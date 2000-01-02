Mid-Summer Italian Bread Salad

Everything in this salad is fresh, except the bread! Prepare this salad by using a loaf of artisan bread or rosemary bread that is a touch stale. If your bread is too fresh, toast it until it is about half as dried and crunchy as a crouton.

Recipe by Tamara

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Rub a peeled clove of garlic around a wooden salad bowl.

  • Pull apart or chop the bread into bite-size pieces.

  • In the prepared salad bowl, combine the bread, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, garlic, basil and thyme. Add enough olive oil and vinegar to lightly coat, toss and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
468 calories; protein 11.9g; carbohydrates 65.6g; fat 17.8g; sodium 670.7mg. Full Nutrition
