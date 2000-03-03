Bread Machine Rolls
These are the BEST dinner rolls I've ever made. They also make great buns for sandwiches. For a festive presentation, sprinkle with poppy or sesame seeds before baking.
These rolls are tasty and foolproof. Letting them rise the longer amount of time results in a softer, fluffier roll. I skipped the eggwash step to minimize the fuss. The rolls turned out delicious. I also tried tossing in about a tsp. of dill, oregano and basil at the beginning, then shaping the rolls a little larger for hamburger buns. Again, the recipe turned out delicious. Note: For bread machine baking, it is IMPERITIVE to measure the flour carefully, by spooning it into a measuring cup and leveling off the top. If you scoop the flour from the bag using the measuring cup itself, the flour compacts and the resulting bread will be dry, dense, or worse.Read More
I'm sorry, but.... I have tried this recipe twice and neither time seemed correct to me. I will echo the 11/29 reviewer's comment that the dough was dense and sweet. This is not a bad recipe; I think it would be great for cinnamon rolls. I'll keep looking for a dinner roll recipe, though.Read More
These are wonderful! I have made these several times already, and the only two changes I made are 1. I use butter on the top rather than an egg wash. 2. I make them a little smaller, with up to 18 in a batch. That having been said, these really are wonderful, homemade rolls! Another review mentioned freezing the dough, and I have found that it works well. Here's how: make the dough, then divide it into the rolls, shaped appropriately. Do not let the dough rise, but freeze the pieces on a flat baking sheet. After they are frozen, you may store them in a freezer-appropriate container - I end up with two layers, separated by waxed paper. Freeze, then when it is time to bake a few, take the desired number of rolls, then thaw the dough on full power in the microwave for 50 seconds (this worked well for me, but is more than was recommended by an earlier reviewer). Let them rise in a warm place for at least 40 minutes, then bake them as the recipe says. This is a great way to make just a few rolls, as you need them. Good luck!
Absolutely delicious! I was a little leery after reading the reviews about the bread being sweet, so I cut the sugar down by 1/2 tablespoon. I also didn't have any powdered milk, so instead of the water, I heated some skim milk and added it. I found these rolls to be superb, and not sweet at all. I think the criticism that the rolls were heavy can be fixed by letting the rolls rise an additional 15 minutes. Also, you needn't bother with the egg white wash! If you want glossy rolls, just rub a little butter on the tops after they come out of the oven. They will wow your family at dinner, with such little effort!
Outstanding! I followed the recipe as written, but didn't have a pkg. of yeast. FYI - 1 pkg of yeast is equal to 2 1/4 teaspoons!!! These will be a common item on our table!
Lovely, yeasty rolls. Make only what you will consume in one sitting, as they lose a lot of quality by the next day. Easy to make. Not the absolute best I've ever had, either in texture or taste, but a very good everyday dinner roll. Make them "brown and serve" style by baking them about 15-18 minutes at 250 degrees, removing them before any browning has occurred. Cool completely and freeze. When ready, take out what you need, brush with egg wash, and bake on a cookie sheet in preheated 400 degree oven for 7 minutes, or until nicely browned.
Thanks for the recipe. These rolls are very easy to make. I wasn't sure how much yeast was in a .25 package as I buy the jars so I used 1 1/2 tsp. They came out great. Can't wait to try them today on a sandwich. Best roll recipe I have tried yet!
This is the best roll recipe I have found. With my bread machine, it takes 3 hrs from start to finish from the oven. Also, I use a metal 9 x 13 cake pan and it takes exactly 20 min. I don't use the egg white and water but instead when they come out of the oven, I coat them generously with butter. That makes them nice and soft. Thank you for this wonderful recipe!
Delicious rolls! These tasted amazing. I will definitely be making these again. The first time I made them, I shaped them into 12 large rolls and they came out looking something like hamburger buns. The second time, I shaped them into 18 smaller rolls. Both times they disappeared fast!
Excellent recipe. I divided the dough into clover shapes (three round balls of dough in the same muffin round)and egg washed. They pull apart beautifully!
