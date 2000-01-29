Cherry Chicken Salad

After dining at a cafe in Michigan about 10 years ago, I tried duplicating this scrumptious twist on Chicken Salad at home. The cherries can be ordered on-line these days, which makes it much easier for those of us living where cherries are not readily available. Regular milk can be substituted for buttermilk, if necessary.
Mia, if you didn't do it right on, you sure came out with a winner on this one! I made two halves, one with the apples and one without. All I can say is they are both scrumptious. If your tastes lean more toward savory, leave out the apples. If you want your tastebuds to explode with complexity, definitely put the apples in. If the dried cherries weren't so pricey, I would even double or triple the cherries and leave the apples out. No matter what you choose, this recipe is perfect. Just the right amount of dressing, too! Thanks for sharing Mia.
I felt this chicken salad recipe was just OK. When we ate it for dinner for the first night it was a little dry. The next day I added some more mayo and a little sweet pickle relish and made sandwiches and it tasted a little better. I probably will not make this again.
Mia, if you didn't do it right on, you sure came out with a winner on this one! I made two halves, one with the apples and one without. All I can say is they are both scrumptious. If your tastes lean more toward savory, leave out the apples. If you want your tastebuds to explode with complexity, definitely put the apples in. If the dried cherries weren't so pricey, I would even double or triple the cherries and leave the apples out. No matter what you choose, this recipe is perfect. Just the right amount of dressing, too! Thanks for sharing Mia.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/25/2001
I absolutly LOVE this recipe!! I have made it for several friends and they all rave about it. Today I altered it a little for Thanksgiving leftover turkey; I used chopped turkey breast instead of chicken, dried cranberries in place of cherries, and walnuts instead of pecans. Delicious!! You might as well double the recipe while your at it.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/19/2001
This was great! I had it at a party and everone loved it. I had to make so much, I substituted Carving Board cooked chicken strips, 1 lb. for every 6 chicken breasts called for...worked fine. I have also found out using half real mayo and half non fat mayo tastes better than the purchased low fat.
I have made this several times and always get great reviews. I usually make it the day before, and have had no problems with nuts and cherries being too soft. I get my dried cherries at the health food store...
Wow, this salad was great! I have shared this recipe with my friends and after everyone tasted it, they all wanted the recipe. I served this on croissants. The combination of the cherries, nuts and apple really taste good! The only thing that I changed was the salt – I only added ¼ tsp. Other than that I wouldn’t change anything. Thank you for an awesome recipe.
This is fantastic. I made a huge portion of it for a birthday party buffet table. It went over extremely well... many people asked me to give them the recipe. I didn't have cherries, so I used dried cranberries and I never use buttermilk, so purchasing it for one tablespoon was silly, so I used whole milk. The recipe was wonderful.
I don't usually like to rate recipes that I've altered...but this turned out great so I had to share: I omitted the buttermilk and subbed a 6oz container of plain greek yogurt for the mayo which slashed the fat and calorie content, but b/c I used greek yogurt it did not compromise the flavor or texture. I also used craisins instead of cherries, cashews in place of the pecans. I also used seasoned salt to taste and added about 1.5 teaspoons each of fresh chopped thyme and rosemary. This gave it such a bright flavor! My husband said this was the best chicken salad I've made and I've tried ALOT of recipes.
I felt this chicken salad recipe was just OK. When we ate it for dinner for the first night it was a little dry. The next day I added some more mayo and a little sweet pickle relish and made sandwiches and it tasted a little better. I probably will not make this again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/10/2003
I LOVED rhis. I didn't have any chicken leftovers and I really wanted to make this quickly for lunch. I had a 12.5 oz can of white turkey breast so I used that instead of the chicken. I had no mayo so I used Miracle Whip. I had no celery so I used celery salt rather than plain salt. And it was still delicious. I can just imagine how wonderful it would be if I had all the right stuff! My favorite thing was the cherries because they were chewey and sweet. I will make this many more times.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/19/2003
Unbelievably delicious. I served to my Bunco group on Wheatstone crackers...OUT OF THIS WORLD!!! Leftovers are even better. This is a definte keeper!
Great chicken salad!! We ate it on wheat sub rolls and it was delish! I have some leftover and I can't wait til lunch tomorrow!! My chicken breasts were huge, so it was a little dry. I added a little more mayo and a couple of tablespoons of the water I cooked the chicken in. PERFECT!
We loved this chicken salad. The flavors blend very well. I used about 2 cups of Louis Rich grilled chicken breast strips, and I added more pecans, mayo and buttermilk. Definitely a keeper. Thanks, Mia.
This is the best chicken salad that I've ever had. We made it for my daughter's wedding reception and had to increase the recipe by 10-servings so it would feed between 50-60 people. Everybody that ate some asked for the recipe, which made us (the mothers of the bride & groom) smile.
Ooooh this was good! You can pretty much alter this recipe according to your tastes. I lightened it up a bit and was amazed at how delicious it was ... I used FF Miracle Whip (I prefer Miracle Whip over mayo anyway), FF milk instead of the buttermilk, and reduced the salt and pepper by half. I also had to make some substitutions to what I had on hand... I used dried cranberries instead of cherries, and omitted the celery. And I did add the optional apples, I think this is a must. TRY THIS!
Oh yum! I liked this salad a lot. I had a lot of chicken so doubled the dressing. I liked the way the buttermilk stretched the mayo without watering it down. If you are watching your food budget, I imagine cherry craisins could be used instead of the pricey dried cherries. Thank you for sharing this great recipe!
