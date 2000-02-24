Easy Slow Cooker French Dip

This makes a delicious French dip sandwich, perfect for the working mom! Nobody, not even teetotalers, have been able to detect the presence of beer in this recipe, but it adds a wonderful flavor! French fries make a great side dish, and they are good for dipping, too.
Wish I could make it 10 stars!! This recipe tales TIME..to cook, don't rush it! Slice your beef about 1/2 hr before you want to serve it and return it to juice. Wow!!! But wait, the next day take the leftover juice with bits of beef and make French onion soup with it. Serve over the leftover french bread in a bowl with cheese and slip it under the broiler for a minute. The BEST!!
I've relied on this recipe so many times before finally getting around to reviewing it. It's that good, and that easy. I always use a chuck roast. Even though it may not slice well, I believe it has superior flavor and is really well suited to slow cooking. It shreds up nicely, and is easy to spoon onto rolls for sandwiches. I use Guiness Draught, tho' I'm sure most any beer would work well, and I also add a few shakes of garlic powder and Worcestershire sauce.
This is SOOOOO YUMMMMY!!!... My husband and I love it!!... I made just a few changes..I sprinkled my roast with some garlic powder and worchestire sauce when I put it in the crockpot.. I also added a can of mushrooms (drained).. When the meat was ready to be sliced I took it out and sliced it very thin and even shredded a few pieces, then put the meat back in the crockpot for 30 more minutes to soak into the juice.. I didnt put butter on our french bread, instead I toasted it with some shredded mozarella on it... The juice is so good and it smelled so good while it was cooking.. While I was slicing the meat my husband was eating it right out of the crockpot!!!...LOL..He has already requested it for next weekend when we have friends coming over.. Kiki (Brampton,On Canada)
Holy Moly!! Yum!! I added the onion salt as suggested, also added garlic salt and minced garlic to taste,1 tea. worchestershire sauce, and had fesh mushrooms to throw in. I also sliced it thin and put it back in the juice to steep a short time. I put in on the toasted buns with Provalone cheese. This was awesome. I have leftover juices and thin slice beef to use as leftovers. I'll heat, thicken with cornstarch and serve over noodles. My husband will be in heaven again. Thank you for sharing. Pepperocini Beef was also five stars. Don't miss these two recipes.
FANTASTIC! MUCH better than any French dip recipe I've tried (including Giselle's French dips, another popular AR recipe). I waited quite a while to try this for 2 reasons. First, I had such a mediocre experience w/ Giselle's recipe, I wasn't in any hurry to make French dips again. Second, I thought these would be SUPER bland. Boy, was I wrong! :) Having said this, I did make a few minor changes. I rubbed my roast w/ .5 t ea. garlic / onion salt & pepper & added 1 T W sauce / .5 t of minced garlic to my crockpot. My beer of choice was 1554 (a dark ale made by New Belgium Brewing Co. - the same company that produces Fat Tire). I used plain 'ol beef broth, but next time I'm gonna use beef consomme (it's more concentrated / stronger). There are a couple of things to note: First & foremost, use a DARK beer. A stout or dark ale is perfect. Light beers will leave you w/ weak au jus. Next, a rump roast is also referred to as a bottom round roast. A chuck roast will also work, but will make your au jus greasy (it's a fatty cut of meat) & won't slice nicely (it's great for shredded dips). Finally, remove your meat, allow to rest for 10 min. & thinly slice / add back to the sc for ~ an hr. (to soak up the flavor of the au jus). Homemade onion rolls (claudygirl) toasted w/ garlic butter, piled w/ provolone / sauteed onions, spread w/ horsey sauce, broiled & served w/ au jus made for AWESOME samies. :-) I bet leftover au jus will be a GREAT base for French onion soup! Thanks lownwolf!
Made this yesterday for a VERY tasty supper! I Don't own a slow cooker so I used one of my corning ware casserole dishes and put the roast in the oven for 8 hours at 250 degrees. It worked marvelously! Instead of beer I used red wine. (Ancient Coast's Baco Noir, for any of you Canadian reviewers who are looking for an excellent red!) I also added a tbsp of worcestershire, some onion and garlic powder and some thyme. We used hot buttered and oven toasted baguette for the sandwhiches, and broiled some sliced mozarella on top. A true taste sensation, and although frenh dip is not truly authentic french fare, my French Canadian husband gave this 10 stars! Bon Appetit!