My family LOVED these rolls. If you follow the recipe to the tee (although I didn't do the egg wash) AND take the advise of another reviewer and spoon the flour into the measuring cup instead of dipping the cup in the flour, I promise you they will turn out perfect! Just a little tip that may help those who are making a lot of rolls at one time, you can pull the dough out, divide and roll and place in the frig for the night. I pulled them out the next day, let them rise for about 45min - an hour and baked them. I didn't use the egg wash and they browned really nice! I will be making these A LOT in the future
These are awesome!! I feel justified in keeping my bread machine now. :) I didn't have any powdered milk, so substituted 1 and 1/4 cups skim milk in place of the water and milk powder. My husband absolutely LOVES these and requests them at least once a week. thank you!
My husband and I are trying to stay on a healthy diet and this recipe was easily adapted to fit in with our lifestyle. I used 1 1/2 cups of bread flour and 1 1/2 cups of whole wheat flour instead of 3 cups of bread flour and I replaced the three tablespoons of white sugar with 3 tablespoons of Splenda Sugar Mix to reduce the sugar content. The rolls turned out great and even my teenage daughter who's not thrilled with wheat bread was impressed, in fact she finished off the last of them!
I used this recipe to make hamburger rolls. I rolled the dough out and cut them with a large round cookie cutter, let them rise, than used the egg wash and a sprinkling of sesame seeds and poppy seeds for each roll. Baked for 20 minutes and voila, perfect hamburger buns! Great recipe, will use again.
This roll recipe is super easy and tastes great! I ended up making these with a fussy 6 wk old baby in one hand while I measured out the ingredients into the bread machine with the other, and I still didn't manage to mess them up!! ;-) I made changes based on other reviews as follows: fresh milk, not powdered, so added an additional 1/4c flour, subbed 1/2c wheat flour for reg. Brushed with butter out of the oven instead of egg wash. I didn't find them too sweet, so I wouldn't decrease the sugar. To serve these with something like roast, in the future I will make 18 smaller rolls. Due to the previously mentioned fussy baby, I made 12, 6 lovely round rolls, and 6 odd shaped rolls that were the product of cutting the 2nd half of dough into 6 'equal' pieces and throwing them on the pan to rise. Again, they all turned out soft on the inside and brown on the outside. Given my experience with this tonight, I would call this recipe fool proof for sure!
Absolutely delicious! I am munching on one right now. The only caution that I have is that it took longer to bake them than 15 minutes. I pulled them out at 15 minutes and they were golden brown, but doughy on the inside. I added seven more minutes and they were done. As a twist, I added shredded cheese to them and topped them with a little more. Lovely! My little bread secret is to add four teaspons of vital wheat gluten and one crushed up vitamin c tablet to every batch of bread that I make. Makes the yeast rise more effectively and the dough to hold its shape. I'll be making these again and again!
These came out great. I used milk 1/2 cup plus 1/2 cup water at 110 degrees (because no powdered milk in house). Added yeast plus a bit of the sugar to the liquid ( had to check because my yeast was a bit old). Then dumped yeast mixture into dry ingredients in bread machine. Used 2 cups AP and 1 cup whole wheat white flour. Added 3 teaspoons of gluten which essentially makes Ap into bread flour. Used dough cycle on machine and but checked as the dough was kneading in machine. Added 2 tablespoons of water because the dough felt dry. It varies sometimes because of humidity in air etc. Then followed recipe. Great results. Happy results. Only 3 roll/buns left and they will be headed out for lunch sandwiches today. We will make this again and again.
These rolls were SO easy to make and SO delicious! I've never used the bread machine to make rolls before, it's amazing! This is great when you need to work on other dishes while the dough is being made.
Wow, these rolls are HEAVENLY! They come out looking just like the picture and taste even better! This recipe is a keeper, I will make it again and again! Do keep in mind that most bread maker dough cycles are 1.5 hours, then it has to rise again for another 40 mins, so this does take longer than the prep time listed.
