Easy Homemade Chili
Easy homemade chili. Goes great with cornbread or over corn chips for a chili pie! I like to use spicy pinto beans.
I decided to make chili dogs at the last minute for National Hot Dog Day, I needed something fast. This fit the bill perfectly. I increased the chili powder and garlic powder and added a few more spices (cumin, mexican oregano, crushed red pepper, onion powder, little brown sugar, little Worchestershire sauce) for flavor. This worked out great.Read More
It was good, although I had to make too many changes to the recipe to rate it any higher. I used alot more garlic and chili powder(1-2 tbsp) and I omitted the water completely(I like it thick and it was just too soup-like with the water in it). As the recipe is now it was very bland tasting.Read More
This is an easy and simple chili recipe. I used petite diced tomatoes. I usually throw in garlic and green pepper. I use a TON more chili powder than called for here. We like it spicy! We serve this with shredded cheese and sour cream. The kids like to have this over fritos. Every once in a while I will serve this as a taco salad with corn chips and all the fixins.
I don't see how anyone can rate a recipe 4-5 stars when they have to practically redo it. I added this, I left out that...put in more seasoning, leave out the water...either a recipe works or it doesn't AS IS. This is a basic starter recipe for new cooks or families w/ young children. It doesn't qualify as 4-5 stars in my book.
This was so easy to make, and tastes great!! My husband and I both loved it! I only had marinara sauce on hand so I used that in place of the tomato sauce. AND I had to cook the chili a lot longer than 15 minutes to get it thick enough. I'll definitely be making this one again, but I think I'll add less water next time around...
Easy to make and tasty. I added some hot chili powder and barley. Came out very good.
It is really simple and tastes great. I agree it's a great basic recipe and you can at to it. No water and used petite diced tomatoes. I added more chili powder and red pepper flakes to spice it up. The second time I made it I browned the meat and onion then put that and the rest of the ingredients in a crockpot to simmer. Works well. Next time I'd like to add bell peppers.
FINALLY... a chili recipe i can use and eat lol. ive tried 2 other chili recipes off this site, made one as is and it was waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay too hot. that one got tossed out the window.. the other takes a lot of ingredients and is very time consuming.. i love chili and this was perfect.. i added 2 cans of tomato sauce instead of 1 and 1 of stewed tomatos as im not a fan of tomato bits.. (ewww), and 2 cans of beans... thought it was a little on the watery side but thats an easy fix for next time.. i also did add a little bit more garlic and chili powder than a pinch.. just seemed to me that a pinch wouldnt be enough to season it all.. and also threw in some ground cumin seed because it felt like it was missing something.. that did the trick.. put some doritos (no fritos in australia), cheese and sour cream on top and it was absolutely delicious.. who cares if its only a starter recipe.. it beats going to the store, paying all that money for all the ingredients to make a "better chili" only to find out that its insanely hot and you cant even eat it so it just goes to waste.. gives me something to toy with to make it even better.. so you get 5 stars from me for giving me an awesome base... i normally just used those carrol shelby packets but those arent sold in australia either lol so ive spent the last year and a half trying to find a decent chili recipe that i could mess around with to suit my tastes. this one is definitely it
Very good, fast and easy. Used less water and lots more chili powder. YUM!
This is a great tasting chili that is very easy!! Serve with cheese and saltines on the top!
This is not an entry into some chili cook off. I would review it entirely differently if it were. With some minor tweaks, this is a tasty, cheap, fast and easy meal without a doubt. Like others have reviewed, it's definitely a base recipe. I doubled the recipe. It lacked a kick and in my opinion was just on the verge of being bland. I made the following change and it made a hit at the table. Replace the half of the tomato sauce with a mexican tomato canned sauce called Salsa de Chile Fresco. Salsa de Chile Fresco is a tomato sauce with the ingredients : fresh chiles, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and garlic. This gives it just enough kick and flavor to get the taste buds working without killing your guests or your kids. Of course if you already have these ingredients, just add them to your sauce, but sticking to the theme of EASY is the goal here. I also used 3 cans of kidney beans as 2 cans was not enough to offset 2lbs of ground beef. Don't forget I doubled the recipe. Serve with tortilla chips. Objective met!
As written I would rate as 4, however with the changes I made it was a 5. First, I never put beans in my chili, that is almost a sin. I added minced garlic instead of powder and I used a clove of this. I added a tablespoon of chili powder and used a teaspoon of cumin. I used chili-ready tomatoes which have some seasoning included and only an 8 oz can of tomato sauce. I decreased the water to 1 cup rinsing the tomato sauce can and tomato can out with this water. This makes a nice thick bowl of red; add sour cream and shredded cheese to the bowl and you have a wonderful meal. Oh, also make a skillet of cornbread and enjoy.