I added 1/2 teaspoon onion powder, 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder and 1 Tablespoon worshesire. 7 hours is perfect for a 4 pound rump roast. Cut meat as thin as possible. Makes plenty of "a jus". My first crock-pot recipe and it is awesome. I highly recommend. Even better the next day
This recipe is a hit in my house - hubby & kids just love it. Be sure to use the darkest, most syrupy beer you can find (e.g., Guinness) - it really makes a difference in the richness and overall flavor of the au jus. Yummy!!!
For restaurant quality, make the following changes: Use 1 pkg Dry lipton soup mix and an additional can of beef broth/consume instead of the canned onion soup for a stronger flavor. Butter your rolls after you split them, sprinkle with garlic, add shredded beef, top with provolone cheese and broil until cheese is bubbly. If you really want to improve this recipe add some sauteed onions and mushrooms. I always do!
I couldn't read all 300 reviews (so forgive me if this has already been pointed out), but I thought I would add that instead of the beer, you can substitute a can of cola, just not diet. This is a very easy and timesaving recipe. It's also good served as is with vegetables as a main course.
Depending on what is in the freezer, I vary between a sirloin tip as it easily slices easier than other cuts, and a chuck roast which imparts more flavor. I season my roast the evening before with a mix of garlic and onion powder, fresh ground black pepper and kosher salt letting it absorb the flavors. Add to the crockpot in the morning, along with the other ingredients and darkest syrup beer you can find and you're in business! As other reviewers have noted, slicing the beef and adding back to the crockpot WITH the juices allows it to absorb more flavor. You just can't go wrong with this recipe! Superb!
This was so easy to get together and was really tasty. I made it exactly as the recipe states but added a little garlic and a few shakes of worcestire sauce to the sauce. I also used a sirloin tip roast because it was on sale, but, it worked perfectly. The sandwich was good, but, the leftovers were amazing! I saved the leftover dipping sauce along with the beef. I didn't have much fat from the roast because it was very lean, so, I melted 3 tablespoons of butter in a pan then whisked in 3 big tablespoons of flour and cooked it for a few minutes. I then added a little bit of the dipping sauce from the roast and whisked it into the flour to get rid of any lumps. I gradually added the rest of the dipping sauce into the pan whisking continually. Bring the gravy to a boil and then down to a simmer. Depending on how much of the dipping sauce you used with the sandwiches you may need to add a little beef broth if the gravy is too thick. We didn't use much of the sauce the first night so had plenty left over. I sliced the leftover beef in slices and put into the gravy for about 7 minutes to warm up. I served with whipped garlic mashed potatoes and baby peas. The meat was unbelievably tender in the gravy and my husband said if you could bottle the gravy you would be a millionaire! Definitely try your leftover beef using the sauce as a gravy. Yummy!
HELP recipe reviers!! I have made this twice and both times it comes out so dry I could make shoes with it. I like the broth and we've put melted cheese and grilled onions on it, but the meat is still dry. I really want to like this recipe but I think I am doing something wrong with the cut of meat. Can't always find rump roast, so what would you use? The butcher at the store the other day said "bottom round roast" was the same as rump roast, but it tasted awful. What cut of meat are people using where they are getting such good results?? Thanks!
This was so delicious! I did not use the beer, and used some extra Knorr french onion soup mix, as well as a boullion cube with about 12 oz. of water to make up the missing liquid. I also added a few shakes of worchester sauce and some garlic powder as some other reviews had suggested. I sliced the beef as thinly as I could with a regular knife and returned to the crock pot for the last hour, and the beef was so tender and juicy. The cut of meat I used was a sirloin roast. It was so easy and so good, that I will make this again and again for my family.
Oh my God this is a great recipe!!! The only thing I did differently was add a little more salt. I used a 12 oz. bottle of MGD and Campbells brand beef broth and french onion soup - they are condensed so they have more flavor. Cooked it for 7 hours per the recipe, sliced it (if it falls apart when slicing, turn it and slice it the other way) and put it back in the crock pot for another 30 mins or so. Buttering the rolls and putting them in the oven REALLY helped to make this taste great as well. This is one of the best recipes I've had from this site!
