Debdoozie's Blue Ribbon Chili

Wow Deb and thanks for the easiest dang chili recipe I ever made - and with all the ingredients already in the house! I used 1 lb. ground chuck and 1 lb. ground turkey and added 1 can of pinto beans to the mix. Made a mistake and used the whole pack of the chili seasoning mix, but it came out tasting great. I recommend using either fresh garlic or garlic powder because the taste to me is the best. The nicest thing was that you could spice the recipe up or down depending on the type of salsa you used. I just browned the meat and onions, and threw everything into the crockpot and forgot about it for 8 hours on low. Came home to yummy smells from the kitchen. Next time I will add green and read bell pepper. Chili cheese fries? You all are killing me! LOL -------------------------------------------------------- I originally wrote this review over 7 years ago, and It is still my go to chili recipe because it is so adaptable. Chili season is approaching and I can't wait to make it again. I wish I could give this 10 stars as it is that good........ BTW, I did have to indulge in those chili cheese fries and they were heavenly - as were the chili dogs and chiliburgers, and mexican omletes. LOL Debzdoo, you are my chili queen!