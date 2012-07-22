Easy Homemade Chili

FINALLY... a chili recipe i can use and eat lol. ive tried 2 other chili recipes off this site, made one as is and it was waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay too hot. that one got tossed out the window.. the other takes a lot of ingredients and is very time consuming.. i love chili and this was perfect.. i added 2 cans of tomato sauce instead of 1 and 1 of stewed tomatos as im not a fan of tomato bits.. (ewww), and 2 cans of beans... thought it was a little on the watery side but thats an easy fix for next time.. i also did add a little bit more garlic and chili powder than a pinch.. just seemed to me that a pinch wouldnt be enough to season it all.. and also threw in some ground cumin seed because it felt like it was missing something.. that did the trick.. put some doritos (no fritos in australia), cheese and sour cream on top and it was absolutely delicious.. who cares if its only a starter recipe.. it beats going to the store, paying all that money for all the ingredients to make a "better chili" only to find out that its insanely hot and you cant even eat it so it just goes to waste.. gives me something to toy with to make it even better.. so you get 5 stars from me for giving me an awesome base... i normally just used those carrol shelby packets but those arent sold in australia either lol so ive spent the last year and a half trying to find a decent chili recipe that i could mess around with to suit my tastes. this one is definitely it