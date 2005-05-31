Easy Beef Strogonoff

I've made this twice. The first time, I felt that it came out a weird grey color, was slightly bland and was too soupy. I modified it the second by just changing around the ingredients a little. First, I added a cube and a half boullion instead of just one. I also tossed in a couple of diced garlic cloves and some garlic salt and a couple dashes of cayenne. The major difference was that I used a half a can of cream of chicken and mushroom soup, which I added half of over the heat (when the onions were translucent) and let it cook into the meat. Then added 1/2 pint of sour cream (instead of the full pint)when I took it off of the heat, then added the rest of the half can of soup. Made it a nice beef stroganoff color, and it had a bit more depth to the flavor. The second time around there were no leftovers. :)

Read More