! I've made tons of cinnamon rolls through the years, but never done overnight ones. These were soft and fluffy and absolutely wonderful! Thanks.
I made these buns on Christmas Eve, ready for Christmas morning! They were delicious! Resting the dough overnight helps to develop the yeast flavour of the rolls. I did make some changes because the recipe looked a little rich: used 2 eggs instead of 3; spread a little butter on the rolled out dough which I also made thinner and bigger (the butter helps the brown sugar to stick better); increased the brown sugar to 1 cup and cinnamon to 4 tablespoons; eliminated the glaze altogether. With the increased brown sugar, the rolls were plenty sweet enough and wonderfully cinnamon-y. It's a wonderful recipe and so easy to make.
This is a really good recipe. Previously, whenever i have made Cinnamon rolls the dough had a dense texture, these were lighter and fluffier different (in a great way). The filling left a little to be desired. Next time i think i will use the filling from a different recipe. In addition, this time i went with a cream cheese icing as i like cream cheese icing the best. In preparing the dough, I would recommend using a candy thermometer to measure the temperature of the milk and butter mixture prior to adding the yeast. It should be within a (110 to 120 degree Fahrenheit). This recipe doesn't specifically state it, but I allowed the yeast to get frothy and activate prior to adding the flour and kneading. Another tip that i have recently learned. Is that kneading is very important, and should take the recommended amount of time, and usually absorbs more than the recommended amount of flour. For cutting the rolls, the Dental floss trick is amazing. There are a few good tutorials on Youtube that explain it well, if you are wondering. My final tip is to keep an eye on them while they are baking. I took a peek 20 minutes in, and they were a good golden brown color. If i went with the recommended time, i am sure that i would've burned them.
What a delicious recipe! It's so easy to make! My kids helped a lot and had so much fun,and we were definitely rewarded the next morning after we baked these up and ate them while they were nice and warm and gooey! This is honestly the best recipe for cinnamon rolls I've ever had. Better than a lot of bakery cinnamon rolls I've had! We had our friends and some family try them and they were a big hit, and now they have the recipe, too. The only thing different that I did was as I rolled the dough up I would slather butter on the other side, too. Double the butter, double the flavor!
I made these for Easter brunch and everyone was so impressed. They said they looked and tasted like something you would get at a bakery. I followed the dough recipe as listed and changed the icing to a cream cheese frosting. I used 4oz softened cream cheese, 1/4 cup softened butter, 1 cup powdered sugar, 1 tsp vanilla. So yummy!
The only other cinnamon roll recipe I've tried is the Ninety Minute Cinnamon Rolls recipe from this site, so that's what I'm using for comparison. I thought these rolls were good, but not great. The dough is harder to work with and turns out kind of dry and hard when you eat the rolls at room temp. I liked the "refrigerate overnight" procedure because it made the morning baking very easy, but I think I prefer the taste and texture of the other recipe better (plus the dough was easier to handle). I tripled the amount of cinnamon. I used Cream Cheese frosting for both recipes. Overall, these produce a fine result that you'll enjoy. I'm just still going to look around for that ultimate recipe.
I don't know if I did something wrong, but I thought these were a little dry. They were also way too thick for our taste. I think if I made them again, I would cut them into more than 12 rolls. I might try them again.
These are great! I had never tried letting something rise overnight before, but it worked perfectly. they are wonderful without the glaze--in fact, I think I like them better that way. If you make the glaze, milk works in place of half and half.
I've been using the same roll recipe for cinnamon rolls for a long time and they kept turning out okay. I starting looking for a real cinnamon roll recipe, not just a roll recipe turned into cinnamon rolls, and this one turned out great! I even overbaked them slightly (something I HATE to do) and they were still great with a cream cheese frosting!
I wish I could give this more than 5 stars! These are the most amazing cinnamon rolls I have ever had!!! I get nervous working with yeast because I don't have the best track record...but these turned out great! The key I think is to make sure you leave them in a really warm space to rise! Regular room temperature just isn't enough. The only things I changed with the recipe was to leave out the raisins and I didn't use the suggested glaze (my own preference - I don't like corn syrup). I used the glaze from the "Savory Cinnamon Rolls" recipe on this site. I cut the glaze in half and it was plenty for these rolls. I can't say thank you enough for posting this recipe! It is amazing!!!!