WOW! This was incredible! I don't purchase beer, so we used worchestire, beef boullion cubes, onion soup mix, garlic salt, and onion powder like suggested. I was nervous about it-I didn't know how it would turn out and I was serving it to guests. But it turned out perfect! I also cut the meat an hour before and let it soak in the juice for the last hour. I served it with French Bread Rolls to Die For (also on this site), and it was a HUGE hit! My family even requested it again tonite! Thanks for the recipe and everyone who gave tips in their reviews! This is my favorite recipe from this site!
This is a good recipe with the Guinness and next time I will try it with some red wine instead. I used ½ can of Guinness and could detect the flavor in the sauce at the end but it was good with the meat. My DH just didn’t dip in it very much so next time the wine. I slivered garlic and poked it in the meat in several places and covered the meat with Roast Seasoning; then topped with some dry oregano, chopped fresh rosemary and a few splashes of Worcestershire. For the sauce I used a can of Campbell’s Consommé, a can of Campbell’s Onion Soup, and some Swanson’s Chicken Broth and ½ of a 15 oz can of Guinness (St. James Draught). To the soup I added: 2 sprigs Thyme, 1 sprig Rosemary, Bay Leaf, pinch dry oregano, pinch of sugar, ½ onion, sliced, garlic cloves, roughly cut, a small cut-up carrot, and 3 sun dried tomatoes. I also agree that slicing the meat ahead of time and then returning it to the pot for about an hour is a big help! I will definitely do this one again with some red wine. THANKS TO YOU ALL FOR HELPING THE REST OF US READERS MAKE OUR DINNERS BETTER WITH YOUR ADVICE!
5 stars for this! I added a few Tablespoons of worchestershire and some garlic salt because I felt the end product lacked a little flavor and with these changes it was perfect! Served it up on some dutch crunch rolls with mayo and provolone cheese! Delicious dinner! Thanks for the recipe!
I make this on a semi-regular basis, but with a few alterations that make a very tasty French Dip. I use 1 cup soy sauce, 1 can of Campbells Beef Consumme' soup, 1 packet of Lipton Onion Soup mix and 6 cups of water. I also add 5 garlic cloves, 1 bay leaf and a sprig of fresh rosemary. So yummy!
I have made this several times, and with a few changes it is a great recipe. I used chuck roast, which is seared first with a coating of garlic salt, garlic powder, and onion powder. I used 2 packages of Knorr french onion soup mix, 2 cans of beef broth, and one 12 oz can of light beer (we like lots of au jus). I cook it for about 7-8 hours, then shred the beef, and put it back for another hour or two. I toast the bread under the broiler, and add provolone cheese to the sandwich. Simply perfect! Thanks!
I forgot the beer, but it didn't matter -- this is still a terrific recipe! I did season up the meat before putting it in the crockpot, using a little Montreal Steak seasoning, onion and garlic powders. I also added a few drops of Kitchen Bouquet. If you can make this the day before you want to serve it, you can remove the meat, slice it, and separate it from the sauce. Chilling the sauce will allow you to remove the fat, which I thought made it much better. It was a little greasy for me the first night, although my boys didn't seem to mind! Buttering and toasting some nice hard steak rolls and then melting the cheese on them before loading them up with the meat is non-negotiable! I will definitely be making this again and again!
We loved this recipe. I took some tips from other users and used a chuck roast. I put the roast, beer, dried onion, worcestire, garlic salt, garlic powder,pepper, beef stock, au jus gravy pack, and french onion soup into the crock and let it cook on low for eight hours, basting once in awhile. I sliced up the meat and returned to the juice for additional hour. I buttered the rolls, added some shredded cheese and put the under the broiler for about 7 minutes. The meet was so tender and the dipping sauce was excellent. I will definitely make this again! So easy, the crock does all the work!
Came out very good!! ___________ I used 1 can beef broth, 1 can consomme, 1 can french onion, 1 can budweiser, 1 packet onion soup mix. The aus jus was very tasty, but I felt like the meat could have been more seasoned, next time I'll rub the meat in garlic or something. I had it cooking for a long time so the meat was too tender to slice, so I just piled it on bread from panera with provel cheese. Thank you for this recipe!
