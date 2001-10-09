Peanut Butter Pie XIV
A delicious, cool pie.
This pie is very light, fluffy, and creamy. Though I do suggest using creamy Peanut Butter. This Pie is the perfect sweetness and oh soooo good! Everyone who tasted it loved it. This is a really good pie!! A keeper to my list!Read More
Super easy to make, and fun to play with. I did not follow the recipie exactly because I was going for a dense, very peanut buttery creation. I skipped the lemon juice entirely and used only about 1/2-3/4 of a can of sweetened condensed milk. I also used about 2-2.5 cups of extra crunchy peanut butter. Finally, I started with a layer of hot fudge then alternated with the peanut butter. Make sure the fudge is really hot when you spread it on the crust otherwise it makes a mess. If you have the time and inclination, you may want to freeze the pb layer before putting on more fudge if you're concerned about making it look perfect. A great recipie!
This is great! I made a graham cracker crust, and even though it was hard to spread the mixture in it, it still came out great after being frozen. I didn't add in the lemon juice, because after tasting the peanut butter mixture, I thought it was too good to add that in. Great!
This pie is wonderful, I'm not crazy about crunchy peanut butter so I use creamy. I don't add nuts or fudge because my hubby just loves the peanut butter. I love it most because it's so easy too.
This was pretty tasty, but really rich and sweet to where you could only eat a tiny sliver. I would make this again if I had the ingredients on hand, but I wouldn't go out of my way to get the stuff to make this.
Such an easy pie to make and so tasty! I used creamy peanut butter instead of chunky and I completely omitted the hot fudge as I don't care for it. I will definitely make this one again.
My son loves peanut butter and for his 14th birthday wanted to try this one. Super easy to make. I used creamy peanut butter and juice from half a large lemon. It added a great tang like a "sour milk" taste, it cut the sweetness a bit, too. I put the whole thing in a 13x9 inch pan. Will absolutely make this at the next potluck!
Made exactly as described and it turned out to be delicious!
