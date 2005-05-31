Easy Beef Strogonoff
This used to be my favorite dish growing up. I never knew it was so easy to make. Growing up CAN be fun!
This recipe needed several modifications to get past the 'bland and dry' complaints. Saute' the onions with the meat. Add extra bouillon and water (or beef broth), a few shakes of Worstershire, a couple of tablespoons of Dijon, cut the sour cream to l cup, add 1/2 can of mushroom soup and 1/2 can white wine. Definitely worth 5 stars with modifications, my husband thought it was terrific.Read More
I've made this twice. The first time, I felt that it came out a weird grey color, was slightly bland and was too soupy. I modified it the second by just changing around the ingredients a little. First, I added a cube and a half boullion instead of just one. I also tossed in a couple of diced garlic cloves and some garlic salt and a couple dashes of cayenne. The major difference was that I used a half a can of cream of chicken and mushroom soup, which I added half of over the heat (when the onions were translucent) and let it cook into the meat. Then added 1/2 pint of sour cream (instead of the full pint)when I took it off of the heat, then added the rest of the half can of soup. Made it a nice beef stroganoff color, and it had a bit more depth to the flavor. The second time around there were no leftovers. :)Read More
It came out ok, but next time I will add the entire pint of sour cream. I only used half because of reviews I read and it was like putting seasoned ground beef over pasta. No sauce at all!! I also added two cubes of beef buillon to the water when cooking the pasta, and had to add 1/4 cup of milk,two tablespoons of worcestchire sauce, and 3 dissolved cubes of beef buillon to the meat mixture for flavor. I now see why some said this dish was very bland. Adding these things helped. I will make this again, but you really have to adjust the spices to make it taste good.
I made several changes to the recipe the second time, by adding more garlic, salt, and peper, and I also added approx. a cup of water and a tablespoon of flour to give it a gravy we dunked our rolls in. My husband and I thought it was good the second time, but my daughter only liked the noodles.
I have to say that not one person in my family of four liked this. We are sour cream lovers but even this ws WAY too sour creamy. Maybe if I had put half the sour cream it wouldn't be so bad, but my family made me promise never to make this again so I can't even try... :(
Good'quick meal that is easy to put together. I used two beef cubes to give it a bit more beef taste!
This recipe was really quick to throw together - which is nice. My husband & I both enjoyed it, but we agreed that it was almost too sour-creamy. Next time, I'll probably cut it back to about 3/4 of the container & dilute it with a litte more beef broth.
I add one can Campbell's Mushroom Soup before adding the sour cream. It gives it a better flavor.
This recipe is fast, easy and good tasting. I was a bit confused about the amount of beef bouillon to use. I used about 1/2 the amount in about 1/4 cup of water to help dilute the thickness of the sourcream.
We enjoyed this very much. I will, of course, make my own adjustments for my own tastes. Thanks!!!
This recipe was pretty good. My husband isn't a big sour cream fan, so I added a can of cream of mushroom to it and a lot more garlic and salt and pepper to season it up a bit. All in all, a good hearty meal. Thanks for sharing it Missy.
I love to cook and when I showed this recipe to my mom, she loved it. My brothers ate it until there wasn't any left, and that was a first.
This recipe was easy enough, but didn't have much flavor. The sour cream taste is really all you have. I wouldn't make again.
This was wonderful...I used liquid beef stock instead of boullion, which worked well. I will definitely make this again and again. LOVED it!
Yum!! This is a great comfort food recipe and so easy. I did change it a bit, instead of mushrooms, I added a can of Cream of Mushroom soup, and I also added about 2 tbsp of Worcestershire sauce, and about 1 tbsp or so of parsley. As I said, it is so easy and a great comfort food. Will be making this again.
I had never made Beef Stroganoff before because I don't care for sour cream, but this was very good. It was quick and easy to prepare. My boyfriend and son both liked it. I will make it again.
This recipie did not turn out at all for me. Way too much sour cream.
Very good, used thin sirloin steak cut into strips ans cooking in Garlic Flavored Pam. AMAZING! My husband loved it! DEFINITLY a do again! Will reccomend to friends and family!
The sour cream was completely overpowering in this dish!
Sorry to say, this recipe was pretty bland. It needs salt, a lot more garlic and some other spices that I haven't figured out yet. I also added 2 cans of Dawn Fresh Mushroom Sauce.
Overall I thought this recipe was good. I added more spices to mine because I thought it was a little bland. I would make it again.