Most likely would have been 5 stars, but most likely operator error! Used rump roast less than 4 pounds, but it only needed the crock for about 4 hours on low setting. It was a little dry, but....I made the mistake of cutting it down. Don't do that! I think that made it a bit dry. Inside of meat was incredibly tender. Recipe as is, plus added the McCormick au jus seasoning. Big crusty french rolls, meat sliced very thin, provolone cheese (you have to!), and au jus. I made this along with the Bodacious Broccoli Salad (from this website) last night for a light dinner. Boyfriend loved it. French Dip leftovers today for lunch and he asked me to make more of the broccoli salad (a guy that likes broccoli?). Thanks for the recipe. I'll definitely make again.
This was the first time I ever attempted to make a french dip and let me tell you this recipe is the bomb. I didn't even add the beer just a can of beef broth and the french onion soup. I did season my meat with garlic and pepper. I let it cook on low overnight and then in the morning I put in the frig. That afternoon, I cut the meat into thin slices and put it back into it's juice. When dinner rolled around, I just heated it up in the crock pot. It was so juicy and tender. I served my sandwiches with horseradish sauce from this site and melted a white cheese on top with onions and peppers. I will be making this again for sure!!!
I have made this several times and it is great! It is a perfect recipe to make if you are having company. Just have your bread ready. We like ciabatta rolls. I butter and then sprinkle with garlic powder, toast in the oven for 5-6 minutes then add the meat and the provalone on the bun , pop back in the oven for 3 minutes and serve with the dip! Oh... if you have an electric knife it makes cutting the meat easier to slice thin. USE A DARK BEER! Yummy!
Sorry, but this one was just bad. The meat was tough and bland. The au jus turned out okay after I added tons of garlic, onion powder, onions, and worchester sauce. After 7 hours, I pulled out the meat, cut it up, and added it back to the slow cooker for an hour to make it juicier but it still was not great. I would not make this again.
I'm not sure if this could be any easier. I have been so buisy getting ready for Christmas & really haven't had much time to cook. Throw ingredients together, turn it on & walk away. I didn't have any french onion soup on hand, so I sliced an onion & added that, I also added 1/2 packet of Italian salad dressing mix (it was sitting on the counter getting on my nerves). Delish!! Eat some sandwiches & drink some beers - Happy Holidays!! Thanks Robyn!
This is awesome and so easy! I followed other reviewers and added the browning sauce (2 tsp) and about 2 tsp of garlic. I did not have 7-8 hours but I also only cooked 2lbs of meat so I put it on high and let it cook for 4 hours. Then I pulled it out, cut it and put it back in with 2 tsp of lite salt. I let it cook another 45-55 minutes while I toasted the rolls and melted the provolone. My family loved this recipe! Thanks so much!
This recipe always amazes me everytime I make it! I make modifications to mine, however. 1 can of condensed Onion Soup, 1 can of beef broth, 1 beer and 1 packet of McCormick "au jous" packet makes a WONDERFUL sauce, even better than if you just keep it to what the recipe says. Try it, it'll add that extra flavor to the dip!
YUM! I made this as stated except I followed others tips: 1) Sliced the meat up after about 6 1/2 hours and put it back in the Jus for another hour. 2) Toasted the rolls, then loaded them up, and put some provolone cheese on top & then broiled till melted. 3) Sit back and enjoy the praise... Everyone loved these and I will be making them again! THANK YOU FOR SHARING!
Fantastic!!! I used a sirloin tip roast and cooked on high for 3 hours because I was very late getting this into the slow cooker. I then sliced the meat and returned it to the slow cooker on low for about 45 minutes. Added a little garlic and black pepper for extra flavor. Awesome recipe and it couldn't be easier to throw together. We will definitely be having this again. Thank you! :)
OMG, this came out perfect! It was so delicious, we're sad we only used a 2.5 pound roast, we want more leftovers! I melted some provelone cheese on the bread when I was toasting it, and it was just perfect. Thanks for a great new weeknight staple.
I thought the dip was a bit bland as if it was missing something. I followed recipe exactly. The meat was delicious though. Very tender. I think the dip needs a lil spicing up. Very important to trim as much fat off meat as possible or you will end up with a greasy tasting dip.