NOT chili as you might be expecting.
So easy and SOO yummy!! I added a few things of my own like orange bell pepper and such but it took no time :) Made it for a dish to bring to my family's for Christmas tomorrow :D thank you so much!!
I had to tweek the receipe so much that it was no longer this receipe. This receipe was very bland and watery. I added a small can of paste, 2 garlic cloves, then I added a harty pinch of onion powder along with a teaspoon of red crushed pepper flackes, 3 TBLS of chili powder, two pinches of salt and 1 teaspoon of black pepper. I also added 1 teaspoon of orgeano. Then after it simmered we ate it Cicinnati style with spagettie, raw onions, loaded with chedder cheese and some hot sauce. My chili is not ultra spicey but we want to taste some spice with our chili.
As others have said, this is a good BASIC receipe. We definitely had to jazz it up with more salt, pepper, cumin, chili powder and hot sauce. Even then, it was just OK but I give it 3 stars since it's so easy/quick/cheap to make. As others have noted, unless you want Chili soup, do NOT add the extra water. We omitted the water, drained the beans and it was still a little soupy.
This chili was a huge success. I made this for a church supper when I got off work. It was very simple and quick to make. I only used 1/2 cup of water and added more chili powder than was called for. Thank you for this recipe. Even the children loved this and a lot of people were asking for the recipe. I have never taken something to a social without trying it first, but this was a success!!!! I don't think you will go wrong with this one!!!
The basics are good..however I used diced tomatoes, used italian meat sauce adds deeper flavor, cumin, more chili powder and only used water to thin out...but it was still thick I added about a 1/2 cup. Simmer on low for an hour for richer more intense flavor.
We omitted the beans when my friends and I made this chili. We had it with tortilla chips and saltines. This was a really easy and simple recipe. Next time when I make this I'll probably add in some more vegetables like green peppers and corn. Great recipe to customize!
Thanks for such a quick, simple recipe. I doubled it, put in 1 quart each of home-canned sauce and diced tomatoes. Used fresh garlic. Delicious!
I just tried this recipe and it was extremely bland based on the serving size of 6. I believe the measurements for the chili powder, salt and pepper, and garlic powder were extremely weak so I added probably a total of 4 tsp of chili powder and garlic powder. Taste much better!
Some changes made: added chopped green pepper & garlic, left out water, added 2 cans stewed tomatoes, two cans chili beans, used 1 1/2 Tablespoons Chili Powder. Was a lot of liquid, so I did have to simmer for about an hour. Really good chili, like a cross between Steak N Shake's chili and Wendy's Chili. Sprinkled quite a bit of Monterey Jack shredded cheese on top of bowls. Served this with "Sweet Cornbread Cake" also from this website!
A great base made even greater by a few changes. Added cumin, way more chili powder, celery, green peppers and a few whole garlic cloves. Omitted the water. Added green onions, sour cream and cheddar for topping. Cooked for about 20 min longer than suggested (uncovered).
i was very disappointed with this recipe. it was more like a hamburger soup than a chili.i will not use it again.
This is my go-to chili recipe. The best!
It didn't taste bad but it's not what I would call chili. You end up with too much liquid. It's more like chili soup than a hearty chili. Also the pinch of chili powder leaves you with almost no chili taste.
It was ok although much too soupy and very bland, I added a lot of extra garlic powder, chili powder, and salt. I also recommend that you season the meat and onion with the garlic and chili powders then add the other ingredients.
This was a good "start off point" but I added what most others said they added. I added ALLOT more chili powder because it tasted a little bland and I also added green pepper chopped up and minced garlic. This was a great Recipe for someone who as never made it before. I just added more for my own liking! Turned out great for the first time ever making chili
It was a hit at our house. I had some left over for chilli dogs later in the week. I froze it because I didn't know when we would have chilli dogs....a rare fall treat at our house and it tasted great reheated
I looked for an easy, cheap, good chili recipe today, I made this one, it is very good. I even shared the recipe with my friends to try!! Beats Wendy's chili!!!!!!!!
This recipe is really easy and tasteful! I did have to adjust the recipe a bit to love it. I used 5-6 table spoons of chili powder. added corn. added some jaleponos and green pepper and cumin. I really think the cumin really brought this chili to another level. Enjoy!
