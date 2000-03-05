Overnight Cinnamon Rolls I

I used my KitchenAid mixer to make the dough for these rolls. I proofed the yeast in my mixer bowl for ten minutes with the sugar and milk (I used buttermilk), until the yeast "bloomed". I then added the melted butter, eggs and all the dry ingredients. I did need a little more flour than what was called for to get the dough to jump on the hook, but not much. I kneaded the dough with my dough hook for five minutes or so, then set it to rise in a greased, covered bowl on my warm heating pad until it doubled. I rolled it out and set to spreading the "innards" on the dough. I did use 1/2 cup of softened butter, I doubled the cinnamon and I added nutmeg to the filling ingredients. I mixed it together all in one bowl and spread it over the dough. I cut my pieces and set them in my largest cake pan, covered it with foil and let it sit overnight in the fridge. Once I got up in the morning, I let it sit on the counter just to take the chill off, then set it on the warm heating pad to rise for the second time. Once it doubled, I baked it at 400* for about 15 minutes. I used a different icing recipe (one that uses cream cheese) for the tops of these. This roll recipe was good, but I think my adjustments made it better. It really did need the extra spices and butter in the filling. This one didn't rise as much as others I've used, so if I make this again, I'll double the amount of yeast called for in this recipe.