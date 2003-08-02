Anadama Bread
This is an old New England favorite with cornmeal and molasses. It's best when hot out of the oven or toasted.
This is an old New England favorite with cornmeal and molasses. It's best when hot out of the oven or toasted.
MMmmmm... very hearty, nice & dense, and just sweet enough - especially with a tiny bit of butter. This is great with a soup or stew (we had boiled cabbage with potatoes and sausage) - a perfect combo! It's also nice & quick, as homemade bread goes. We really enjoy it hot from the oven, but I seriously doubt we'll have any left over to try it toasted... We'll be making this often in our house. Thanks for the recipe! (By the way, how the heck is this pronounced?)Read More
As is the proportions seem wrong. I made this with 3 cups flour (1 cup whole wheat flour, 2 cups bread flour) 1/3 cup fine ground cornmeal, 1 pkg quick rise yeast, 1 cup hot water, 1/4 cup blackstrap molasses (we love hardy molasses), 3 TB butter, 1 tsp salt and 1 egg. Use warm water (120-130 degrees F)since we used quick rise yeast (aka rapid rise). Baked at 350 for 30 minutes. We are in Anadama heaven! I also did not soak the cornmeal since I used finely ground cornmeal--but even so the crunch is pleasant. I also did not knead this dough--dough will be sticky, just place in 2qt well greased round casserole dish and cover with plastic wrap sprayed with cooking spray and let rise for about 1hr. Using the above measurements and changes this is a 5 star Anadama Bread recipe!!Read More
MMmmmm... very hearty, nice & dense, and just sweet enough - especially with a tiny bit of butter. This is great with a soup or stew (we had boiled cabbage with potatoes and sausage) - a perfect combo! It's also nice & quick, as homemade bread goes. We really enjoy it hot from the oven, but I seriously doubt we'll have any left over to try it toasted... We'll be making this often in our house. Thanks for the recipe! (By the way, how the heck is this pronounced?)
As is the proportions seem wrong. I made this with 3 cups flour (1 cup whole wheat flour, 2 cups bread flour) 1/3 cup fine ground cornmeal, 1 pkg quick rise yeast, 1 cup hot water, 1/4 cup blackstrap molasses (we love hardy molasses), 3 TB butter, 1 tsp salt and 1 egg. Use warm water (120-130 degrees F)since we used quick rise yeast (aka rapid rise). Baked at 350 for 30 minutes. We are in Anadama heaven! I also did not soak the cornmeal since I used finely ground cornmeal--but even so the crunch is pleasant. I also did not knead this dough--dough will be sticky, just place in 2qt well greased round casserole dish and cover with plastic wrap sprayed with cooking spray and let rise for about 1hr. Using the above measurements and changes this is a 5 star Anadama Bread recipe!!
This is a classic bread recipe that tastes great. I have made it 3 times and it comes out great every time.
I like this anadama bread a little less than the other anadama recipe (Eleanor Johnson's, which I make without the blueberries), but that's probably just personal preference. This one is more dense, not as feathery light. It gets a hard crust, which is good. You can taste the molasses more in this one than you can in Eleanor's as well, which isn't necessarily a selling point for me but might be for some folks.
Excellent bread-- been making it for ten years... Did you know that this dough also makes the best "doughboys" (fried dough) EVER ??!! Just form it into a piece about 1/4-inch thick-- shape how you wish. I just make them oblong. Deep fry in 350 deg oil --just until golden-brown, turn over for a minute or 2 more on the other side. Place on a cooling-rack over a cookie-sheet... sprinkle with confectioners sugar or cinnamon-sugar. Serve warm.
Awesome!! I ate the whole thing myself!
This bread was excellent! As with most breads I make, I adapted the recipe to use sourdough and the result was out of this world. The molasses makes the bread sweet without being cloying, and the cormeal gives it a delightful texture. I doubled the recipe to make two loaves and every last crumb of bread has been eaten -- the family loved it! I'm making this again next week.
Very inaccurate measurement of liquids to dry ingredients. I've been baking bread for years and most bread recipes call for approx. 1 1/2 cups liquid to 4 cups flour, but this calls for 1 1/4 cups water PLUS 1/2 cup molasses to 3 cups flour and 1/4 cup cornmeal. Needed to add about 1 cup extra flour and it turned out good.