Delicious! only thing i changed was adding more chili powder to make it spicey
Very good and easy!!! After I browned the ground beef and onion, I put all the ingredients in the crock-pot for several hours. I served it with Frito corn chips, lettuce, chopped tomatoes, and cheese on top. My family loved it! Great on a cold winter night!
I was looking for a chili recipe and this seemed easy and had good reviews, but I was sadly mistaken. It didn't have much flavor at all besides tomato, which might be good for some but my husband and I were looking for more of a chili that tastes like chili.
This is a good basic recipe, but who uses a pinch of chili powder in chili? I added 2 tablespoons and a tablespoon of cumin. Plus, I added fresh garlic (4 cloves), 2 tablespoons of sugar and a tablespoon or two of sugar. So, I really shouldn't be reviewing it, but the other ingredients are perfect. You decide.
Really great tasting chili and so easy to make! My husband and I have always made the kind of chili you cook all day, but we had chili cravings this evening and decided to look for a quick and easy recipe. We doubled the recipe (except the meat... used about 1.5 lbs.) and added a can of Ro-tel to spice it up a bit. We'll make this often, thanks Tobi!
Made this for our dinner tonight and am not pleased with it. Its bland and watery. Thumbs down
A+++!!! Turned out fabulous, was easy to make and quick!!!
If prepared as the recipe states you will end up with a watery and bland chili. Definitely not worth the rating it's been given. Too many people are rating it high but at the same time adding their own variation.
Quite good chili. I made it with ground turkey, and following others recommendations, I omitted the water, used fresh garlic, and a full Tablespoon of chili powder. For kicks, I also added a dash of cumin and ground ginger. All-in-all, it turned out very well. I may have to make it again, this time with more spice.
Was disappointed after reading all the reviews. Was quite boring. I didn't add the water, added some tomato paste to add thickness, and also used 1 green pepper. It was tastey but dull with not a single hint of even the slightest kick.
Its an excellent chili recipe, the amount of seasonings need to be adjusted to your liking though. I mix elbow noodles in after its done cooking. My kids love chili mac.
Fast, Easy, Delicious... It's a great starter recipe... I used ground bison and Canneli beans. I made it twice in 2 weeks and ate leftovers for lunch... Still not tired of it. A great cold weather option!
Good base but VERY bland as is. You definitely have to make this your own and build on it. After tasting it as is, I decided to add chopped green peppers, minced fresh jalapeno, increase the chili powder and garlic powder to 2 tsp each. I would also use petite diced tomatoes instead of stewed tomatoes. I served the chili with sour cream, cheddar cheese, green onions, sliced fresh jalapenos and my absolute favorite cornbread - Grandmother's Buttermilk Cornbread from this site. *Added 2 minced garlic cloves and used S&W seasoned Chili beans. Simmer longer. Very good with the additions.
Great Recipe For Beginners!!! This recipe was a very good recipe for basic good chili. We first of all did not use water . Secondly it adds a lot if you use a few pieces of garlic and always season to taste.. We used a LOT of chili seasoning.. Overall it is a very good starter recipe. Cooks up very fast!!!
We really like this chili recipe! Excellent...adding it to my recipe box for sure. Served it with cornbread. Yum.
This is a great and very easy recipe. I took the advice of others and omitted the water and instead of chili powder I used a bag of mild chili mix and instead of the garlic powder I used about half a teaspoon of minced garlic. I also used turkey, not beef. I cooked about 10 minutes longer than the original recipe calls for, and without the lid (in the last 10 min.) on low/simmer. It turned out great, topped with cheese and sour cream.Yum. This recipe is a keeper. My hubby loves it too!
I gave this recipe 4 stars because it's a good starter recipe, but you have to spice it up a bit. I used mexican chili beans instead of kidney beans. I also added green pepper in mine. Finally, instead of chili powder I used chili seasoning and didn't add any water. It's runny enough with the tomato sauce and juices from the other canned items. With these substitutes, it was very yummy.
I agree with another rater - this does not qualify for a 5 or even a 4 star rating when you need to change most of the amounts and add other ingredients not listed. This has no depth of flavor that you get from a long simmer chili. There is no spice in it to speak of - may be great for little kids or folks with very plain taste but certainly this isn't for those real chili afficianado's out there. I'd give it a zero or less if I could. And why would you use stewed tomatoes?
Awesome taste!!!
I added 3/4 cup of celery & green peppers and an extra dash of chilli powder, but it was definitely off the chain delicious!
