Easy Homemade Chili

Easy homemade chili. Goes great with cornbread or over corn chips for a chili pie! I like to use spicy pinto beans.

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large saucepan over medium heat, combine the beef and onion and saute until meat is browned and onion is tender. Add the stewed tomatoes with juice, tomato sauce, beans and water.

  • Season with the chili powder, garlic powder, salt and ground black pepper to taste. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, cover and let simmer for 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
394 calories; protein 30.6g; carbohydrates 48.8g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 45.9mg; sodium 525.6mg. Full Nutrition
