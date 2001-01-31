Fruit Dip
Great with fresh fruit! Use apples, pineapple chunks, grapes, oranges or other fruits of your choice. Have toothpicks available to spear the fruit for dipping. Great for showers or parties!
On a honeymoon visit to Walt Disney World several years ago, we had some fruit dip. I had been keeping my eye out for a recipe that might yeild a similar concoction. I tried this and it seems to be a dead ringer! I added the marchino cherry juice as another poster suggested--my family and friends rave. Thanks:)Read More
This is easy to make, super creamy and delicious recipe. I've made it three times so far. The third time that I made it, I used the new french vanilla flavored whipped topping and it made it even better!!! Defineately give that a try. Tnanks so much for sharing.
I've made this fruit dip many times and it's always a hit. It's great for dessert at potlucks and BBQ's (just make sure to keep it cool). I usually cut up fruit and stick it on a skewer with a big bowl of fruit dip in the middle. Everyone's always fighting over the fruit dip and this way, everyone gets their fair share.
This is increbible! We used strawberries, bananas, and apples for dipping, as well as minature oatmeal cookies. The pineapple juice really makes it good. I would even add some crushed pineapple and use it as cake frosting/filler.
Very good and not to sweet. Okay to make the day before needing.
yum yum yum!!! This is so good and so easy to make.....I could eat just the cream :) I will definatley be making this again! Thanks for sharing
This is just like a fruit dip served in a now closed resturant called The Nut Tree in CA. Thought I would never taste it again.
I didn't have pineapple juice so subsituted orange juice and added a tsp of vanilla. This dip was such a hit at the company pot luck and this group is hard sell! People were dipping everything in it (cookies etc), not just the strawberries I brought.
I love this recipe. It is so quick, I make it for company all the time.
Carolyn, I can't thank you enough. This recipe is wonderful! I was looking for a fruit dip with a little flavor and not overly sweet..this was perfect!
I brought this to Thanksgiving to have a lighter appetizer before the heavy meal, and everyone loved it. Even my little cousins who refused to eat anything that night ate this fluffy dip. I added the maraschino cherry juice to give it more of a pink color instead of white. I would suggest using your electric mixer, also. I gave this recipe to my friend and she tried to mix it all with just a spoon, and hers came out more chunky. Mine was very smooth using the electric mixer. This is a great recipe, and very delicious.
The recipe as called for was a little disappointing. It tasted too much like cream cheese. I upped the marshmellow creme to 1 cup, the cool whip to 2 1/2 cups and the pineapple juice to 1/2 cup. I chilled it for required hour and it turned out great. It was so very tasty and went over very well with everyone. I paired it with apples, grapes, kiwi and pineapple.My verison I give five stars :). It makes a lot though, so next time I will probably just cut down on the cream cheese. By the way I used the 1/3 less fat cream cheese for a little bit healthier option.
My son loved this - it was a fantastic light dessert and he gobbled up strawberries and bananas dipped in this fluffy and sweet concoction. I cut the recipe in half and after combining the ingredients taste tested and thought it was ok, but not great, for me it had a strong cream cheesy flavor I wasn't digging. I added probably about another 3/4 cup of whipped cream along with a little more juice then chilled. It definitely complimented the fruit well and I might make this again since my son loved it so much. I thought it was good just not super special.
Loved this fruit dip. I was looking for a recipe that's quick & easy. This is it! thanks!:)
I used this at my wedding, and it was a huge hit! This dip is wonderful! I didn't get to eat a lot of the food because I was so busy, but I made sure I got some fruit to eat with this amazing dip!
Amazing dip. I usually take this along to potlucks. Both kids and adults can't get enough. I can't count how many times I've given out copies of this recipe. A definate favourite.
This is great for parties, very easy and kids love it too.
Light in taste and texture, but still creamy! I made this exactly as the recipe reads. I let it chill for an hour before serving, but it tasted better the next day. Thanks for the recipe!
I agree that this is one of the best fruit dips I have found. I'll have to try it with the cherry juice as someone suggested. 5 STARS!
This was an immediate favorite in my house! I added crushed pineapple to the dip and it was GREAT! It's also good with graham crackers/sticks!
I made this for a baby shower and surround it with fruit and it was hit! The only change I made was instead of just plain cream cheese (which I already made once and was also great) I used cream cheese but chesse cake filling flavor, it added so much more flavor and I used a little more pinapple juice but it was great.
What a great fruit dip! Not heavy or too sweet like many store bought fruit dips. I made it just as the recipe was written, but next time I may try low fat cream cheese, a little less Cool Whip and a little more marshmallow creme. I'm also thinking I may try to vary the flavor by trying different fruit juices. This one's definitely a flexible winner!
Excellent Dip and I have used it as a "icing/frosting" as well, I used Bailey's Irish Cream instead of the pineapple juice and everyone at my adult party loved it.. thanks so much for this dip/icing recipe... enjoyed it very much! :)
I made this for my daughter's Girl Scout awards potluck. I changed it a bit too. I added 2 TBS of powdered sugar, and about a 1/2 cup of juice and the whole jar of marshmallow cream. It wasn't too sweet or too pineapple-y. I read another reviewer who put in Bailey's & cream, idk how that would taste with fruit, but it made me want to try this again with pina colada mix (non alcoholic). It made a lot so I kept some for my kids then took the rest to the party. everyone was asking for the recipe!
Wow! This is delicious! It is great with apples, bananas, pineapple, and oranges. (Didn't try any other fruits since that is all we had.) If you run out of the fruit before the dip is gone, get a spoon and eat the rest!
Made this for the first time for a Thanksgiving appetizer and LOVED IT! I think this "dip" would also be great tossed with a fruit salad. Can't wait to make this again.