I used your recipe then made garlic pull aparts. After the dough is fininshed in the bread machine i made individual rolls. Then dipped them in a mixture of butter garlic salt, chives, minced onion. Then put them one by one in a bundt pan. Baked at 350 then buttered the top and shook some parmesan on them. My hubby just raved about these. Thank You
These are excellent and easy to make. Everyone loved them. This will be my staple for easy good breadmachine rolls! I don't know how much a package of yeast is, i put 2 tsp of yeast in breadmaker, its perfect!! I think this is the best dough recipe you can make into bun yourself. A fresh yeasty tasting bun. It makes an easy dozen. I won't make ANY other recipe. A SUCCESS!!
So glad to have found this recipe!!
I need help. The rolls stuck to the damp cloth when rising. They came out flat and hard. How do you prevent this from happening?
What can I be doing wrong?! I have a Panasonic bread machine, and not one bread recipe listed on this web site turns out! These rolls failed to rise, (with new yeast--should I have used Rapid Rise?) even with following the directions exactly. The mixes in the box turn out great, as do the recipes included with the machine. Any help would be appreciated. These were awful.
Excellent recipe! Very easy to make in the bread machine. My husband and kids devoured them, and then requested that I make them again with our Thanksgiving dinner. Thanks for an easy, delicious dinner roll recipe!
These are great. I set the timer for 40 minutes to let them rise and I must have been outside when the timer went off... they sat longer and they were great. REALLY light and fluffy. Thanks for sharing :-)
I made these for the first time last night. They were very easy to make, and my husband absolutely loved them. I thought they were pretty good, but I'm not a big bread eater. Thanks for the easy recipe!
These were excellent for Christmas dinner, and super easy! Thanks Kay for a great roll recipe.
Excellent. I did add 1 1/2 tsp Salt and sprinled Sesame Seeds on before baking. We had guests for dinner and they ate every one!
They were wonderful and I forgot to put the egg white on top.
No need to look any further. These were absolutely THE BEST. I didn't change anything except I forgot to add the butter. I also used 1/2 white 1/2 wheat flour and added 1T wheat germ just because I'm trying to use it up. I made them into hamburger buns. Never again will I pay $4.00 for a pack of organic hamburger buns when these are a fraction of the cost and taste 2000% better. Oh yeah, I skipped the egg wash at the very end and brushed olive oil instead. Sprinkled sesame seeds on top and put them in the oven. Mmmmmm.... SO GOOD!!!!
great recipe. we have used it for hamburger buns and hot dog buns. both times I've made it I haven't had any dry milk, so I used close to a 1/4 cup of almond milk (due to a milk allergy) and the rest water (rather than a full cup of water). we had leftover buns each time and my family ate them either plain or for a sandwich.
Easy to make even for beginners! I substituted 1/4C rolled oats for 1/4 C flour, but otherwise stuck to the original recipe. Made perfect burger buns and my house smells delicious!
Just made these with stone grinded bro eadflour and wow they cme out light and very good eat!!!!
I don't normally make bread because they either don't rise or they are rock hard or both. These are easy and great tasting soft rolls. Not to sweet just enough. I will make again.
Wonderful recipe!!! Hard to find good recipes for rolls to make with a bread machine. I made them tonight, and they turned out excellent with a great flavor. I don't know what some of the other "reviewers" are doing that they turn out so sweet, but these were not sweet at all...but perfect!!!! Thanks for sharing. I'll keep this one!
My family thought these rolls were great! I used 1 cup of wheat flour, and 2 cups of bread flour. Next time I'll probably try more wheat flour, just because of preference. Thanks for the wonderful recipe!
Kay: thanks for posting this recipe. I followed the ingredients exactly and my entire family raved about them. I did have dry milk on hand for other bread recipes, however, I've read that if you don't simply reduce water to 3/4 cup & add 1/4 cup regular milk. Both work great! Once the dough was done I followed original directions. I seperated it into about 18 pieces, rolled them, loosely covered them with sprayed saran wrap & let rise about an hour. At first I thought that each roll didn't appear that big but as they baked they rose a bit more. I brushed each one with softened butter. They turned out amazing....a definite keeper. Freeze: after shaping, freeze either on sprayed sheet or muffin pan until frozen. Place in container seperating layers with wax paper. Take out what you need, microwave on high for 50 sec, cover loosely with sprayed saran wrap, let rise an hour. Bake at 350 for 15 min.