You definitely need to add to this recipe. For starters, don't use all of that sour cream - just about half of that is fine. Use fresh minced garlic and I only used half of the onions it called for. Use your favorite spices to keep it from being to bland. Ideally though ground beef isn't what you are suppose to use, but for something new to do with it this will work.
This was pretty good. I took the advice of others and reduced the sour cream to 8 oz.& added worcestshire. I also added 1/4 tsp more garlic. Will make again. Thanks for the recipe!!
Excellent quick dinner! Family loved it! I made one addition, cubed up half a bar of cream cheese to give it a little zing,turned out great!
I wasn't expecting much from this recipe, but I was surprised at how good it was. Good flavor and so easy!
I found this recipe excellent. I have a hard time getting my husband to have anything with sour creamin it but he loved it. I must say the cooking time is way off. I am a quick and efficient cook and it took me half and hour. I used 1 1/2 pounds of beef and 250 g of Bow pasta as they don't sell egg noodle in england. I love this recipe and will be making it a bit more often.
I served this to my fiancé for the first time 2 weeks ago and he has already requested it twice more. It's become a favorite for both of us. Thanks for the great recipe!
I REALLY LIKED THIS, BUT I THINK NEXT TIME I WILL ADD A LITTLE BROWN GRAVY TO THE MIXTURE.
This was an extremely simple recipie that everyone enjoyed. Not the best Strogonoff ever, but still very good and the ease more than makes up for it.
It had waaaaaaaaay too much pepper in it. Other than that it was delicious!
This is a perfectly good strogonoff recipe. If you are changing the sour cream to soup, you are not making strogonoff, so you should post your version somewhere else. I only added some thyme and parsley and garlic.
While this is a good recipe, do not expect it to be as creamy as some recipes. However, I did enjoy it a lot.
I found this dish very easy to make and my husband, who loves anything, really raved about it. Then went back for seconds. The first time I made it I did not use the mushrooms and it was still good. Thank you for the recipe.
A new dinner faveorite for me!! Everyone enjoyed it, I think this will be a regular!!
This recipe is wonderful with a few additions...I did add a can of cream of mushroom soup and I also put in a bit less sour cream since I had the soup. I also added some white wine and some Sherry cooking wine and some worstersire and it came out really great.
Really good tasting dish! I added 6 oz. of noodles instead of 4, and it was great! Thanks!
I add a can of cream of mushroom soup, white cooking wine, garlic, mustard, and old cheddar cheese. This is a great base recipe. I like to pour over mashed potatoes!
I loved how easy it was and it was very yummy. My sour cream was bad so I used cream cheese and I used steak instead of hamburger. we all enjoyed it.
This was really good. Instead of the bullion cubes, I added a can of beef broth and a can of cream of mushroom soup. A splash of worcestershire sauce and about a quarter cup of red wine. I was worried about the "dryness factor" I had read about in the reviews. It made a really nice creamy sauce and was great over the noodles. My kids even ate this----That tells me it was good for sure. Thanks!
This turned out great! I listened to some of the others advice and added worschtershire and dijon mustard. This added some much needed flavor. I did not measure the sour cream I just added till it was at the consistency that I wanted, but I think it was close to 16 oz.
I really liked this recipe; it's quick, easy and tastes good. However, it is rather fatty, and fills you up fast!
I too have someone that cringes at the mention of sour cream, so I added less than 1/2 of it and he liked this dish. I took the advice of others and spiced up the meat with at least a tablespoon of worchestershire while cooking the meat and added a bit more beef bouillon. I especially appreciated how simple and fast this was to make. I will definitely make this again!
i also added 1/2 a can of cream of chicken soup after the onions are translucent. my husband and son (2 yrs old) thought it was great! i would make it again.
I made this for the first time the other night and it was great. I made a few changes by adding more garlic, garlic salt, worcestershire sauce, and one extra beef boullion cube. I also added just a little bit of flour and milk. My boyfriend almost ate the entire pot, but made sure he saved some for lunch the next day. It was really easy and very flavorful. This is a recipe that will be used in my kitchen for a long time to come
add cream of mushroom soup. use less sour cream.
All my husband and I could taste was sour cream. Maybe mixing in beef gravy or mushroom gravy would have helped.
It turned out nice enough - easy and yummy and, best of all, quick! A little peppery though. Will tone down next time.