Maybe it was human error, but mine did not rise at all! JMaybe I will have to try again!
I'm rating the roll part of the recipe only since I think I'd be run out of town if I didn't top these with cream cheese frosting. This is an excellent recipe for cinnamon roll dough. I used my KitchenAid and did have to add a little more flour than called for but it was beautiful dough to work with. Silky smooth and easy to roll out. I let my yeast sit on top of the warm milk/butter mixture for about 5 minutes to come alive before adding the other ingredients. Don't make the mistake of not adding melted butter to the rolled out dough before sprinkling on the sugar and cinnamon. The filling really must have butter to mix with or it will be dry. I used 1/4 cup melted butter and a mixture of brown sugar, white sugar, and cinnamon. You can find cream cheese frosting recipes on many other cinnamon roll recipes on this site. I will definitely use this roll recipe again!
Excellent! I changed out the frosting...using a cream cheese one instead of the glaze.
I must say these were sooo good! I know I should'nt have but I did try one. I have tried many cinnamon roll recipes and this is one of the best!Instead of letting rise over night I made them on valentine day for breakfast. I made them in the shape of a heart they were so cute and my family and siblings loved them. To make a special touch put one drop of any food coloring in the glaze.I will be making these again. Oh and make sure you leave them in the oven at about 25 degrees for about an hour then take them out shape them and then put them back into the oven for another hour if you are... "not"... making them over-night.
Needed a lot more flour than listed. Dough did rise nicely overnight and when baking...but wasn't tender or very flavorful. Nothing special. And if you don't eat the rolls warm right out of the oven, then they turn hard as rocks (not the filling: the ROLL itself). Microwaving to refreshen and soften the next day didn't even help. OK if you plan to eat the whole pan at once. Thanks for sharing.
This was a great recipe, worked like a dream! The dough itself was a tiny bit bland, I'm going to add a little vanilla next time. Also, I second everyone that has said to brush the dough w/ melted butter just before adding the cinnamon/sugar mixture to make it "stick" better.
These were good- they just didn't rise much in the fridge. They did rise in the oven though, and turned out very well in the end. I included some whole wheat flour, and used walnuts in half of them. I left out the raisins. I found it didn't make enough glaze for all of the rolls, so I ended up making more, but that wasn't hard. We had these on Saturday morning! Leftovers are great warmed in the microwave for 20 seconds or so.
My family could not believe I had made these from scratch! They disappeared in the blink of an eye. The recipe is perfect as is. My only suggestion is to spread softened butter on the rolled out dough, prior to sprinkling with the cinnamon-sugar mixture. Tried these with the cream-cheese icing, but I think I prefer them plain...no glaze...That's how good they are!
Like many others, I had trouble getting these to rise. I proofed the yeast 10 minutes in the milk mixture, but it didn't 'bloom' very well, and I threw it out and started over, but had the same issue. I've never had a problem proofing yeast, and I figured maybe it just looked different in milk as I've only proofed it in water before. I went ahead and continued the recipe, and had to add over a 1/2 cup of flour in order to work with the dough. It hardly rose in the greased bowl, but I continued on. I brushed the rolled out dough with 1 tbsp of butter total, doubled the brown sugar, added nutmeg to the filling, and took away the raisins. I cut 24 smaller rolls out of the batch - as we don't like giant rolls - and froze them immediately. When I prepared them, I let a few thaw in the fridge overnight, first spraying them with PAM and covering them with plastic wrap. They didn't rise much in the fridge, so I followed another reviewer's advice on this and covered them with a damp cloth and let them sit in my oven at 170F for about 20 minutes. They looked good at that point, so I baked them at 350 and pulled them out after about 10 min as they were more than done. They were about Pillsbury cinnamon roll size when complete. I made a cream cheese frosting which I loved, but my husband said he'd prefer the traditional glaze made from powdered sugar and water. They had nice flavor, but could be moister. I'll follow the tip of putting a small pat of butter on them before baking.
I followed the recipe to the T. They are the best! We ate them Christmas morning while opening gifts.
So easy and delicious! A couple other reviews said the cooking time was too long. I'm glad I read that, I started checking them at 20 min. They were perfect after about 27 minutes.