FANTASTIC! I made this for Christmas. Needless to say it was a hit. I used a Sirloin Tip Roast, Guinness Beer, Beef Consommé and French Onion Soup. Like many suggested I rubbed minced Garlic on roast and added a few shakes of Worchester Sauce. I bought a 6 lb roast cooked it all night 10 hours on Low. In the morning took it out cooled in fridge for several hours then sliced it very thin. I added it back to crock pot for 4 hours on high and served with hard rolls. I gave everyone choice of cheeses. I had provolone, mozzarella, and cheddar which I melted on roll. This is defiantly a keeper. I suppose this will be a requested for every Christmas and will make throughout the year.
These sandwiches could give the pub a run for their money! My hubby isn't a big beef eater but came back for seconds and leftovers the next day. You must toast the buns and add provolone cheese to truly experience the awesomeness of the sandwich!
Wow this is good!! I read SO many reviews to make sure that I did this the right way for best flavor. Here's what I did: Used a chuck roast because it was BOGO at grocery store and used a rub of minced garlic, worcestershire garlic and onion powder and pepper on both sides before adding other ingrediants. I also chopped and added an onion with the intention of making french onion soup with the leftovers as other reviewers suggested. I used Icehouse beer because it's what I had on hand. After it cooked on low four hours, I tasted the juice and it seemed a bit bland so I added garlic salt and that did the trick! My husband could not get enough of this and we ate french dip two nights in a row and then I made soup with the leftovers!! Try it, you won't be disappointed. It is a very easy meal to fix and forget :o)
This was great. I took bits & pieces of others' advice & ended up rubbing Worcestershire sauce & garlic powder on a chuck roast, then searing it before putting in slow cooker. Then I used: 1 can cambell's beef consomme, 1 packet lipton onion soup, 2 cups water, 2 cloves minced garlic, and 12 oz. Guinness beer (I really think a high-quality dark beer is best. You don't taste the beer at all, but even if you did, it would be the good stuff!). I used an electric knife to slice the meat. Then I strained the liquids to get a clear broth, returned broth & meat to the cooker for one more hour, then strained & skimmed the fat on the broth again before serving as an au jus. It was fabulous & well worth the effort! Thanks!
My Grandmother used to make the BEST french dips on BAGELS & with SWISS CHEESE, but since she's passed on I don't know what her exact recipe was. I definitely added her unique touches to this recipe & lovely tips from you guys when I made this & it turned out SUPERB! I used a 2 lb CHUCK ROAST (next time I will use 4lb (which is about $16) because 2lbs didn't offer that much leftovers), fresh PLAIN BAGELS (get the ones in your bakery), SWISS CHEESE, 1 can beef broth, 1 can beef consume (instead of french onion soup), 1 Lipton Onion Soup Mix, Guiness Extra Stout Beer, 2 whole cloves GARLIC, Garlic Salt, dash of Worcestershire. I salt & peppered the roast & SEARED it on high heat in a saute pan in a little oil for a couple minutes. Then I added it to everything (cooked on HIGH for 4.5 HOURS & 30 minutes before it's done, took out, cut the meat & put back it with the juices to absorb the flavor). Buttered the bagels then popped them in the BROILER for 2 MINUTES, take out & put swiss cheese on top (melts perfectly) & flake the tender meat on the bottom portion (if you are taking the meat directly out of the juice skip this part, but if your meat is already separated from the juice: dip the inside of the bottom in the juices to moisten the bread a bit). O MY! Now that was a very good dinner; I'm sure I made my g-ma proud :)
I am very finicky when it comes to French Dip, and this was by far the BEST french dip I have ever had!!! I took the advice of some other reviewers and I used Beef Consomme instead of the broth, added a few dashes of pepper, garlic powder and steak sauce, and only used half a can of dark beer. Also, instead of rump roast I used Top Round Steak because it's cheaper, more tender, and it's the kind my favorite restaurant uses. I cooked it in the crock pot for 7 hours, then removed the meat, sliced it thinly, and placed it back in the crock pot with the sauce for another hour. The au jus sauce came out flavorful (and you'd never guess there was beer in it), and the meat was tender and juicy. I can't say enough about this recipe. I'm definately making it again!
This was absolutely delicious! My whole family loved it. I especially loved how easy it was to make and the wonderful smells my kitchen held all day long! I don't purchase beer, so I substituted about 1/2 cup apple cider. This one will be used again many times!
My family loved this recipe....told me to keep this one. I used low sodium beef broth, and I thought it needed salt. We added cheese to the sandwiches, wrapped them in foil and put them back into the oven for a very short time. They were very tasty!
