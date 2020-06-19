we had a field in front of our old farm house with 11/2 diameter blossoms. the dandelion greens were so nice. If nobody was home we may come home and somebody could be digging dandelions. People just thought weeds , we will help them get rid of them. My Dad decided one year to make dandelion wine. he would mix it in one of the old crocks and put it in the cellar. and bottle it when ready. so the old ceramic crocks work good as a formenting container. He always had something in the old root cellar. One time making brew/beer. .We were at the supper table Mom was giving Dad the business about spending to much time in the root cellar. Are you making brew?She didn't want it around raising 11 children/ eight boys would get into it, corse he said no fixing the root cellar under the house to be ready for fall harvect/ or cleanibg after winter season. well the night at the supper table, Pop something hit the floor ubder the table, Pop, Pop Pop. Dad gets up rushes to rge cellar abd found his brew bottles all popping the corks off his bottles. As they were popping they would it the ceiling of the root cellar, happens to be the floor of the kitchen. disappointed, but didn't admit to what was happenig in the cellar. use the crocks and let them it forment untill bubbles stop.