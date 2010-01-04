Lemon Cream Pie
Servings Per Recipe: 10
Calories: 367.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 6g 12 %
carbohydrates: 38.4g 12 %
dietary fiber: 0.9g 4 %
sugars: 24.7g
fat: 21.7g 34 %
saturated fat: 10.6g 53 %
cholesterol: 122.1mg 41 %
vitamin a iu: 630.2IU 13 %
niacin equivalents: 1.5mg 11 %
folate: 9.3mcg 2 %
calcium: 40.5mg 4 %
iron: 1.5mg 8 %
magnesium: 11.8mg 4 %
potassium: 85.8mg 2 %
sodium: 231.2mg 9 %
calories from fat: 195.7