SO very good! This bread has the most amazing flavor I have ever tasted. Given, I know nothing about Anadama bread and thought I would try this recipe just because the Hubster and I both love molasses. Well, it's going to go into our "make it again" list. It's got a gorgeous color, dense crumb with a great soft texture, & the crispiest delightful crust. I followed the recipe exactly, except for shaping into a round loaf baked on a pizza stone instead of using a loaf pan. It was beautiful & delicious! We had warm slices of it fresh out of the oven for dinner with our soup, then had it again toasted with cream cheese for breakfast. Love it! Thank you so much for sharing this recipe!
Yankee Magazine featured a recipe for Anadama Bread in the current issue so I looked online for other recipes and found this one. I liked the look of this photo much better than theirs which had much more cornmeal in it and looked like cornmeal bread. I have now made at least 6 loaves of this in the last month and I have 2 in the oven right now (oh, the delicious aroma!). One woman at our church soup and bread supper said she would PAY me if I would make her more...she absolutely loved it and several others have asked for the recipe! I LOVE the chewy, rich flavor and texture of this bread and it is now my absolute favorite ~ with cream cheese, it's dessert!!!
This bread is a 5 star. Reason being is it is just plain good. Now you have to like molasses to get the full appreciation out of it's full bold flavor. I think I might have left the cornmeal mixutre a bit too warm when I kneeded the yeast into it. It didn't rise as much as it should have but I am sure it was my fault or the fault of the yeast. Never the less I just toasted a piece and the tastebuds loved it.
LOVE THIS BREAD!!!! I made it for the first time yesterday. It was AWESOME!!! Thank you!
This was super good and I'll be making it again. Next time, though, I think I'll add some cardamom or corriader just to spice it up a bit.
It took 2 days to rise, and even then, came out rather hard.
This is my daughters favorite bread. She askes me to make it for every one of her birthday dinners. I end up using more water while cooking the corn meal mush. I also use a little less than 1/2 C. molasses. The recipe makes one huge loaf that stays nice and soft. Delicious toast, great for sandwiches if it lasts that long. It's simple to make and we love it.
This is a great Anadama bread - made just as directed! A winner in our house. CookinMama should submit her version as a new recipe - I am sure it is good - and look forward to trying it soon.
really yummy & easy to make
Of the three Anadama recipes I've used, this is my favorite. I added some wheat flour because I think Ananadama is better that way. I doubled the recipe, keeping a little dough out for a breakfast of "fried bread dough" which is a family favorite. (Just make a thin patty of dough and fry it slowly in butter. Serve with butter and jelly.) It fried nicely with a crispy edge and was excellent with apricot jelly. the rest made a tall and beautiful loaf. Excellent.
great bread. I had trouble making the cornmeal smooth, but I think it was my fault for leaving it on the burner and not checking back soon. You can't tell when you eat the bread though, and it is delicious. I think next time I will double the recipe and see what happens. Not sure why people are saying that the proportions are off. They were perfect. You just have to realize that when you are making bread, you can't force all of the flour into it. I only wish it made more! I brought half of the loaf into work, and by lunch it was gone. Great recipe.
This is a wonderfully hearty bread that will bring back memories of days gone by! Rich flavor and easy to make in bread maker too! Thanks for sharing one of my favorite recipe!
the amount of water to cook the corn meal is too little in this recipe. I've had success using I full cup of water for 1/4 cup of corn meal. I think the bread is at its absolute best after it has cooled completely, then is toasted.
I'm a fan of the NYT no-knead bread method and applied it to this recipe. This means, I mixed the dough with a little extra water (about a cup total), used a teaspoon of instant yeast (which I don't bother to mix with water first--just add yeast to dry ingredients and water with wet ingredients) rather than the active dry yeast, then let it rise for 8 hours. I turned it out on a generously floured board, floured the top, let it rest for 10 min. or so. Then folded it over on itself several times and gathered it into a ball. I put it on parchment paper and let it rise another couple of hours covered by a cloth napkin. I then scored the top of the loaf with a razor and baked it in a dutch oven that had been heated in the oven--I lowered the loaf into the pot holding onto the edges of the parchment. I baked at 450 rather than 375, about 25 minutes with the lid on, 10 with the lid off. Also, I used a full 3 cups of flour--right from the beginning (a mixture of 2/3 bread flour, 1/3 whole wheat flour), then a little extra as indicated. The bread does not have the crusty crust of most artisan breads, and it actually wasn't my favorite bread (I'm partial to the plain old flour and water variety). But it was well received by some at dinner and the recipe and technique were highly successful. It was not nearly as dense as I expected. It rose very nicely and created a beautiful loaf. I would not even attempt this bread if you don't have very good molasses available to you.
