Anadama Bread

This is an old New England favorite with cornmeal and molasses. It's best when hot out of the oven or toasted.

Recipe by Behr

Credit: TTV78
prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr 40 mins
total:
2 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 loaf
8
  • Place 1/2 cup water and cornmeal in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Cook until mixture thickens; about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in the butter or margarine and molasses. Let cool to lukewarm.

  • In a small mixing bowl, dissolve yeast in 1/2 cup warm water. Let sit until creamy; about 10 minutes.

  • In a large mixing bowl, combine the cooled cornmeal mixture with the yeast mixture; stir until well blended. Add 2 cups of the flour and the salt; mix well. Add the remaining flour, 1/2 cup at a time, stirring well after each addition. When the dough has pulled together, turn it out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth and elastic, about 8 minutes.

  • Lightly oil a large mixing bowl, place the dough in the bowl and turn to coat with oil. Cover with a damp cloth and put in a warm place to rise until doubled in volume, about 1 hour.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Deflate the dough and turn it out onto a lightly floured surface and form into a loaf. Place the loaf in a lightly greased 9x5 inch loaf pan. Cover with a damp cloth and let rise until doubled in volume, about 40 minutes.

  • Bake in preheated oven for about 30 minutes, or until the top is golden brown and the bottom of the loaf sounds hollow when tapped.

Per Serving:
272 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 54.4g; fat 3.5g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 322.3mg. Full Nutrition
