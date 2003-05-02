Debdoozie's Blue Ribbon Chili

This is the tastiest, easiest chili recipe you'll ever find. I recommend serving it with sliced jalapeno chile peppers and crackers or cornbread.

Recipe by Deb

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large saucepan over medium heat, combine the ground beef and the onion and saute for 10 minutes, or until meat is browned and onion is tender. Drain grease, if desired.

  • Add the ground black pepper, garlic salt, tomato sauce, salsa, chili seasoning mix and kidney beans. Mix well, reduce heat to low and simmer for at least an hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
480 calories; protein 26.7g; carbohydrates 24.9g; fat 31.1g; cholesterol 96.5mg; sodium 1366.2mg. Full Nutrition