I was fooled at 1st. I read the reviews, n decided to try this with some modification. I used 1 can Prgresso onion soup, a carton of beef broth, 12 oz. of Foster beer, a tblsp. of italian seasoning, a half of envelope of onion soup, and a 3 lb. sirloin roast, which I seasoned with granulated garlic, before putting it in the SC. After cooking it on low for 7 hours, I tasted it by cutting a small piece of meat, and was still able to taste the strong beer flavor, and the meat was very tough. I thought to myself "I can't believe I wasted a good sirlion roast on this recipe, I'm gonna leave a 1 star and tell everyone how horrible this recipe is, and what are ppl thinking? Don't they have any taste buds?" Since nobody in my family was home yet, I sliced up the meat with an electric knife (because it was so tough). and threw it back in the SC on the warm setting. Later that night, my teenage son came home, and took a couple of pieces out of the SC, and told me that it was real good. So my curiosity got the best of me, and I tried a piece, and it was so tender, it practically melted in my mouth. So I took all the sliced meat, and the liquid and put it into a container in the refrig. The next day, I toasted some Kaiser rolls with butter and granulated garlic, and added the meat which I nuked w/the juices, just to warm it, some sauted mushrooms and onion, with Mozz. and put it under the broiler. That's where the WOW factor came in. This sandwich litterally melted in my mouth!! OMG!!!
I wish I could give this more than 5 stars.... Oh my goodness was this good!!!! This has got to be the best beef dish I have ever made!! I did take some advice and tweak it just a bit, I used some red wine and worcestire sauce (I didn't have beer) I also added some garlic and onion powder, salt & pepper. My husband said this is 5+ stars!! I couldn't agree more... thank you Robyn for a terrific tasty & easy recipe!!!!!!!
YUM! My husband would give this **10 STARS** if he could, and he's extremely picky picky picky!! The slow cooker is of course the key to this recipe since it makes the meat so unbelievable tender and the flavors become so infused with the meat. And this recipe is SO EASY!! I follow the instructions exactly and then tweak it at the end to copy how our favorite restaurant makes their french dips: slice SOURDOUGH rolls in half (sourdough has more punch in flavor that regular french ones) and place in oven w/out butter so the inside faces get slightly crispy; remove from oven; dip crispy side in french dip juices, place sliced cheese on bread (provolone, swiss, or mozarella all work well), layer with sliced meat, place other half of bread on top and place whole sandwich back in oven until cheese is melted (be careful not to burn the bread tho). Then serve with sauce on the side for dipping. Yum Yum! A winner every time! And just so ridiculously easy!
So easy and incredibly good! I've used several different roasts for this recipe and they have all turned out well - if necessary, after 7 hours you can slice the roast and put back in the broth until ready to serve. This also helps the meat become even more tender! Thank you!!
This was very good! I read alot of review and took some suggestions to heart. I substituted about 1/3 cup of water for 1/3 cup of the beer, because some said that you could taste the beer. I couldn't taste it at all. I also added T worcestershire & 1/2 tsp. onion and garlic powder. And you definitely want to slice the meat thin and put back in crockpot with the juice for an hour as mentioned in previous reviews. I feel that made a big difference in the tenderness. Even my VERY picky 7 year old had some. Will definitely make again and pass onto to friends.
Okay I'm not even kidding, this is the best food I have eaten in I don't know how long. My 14 year old picky eater, who doesn't like his foods even touching, DEVOURED it!!!!! We used long french baguettes and toasted them with fresh garlic butter first, cooked the roast from FROZEN on high for 4 hours, came out brilliantly. I want to marry this recipe. YAY!!!!
Made this per request from my son for New Year's Eve. Followed the direction's exactly but cooked about 9 hours. I did slice it up a bit when there was about a hour left of cooking. The meat was nice and tender, lots of juice but the flavor wasn't as flavorful as I would have liked it. I think I would season it up with some montreal steak seasoning or something next time. It was super easy and very good though. Thank you!
This is a good base recipe, but I found it to be a little bland overall. It definitely could use more seasoning and perhaps a variation on the liquids added. I'd definitely try it again (super easy recipe), but I'd modify it a bit more.
