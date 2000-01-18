Emily's Famous Sloppy Joes

Ultimate to-die-for sloppy joes on a winter night. I've made this recipe for quite some time. Every time I serve it for guests, I'm always asked for the recipe. Ah....if only I could claim it! Thank you for a great recipe. Reading some reviews, sounds like there might be some taste differences going on. That being said, I would recommend playing around with the chili powder, brown sugar and garlic. My husband has had it several times with me and said tonight was one of the best. I did keep the brown sugar as is, I put in two teaspoons of chili powder for our guests (instead of three/one tablespoon) and put in tons on garlic. But then again, I'm one of those people who looked at the first initial 3 cloves of garlic and immediately doubled it! One thing I've found through the years is the way garlic is presented into a dish. I used to mince it, but found a Pampered Chef garlic press at a party I can't live without. Not only is it faster and easier than mincing, but it releases the juices of the garlic into your dishes (a tip for not only this dish, but others as well). All in all, I obviously could go on about it. I had a very particular person at my table tonight and he loved it, so I knew this was the ultimate score. Thank again!!