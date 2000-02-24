Easy Slow Cooker French Dip

I was fooled at 1st. I read the reviews, n decided to try this with some modification. I used 1 can Prgresso onion soup, a carton of beef broth, 12 oz. of Foster beer, a tblsp. of italian seasoning, a half of envelope of onion soup, and a 3 lb. sirloin roast, which I seasoned with granulated garlic, before putting it in the SC. After cooking it on low for 7 hours, I tasted it by cutting a small piece of meat, and was still able to taste the strong beer flavor, and the meat was very tough. I thought to myself "I can't believe I wasted a good sirlion roast on this recipe, I'm gonna leave a 1 star and tell everyone how horrible this recipe is, and what are ppl thinking? Don't they have any taste buds?" Since nobody in my family was home yet, I sliced up the meat with an electric knife (because it was so tough). and threw it back in the SC on the warm setting. Later that night, my teenage son came home, and took a couple of pieces out of the SC, and told me that it was real good. So my curiosity got the best of me, and I tried a piece, and it was so tender, it practically melted in my mouth. So I took all the sliced meat, and the liquid and put it into a container in the refrig. The next day, I toasted some Kaiser rolls with butter and granulated garlic, and added the meat which I nuked w/the juices, just to warm it, some sauted mushrooms and onion, with Mozz. and put it under the broiler. That's where the WOW factor came in. This sandwich litterally melted in my mouth!! OMG!!!