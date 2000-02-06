Sandy's Baked Beans
This is an easy and delicious Southern-style recipe for baked beans.
Wow! So easy and yet so good! This definitely is a favorite at every BBQ meal. Other than adding a bit of molasses and cuttinb back a little on the brown sugar I wouldn't change a thing. This is a great way to take a regular 'ol can of baked beans and turn them into something special without a lot of effort!Read More
needed molases and brown sugar then wads a 5 star recipeRead More
I cooked this for a BBQ and all night long everyone was raving on how good these beans were. I did exactly what the recipe said except I added a little cider vinegar. I LOVE IT!! Thanks!
Not a favorite of anyone's. I like less sweet flavored beans.
This was perfect! I loved how it came out! It tasted delicious! It was exactly what I was looking for!
These were good I would cut back the sugar theyre pretty sweet I did use a big sweet onion in this since my husband is an onion freak. Good the next day for beanie weenies for lunch.
This recipe was a hit, very taste family loved it :).
