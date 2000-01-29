Cherry Chicken Salad

110 Ratings
  • 5 77
  • 4 27
  • 3 6
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

After dining at a cafe in Michigan about 10 years ago, I tried duplicating this scrumptious twist on Chicken Salad at home. The cherries can be ordered on-line these days, which makes it much easier for those of us living where cherries are not readily available. Regular milk can be substituted for buttermilk, if necessary.

By Mia Bingenheimer

prep:

prep:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine the chicken, dried cherries, celery, nuts, mayonnaise, milk, salt and pepper and apple if desired. Toss together well and refrigerate until chilled. Serve on toasted cracked wheat bread or croissants.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
264 calories; protein 24.3g; carbohydrates 12g; fat 12.7g; cholesterol 62mg; sodium 355.7mg. Full Nutrition
