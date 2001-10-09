Peanut Butter Pie XIV

A delicious, cool pie.

Recipe by S Beavin

Servings:
16
Yield:
2 pies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl, combine condensed milk, lemon juice, peanut butter, and marshmallow creme. Beat until smooth. Fold in whipped topping.

  • Spoon 1/4 of peanut butter mixture into each graham cracker crust. Spread half of fudge topping over each peanut butter layer. Spoon half of remaining peanut butter mixture over each fudge layer.

  • Garnish with chopped nuts. Freeze until firm, then serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
534 calories; protein 8.3g; carbohydrates 65.3g; fat 28.2g; cholesterol 8.3mg; sodium 348.2mg. Full Nutrition