Scrumptious is right! We slow-cooked our chicken 8 hours, and used this recipe to make chicken salad. Used pink lady apples and green onions (no celery) and left out the buttermilk. Delicious! Made 4 sandwiches and used them in letttuce wraps.
We have an upscale grocery store that makes this and they gave me the recipe--for the dressing I used 2 Cups of Mayonnaise and 1 bottle of Briana's Poppyseed Dressing-give is just enough pizzazz--the recipe says to mix it the night before, but to keep some of the dressing out and add it just before serving--it is wonderful.
I'm from Michigan where Cherry Chicken salad is all over the place at restaurants, etc, as well as plentiful dried cherries (one of the things I love about Michigan). This was good, but I thought way too much salt and pepper -- next time I'll use only a quarter teaspoon of each and see if that works better. Thanks!
I thought this recipe was wonderful. I doubled the recipe and took it to a church potluck as a salad, not to put on any breads. I did tweak it just a bit in that I added craisins (cherry flavored) and I did add the apples. Thought the mayo needed something, so because of the craisins and apples, I added some pineapple juice I had in the frig. Orange juice could be used instead. (In my potato salad I add french dressing to my mayo). Thank you for this recipe.
Would give 5 stars, however, I prefer measurements on the protein as chicken breast can vary in size. I used ingredients with 4 cups of diced, leftover roasted chicken but needed to add extra mayo & buttermilk to hold together. added a tsp of deydrated onion and a splash of vinegar. I couldn't find dried cherries so subbed cherry flavored Craisins. I've prepared similar with walnuts but the toasted pecans were good too. It's best to lightly toast nuts for more flavor. I like this recipe but felt it needed a bit more acidity (i.e.,vinegar, lemon or lime juice). I prefer to leave in fridge for a few hours to let flavors combine Great starting point to add anything else to your own taste. I look forward to using the dried cherries (plumped up in hot water 1st) next time.
Absolutely love this! I had cranberries on hand so I used those instead of cherries. I made this before and ate it for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. I made this again and didn't have the pecans on hand but used some almonds I had, just as good. Also I substituted plain milk for the butter milk. I will make this one again and again, thanks for sharing.
Dried cherries are plentiful here in Michigan so I used the real thing! I'm not a very experienced cook so I had to look up exactly how to toast pecans: 1. Preheat oven to 350°F.; 2. Lightly spritz baking sheet with cooking spray.; 3. To toast pecans, put them on a baking sheet and toast them just until they become aromatic, about 5 minutes.; 4. You have to watch them carefully as they are easily scorched.
I'm from Michigan also. One of our favorite places to eat sandwiches used to be this small shop in Ann Arbor called Doughboy's. We were so sad when they went out of business. They used to make this salad as well as one of the best egg salads I have ever had. We loved it so much we used to just eat it straight out of the carton. Thank you for giving us a recipe that brings us so close to those beloved memories!
I made this substituting seitan for the chicken and plain yogurt for the buttermilk. I omitted the apples. When I first tried it in a sandwich a few hours later it seemed really bland; the next morning, however, I tried it to see how it had mellowed overnight, and it was much tastier. I had thought I wouldn't make this one again, but now I think I will give it a second go and be sure to make it well in advance of serving it.
Have made this twice. First time we used cherries as instructed. This option proved to increase the cost of the recipe significantly. The second time I used cranberries and found it just as tasty. Best part, much much cheaper! Love this recipe for daily lunches.
wow this was so yummy! Although I did make a few changes. I used 1/3 cup pineapple tidbits instead of apples and added a teaspoon of dried chives and a few tablespoons more of mayonnaise with about 3 tablespoons of Marzetti's poppyseed dressing and didn't add buttermilk and also added about 1 teaspoon lemon pepper and then followed the recipe as written and served it on toast with lettuce.
I love this chicken salad! I discovered it a couple years ago in a Taste of Home cookbook. For those saying it's too dry, the recipe I have calls for 1/2 cup mayo and 4 teaspoons buttermilk. My husband eats in on bread, which has more mayo on it.
It's simple to make and fun to eat. I definitely think you should add the apples to it b/c it does make it more delicious. It balances the tartness of the dried cherries. I will definitely make this again when I have chicken breast to use up.
Loved it! Best version of chicken salad I've ever had. Used a ready-made rotisserie chicken and diced up the breast meat. Also added grapes. Kids didn't even notice the celery. Served on croissant rolls. Delicious. Will definitely be adding this to our meal rotation.
This recipe is wonderful. I never really liked chicken salad until I tasted this. I make it all the time and we are always sorry when it is gone. I have used plain old cooked chicken, purchased grilled chicken breast strips, and even leftover rotisserie chicken. When making it for others, several people always ask for the recipe.
I tought this recipe was great! Had to make a few substitutions but it still turned out delicious. Used miracle whip light instead of mayo, dried cranberries instead of cherries, and chopped scallions instead of celery. Also added a little garlic made into a paste to the miracle whip. Loved the flavor from the apples and toasted pecans!
Love it!But like all cooks we have our own taste I added toasted pine nuts , sweet relish, and a shot of dejon took it over the top omitted the butter milk and pecans. just made for a shower lets see what the guess think? thanks for a great recipe
This is a good recipe - I used dried cranberries instead of dried cherries and low fat mayo. I left out the buttermilk but it seemed to be missing something - I think it would be better to use regular mayo instead of low fat. It turned out pretty good and is lasts for a few days.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.