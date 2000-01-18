Emily's Famous Sloppy Joes

This is just a good old-fashioned Sloppy Joe recipe. Just slap some on a bun and enjoy!

Recipe by Emily B

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large skillet over medium-high heat, saute the ground beef for 5 minutes. Add the onion and red bell pepper; saute for 5 more minutes, or until onion is tender. Drain the fat.

  • Mix in tomato paste and water, stirring until paste is dissolved. Stir in garlic, chili powder, paprika, cumin, vinegar, brown sugar, oregano, salt and pepper. Continue to heat for 5 to 10 minutes, or until mixture is thick and stewy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
328 calories; protein 19.4g; carbohydrates 34.2g; fat 12.6g; cholesterol 51.7mg; sodium 616.5mg. Full Nutrition