Very good, tastes even better toasted the next day. Don't be alarmed if some spots still look a bit moist.
Comfort food at it's best! The legend says that a man wanted his wife to make some bread. She refused. He said, "Anna D*** her!" The name got shortened as the recipe spread. It's a traditional New England bread, and I love it! It's sweet, dense, and wholesome!
Pretty good. The taste and texture resembled brown bread. I thought it was good, maybe a bit too sweet, but my family and especially my Dad loved this...he said it was "the best bread you've ever made!" :-) I don't see why everyone else was complaining of too much water in the dough, I actually had to add more than the recipe required. That was probably because I used whole wheat flour, which is usually quite a bit thicker than all-purpose. Anyway, thanks for the recipe. I'll probably make it again.
Great bread! Delicious with a bit of butter alongside a bowl of soup. I used half whole wheat flour and it turned out well.
I am new at making bread and i thought this bread was easy to make and delicious. I followed the recipe exactly except i baked it at 350 instead of 375 for 30 minutes. I havn't had anadama bread since my favorite breakfast place closed a few years ago. I had forgotten how much i enjoyed it. It makes fantastic toast!
Amazing!! I made this in my bread machine and it still turned out great!! Thanks for sharing!
this was just too dark and a little dry for my tastes
I did the recipie just as directed and it turned out so yummy and perfect. Thanks! This is a keeper.
I agree with a previous reviewer that the dry/wet proportions are completely off. I had to add about an extra 1.5 cups of flour. Unfortunately, I was already kneading while I had to do this which ended up in a sticky, doughy mess! It turned out ok afterward. I probably won't be making this again though.
The bread had a great taste. Unfortunately I couldn't get it to rise properly. I tried three times (with brand new yeast -active and then the quick rise) and the bread just never took off. Next time I might double the yeast. Even though it was a little doughy in the middle it still made great french toast and grilled cheese sandwiches!
A new family favorite. Excellent toasted and with coffee. THANK YOU!!!
I made this bread today and loved it. It had a slight sweet taste and the texture was just the way I wanted it. It is great toasted. I saw the complaints about the wet to dry ingredients ratio but I had no such problems. I did add 1 extra tablespoon of water before kneading. I'll make this bread again. Thanks for the recipe.
I made two loaves of this following another reviewer's changes. It is fantastic. I also replaced the butter with flax seed (3 Tbsp for every 1 Tbsp of butter, so 9 for this recipe) and it turned out great. I would give it 5 starts with the changes.
This recipe made a light, flavorful loaf of bread! I followed the recipe, but did the kneading in my KA mixer. I made one large round loaf, it baked perfectly in 30 minutes. I can't wait to try it toasted tomorrow morning!
I've made this recipe about 20 times now. I double it to have 2 loaves that last us about 4-5 days. I live in the bread-centric community of Berkeley, CA, but this bread stands up to the best in its heartiness & whole grain texture (I use 1/2 ww flour & 1/2 unbleached). The cornmeal & molasses make this a hearty New England pedigree of bread, very substantial & nutritious. We love it toasted w nut butters & homemade jam or with whipped cream cheese from Trader J's (low cal). In love with this recipe. Thanks!!
I'll be making this again and again. The sweetness of the molasses is great but not overpowering.
This was a good, good bread recipe, and very satisfying. The texture is moist and chewy with a relatively fine crumb. It is not too sweet. The top of the loaf darkens nicely but the crust is not too hard. Other reviewers have mentioned the proportions in the recipe being off, but I did not personally find that to be the case. Different flours offer different absorbency, and of course anything with flour is affected by humidity. If you just trust your instincts rather than blaming the recipe, you'll have good results. I did add about 1/2 c. extra flour while kneading as it did feel a bit too sticky. However, it came together nicely after only about 5 minutes of hand kneading rather than the 8 suggested in teh recipe. Also, the cook time in my oven was slightly shorter than the 30 minutes listed. My suggestion is to set the timer for 25 minutes, then give it a tap and put it in for the remaining five if it seems underdone. This bread recipe is now one that will go in my rotation of breads, and will become a gift-giving bread as well.