I made these for all of the people in the kitchen at the restaurant where I work. They loved them and even started fighting over them! I put all of the ingredients in the bread maker and let that make the dough, then finished them and let them rise. I baked them at work and then frosted them while still in the pan. Thanks!
These were somewhat time intensive. They had a good flavor and baked up prettily with a nice texture but my husband and I both thought they were a tad thick and dry.
I double the filling for this recipe and rather than mix the entire filling together I spread the butter and then sprinkle on the other ingredients. Easier to get an even the covering. Also, I would recommend pulling this out a little longer before baking in the morning for fluffier rolls. My kids love this recipe and since it takes some time to make I usually make it after they go to sleep and surprise them in the morning.
I have made these a few times and received nothing but rave reviews! I used cream cheese frosting to make them super-decadent, but otherwise I prepared them exactly as it says and had no problems. I have tried other recipes in the past that ended up dry and flavorless - these are awesome! People have told me they put Cinnabon to shame...well worth the effort!
I made this over the weekend for a group of ladies. I will say I accidentaly used self-rising flour, so mine didn't turn out exactly right. But the dough was easy to work with. Despite my mistake, they tasted great! I made cream cheese icing instead of what it called for, because I didn't have corn syrup on hand. I am actually going to try these again tonight for a work function tomorrow.....but I think I will pay closer attention to the bag of flour I grab! :-)
Pretty good! My very first time working with yeast, so I was nervous about how it would turn out. The texture was spot on, and the taste was good, but missing a little flavor. Perhaps adding a small pat of butter to the top of each before baking, as another reviewer suggested.
If your oven has a convection setting and a bake setting, make sure it's on BAKE! Haha! Delicious all the same!
These were great. The only thing I changed was to double the cinnamon and I will probably add even more to the bread dough next time. I also think I will brush the dough with butter before adding the cinnamon and brown sugar next time. But these were easy to make and everyone loved them.
I would say I was so happy to find something I could make in advance, overnight. Mine ended up on the dry side, although the neighbors loved them. I tend to undercook when I bake but it didnt work this time. I will blame it on the weather or the Phoenix climate. I used the cinnabon recipe for the icing, which went over great. Will try again.
I tried this recipe, but I think I used too much butter since the dough became too sticky..so I kept adding more flour to make it manageable. It looked delicious but I failed miserably as it was too heavy and no taste at all.
These were great. I spread butter on the dough before spreading the cinnamon sugar over it for moistness and so that the cinnamon sugar would stay in the rolls better. The icing was tasty too. Mine didn't rise much in the fridge either but I let it rise for an hour before baking and they puffed up beautifully! I only cooked them for about twenty minutes
Mmmmm mmmm good! If you let rise in and oven that is off, with a pan of boiling water on the rack underneath (for both risings) they rise really well.
I have used this recipe for Christmas breakfast for the past 2 years. This year will be #3. I pop them in the oven while kids go through stockings, by the time they are done so are the rolls and everyone gobbles them up forgetting there are still presents left to open. You can tweak it a bit but the original is still amazingly yummy!
I enjoyed the balance of sweetness as the dough was not super sweet however the dough did seem to be a bit on the heavy side. This was my first time baking with yeast so maybe maybe it was something I did or failed to do. I also used the food processor to bring together the ingredients so maybe that had something to do with it. I will try this one again!!!!
First of all my rolls didn't turn out as beautiful as the picture but who cares they were soooooooo delicious!!!!!! The dough was so easy to work with. Will be making them again for sure!!!!!
I was looking for a recipe that I could make the night before, and this is it. A wonderful recipe that gives great results. No raisins and a little more cinnamon than the recipe called for in making these.
This recipe was good. The dough turned out great. Nice and fluffy and not too sweet. But I felt like it needed more filling. I made less glaze, and I think that was a mistake!!! I should have made the full amount. I don't think it's necessary to let the dough sit for 30 minutes. I popped mine in the oven immediately and they were great. I will definitely be making this again. I will try buttering the dough and lightly dusting it with flour before putting the filling on the dough. Better recipe with some slight changes to the recipe.
These are great -- I made them the day before and then served them Christmas morning. I, too, have never worked w/yeast before, but they still were a success. I was very worried b/c the dough never really did rise, and I'm certain I didn't knead the dough correctly or roll it out flat enough. However, it all worked itself out in the oven - so I'll be making these every Christmas. Thanks for sharing the recipe and creating a Christmas memory for me & my two young children!
These were SOOOO DRY. I will keep looking for the perfect cinnamon roll recipe.
Yummy...A hit with everyone in my family. I followed the ingredients to a T. But I let them rise a second time on my stove top (while it was preheating) for about a hour instead of leaving them overnight. I didn't use the frosting (no cream cheese on hand) but they where go enough without it. Thanks for the great recipe.
Great recipe! I let the yeast dissolve for 10 minutes in the milk mixture. I warmed the oven while kneeding the dough, which gives the dough the warmth that it needs to rise. My rolls turned out great and were very plump. My kids thought there was too much filling, so I will just reduce the amount.
I haven't made these yet but plan to. I wondered If the next morning I could bake some of them and freeze the rest and take out as I wanted to, thaw and bake or perhaps let them thaw and rise in the fridge then bake as directed.
Great cinnamon rolls. I didn't proof my yeast at the beginning so I had to leave the dough in a warm oven to rise for 2.5 hours, but they still came out great! I topped mine with cream cheese frosting.
These are great! The dough is sweet and eggy (almost like an easter bread) and they are fantastic to pop in the oven in the morning.
What a great recipe for an easy breakfast/brunch recipe! I can't stand raisins so I left them out and doubled the rest of the filling ingredients. I love nuts so to half the filling I added some very finely chopped walnuts (pecans would be good too) I then filled half the dough with one filling and half the dough with the other. When slicing the dough use a length of thread or unflavored floss, place under dough bring ends up and cross then pull until tough is sliced, this will prevent a squished cinnamon roll. I did use another icing recipe from this site that looked better.
Lovely! I took the advice a few people and rubbed a bit of butter across the top before baking. I made a cream cheese/ sour cream glaze as well. As for the recipe, I followed it exactly. I made these by hand (no bread machine). The initial dough rise was very large. I rolled them out and ended up with 16 very large slices. I covered them and placed them in the fridge. I actually left them on the counter for three hours in the morning while I was waking up. They doubled again and they turned out lovely. I also cooked less than directed so the bottoms didn't carmelize beyond etible. I served with a spinach Fritatta and fresh strawberries for brunch. Delightful!
I made the dough in the bread machine and it came out great with just a tad (1/3) cup more flour. When I rolled out the dough, I spread a layer of margarine just because I couldn't imagine it without that addition (I thought maybe it accidentally omitted in the recipe). Overall, it depends on how big you roll out the dough as to how much cinnamon/sugar you need. I like lots of layers, so mine took more. I think it still could have been more cinnamon-y. I flipped the pan upside down as soon as it came out of the oven and that took care of any juicy goodness escaping the rolls. Flipped them back over after a few minutes to serve. I made a cream cheese frosting because I don't like the flavor of glazes. (I'm only rating the rolls minus the glaze here.) It was a good cinnamon roll, but not the best I've ever eaten. They were pretty easy to make. Oh, and I left out the raisins. I like raisins, but not in cinnamon rolls.
These were surprisingly easy to make and turned out really well! I skipped the glaze though. I prefer a thick cream cheese frosting, so I used the frosting recipe from "Clone of a Cinnabon." Can't wait to make these again!
awesome! my hubby is probably about to go into sugar shock but claims he'll die happy. I made the dough in my bread machine and it was glossy and very easy to work with after the rest. made in two cake pans lined with parchment and froze one pan. my oven must be running hot as they were a bit over browned but double thumbs up. Instead of raisens i used currants and instead of making frosting i used store bought creamcheese frosting to finish the tub. will def make again as they were very easy and delish
This is the first time I have written a review, but I just couldn't pass up the opportunity to say how wonderful these were! My first time at cinnamon rolls, and still a novice in the bread area in general... I thought for sure I messed it up! It turned out so perfect and my family thought I was a fairy godmother I think! Thanks for making me look so good! =-) Oh, I did spread butter on the rolled out dough before I sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar. I know my mom used to do that on hers.
Overall, this one of the better doughs for cinnamon rolls I've seen. I made a few modifications to the fillings due to personal taste and my own experimenting in the kitchen. I also did not make the glaze but instead turned these into caramel rolls; it worked out very well. The whole family loved them! I would have liked to see these rise higher, though (thus the 4/5 instead of the 5/5).