I give this 4 stars because hubby ate 2 platefuls. I couldn't eat all of mine, but I'm not that much of a meat eater so that is probably why. It tasted fine, could have had something "more" just don't know what. Was missing something in flavor. I would make it again when I needed something quick but it's not my favorite.
Awesome! I added one more beef boullion cube since everyone said it was a little bland. It came out perfect.
This was quite a bit more time consuming than I originally thought it would be, but part of that was because I doubled the recipe so I had to use 2 big pots for everything. All in all, this was absolutely wonderful! I did make a few changes, I sauteed the onions and mushrooms in a separate skillet with some butter and I put the bouillon in with them to dissolve it better. My two children ages 5 and 8 both had seconds as well as my husband. It does take a little longer than the time suggested to prepare but even then it's one of the best tasting hamburger stroganoff's I've tried yet. Thanks for submitting this one!
I made this with ArmyMom's modifications. I absolutely love ground beef stroganoff and this recipe can be tweaked to perfection! I cooked the onions with the beef, then drained them. I sauteed baby bella mushrooms in the grease that stayed in the bottom of the pan, then added half a can of mushroom soup, half a can of sherry wine, 1/2 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce and about 1/2 can of beef broth (instead of the bullion). I stirred that until the soup was incorporated and then added the beef and onions back in. My family prefers stroganoff without sour cream, so I served it to them as it was. I folded a spoonful into my serving before I scooped it over my egg noodles. Absolutely delicious!
Very easy and quick, I will make again when I'm running short of time. This dish tastes pretty good even though I found it slightly bland. Even with reducing the sour cream and adding more herbs and spices, it was still needing some kick.
This was awful...I followed the recipe exactly. I think if I wouldn't have added all the sour cream it would have been ok. (pint=16oz.)
This was good!! My whole loved it! I was suprised. I thought it came out a little too thick so I will add a little milk next time but otherwise it was great!!
I liked this recipe. It called for a little too much sour cream. However, I'll probably make it again with a few modifications.
This was not very good. I cut the sourcream as suggested and added more spices and the only thing I could taste was sourcream. My husband was the only one that liked it and he is like a human garbage disposal--he'll eat anything, I will not make this again
If you appreciate your taste buds, do not try this recipe.
Very easy and my family liked it. It needs more seasoning for my family's taste. Next time I will season the meat while I cook it and replace the salt with Tony Chachere's cajun seasoning. Adds just the right spice my family loves! We also used wheat egg noodles and it tasted great.
Okay, this recipe really has potential. I followed the recipe exactly and it was missing something. The only thing I could think of was to thicken and richen the sauce. So after I had already stirred in the sour cream, I put the pan back on the heat and added 1 1/2 Tbs cornstarch mixed with 1 1/2 cups cold water. I stirred this in and brought to a boil. WOW, what a difference! It probably would be better if you thickened first then stirred in the sour cream last as suggested. Hope this helps everyone else out!
Very tasty. The cream sauce really tasts like strogonoff. Both me and my husband enjoyed it.
I modified this recipe and am rating the modified version. To make this a more healthy meal I used ground turkey breast, added 1 clove of fresh garlic sauteed withe the onion and about 1/2 cup of chicken stock. Simmered till slightly thickened. In place of the sour cream I used 5 ounces of Greek yogurt and served over whole wheat noodles. My 3 and 5 yo boys LOVED it and asked for more!
I'm only upping this to two stars because it was edible, though not enjoyable. It was way too onion heavy, and despite adding dijon mustard and worchestershire sauce as was suggested, it still did not have a lot of flavor. I left out the mushrooms, but I doubt that was the problem. Very disappointing.
This recipe was easy enough, but for I just didn't care for the strong sour cream flavor... It just didn't taste right to me... Maybe I did something wrong. Thanks alot anyways...
I made it for my family, half of whom detest sour cream, and they all LOVED it!
DELICIOUS........Wouldn't change a thing!
This recipe turned out great when I incorporated the recommendations of other raters. Cut the sour cream in half, added 2 garlic cloves, minced, a couple shakes of Worcestershire Sauce, and a 1/2 soup can of white wine. 4 Stars to the original recipe because of the modifications. 5 stars to the result! Delicious.
Our recipes for this is about the same except that we use about a half can of tomato paste and a dab of yellow mustard for color and tang, Comes out great.
This was easy to make but very bland. Also my husband felt the appearance of this dish was very unappealing. It really did look like a gloppy mess. I'll keep looking for another strogonoff recipe.