I made it exactly as stated though I did rub it with garlic salt and pepper before putting it in. About two hours before dinner I tasted it and it WAS rather bland like some of the reviews had stated so I threw in some worcestershire and a little oregano, basil, and garlic salt. I think it would have been better with maybe half the amount of beer because it made it a little bitter or something. My husband thought so too. You could definitely taste the beer in it, so if you don't like it, maybe half the beer. The meat was very tender but will probably try another recipe before I make this again.
I have made this twice and it is delicious. I did think it needed just a little more flavor for dipping, so the second time I made it I added a packet of au jus mix -- just the ticket -- it was wonderful.
I've made this recipe several times, substituting a package of au jus seasoning for the beef broth. So good. My mouth is watering just looking at the recipe. The long cook time is great because your house will smell blissful the entire time. You really wanna try this recipe.
this was okay, would give it 3.5 if I could, very easy, which I like. Did not add the beef broth b/c I thought that would be way too much sodium since there was already the onion soup in there. Was still good, but some other french dips are better so it did not get four or five from me. Would still make it again b/c it uses ingredients I had on hand and everyone ate it. served on rolls with swiss or provolone cheese melted on it.
There is not much that you can say about this recipe. Like other reviewers suggest trim the fat, less grease. But other than that...this is a great no thinking, no working recipe. You really don't have to do amything. Amazing taste. Thank you.
SUPER good, with a few changes. I read a lot of the reviews, so this is what I did, and I don't think I would change a thing. I used a 4 lb chuck roast, rubbed 1/2 tsp each garlic salt and onion salt on it then seared it before placing it in crockpot. Then I mixed together 2 cans beef consume, (Campbell's) one pkg Lipton Onion soup mix, one bottle Guinness Stout, 1 tablespoon Worcestershire, and 1/2 tsp garlic salt then poured over roast and cooked on low 7 hours. Shred the meat, place back in the au jus, and then I added one pack of Swanson's beef Flavor Boost. Let warm in au jus for 1/2-1 hour more. I buttered some french rolls, placed under broiler, then piled on the roast beef and provolone cheese, and place back under broiler until melted. I also served it with a little Horseradish sauce on the side. (spread a tiny bit on one half of the toasted rolls) Really, really good. The meat is good by itself too, and the broth would make a really good base for French Onion soup. Will make again. And again.
This was so yummy, but I have to admit that I didn’t follow the recipe exactly – I just didn’t have some of the ingredients on hand. Nonetheless, I used this recipe as a base to follow so I had to share how wonderful it was. I used a boneless bottom round roast, 2 packs of Lipton Onion Soup Mix, 2 cans of beef broth and 1 cup of water. I cooked this the day before for 8 hours and refrigerated it over night. The next day about an hour and a half before I was going to serve it, I sliced the cold roast into thin slices (a cold roast is much easier to slice thin than a hot one), placed it back into the slow cooker with all the juice and warmed it on high. I buttered several buns and toasted them under the broiler. Then topped the buns with the meat, provolone cheese, sautéed mushrooms (cooked fresh, sliced button mushrooms in a bit a butter, oil, garlic, oregano, salt over med/low heat for 30-40mins) , caramelized onions and put them back under the broiler. My whole family loved these sandwiches. I plan on serving this next month for my bunco ladies!
I thought this recipe was okay. If I didn't take suggestions from other members on seasoning the steak beforehand it would've been tasteless. I seasoned a top sirloin roast with salt (plenty of it), fresh ground black pepper, garlic and thyme. I used a Scottish Ale but could have used a Guiness instead. I should have left the strings on the meat while it was cooking because when it was done it shredded to bits, which I could work with but I was looking forward to the "shaved" style more. I also added Worcestershire sauce to it. Without those add ons, it would have been 1 star. Sorry! Hope this helped some of you!
This has easily become a Family Favorite! I use dry onion soup packet instead of French onion soup and usually a chuck roast. It's a never-fail pleaser. The aroma while cooking is killer good!! I made this again last night and had only 1/2 bottle of VERY FLAT beer since I add beer to dishes I cook that call for beer, by only a few ounces at a time (we're emptynesters). Worked great. The flavor was definitely there. I also add a splash of good soy sauce for a fantastic flavor addition. Our favorite hot sandwich!
