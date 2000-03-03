Bread Machine Rolls

These are wonderful! I have made these several times already, and the only two changes I made are 1. I use butter on the top rather than an egg wash. 2. I make them a little smaller, with up to 18 in a batch. That having been said, these really are wonderful, homemade rolls! Another review mentioned freezing the dough, and I have found that it works well. Here's how: make the dough, then divide it into the rolls, shaped appropriately. Do not let the dough rise, but freeze the pieces on a flat baking sheet. After they are frozen, you may store them in a freezer-appropriate container - I end up with two layers, separated by waxed paper. Freeze, then when it is time to bake a few, take the desired number of rolls, then thaw the dough on full power in the microwave for 50 seconds (this worked well for me, but is more than was recommended by an earlier reviewer). Let them rise in a warm place for at least 40 minutes, then bake them as the recipe says. This is a great way to make just a few rolls, as you need them. Good luck!