This is our family's favorite recipe. I didn't have any powdered milk, though, so I omitted the water and milk powder and replaced it with 1 cup warm milk. I also add an additional Tbs of sugar. We eat it with homemade honey butter. Yummy! (And easy!)
If you don't have any dry milk powder (like me!), omit it and replace the 1 cup of water with one cup of milk. This is the only change I made and these came out wonderful! I used the recipe for hamburger buns instead of dinner rolls, so instead of making 12 small rolls, I made 6 big buns. They were the perfect size, and they came out so flaky no one believed that I had whipped them up with my bread machine! Thanks!
I was making something else at the same time I was making these rolls and used all-purpose flour instead of bread flour. I thought for sure I had ruined them. To my surprise, they still turned out great! I will be making them again with the right type of flour this time and I'm sure they will be even better. Took another reviewers tip and made honey butter to go with them. Thank you so much for a recipe that will be used very frequently in our home!
Really great rolls. I have even used them for veggie burgers and made mini pizzas out of them. Very easy, great taste and texture...all from an inexpensive bread machine that I am only beginning to learn how to use. Update: I am still making these light and tender rolls with no problems. You should be sure to spoon the flour into the measuring cups, not pack it, and don't roll the dough out, just pat into balls. My husband says they're "too light" for his "man sandwiches", but otherwise we love them!
Excellent, easy recipe. I got great results and will absolutely be making again!
Yummy...I made these last night to go with our spaghetti meal. We had family over so I doubled the amounts and used 1/2 unbleached flour, 1/2 whole wheat and omitted the milk. We're vegan so I'm always trying to make recipes that our visiting family doesn't think are too weird or different. These are perfect, the family loved them, just gobbled them up. Instead of the eggwash, I brushed them with "butter" fresh out of the oven and they were perfect. I can definitely see how these would make good burger buns when made larger. I did let my buns rise about double the time I usually do so that made for an even lighter roll. The dough did start to rise up out of the breadmachine as it was rising (I doubled the recipe), but I just propped open the top of it and it was fine.
I am constantly asked to make these rolls when I'm hosting a holiday dinner, or bring them if I'm not! I measure them out into 30g balls, place on a pie plate (I spray with Pam) and let them rise before putting them in the oven. Makes 3 pie plates worth (8-9, with one in the middle). I also followed the advice of one reviewer, and to make ahead, I let them rise, then bake for 15-18 minutes at 250F, cool and freeze. Then I bake from frozen on a cookie sheet for 7 min in a 400F oven, keeping close watch to make sure they don't get too browned. I never use the egg wash, I found I never needed to. People will have 3 rolls with dinner, they are that good.
very good rolls. I followed the recipe, but added 1 1/2 cups whole wheat flour instead of all white. They turned out great, not like moms but still very good.
I Left out the milk and egg white wash. My dinner guests arrived early so the bread sat out 10 minutes instead of 40. Regardless, they doubled in size in the oven and everyone loved them!
After the egg wash I sprinkled sesame seeds on the rolls. Instead of baking at 350 degrees f. I baked at 375 degrees f. for 13 minutes. They turned out great.
ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Words cannot express how good these rolls were. My 5 year old son told me I can make these everyday and that he wanted to eat 100 of them tonight at dinner. My husband and his brother both could not remember when they had tasted better rolls-these were just incredible. I am making another batch tonight-they are so easy and so terrific. Try this recipe-you will be a star for it!
I have made this recipe without the dry milk powder and actually like it better. Great recipe. I have also added onion or garlic bits after the egg wash,before baking. Just love them and make these rolls several times a week.
These rolls were great. My 6 yr old girl loved them. I found them to be a little too sweet and would most likely cut back the white sugar to 2 tblspns next time I'm making them. Instead of just doing a regular bun, I rolled a piece of dough to form a log about 1 inch in width and 10 inch in length. Then, I simply tied the dough in a basic knot and pushed the ends up through the middle so there were no holes. I let them rise with a teatowel covering (not damp) and then after 1 hr I brushed with a beaten egg and sprinkled them with sesame and poppy seeds.(see photo)Update for Bonnie - instead of using a teatowel, use clingfilm sprayed with oil & make sure it doesn't overrise. My advice is make sure your liquid in the yeast is warm enough to bloom, once you roll them into buns don't put a cover over it.