I followed the basics of this recipe, but with some help from other reviewers, I made this recipe my own! :) Instead of beef, I subsituted turkey for health reasons. Instead of sour cream, I used 1.5 cans of cream of mushroom soup (when I added some sour cream to the half a can of cream of mushroom, it tasted more like sour cream than anything, so I added another can ... the only good of the sour cream is for the creamy texture, but the mushroom soup does that already). With the turkey, I sauteed onions and two garlic cloves. Also, instead of the beef bouillon, I added 1/4 can of beef broth. With these changes, this was a very delicious recipe. All six of us scarfed it.
Was expecting a heavy cream and bursting with flavor but only a light cream and most flavor came from extra garlic! Needs something to thicken sauce.
My Go-To for beef strog!! The only difference i make is I buy frozen onions which are already chopped to make it even more simple!!
Thank you TARAROD for your review...I tried the recipe with your changes and was very pleased.
Very tasty. Make sure you use very lean burger or it will be too greasy.
I've never had beef strogonof before and I thought this was pretty good. I have no idea how much a pint is in my sour cream tub so I just put some in until I thought it was enough. My husband loved it. Halfway through the meal he said "we have to have this again". He's a little meat deprived since I'm not a big meat eater. Very eay recipe to make too, I was very pleased!
Kids Loved it!
JEANNIE151 .posted a review and I followed her directions exactly..dish came out great..see her post below..
different than i made before is ok seems watery compared to the cream soup recipie. that said nothing was left over
O.K. Not much flavor.
way too much sour cream for my taste.
Not very good; way too pasty.
I just add a can of cream of mushroom soup with the fresh mushrooms, makes it much creamier without using so much sourcream
I added 1/2 cup of green pepper along with 2 tablespoons of salted margarine and 2 tablespoons of canola oil when cooking the onions and mushrooms. I used extra wide noodles and increased it to 8 ounces. My family loved it.
This was an excellent! I only had a cup of sour cream, and I used a can of mushrooms instead of fresh, but it was still great!! My kids and husband also enjoyed it. I will definately be making this again!
I changed a few things - mostly to use what I had on hand. I used stew beef instead of ground beef, and plain Greek yogurt instead of sour cream. I sautéed the onion and garlic, then added the beef in and cooked it until no longer pink. I used much less boullion than the recipe called for as my family doesn't need all the salt, though I added a tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce for more 'zing'. With the substitution of the Greek yogurt, I used half the amount called for in the recipe to avoid a runny mess when plating. I think I made too many substitutions to say I really like the original recipe, but it was a very good jumping off point to make my own version.
I loved this recipe. I made the noodles as I have lots of farm fresh eggs. I didn't have white onions so I used green onions and I had no boullion cubes. Still turned out super. Thanks Missy
Used a couple cloves of minced garlic instead of powder and added frozen green beans to cook. Since we had a half pint of sour cream to use up, we just used that, but a pint looks like it would be fine too.
This was good I added as someone suggested dejon mustard and I was glad I did. Next time I will add worcestershire. I also used fat free sour cream but that really didn't change the tast. This is a good meal that is easy and not to fancy.
This was my favorite go to in my college days. Recipe varied based on what I could afford. To this day, my husband likes this with a mushroom soup base, sour cream (or plain yogurt if that's what you got), a splash of Sherry or red wine, and some frozen peas. Serve it over any noodle you got, and it's a hit.
Super easy and tasted great! Kid tested and approved! I didn't add the mushrooms or onions because they would have protested but I'll keep this recipe!
To make this a better stroganoff, spice up the ground beef with your favorites, use 8 ounces (1 cup) of sour cream, add a bit of worcestershire sauce and a couple tablespoons of ketchup before adding the sourcream. A simple stroganoff doesn't taste the same to me without ketchup.
This is a very simple and quick recipe. I sauted a chopped pablano jalapeno along with the onions and mushrooms. My family loved it.
I don't want to be to harsh but...this dish was awful. Sorry!
It was awesome. My husband loved it. He adds Mrs. Renfro Ghost Pepper sauce and Siracha to spice it up.
I enjoyed it.
I thought this recipe for beef stroganoff was delicious and easy to make!
Tasty and tangy with the dijon mustard, that really made a difference.
Not that this was a bad recipe but the tase was bland! I think it just wasn't enogh flavor for my family. Easy to make.
It would have been better if I would have used half the sour cream.
Since I don't like them, I omitted the mushrooms. But otherwise it was quite good.
