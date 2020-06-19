Peppermint Lemonade
Cool, tingly, and oh so refreshing!
I have used a similar technique using basil bouquet so I thought I would give the mint leaves a try too when I came across this today. I tried 2 new recipes today and liked this one best. However, I personally like to make fresh lemonade with around 6 lemons, then do a simple syrup with 1 part sugar, 1 part water and a bundle of the mint (or basil) leaves I boil it on high, remove the bouquet and add the syrup to the lemon juice and pour in 1 bottle of chilled pellegrino water and serve chilled with ice. It is not too sweet or too strong and the mint (or basil) tastes so delicate with the bubbly water. Plus its kid friendly. Enjoy!Read More
what a great use for peppermint, i've got a lot of it. will try this, but will use real lemons to make my ade.Read More
This was a big hit at my Kentucky Derby party. I lightened it up by using 1 cup of Splenda and muddling the mint with 1/4 cup of sugar. I also added the juice of another lemon. I will use it again over the summer.
This is really tasty, though a little strong and sweet for my taste - which is easy to adjust with water and/or less sugar. The mint and lemon together are great. If I was a drinking gal, vodka would be the sure way to go with this - total refresh and fall over. An extra cool thing about this recipe was, while I was digging through my utensils trying to find something to use as a muddler, I found ... a muddler! Magic! Who knew I had one? Thanks for the yummy drink and helping me find a muddler! :D
My favorite summer drink!
This is excellent!
quite the drink! not much to it, but i really find it delicious! some of my favourite things are chocolate, lemons, and mint, so this is good for meeee!
This was excellent, especially after a day or two in the fridge.
I made it for my little brother's graduation dinner and was very refreshing, my parents, siblings and sister in law loved it.Thank you for the recipe Debby!
I made this exactly as directed and it was wonderful and refreshing. Love it!! Thanks for posting.
