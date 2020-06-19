Dandelion Wine

4
17 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 6
  • 3 1
  • 2 3
  • 1 0

This very old recipe utilizes the bane of homeowners: the dandelion! I found this in 1993 when a flood left our front yard full of beautiful, very large dandelions. The blossoms CANNOT have been sprayed with any pesticides, and should be thoroughly rinsed.

Recipe by Elle

Gallery

Credit: Melnee

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr
cook:
10 mins
additional:
3 weeks
total:
3 weeks 1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
4 quart jars
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place dandelion blossoms in the boiling water, and allow to stand for 4 minutes. Remove and discard the blossoms, and let the water cool to 90 degrees F (32 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Stir in the yeast, sugar, orange slices, and lemon slice; pour into a plastic fermentor, and attach a fermentation lock. Let the wine ferment in a cool area until the bubbles stop, 10 to 14 days. Siphon the wine off of the lees, and strain through cheesecloth before bottling in quart-sized, sterilized canning jars with lids and rings. Age the wine at least a week for best flavor.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
197 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 50.7g; fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/28/2022