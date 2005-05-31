Easy Beef Strogonoff

This used to be my favorite dish growing up. I never knew it was so easy to make. Growing up CAN be fun!

By Missy

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
2 to 3 servings
3
Directions

  • In a large skillet brown beef in oil over medium high heat. When meat is browned, drain excess fat from skillet. Add garlic powder, salt and pepper and stir in.

  • Add bouillon, onion and mushrooms to skillet and saute until onions are translucent. Remove from heat (very important) and add sour cream. Stir all together and serve over hot cooked egg noodles.

Per Serving:
977 calories; protein 38.3g; carbohydrates 39.9g; fat 74.4g; cholesterol 227.6mg; sodium 788.9mg. Full Nutrition
