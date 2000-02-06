Sandy's Baked Beans

This is an easy and delicious Southern-style recipe for baked beans.

By Suzanne

Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • In a 2 quart casserole dish, combine the pork and beans, onion, bacon grease, brown sugar and ketchup. Mix well and top with the bacon strips.

  • Bake at 300 degrees F (150 degrees C) for 1 1/2 to 2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
488 calories; protein 16.5g; carbohydrates 94.2g; fat 8.7g; cholesterol 25.9mg; sodium 1690.7mg. Full Nutrition
