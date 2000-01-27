Beef Jerky in a Smoker

I make this recipe in my smoker. Make sure you store the jerky in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

By Doug Patrick

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
7 hrs
additional:
8 hrs
total:
15 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large, nonporous bowl, combine the ground black pepper, soy sauce, vinegar, hot pepper sauce and Worcestershire sauce. Mix well and add the meat slices. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

  • Prepare an outdoor smoker for low heat and lightly oil grate.

  • Lay meat strips out on grill so that they do not overlap. Smoke over low heat. Jerky will be done when the edges appear dry with just a slight hint of moisture in the center of the slices, about 6 to 8 hours.

Per Serving:
362 calories; protein 32.1g; carbohydrates 6g; fat 22.9g; cholesterol 101.3mg; sodium 2488.9mg. Full Nutrition