My Husband said after the first couple of bites, " It tastes the same if not better than what you would get in a restaurant”! I used 2 Campbell’s Consommé and a can of Campbell’s French Onion Soup, which I did NOT add, water to. After I had everything in the crock-pot I placed the Chuck Roast beef in and I added Garlic powder over the top of the meat. Once it was done I took the meat out and shredded in a separate bowl. I melted provolone cheese on the sourdough bread rolls put the meat in it and dipped it in the au jus and it literally melted in my mouth it was SO GOOD. Take it from me I work in a restaurant that is known to have the best roast beef dip in town and I thought this was just a tasty! A little hint common hint I thought I would just throw out there is after I finished dinner I put the au jus in a separate container and place it in the fridge. Naturally all the fat went to the top and formed a solid mass that I could grab and toss. Again its common knowledge I just wanted to put it out there. :)
Very good. I used Chuck Roast. I accidentally put in chicken broth and thought I had ruined it. Followed it up with a Ziegenbock (dark Texas) beer and beef stock...and it turned out wonderfully. Next time I will be sure to omit the chicken broth...lol
I tried this recipe last night and it was Amazing! I took advice of others and used dark beer, rub the meat with garlic salt, sliced a whole onion, teaspoon of soy sauce, mushrooms, I used french onion soup, beef broth, worcestershire sauce a can of beef consomme. Cooked for 7 hours sliced as thin as possible then put back in crock pot for about 45 minutes and it will be a weekly dinner in my house. SO EASY and better than any restaurant french dip I have ever tried EVER! Melted swiss cheese and put on sub rolls. ......YUMMY.
Really good with some changes: I used 15oz beef broth and added...1/4c. soy sauce, 1/8c. worcestershire, and some garlic powder, pepper, and salt. Served them up on some French rolls. I buttered one side and sprinkled with garlic salt, added a slice of provolone to the other side and popped them under the broiler until well toasted. I also used a chuck roast (much cheaper). The key is to make sure the meat soaks in the juices for at least an hour after slicing to help tenderize!
This was a HUGE hit at our house. I used the sirloin tip and a Guiness beer. I also added a bit of garlic and worcestershire sauce. I topped it with Provelone cheese then popped it under the broiler for a few minutes. YUM! I think I might add a sliced onion next time to see how that works.
Love it. Easy and delicious. I make this regularly now. Butter and toast your french rolls to help keep them from getting soggy. Add a slice of provolone or swiss cheese and melt under the broiler for extra awesomeness!
This was a super easy way to make french dip, but we thought the au jus was a little bland. Next time I will add a packet of the Knorr au jus.
The recipe is very good; I've made it several times. Slice the beef about a half hour or so before serving and put it back in the cooker to let it soak up the juices. Also, you'll need to add salt to the au jus.
This is really great but what i do that makes it even greater is instead of putting butter on the rolls, i take a cup of FF mayo add 2 tsp of minsed garlic and mix then spread liberallly on the rolls, top with the beef and also some sauted onions/bell peppers, provolone cheese and oregano and put under the broiler for a few minutes!! DELISH!!! With a side of the Aujus it is sooooo good!! :)
Yep, yep, yep. I started with a pretty expensive cut of beef. We like our meats browned so I used the BBQ outside to give it a nice color. It really added to the flavor. I used an expensive dark beer that my husband has on hand and the beer flavor was only a bit too strong for me. I don't like beer at all as a beverage. I'm definately going to make this again and do everything like before but just add a lighter flavored beer. It's great to have so much AuJu when the meat is done cooking.
Very good recipe. Good flavor and easy to prepare. Made it exactly as written, using Sam Adams Octoberfest beer. Served it with the dipping juices as well as horseradish sauce (recipe found on AR). With leftover juice, I added flour, milk and spices, and turned it into a gravy that we put over mashed potatoes.
I use Fat Tire beer from New Belgium Brewing, and add soy sauce, garlic cloves and worcestershire sauce. My husband and I hosted game night and made this for 10 of our friends... They now beg weekly for new batches! It gave me a huge boost of confidence, as I'm primarily a ramen and frozen pizza girl. ;)
Excellent. I used Bass beer and seasoned the meat a little beforehand with sea salt, pepper, and garlic. Delicious and very easy. I also recommend making the sandwich open-face and adding some cheese and then heating the whole thing up in the oven.
