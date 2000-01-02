Mid-Summer Italian Bread Salad

I gave this a 5, but made quite a bit of changes. I sprayed my bread cubes with olive oil and toasted them until they were golden. I didn't measure anything, just put in as much as I thought we would like. For the dressing I used olive oil, balsamic vinegar, 3 cloves of garlic (was a bit too strong), and dried rosemary (did not have any thyme). I put all this in my electric chopper and it made a great emulsified dressing. I also only used about two bunches of basil chopped and subbed spinach for the rest. We had it with pasta and loved it!! I served the bread cubes on top of the salad so they would not get soggy. Easy recipe and so easy to modify to your taste. Will be a staple now that the weather is heating up. Thanks!