This was my first attempt to bake anything with yeast. I made the recipe exactly as written with one minor exception; I did brush the dough with melted butter before adding the brown sugar. My wife was REALLY impressed and told me that the rolls were EXCELLENT. I thought they were as good as any bakery ones that I've ever had. They were a really nice golden brown color and smelled great while cooking!
Excellent cinnamon rolls. I substituted a simple powdered sugar glaze and they turned out wonderfully. The family loved them.
I made these cinnamon rolls for a bake sale, and, man, did they go fast! I find that when making overnight breads, it is best to allow the dough to sit in an unheated oven over a pan of boiling water immediately after removing them from the fridge. It sounds odd, but it really makes the rolls puff up. I also made a cream cheese icing instead because I was short on time and corn syrup! Thanks for the recipe!
Really great recipe, pretty easy to make too! I like to top mine with a cream cheese frosting (specifically the Cream Cheese Frosting II recipe on this site) instead of the glaze because I'm a sucker for cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting.
Great recipe! The only different thing I did was I warmed up the oven and let the dough rise for a couple hours more after I took it out of the fridge. Popped them in the oven and they were done in no time, probably about 10 minutes. Oh, I also used a different glaze because I don't have any corn syrup on hand. My family loved them!
We love this recipie! I brush the dough with butter before putting the cinnamon/sugar on the dough. Also dab with butter before baking and it really helps in keeping the rolls moist as opposed to dry.
These were good, but not amazing. The making the night before was a plus, but they need more gooeyness in the middle.
These we good, but not spectacular. I like my cinnamon rolls super extra sweet and gooey so they make you sick. These didn't have enough filling for me, but other people liked that about them. It's just a preference thing :)
These turned out light and fluffy, easy to make if you have experience making bread. The next time I make them I will add butter before putting on the sugar mix, as they were a bit dry even though I put butter on top before baking. My gang prefers a sweeter glaze, so I'll be adding a sweeter icing instead of the recipe's. I will definitely make these regularly.
This was a great afternoon treat during Raider football! I didn't put on the icing since we just like them warm with butter. I did put butter on before the cinnamon sugar, since I always make mine that way. It was super having them ready to go, all I had to do was pull it out of the fridge and let it sit for an hour then bake, yummy!
Really good, although the dough seemed a bit dry as a finished product, but that may have been due to an error on my part. I changed the filling in the middle slightly, spreading melted butter on the dough after it was rolled, and sprinkling on cinnamon and brown sugar, without the raisins. Overall, a yummy treat!
Decadent! I used a cream cheese icing, so that made it even more outrageous. They definitely are best while still warm from the oven. I had a leftover one later in the day and it seemed a little dry.
Worked great, even with some necessary diatery changes (using soymilk and soy margarine due to dairy allergies). I loved being able to do all the work the evening before and just pop them into the oven the next morning for a delicious breakfast treat.
I baked it for only 20 minutes. I am VERY glad I did. They shouldn't have been baked more than that. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly. These were really good and made a great start to the day! Highly recommended!
These cinnamon rolls are absolutely decident. They did not rise well in the refrigerator - I took them out and put the pan in the oven while it pre-heated, then took it out and layed a towel over it so they would rise. Worked like a charm! Turned out huge, not too ooey-gooey, soft and yummy!
These were fantastic! I loved being able to make them in the evening and just pop them in the oven in the morning. Mine turned out pretty dry because our oven was on the fritz. I cant wait to try them again now that I've repaired the oven.
These were good, but not great. The dough turned out good and rolled out easily. They rose beautifully overnight in the fridge. But after baking, they didn't have that gooey cinnamon roll flavor. Next time I make these I will add a little butter in the filling before adding the sugar and cinnamon. The kids still really liked them and are excited that there is enough leftover for them to have at tomorrow's breakfast.
Great basic recipe. My family loved these and my kids loved making them. We will make them again, but next time I think we will roll the dough thinner before adding the cinnamon/sugar mixture; they were a little doughy. Icing is great, too!
This is perfection! I followed the recipe exactly, did not change a thing, I was the star of breakfast this morning! They are quick, easy an very tasty.
