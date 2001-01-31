Fruit Dip

Great with fresh fruit! Use apples, pineapple chunks, grapes, oranges or other fruits of your choice. Have toothpicks available to spear the fruit for dipping. Great for showers or parties!

Recipe by Carolyn

Ingredients

Directions

  • Blend together the cream cheese, marshmallow cream and thawed topping. Add enough pineapple juice to make it dipping consistency. Chill for 1 hour.

Per Serving:
57 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 3.5g; fat 4.2g; cholesterol 10.4mg; sodium 29.7mg. Full Nutrition