Easy and delicious! I've made this delicious bread in the past while working at a guest ranch in northern Wyoming. It's great toasted with your favorite breakfast.
Hurrah! This was fantastic! I haven't had the nerve to bake yeast bread in years and this came out perfect! Took longer than hour allotted in the directions to double in size the first rising, but texture is excellent and served warm with some honey butter . . . divine!
I have never had this bread before, so I have nothing to compare this recipe against. But, I found it to be too dense for my taste. It did not form a nice "crusty" crust for me that I like - and was really chewy inside... almost to the point of seeming not quite cooked enough. Wasn't blown away by the flavor of this bread either - so I don't think I will be making it again.
Great bread recipe! My family loved this..I'm having leftovers toasted in the morning. I, also, think the quantities of ingredients were fine.
This is what I remember when I was a kid growing up in New England. Great recipe no changes, just right.
Easy hearty bread I think next time I will sprinkle the tope with sunflower seeds on top with some oats
A dear neighbor of mine made a loaf of Anadama Bread for me when I lived in New England. It was fabulous. Great depth of flavor with a wholesome taste. I have been looking for a recipe to equal theirs ever since. This is it. Absolutely wonderful, complex flavor. Deep color, rich taste, satisfying crumb. If you have never tried Anadama Bread, this is the recipe to use. Fabulous. I am making it again today. My neighbors adored it.
I love thiss Recipe! I was looking for a Cornbread alternative for BBQ's. I still will make my Cornbread. But, the Honey-Butter I make goes well with both. Try a pulled Pork Sandwich with is bread. Make Dinner Rolls, but be sure to make enough because, you could start an argument if people have to fight over them. I am a fan of Rustic Recipes that go well with BBQ, Beans, Trail-type outdoors cooking, that is very forgiving. This bread is best when the top gets a little too much heat(charring), perfect for camping or cooking in a wood stove or on a pizzastone, and actually gives it the look it would have had back then.
This bread was so great! Very sticky dough, I had to add about 1/4 cup bread flour but that was probably mostly due to humidity here. Came out a nice dark color and even family members who won't eat molasses or even gingerbread liked it!
I made bread per the recipe and it was excellent, especially when toasted. The look and taste reminds me a lot of the Swedish Rye Bread 1 by Janice which I make with Stone Ground Rye Flour, but produces a similar color and texture loaf. I did cook the corn meal a little long and had to wisk it smooth with the molasses after it began to clump. The recipe does use more molasses than most, so be sure to have enough before you start, especially if doubling or tripling. Enjoyed by everyone in our house; you will want to make more than one loaf.
The flavor is incredible. Although it needs a longer bake.
Ok but not great. Nice texture. Heavy molasses taste in original recipe. Liked it better with honey substituted for some of the molasses and a slightly larger measure of cornmeal. Keeps well and freezes well.
Just try to make this with only 3 cups off flour.... I had to add 2 cups just to get it out of the bowl....
I have been searching for this recipe! My Nana use too make it every week. So delicious with hearty soup or toasted. I can't wait to make this.Thank you.
A delicious, moist & hearty bread. We loved it! Just followed the recipe and it came out perfectly~
I've tried a lot of anadama recipes and this is the best one. Only recommendation is add just 5 more minutes in the oven. yum!
This was my second time making bread and my first time making one containing yeast. I’m a novice cook at best. The results last night were a success! I was very pleased with the results. Easy to make. Flavorful. Just the right consistency. I will be making this again.
Came out pretty good. Not 5 star good but still good enough. Used honey instead. Didn’t have molasses. Will make again.
This was good! I had some difficulty getting it into a nice shape, but flavor was yummy!
This was good if you like dark bread. Next time, I will toast this and serve with butter to bring out the flavor even more.
I followed this exactly as written, including kneading the bread for 8 minutes. It was delicious and a big hit with the hubby.
This is my first time tasting Anadama bread, and I really liked it, but I might cut back on the molasses next time, because wow is that flavor strong. Really good bread though!
This came out really good. I will definitely make it again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections