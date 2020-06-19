Earl Grey Martini

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Note
To make it easier, the Earl Grey infused gin can be made in a large quantity ahead of time. To infuse the gin, pour 1 liter of gin over 1/4 cup of Earl Grey tea leaves in a glass or metal bowl, and allow to steep for 2 hours. Afterwards, strain the gin back into its bottle. Do not press the tea leaves to extract excess gin - this can make the infusion bitter.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
190 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 21.3g; fat 0g; sodium 2.3mg; cholesterol 0mg. Full Nutrition
This drink is amazing! I first had it at the Encore hotel in Las Vegas at one of their bars--it was their signature drink. I fell in love with it and had to replicate it at home. And this is it! I use vodka instead of gin (that is just my preference), and couldn't be happier.
EXCELLENT! Taste just like the "T' Martini at Bellagio. The only issue I had is that it makes either one decent sized martini or two tiny martinis. Either way it is delicious and easy peasy to make. Like others, I steeped a earl grey tea bag instead of loose leaves. Thanks so much for sharing!
These martinis are great! It does take some time to steep the tea in the gin, but the recipe is otherwise so simple and inexpensive. There's no need to spring for an expensive brand of Earl Grey- I used the generic supermarket brand (less than $2 for a box), left it in the bags while it brewed, and it still turned out perfect. I'm looking forward to serving them at my holiday party this weekend!
This was wonderful! I prefer vodka, so I used that but I'll try the gin soon. I didn't want to wait the 2 hours, so I microwaved the vodka for 40 secs (boiling at that point) and steeped the tea bag for 5 minutes. I cooled the "tea" in an ice bath for about 15 minutes, until it was room temp. Otherwise, I did everything as the recipe dictated. I tried using a little less syrup, as another user suggested, but I ended up needing the full amount to cut the tartness of the lemon. I also used raw sugar instead of white sugar because I think it looks better! I gave it 4 stars because there is no way this makes 2 servings. This barely filled a martini glass and only has 3 ounces of alcohol (the equivalent of 1 regular martini).
Love this recipe. It is absolutely perfect. I made the infused gin and gave it along with a recipe card for the martini as part of my Christmas gifts last year. This also makes a nice hostess gift, just make sure you give them plenty of the infused gin!
so good. I only had one early grey tea bag and wanted a strong tea taste, so I used a pomegranate tea bag as well. it turned the infusion a deep pink-purple color and the resulting drink was lovely - and so good. it's a good thing the infusion takes so long or I'd be a lush!
Wow! This is fantastic. I used Earl Grey tea bags and put the gin (2 cups) and the tea bags (5 of them) into a Mason jar. I left it overnight in the refrigerator. I took the T-bags out the next day. This infused gin is now in the 'fridge ready for an evening "Greytini". I haven't changed anything else, yet, but I suspect that this might be good with Bacardi, vodka or even white tequila as the alcohol base.
This has amazed people at every party I've brought this to. I made one batch with vodka because my partner doesn't like gin, but he ended up liking the gin version better. The tea and gin simply harmonize beautifully and the lemon makes it sing. I used tea bags once in a pinch and it worked out just as well.
Followed the recipe using gin and then tried it again with vodka for a head to head taste test. Both were surprisingly delist, with the gin giving a little more complexity to the overall taste (some tasters could not tell it was gin). Have made since for a party using bottled lemon for simplicity and served in a pitcher to be poured over ice. Big hit. I might be giving info
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/21/2010
This was quite good, and a beautiful color in the glass. I might scale back the lemon just a touch next time.
Wow! I made this to enjoy during a couple of physical distancing virtual birthday calls. This drink is unbelievable! Probably my favourite martini EVER. Yumm. I used tea bags instead of loose leaf. Note I am a fan of earl grey tea & this tastes like sweet iced tea.
I tried this with vodka (1/3 cup loose leaf tea with 750ml - let sit for about 3 or 4 hours) and it was excellent. It had a nice deep flavor and went so well with the lemon... so good. It probably tastes better with gin but I didn't have any on hand.
I wanted a quick drink for one, so I followed a previous reviewer and microwaved the gin, steeped with the tea for 5 minutes and cooled on ice for 15. I used honey instead of simple syrup, to make it easier. I omitted the lemon on the rim and just used water. No earl grey, used green tea instead. Green tea already has a light flavor so it was more lemon martini than tea. Next time, will use a stronger tea. Lastly, double your ingredients. This does not make 2 servings.
This was divine! I'm not a big fan of gin but I'm pretty sure Earl Grey tea makes up about 10% of what flows in my veins. I used Earl Grey with lavender because that's what I had. I agree with others that this recipe only makes one martini. I tripled the recipe for the 3 of us testing them. Unless you have tiny martini glasses this makes one.
My guests reported it was a tad too strong for them, but I thought it was a lovely blend. It went well with my High Tea party, but I'll have to steep the teas for shorter and/our use less of the infused vodka next time.
This was incredible! I used tea bags because that's what I had on hand but it really only makes one drink. Thank goodness I doubled the recipe! Filled 2 martini glasses perfectly. Don't substitute the fresh lemon juice! Really makes a huge difference in the taste.
My favorite go-to martini. I love Earl Grey tea and I love Martinis, so this is a natural. As others have done, I also use an Earl Grey tea bag, rather than the loose tea. I use Bombay Sapphire gin. And I skinny it up by making my own simple syrup: 2 cups of water + 2 C. powdered Splenda. Bring to a boil, boil for a minute, then set aside to cool. Store in refrigerator.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.