WOW!! These were delicious, and easy. Everyone loved them, and they will be great for the holiday's. I also left out the egg wash to make it easier, and they were still great. Also, I found that they did take longer, my machine also takes 1hr and 30 min on the dough cycle. Great!
Excellent bread rolls. I substituted 2 tablespoons of honey for the sugar and 2 tablespoons of canola oil for the butter (didn't have butter on hand). Used 2cups bread flour, 1/2 cup wheat flour, 1/4 cup wheat germ and 1/4 cup flaxseed meal, just to make it healthier. Let rise for 1 hour after splitting into rolls.
These were absolutely fabulous! This was the first time I've made rolls with my bread machine, but they turned out perfect! I divided the dough into 36 balls and put 3 in each muffin cup to make 12 over-sized pull apart rolls. After reading the reviews, I let them rise for an hour. I put a dab of butter on each one before baking instead of the egg whites and they were delish! I will definitely be making these again soon!!
This recipe is GREAT! I made them for a small dinner party and they were perfect. They turned out just like the picture on the website (for once). Would definitely make again - with no changes to the recipe. Only comment: Length of time to make them. The recipe says 1 hour, 35 minutes - but the dough cycle on my bread machine is 1 hour, 30 minutes alone - not including the prep time and the time it takes to rise a second time and bake. If your bread machine is the same way, plan on some additional time. Thanks for a great recipe!
I'd never used the dough cycle on my bread machine before, but it worked just fine with this recipe. I used olive oil instead of butter, and brushed melted butter over the finished rolls rather than use an egg wash. I got twelve very generously-sized rolls out of the recipe, and they came out dense and chewy like the ones at my favorite Chinese restaurant. I set butter out on the table, but nobody used it because the rolls tasted buttery enough already. I often prefer a crisp crust on my dinner rolls, but my husband loved these exactly as they were. I'll definitely make them again, perhaps trying them with poppyseeds sprinkled on top.
I misread the recipe and put half a cup of dried milk instead of a quarter and put the egg white in by mistake. Made the best rolls ever!
I made hamburger buns with this and got raves from the family. great recipe.
Fabulous! I made these for some mini burgers. Really wonderful flavor, and perfect light texture. The best rolls I've ever made. I'll use this recipe over and over again. I didn't have any milk powder on hand, so I just used a little milk, and a dash of buttermilk. I don't know if it made a difference, but the result was delicious! Thanks for a great recipe.
Very nice dinner rolls. I didn't have any powdered milk, so I used powdered buttermilk instead, which worked fine. I let mine rise a good hour and a half. Baked exactly 15 minutes, and they turned out beautifully. Can't wait to serve these with dinner tonight (although I did try one already with a little Nutella - just so I could write this review). Thanks!
I have made these rolls, so many times now. They are great. I have frozen the dough, pre shaped as recommended by an earlier review, its a great idea, but I do find the dough does not rise as much as when you make them straight from scratch. I have now stared to brush the top of the rolls with milk, instead of egg. It seems to have a more crunchy finish and I would prefer the finished colour. I know I will be using this recipe for a long time!
These rolls are just like "store bought" but better. The first time I made them about 2 mos. ago and they were perfect. It is worth purchasing a bread machine to make these rolls. I make these rolls on a daily basis. I pack my son's lunch with one of these rolls and they are regular side at dinner. They look exactly as the picture accompanying the recipe. And the best part they are really simple and easy to make. Trust me!!!
For those like myself that buy yeast in bulk, I got this off the Red Star Yeast site A 1/4 -ounce packet of active dry yeast contains approximately 2-1/2 teaspoons; the measurement will not be exact as yeast is packaged according to weight rather than volume.
Excellent! I have used this recipe many times. I open freeze them, then pop into a plastic bag. I can then use them one by one if necessary. I thaw them for about 20 seconds in my microwave and they are just as good as when freshly baked. I always have a stock of them in my freezer. Thanks for the recipe.
These were so good, I didn't have bread flour so I used all purpose and added a tablespoon of vital wheat gluten for texture. Will make again soon!