I am giving the recipe its self 4 stars however I turn it into what I would like to think as 5 stars. Its a great base recipe but I make some easy changes. I only add 1/2-1 cup of water and a small can of tomato paste as well as a ton of chilli powder...as in 1/3 of the bottle. I also have started adding some cayenne pepper to give it an extra kick and the fire-roasted petite diced tomato instead of the stewing tomatoes. Its fabulous with some cheese and raw onion (not sauted with the beef) after its done. YUMMM!!!
This was my first chili and I couldn't have chosen a better recipe for my first one! It was easy, quick and so delicious! The only thing I did differently was that I used fresh garlic. I'll definitely pass this one along.
Made this for supper tonight and it was just okay, nothing special. I won't be making this again as there are better chili recipes on the site.
Very quick meal and tasty too! I only used 1/2 cup of water and a little more chilli powder. I will be making this one again for sure!
My family loves chili and I love quick suppers, so we tried this, I did add a lot more chili powder, a dash of tabasco, as we like it hot, and when I browned the ground beef I added some diced pepper with it, this was awesome, so easy, the kids and hubby loved it, I served it with some Jiffy cornbread which is also very quick and easy and we had a very filling, satisfying, delicious meal on a stormy night......
I was pretty surprised at how well this turned out, I tossed in a few more of my own spices, such as cumin, but really I didn't alter the recipe all that much. I only used half an onion out of personal preference and only used 1/2 a cup of water as well. I'll be making this again...and again.
I had never made chili before tonight. I don't like chili from a can, but I added some things to this recipe and it was the best and easiest chili. I added less water, and more chili powder, plus my husband doesn't like onion, so I added onion powder. We added cheese and ate with crackers and it was a great meal for such a cold night.
easy and yummy!
I've made this similar recipe for years. I double the recipe except for the tomato sauce, use one can. Instead of water use 42 oz. can of tomato juice. Yes, it is soupy, but that's the way I like it. It is not con carne! Also, I add a lot of chili powder and a green pepper chopped. The tomato juice gives it a great flavor!
not as much flavor as some chili recipes it was so-so. not bad, but nothing to write home about
This was good, although I had to use much more chili powder than the recipe called for. My husband loved it! Thanks!
the best chili i've ever had, yet so simple
This recipe was super easy, but as with others I used less water and much more chili powder. I also added fresh garlic with hamburger while cooking instead of garlic powder. A tasty version of basic chili.
Very easy, very good -- only complaint is that it doesn't make enough for seconds! I was feeding four adults, and we pretty much scraped the pot clean (I didn't look closely at the servings in the recipe before I started). I will double the recipe next time. Increased chili powder and decreased water as others suggested, along with adding garlic cloves to the meat. I don't like things very spicy, but I used just short of 1 T chili powder -- it was around 2-1/2 teaspoons, and it was the perfect amount of spice. Served over Fritos, with cheddar and sour cream on top. Yum!
Great recipe. I have made this twice and love it each time. Simple, yet really delicious. Thanks so much!
I thought the addition of some tomato paste was needed and I also added some minced garlic to the browned meat. I like a spicier version, although my husband liked this mild chili. I also added cumin, to me this gives it the smoky depth of flavor I am looking for. It is fast and easy to prepare and easy to tweak it to your own tastes. To make it more complete we sometimes serve it over cooked small elbow macaroni and top w/ a little grated monterey jack cheese.
this was very good. Made it with some corn bread and it was a great combination.
This was a great start for an easy chili -- I added more chili powder, ketchup - about 1/4 cup (of all things), a bit of Worcestire - 2 shakes, and some garlic powder - 2 shakes. Came out great for a chili dog for my son! Thanks!
Really good! I had to make a few substitutions because of what I had... I used tomato juice instead of sauce and skipped the water; I simmered about 45 minutes because I wanted the tomatoes to break down since my kids don't like to see them; I did used smaller diced tomatoes and thickened with some cornstach and chicken broth... Added some cayenne for some kick! :)
I added another can of kidney beans and another can of diced tomatoes some hot sauce. It tasted like tomatoes till I put more garlic and chili powder in it. I like it spicy so I added some red crushed peppers It tasted pretty good its simple easy to make.
***** Easy recipe and delicious. I served it topped with shredded cheddar cheese and homemade cornbread muffins. It was a HIT!!
This is my "go to" chili recipe. I do reduce the water to just 1/2 cup because we like it thicker and I also add 1/2 teaspoon of cayenne pepper for an extra kick and 1 can of pinto beans in addition to the 1 can of kidney beans. Top with cheese and serve with Honey Cornbread for a winning meal. Make it in the crockpot on low for 4-6 hours works perfect too. Allows the flavors to combine better that way.
