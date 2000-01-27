Beef Jerky in a Smoker
I make this recipe in my smoker. Make sure you store the jerky in an airtight container in the refrigerator.
6-8 hours at 200 degrees consistently makes great jerky. Adding a little home grown cerrano pepper works well too.
Way too much pepper!!! This would probably be fine if you cut the amount of pepper by 75%!!
I don't use a smoker (so the flavor may be different), but this jerky recipe is the one my husband requests. I personally think the pepper is a bit strong, but the flavor is excellent, and it grows on you.
to the guy below. use common sense idiot too much pepper to you is perfect for us.
This is magic - I add some of Daves Ultimate insanity sauce and it gives it a great taste - all my friends say its the best jerky yet
Entirely too much pepper. We ended up throwing 3/4 of the jerky in the trash--what a waste of time and money!
Decent recipe - but I would recommend top round steaks cut at 1/4" thick as top round will provide a more lean cut of meat with less fat/marbling, and the thinner cut will reduce smoke time and provide a bite feel that is more like jerky. Use paper clips to hang the strips of meat from the top grate of WSM smoker.
I love pepered stuff but Im the only one here at our house, so I used Garlic salt insted. OMG that was great. thanks for putting this on line. Good Stuff!
Came out great! Keep it on low though mine was over done after only five hours. We are eating it anyway it's still real good!
Just finished my third batch loosely following this particular recipe and all I can say is WOW. I made two marinades this time, one with less pepper for the wimpy friends, and the other with all the pepper it calls for plus a good habanero hot sauce. I used a Masterbuilt electric smoker. Recipe doesn't give any guidance regarding temperature. I learned from the other two batches, gotta keep the temperatures low and slow. This time I started by taking it to 170-175 degrees the first two and a half hours for the smoking, then backed it down to 150 degrees for 10 hours for the drying process using the electric smoker for drying so it would take in additional smoke flavoring without over-smoking. When I pulled it out it was still a little "moist" but definitely cooked through and through. If you follow my variance, keep it refrigerated and it should keep for a couple weeks in the fridge because of the brining with the soy sauce in addition to the apple cider vinegar, which puts the PH levels in a good comfort zone so you don't worry about it going bad. The question of what kind of cut to use. Flank is the go-to for jerky, and this recipe totally rocks with 3/16" thick slices for a gourmet jerky you'll not soon forget. My next batch I'm gonna try 1/2" cuts of sirloin and shoot for jerky steaks.
smelled really good during the 1st stages but was cooked in my smoker on low and burnt after only 4 hours. Will try again and if it comes out as good as it smells the review will defiantly go up
155° in my electric smoker for 4 hours was perfect if cut into 1/4" strips. For a low sodium option, use Bragg's Liquid Amino as a soy sauce substitute. I didn't use pepper and went with 1tbs of Mrs Dash garlic & Herb. Everyone that's tried it loved it!
Did the same recipe at 170 degrees with some chopped up garlic added in. Best jerky I have had since buying at a specialty store. I highly recommend.
I didn't have to smoke this for 6 to 8 , I only did for like 3 hours. Turned out great though.
my first attempt with the akon smoker was a bust. let see how this turns out. using lump coal (which i guess is real wood?) trying to keep it under 200 since the start no spikes yet. a little soaked wood goes a long way. less wood is really better. i would suggest use less wood and add to taste once you learn what your doing. just like a lot of things i guess. first attempt at a loin was a bust! way to dry and way over smoked. couldn't taste the pork at all just smoke. any ideas????????
I love pepper, this was right up my alley. I've made this several times and love it.
It was pretty good, family liked it. I am a salt eater & it wa a bit salty for me. trying it again with more Worcestershire & less soy. Or maybe low sodium soy. I did marinade it longer than called for too. I will make again though, only slightly altered..
I followed the marinade and timing word for word with the exception of the curing salt. I used sea salt instead. I only needed 4 hours in my pellet smoker on high smoke and it turned out fantastic.
Love the flavor and best beef jerky I've had...on another note just a little common sense, to all these bad reviews about too much pepper, it's always a good idea to taste test sauces that call for hot spices and tell you to marinate it all night. Personally I tested it before marinating it and realized it was just a tad too spicy for my taste buds so I adjusted it just slightly and it's perfect