These are Fantastic!! I had never made yeast rolls before & I didn't have any powdered milk,so I had to leave it out,but they turned out so wonderful I can't wait to make them again,With the powdered milk. I just sprayed the tops with some butter flavored spray, after I had shaped them & covered with wax paper,that way I could see how much they had risen. I didn't use the egg wash,but they looked just like the picture & They tasted marvelous!! The Best!!
These are DELICIOUS! The dough turns out perfect everytime - it's very easy to work with. The only problem is that they taste too good - I can eat half the batch by myself in one day!
I always substitute warm milk for the water and powdered milk. I have made this recipe many times and I love how versatile it is! I have made dinner rolls, sandwich bread, hoagies, and even pizza crust with this recipe. For some flavor, I sometimes add garlic powder and Italian seasoning for delicious sandwich buns. This is my go-to recipe when making bread. Try this recipe and don't be afraid to experiment and make it your own. It is very adaptable and gives excellent results every time!
Great, easy recipe! I didn't have any powdered milk on hand so just used 1 cup of milk in place of the water. Also, went ahead and used a whole egg for the wash before baking. Really nice color and shine on the finished rolls. Definitely a recipe I'll keep and use again.
Wonderful! Thanks! Made exactly as recipe written and came out perfect! Family loved the rolls. There were only 4 adults and one toddler. Last roll went home in the hand of the toddler! (he had at least 4) Thanks!! This is a keeper!
I decided on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving that I wanted to make homemade rolls. This recipe was simple. I made two batches. I am new to bread making, so I was somewhat worried that they would not work. The recipe is fool proof. I rolled the dough in balls and placed it in a disposable round foil cake pan. I covered with glad wrap and put in the refrigerator. I took them out the next morning and let them warm up to room temperature so that they could rise. I brushed them lightly with olive oil and popped them in the oven. They looked like they came off a magazine cover. Great recipe that made it look like I knew what I was doing!!!
Soft and squishy homemade rolls! I am a novice - didn't know if I could use bread machine yeast or if I had to use a packet of active dry. I did both and they turned out perfect both times. In fact, the second time I put in 1/2 cup too much water and didn't realize until three minutes into cycle. I added more ingred. to compensate and it was perfect. Very forgiving. Also brushed with butter prior to baking. Yummy. If you make them small, roll some cheese in them and bake for less time. So good.
These rolls are EXCELLENT. Not sweet or dense like some other reviewers said. The only thing I did different is brown them by cooking them an additional 5 minutes. Perfect. Thanks for this new Thanksgiving roll for my family dinner.
AMAZING! I wish I could give it higher stars. Reminded me of the rolls they serve at Ryan's Steakhouse. I froze half the batch - separated into rolls and before the last rise (out of the machine) - so I'll update when I see how well those do. One reviewer said to defrost for 50 seconds in microwave, let rise 40 min, and then bake as directed. UPDATE: Freezing and rethawing method works perfectly. This is my go to roll/bun recipe.
Theses were really good. If you want to use them for sandwich rolls, I would recommend you divide the dough into 8 rolls rather than 12. I did 10 and they were still a little small for a hamburger. They tasted delicious and everyone loved them. I followed the recipe exactly.
These were outstanding! Nice and soft and tasted great with the Slow Cooked Buffalo Chicken (recipe from this site). I reduced the amount of sugar to 2 Tbsp and formed the dough into 8 hoagie shaped rolls.
Very Good!
I love this recipe. I have made them three times this week. Once for dinner rolls and then for sandwich rolls. They are excellent. For dinner rolls I rub tops with butter for sandwich rolls I do the egg wash. Nice and soft better than the store rolls I bought. I do add 2 tablespoons vital wheat gluten to the recipe. This one is a keeper.
These are really light and tasty - and fool proof its seems...I completely forgot to add the dry milk and didn't realize it until after we had already polished off all 12 at dinner!
Great rolls! I have made them twice this week. My two kids loved helping--actually they did most of the work! We did let them rise for longer than 40 minutes--more like an hour or maybe a little longer. But overall very easy. Little work for a big reward!
