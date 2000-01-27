Beef Jerky in a Smoker

Just finished my third batch loosely following this particular recipe and all I can say is WOW. I made two marinades this time, one with less pepper for the wimpy friends, and the other with all the pepper it calls for plus a good habanero hot sauce. I used a Masterbuilt electric smoker. Recipe doesn't give any guidance regarding temperature. I learned from the other two batches, gotta keep the temperatures low and slow. This time I started by taking it to 170-175 degrees the first two and a half hours for the smoking, then backed it down to 150 degrees for 10 hours for the drying process using the electric smoker for drying so it would take in additional smoke flavoring without over-smoking. When I pulled it out it was still a little "moist" but definitely cooked through and through. If you follow my variance, keep it refrigerated and it should keep for a couple weeks in the fridge because of the brining with the soy sauce in addition to the apple cider vinegar, which puts the PH levels in a good comfort zone so you don't worry about it going bad. The question of what kind of cut to use. Flank is the go-to for jerky, and this recipe totally rocks with 3/16" thick slices for a gourmet jerky you'll not soon forget. My next batch I'm gonna try 1/2" cuts of sirloin and shoot for jerky steaks.