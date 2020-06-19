Classic Old Fashioned

One of the great classic bourbon cocktails, the Old Fashioned was invented in Louisville, KY. Try bourbon, rye, or a blended whiskey in this cocktail. You can also sub one sugar cube for the simple syrup.

By c-biskit

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 cocktail
Ingredients

1
Directions

  • Pour the simple syrup, water, and bitters into a whiskey glass. Stir to combine, then place the ice cubes in the glass. Pour bourbon over the ice and garnish with the orange slice and maraschino cherry.

Per Serving:
145 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 9.5g; fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 7.5mg. Full Nutrition
Most helpful positive review

Desiree
Rating: 4 stars
01/20/2010
this is the classic recipe. It is missing something though. You will need 2 orange slices & 2 cherries. When you put the sugar cube/simple syrup & bitters in the glass, also add one orange slice and one cherry. This all gets muddled (squished) together, topped with ice and then the whiskey. Garnish as directed. DELICIOUS! Read More
Most helpful critical review

Holiday Baker
Allstar
Rating: 2 stars
03/04/2012
I thought this was going to grow hair on my chest! This was so super strong!!! I bought some Jameson whiskey for a dinner recipe and had some leftover and decided to try a classic cocktail. This tasted like straight whiskey on ice. I tried to modify it by doubling and then tripeling the simple syrup, doubling the oranges and squeazing them, and then adding in a couple of splashes of the cherry juice from the jar as others suggested. It made it more palateable then, but it still tasted too strong to drink. I wish I wouldn't have spent the extra money now on the bottle of bitters now. It couldn't be tasted anyway. I don't know what to think? Maybe, I just don't like whiskey? Hmmm Read More
Desiree
Rating: 4 stars
01/20/2010
Jillian
Rating: 5 stars
05/27/2010
This was my late father-in-law's drink of choice. Definitely use "the good stuff" when making these and while you don't always need the orange slice just like the Manhattan the cherry is always necessary. Read More
briggs
Rating: 4 stars
01/15/2010
To make it more palatable (for those who don't like straight booze) a splash of club soda or 7 up is great! Read More
RedHotCaed
Rating: 5 stars
12/30/2011
I'm a native Louisvillian and using any thing but Ky. bourbon is a travesty! Makers Mark is my choice. I like bitters and use about 6 good shakes. To sweeten it up use a small squirt of agave syrup. Swish it around the bottom of the glass, Add ice, 2 oz. Makers Mark. Garnish with maraschino cherry plus a little juice from the bottle and slice of orange. (May sqeeze a wedge of orange.) Be prepared for a second one! Read More
nannajoanna
Rating: 5 stars
10/12/2010
Excellent and classic! It really makes so much difference when it's made from scratch. My only substitution: I used rye whiskey instead of bourbon. I've always preferred my Old Fashioned with rye, not sure why . . . maybe it's the slightly drier taste. Try it sometime! Read More
SHADOWMERV
Rating: 5 stars
01/15/2010
This is my favorite drink in the winter except I substitute marachino cherry juice for the simple syrup and brandy for the whiskey. I also squeeze an orange wedge and add sour such as 50/50 or Squirt. Delicious. Read More
Miffie
Rating: 5 stars
12/29/2011
My father had one of these when he came home from work. When we do the same it is in his honor. I keep a jar of orange slices marinating in the simple syrup in the refrigerator for this drink. We use Ancient Age bourbon which is what he used. According to the reviewer in The New York Times Ancient Age is just as good as the top shelf brands. The aroma is so evocative of my dad's favorite drink and so 5:30ish. Read More
Holiday Baker
Allstar
Rating: 2 stars
03/04/2012
cecilia932
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2011
delish! i used club soda instead of water, instead for a little bit of fizz and doubled up on the orange slices. Read More