I made these rolls yesterday and they turned out wonderful. I brushed them with egg wash after the rose and sprinkled them with "everything" spices. This is the only recipe I will ever use for rolls as there can't be a better or easier one. Have already passed it along to two friends.
These rolls are fantastic!!!! This was the first time I have made rolls and I will not need another recipe. I made them last night and was asked by husband and daughter to make them again tonight. I very highly recommend them. Thanks Kay.
I love this recipe..it turned out excellent.
These rolls are wonderful! They are so easy to throw into the bread machine, and then letting them rise and baking them gives them a home-made goodness. They make great sandwiches too. I highly recommend them!
Great rolls! My daughter said they taste like the rolls at her favorite restaurant.
The next time I go out for fine dining, I'll bring these along. A+!
Fantastic! I just made these today for our Thanksgiving dinner. I had a little extra time on my hands so I thought I would give it a try even though I had brown and serve rolls already. I'm so glad I took the time. They were so quick and easy and so tastey! I used whole egg wash and they were great.
These were amazing! They just melt in your mouth and are simple to make. We used them for sandwiches too, and they were perfect with turkey and cheese.
So great! Best bread roll recipe, hands down. Great with garlic butter or anything else I'm sure. Slightly sweet like french bread usually is. Perfectly fluffy, soft and flavorful :) I don't think I'm going to buy french bread loaves anymore!
This is a heavenly recipe. I made the rolls yesterday using my bread machine, and no alterations to flour or liquid was necessary at all. A perfect dough to work with....perfect consistency. Since I had leftover meatballs, I made four long rolls with half the dough. With warm weather predicted this weekend, I made four burger rolls with the other half. Topped the rolls with sesame seeds after brushing with egg white. The only addition to the recipe I made was adding 3 rounded teaspoons of vital wheat gluten, which I do to all my bread. At 15 minutes at 350 degrees, they were nicely browned, and so so soft, fluffy and slightly chewy. They held up great to our meatballs, and now can't wait to try them with the burgers. Really a terrific recipe. Thanks so much!!!
too pasty
I use this bread recipe for all my bread needs! I just toss every thing in the machine then 1.5 hours later take the bread out put it on wax paper and use a pizza cutter to roughly divide the dough to as many rolls as I need. I also use this bread for pepperoni rolls (which I may add taste better than the country club bakery's and anyone who knows any thing about pepperoni rolls know that in its self is a feat!)I also eat this with cheese fondu just cut the dough in to quarter size pieces-Perfect!!!! Or use as bread bowls- you can not go wrong with this recipe!!! Yummy!!!!
These were really good. But then again I like most any kind of baked bread. My only change was the last cup of flour was wheat.
I served these with honey butter (2 T butter and 1 T honey) and they were wonderful :)
I made these the night after making Slow Cooker Pulled Pork SUBMITTED BY: LORIWAGNER on the allrecipes.com site and used them as rolls for the leftover pork. The consistency and flavor was perfect for a "sandwich roll" and worked equally as well as a roll for Bread & Butter. My family LOVED them and asked that I not wait too long to make them again! Definitely a repeatable dish!! :-)
Delicious! The bread rolls are ever so slightly sweet. I paired them with a roast beef stew for dinner last night and needless to say there weren’t many rolls left today. In fact I currently have another batch rising in the bread maker. The change I did make was because I did not have any powered milk I substituted it for whole milk and cut the water back to ¾ cup to keep the liquid portion to ratio. I also baked the rolls without the egg white wash. Wonderful recipe. Thanks for sharing.
Outstanding flavor! These rolls are a little on the sweet side, but I like them that way. My husband agreed that they were wonderful, but suggested adding a little more salt (but that may just be his bias as he loves salt). Very easy recipe to follow, and the dough is easy to work with. I will definitely be making these again!
These were the BEST, would give them more stars if possible! Made them to go with Beef Barley Stew and family of 5 gorged themselves on these. Only changes-took previous reviewers idea and used 13x9 pan, taked 10 minutes and got 12 nice size rolls. Also, didn't have an egg, so I brushed tops with butter when they came out of the oven. Will be using this regularly...once a week or more. Thanks Kay, this is a winner!