I made this for a family party and everyone loved it. So easy to make and compliments fruit well!
Awesome! Will make again and again! Everyone asks for the recipe where ever I go.
Excellent dip. Used most of the jar of marshmellow creme
Good...not great. It was just a cream. No real taste. Next time I think I will use regular pineapple juice to add some real flavor in lieu of unsweetened.
After reading the reviews, I had to try it. Dip for fruit? Come on, who can resist? Well, it was a big hit at the parties! People just had to come back for some more. Recommendations though: Tastes best with grapes and raspberries. Yum!
Love this recipe! I omit the pineapple juice and add a can of crushed pineapple. I serve it with graham crackers.
Great recipe! I used a bit less than 1/2 a cup of the marshmallow creme and about 3-4 ounces of the whipped topping. I juiced a few pieces of pineapple and strawberry that I already had on hand cut up and stirred everything together. Came out perfectly - everyone raved about it!
Really good! Tastes just like what you buy at the store, except you know whats in it.
I made this exactly as called for and it was okay. I'm not a huge cream cheese person, but this dip was pretty good. You should definitely refrigerate overnight because it is thicker and fluffier the next day. My husband and I both agreed that it wasn't as sweet as we'd prefer, but I got a few comments from the baby shower I brought it to that it was their favorite thing there. I served it with strawberries, bananas, pineapple, and cantaloupe, but I like it best with pineapples and strawberries. I guess I'm just not as crazy about it because I had a pudding, pineapple, and cool whip dip once that was absolutely delicious and I'll be trying that one next.
Easy to make and my company went wild over it! A good mixture of dipping fruit makes for a colorful presentation- this was definitely THE hit of my party!
Everyone loves this!
This is great with all kinds of fruit. Loved it!
Made this for Thanksgiving and it was a BIG BIG hit! Gonna make it for all my parties now!
I liked it, but it tasted kind of plain. I modified to 2/3 c. marshmallow creme, added a 1/2 tsp vanilla and 1/2 tsp cinnamon, and 1/3 c. brown sugar and then loved the flavor.
quick, easy and delicious! Will make again for sure
Yummy and simple to make!
This dip is soooooo good! My guests at Thanksgiving were eating it faster than I could put all th fruits around it.
I thought this was really yummy! I blended the marshmallow, cream cheese and pineapple juice together then folded in the cool whip. It was a light dip and perfect for the fruit!
I had been expecting something really awesome after reading the reviews, but this dip didn't live up to my expectations. It was fine, even good, but not memorable. If I make it again, I'll try using less whipped topping, which seemed to make the dip too bland.
VERY good. I added Dole pineapple orange banana juice, it was not too sweet, it was so good. I did not notice the suggested serving size, so it made a ton of dip. I used the left over dip to fill crepes I made the next morning...... YUM!
Great recipe! Will definitely make this again.
I don't know how you could not love this recipe. It is easy and so delicious. I had to use 100% pineapple orange juice in mine because it was the only available in the store. That is what I will always use now. I have had strawberries, blueberries, apples, raspberries and grapes with this dip and it is all great! This will be my go-to for potlucks!
Made it just as the recipe said. Guests couldn't get enough! Wonderful, Addicting were some of the compliments. I served it with fruit skewers, plus single fruit chunks with toothpicks for ease. Definitely a hit!
Yummy dip, some slight modifications so I am taking notes. Used 7 oz jar marshmallow fluff. 1/2 tsp vanilla, and 8 oz can of crushed pineapple instead of the juice.
It is very tasty and complements the fruit perfectly. People will be stumped by the tasty little dip, and won't be able to figure out the ingredients, and you don't have to tell them!
Liked it, didn't love it. Made as written. Not too sweet which is a good thing in my mind! Thanks for sharing!
We really liked this fruit dip. I have been trying to find just the right fruit dip that is not too sweet. Easy to make. I followed the recipe exactly and was surprised how much we liked it. Can't wait to serve it to guests.
After reading the reviews, I decided like some others, to add a teaspoon of vanilla. Also, carefully add the pineapple juice a bit at a time to get the consistency you would like!
I actually didn't make it exactly - thought I had plenty of Pineapple juice & I didn't have ANY . . . But was helping w/ a bridal shower w/ a number of attendees, so used it as a starting point for 3 different flavors - in one I used several ripe strawberries blended smooth, one I used a bit over 1/2 pkt of lemon Kool-Aid flavor [no sugar] to taste and one I melted about 1/4 c cinnamon candies in a small amount of water and let them set for several minutes; used my stick blender t get them smooth. All were enjoyed by the guests, and several mentioned that they liked the lemon w/ no added sugar very well.
I made this for the bunco club...I only gave it 4 stars because it didn't become a 5 star until I added a very large spoonful of marmalade...it just lacked pizzazz prior to that. I served it with cinnamon pitas and fruit...grapes, strawberries, pineapple and pre-cut apple wedges. It was a hit!!
Added regular pineapple juice, added marachino cherry juice also
Very good. I used a full 7oz jar of the marshmallow cream to add abit more sweetness (still not oversweet)and a tablespoon of crushed pineapple instead of pineapple juice. Light and fluffy. Great to make night before and refrigerate overnight. Yum!!!
Taste good eady too make
Made this for an Easter potluck to go with a fruit try I brought and it was awesome and so simple!
It was ok, if I made it again I would add vanilla or more pineapple juice. Tasted too much like cool whip.
this is so delicious , every one loved it
Really simple quick & tasty recipe.. Everyone enjoyed it. I did use low fat cream cheese in place of regular & added a dash of almond extract.
This was a big hit. It was the best with bananas. I think next time I'll leave out the pineapple juice.
Loved it. This was so easy and delicious. Big hit at my party.
Easy to make and very tasty.
