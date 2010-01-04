Lemon Cream Pie

Rating: 4.33 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A refreshing dessert for warm nights.

By JJOHN32

Recipe Summary

Servings:
10
Yield:
1 deep dish pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • To Make Crust: In a 10 inch skillet over medium heat, melt butter or margarine. Stir in dessert bar crust mix and almonds. Cook 4 minutes, stirring constantly, until mixture begins to brown and crumble.

  • Reserve 2 tablespoons of crust mixture for topping. Use the back of a fork to press remaining crust mixture into an ungreased 9 inch deep dish pie plate. Cool completely.

  • To Make Filling: Pour cold water into a 2 quart non-aluminum saucepan. Sprinkle gelatin over water and allow to soften 5 minutes. Using a wooden spoon, stir dessert bar filling mix into gelatin, mixing until smooth. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens and boils. Boil and stir for 1 minute, then remove from heat.

  • Place egg yolks in a medium bowl. Whisk 1/4 cup of hot lemon mixture into egg yolks. Whisk egg yolk mixture back into rest of lemon filling. Return mixture to heat. Boil and stir 1 minute. Remove from heat. Cover and refrigerate.

  • In a medium mixing bowl, combine cream cheese and 1/4 cup of lemon filling (may be slightly warm), beating until smooth. Gradually beat in remaining filling mixture until smooth. Mix in food coloring if desired.

  • Pour filling into crust. Cover and chill at least 4 hours before serving. Sprinkle reserved almond mixture over top just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
367 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 38.4g; fat 21.7g; cholesterol 122.1mg; sodium 231.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

nrgizrbune41
Rating: 4 stars
04/01/2010
This recipe is really good. I'm giving 4 stars only because it was time consuming. It was tasty and refreshing. The one thing I did different was the crust. I used my pie crust and added in the nuts. On top I put whip cream before serving. Read More
Laura Ross
Rating: 5 stars
11/26/2008
I've made this pie several times and it's great. Thank you! Read More
