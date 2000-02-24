Easy Slow Cooker French Dip

This makes a delicious French dip sandwich, perfect for the working mom! Nobody, not even teetotalers, have been able to detect the presence of beer in this recipe, but it adds a wonderful flavor! French fries make a great side dish, and they are good for dipping, too.

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
7 hrs
total:
7 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
9 sandwiches
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Trim excess fat from the rump roast, and place in a slow cooker. Add the beef broth, onion soup and beer. Cook on Low setting for 7 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Split French rolls, and spread with butter. Bake 10 minutes, or until heated through.

  • Slice the meat on the diagonal, and place on the rolls. Serve the sauce for dipping.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
413 calories; protein 39.1g; carbohydrates 19.6g; fat 18.1g; cholesterol 96mg; sodium 661.1mg. Full Nutrition