Very yummy, very one in my family loved it. I thought it may be missing something... don't know what tho?!
came out perfect, thank you for the simple recipe.
I make a chili that is very similar to this one except I don't add water and I use about 1 tbls of chili powder and almost as much ground cumin.
This recipe is OK but not great. Having read previous comments, I omitted the water. The chili was still too soupy -- tomato soupy to be specific. And like other reviewers, I also added more spice with extra garlic powder, chili powder and red pepper. This recipe is OK for a quick, basic dish that can be alterred to taste.
This chili, was pretty good. I don't say great because I like really enjoy thick chili, this chili was watered down I thought, the second time i made it, I only put 1 cup of water in it, it made it all the better!
Used this recipe for my first attempt at making chili. It was easy and quick. It seemed a little watery and not much of bite but it was delish. Servered over some whole wheat elbows and added a lil cheddar cheese on top. It was better the 2nd day and will add some more spice for next time. I froze half for later.
Made this for dinner last night for my whole family. I loved it, very quick and easy. I didn't add as much water as recommend though. I also added red and orange peppers and quite a bit more chili powder than in the recipe. Paired it was some Ritz crackers and a bunch of shredded cheese and it turned out great and everyone liked it :)
This is a good start for the base. But it needed more. With the beef I added ground pork. 3 cloves of garlic. I added one can of Pork & beans, instead of the kidney beans I used the bean medley. I put in 1/4C. of chili powder as a pinch is really not enough for chili. I also let mine simmer for just a bit over an hour to incorporate the flavors more. It turned out really good this way. Thx.
My husband and I loved this recipe. It was so easy to make and the stewed tomatoes made the dish.
Good as it is but I prefer to use "chili beans" which are pinto beans seasoned with chili flavoring already. You can use dry minced onion instead of fresh and it works too. I like to keep all the non-perishables on hand for a quick and easy meal anytime.
I thought this recipe is good for a starter on the basics of making chili. I added a lot more to it like chopped green bell peppers, cumin, and some other spices that I can't think of at the top of my head. Anyways, you can do so much more to your chili based on what you like, so overall this was a great starter recipe for me :-) Thanks!
I also added 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1 can of pork and beans and some green peppers and it was "THE BEST" I've ever made...
won a chili contest with this! Made it spicier by adding more cumin, though it's all to taste. This is an incredibly easy recipe that is great on a cool fall day to winter, after trekking out to get your tree. My family also likes it with either cooked elbow noodles or cooked brown rice, and homemade cornbread. Very delicious.
Its a great recipe i love it thank you
This recipe was amazing. I added a can of corn and replaced the beef with lentils. My family loves it. It has become one of favorite recipes.
This recipe was very simple and easy. It tasted delicious for an easy quick meal. It was great to make after i got homw from work, it was fast and delicious. You may want to add something beacuse it was not very thick. but my family in the end loved it and it lasted for lunch the next day.
It is a good base recipe. I omitted the tomato sauce in place of tomato paste. I added 1 tbsp of cumin, and about 1 tblspn ancho chili pepper spice. I used Bush's chili beans, undrained, in place of the other beans, which gave it even more flavor. If you like to spice up your chili this is a good recipe for an advanced cook who can jazz it up.
Incredibly quick and very tasty. My boyfriend and I love Prego so I used that for the base. I had enough leftover for TWO days of lunches. I will defiantly be making this again!
My whole family loves this recipe.We just changed a little of it.No water and i use pomi sauce and pomi chopped..Came out excellent!Kids loves it with crackers. Daniela from brooklyn NY
Had to change quite a bit, added flour to thicken, did not use water or onions (fam doesn't like), and I added cumin and basically tripled the chili powder. this came out delicious after i tweaked it! i also used half the tomato sauce and added chili beans.
This is a simple easy chili. I did add one extra small can of tomato sauce because I liked it saucier. I added 1 1/2 tsp chili powder and 1 tsp garlic powder along with a 1/2 teaspoon of basil.
Made this today and it tasted great and the family loved it! It sure hit the spot!!
This is one of the best Chili,s I have ever eaten. My 8 year old daugther loved it. The only thing I changed is a dash more Chili Power and added 1 pinch of Cumin. Have this with Jalapeno Corn Bread.
Try adding Rotel tomatoes... it's great.
Giving it 5 stars because it was so easy to make and the best tasting chili I've made yet!
nothing beats a big bowl of homemade chili to wake up your senses and make you feel alive beyond belief.
