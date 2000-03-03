Bread Machine Rolls

731 Ratings
  • 5 598
  • 4 100
  • 3 17
  • 2 6
  • 1 10

These are the BEST dinner rolls I've ever made. They also make great buns for sandwiches. For a festive presentation, sprinkle with poppy or sesame seeds before baking.

By Kay

Gallery
47 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr 20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 dozen rolls
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the bread flour, sugar, salt, milk powder, water, butter, and yeast in the pan of the bread machine in the order recommended by the manufacturer. Set on Dough cycle; press Start.

    Advertisement

  • Remove risen dough from the machine, deflate, and turn out onto a lightly floured surface. Divide the dough into twelve equal pieces, and form into rounds. Place the rounds on lightly greased baking sheets. Cover the rolls with a damp cloth, and let rise until doubled in volume, about 40 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a small bowl, mix together the egg white and 2 tablespoons water; brush lightly onto the rolls. Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes, or until the rolls are golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
165 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 29.5g; fat 2.5g; cholesterol 5.6mg; sodium 227.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022