Lemon Mushroom Herb Chicken
Easy chicken and herbs in a creamy lemon and mushroom sauce. The sauce is excellent over rice -- my kids can't get enough!
This was great, extremely delicious. As per earlier reviews I dipped the chicken into egg before coating with the flour mixture. Reminds me somewhat of Chicken Francaise, but with much more flavor. Definitely a keeper recipie. A+Read More
This was just okay for me. I think the spices were a little strong, and the breading was gummy. Its worth another try, so next time i will make some changes. I will add a little less thyme in the flour mixture, and brown the chicken more using olive oil instead of butter. I'll then remove the chicken and keep it warm while i add the soup mixture to the pan without the chicken and then when its ready add the chicken again just to coat it. My chicken needed to be crispier before the sauce was added. All in all, it was a decent recipe, i just expected more after reading all the reviews. I'll try again!Read More
This recipe ROCKS! The first time that I made it, I followed the directions completely and it was SUPREME! Then the second time I made it, I made some changes... I added: 1. A large basket of sliced fresh mushrooms and added it to the broth mixture BEFORE pouring it over the chicken (tastes good if you let the mushrooms soak in the broth mixture for about 30 minutes) 2. I scraped out the remaining pulp from the lemon that I juiced and added it to the broth mixture. 3. I added 2 tablespoons of Lemon Pepper to the broth mixture 4. I dipped the chicken in 2 raw eggs (beaten) before dipping the chicken in the flour mixture
OMG!!! This was wonderful! I was so impressed that I could make something so easy, taste and look so elegant! I can't wait to make for guests! Per other reviewers, added 1 1/2 TBLS of lemon pepper seasoning to the broth/soup mix, only used 3/4 cup flour and 6 chicken breasts (first dipped in an egg and butter mixture before dipping into flour so it would stick to chicken better). I served over rice (Uncle Ben's chicken and wild rice) and spooned the excees "sauce" over all. Absolutley devine! The praise I received for making this dish made me blush. Thanks Valerie for sharing this one!
10 star recipe. The best of the best. I make this for company all the time and people go crazy over it. Some changes when I make it- all optional obviously: 1. after I dip the chicken in flour and begin to saute it, I then dip it back in the flour mixure-otherwise the "breading" is minimal and there is a lot of flour and herbs left over. 2. Never/rarely have fresh lemon (please!) so I just throw in lemon juice- prob 1/4 to 1/3 cup. 3. Never used the capers or lemon zest. 4. ALWAYS pound the chicken to within a centimeter of its life. Its so tender- amazing. 5. I use whatever in terms of the soup, mushroom, chicken, chicken and garlic, full fat, reduced fat, etc. Doesnt seem to make any difference to me. 6. I havent felt like leaving out spices if youre out is a big deal. Ive been out of parsley and basil and it made no difference- I just ignored them. 7. I always make extra sauce and a vat or rice b/c the family wants to eat it for leftovers for days. Im really surpised at those who dont like this. Ive made it probably 25 times and every time (except for one when I made a HUGE mistake on salt- tired due to having a newborn!) Ive been hailed a hero. Whoever came up with this recipe knows what they are doing. Enjoy!
I don't go by reviews much anymore but I took a chance on this one and thought how bad could this be - I thought this was going to be okay - but nope - it was amazing - this is a new standard. I added some fresh mushrooms as well. Very good. The other thing about this recipe is that it is REALLY EASY to do.
5 stars? Heck, make that 5000 stars for this most fascinating and mouth-watering recipe!! I have had my share of wonderful chicken recipes but this recipe definitely takes the cake; it is definitely on the top of my list! Fine dining / restaurant quality for sure! There is nothing to change about this most exceptional recipe other than the fact that I added lemon pepper to the chicken broth mixture as suggested in some of the reviews. I also added extra flour coating on the chicken breasts as it was cooking in the skillet to increase the 'thickness' of the coating and it turned out great. May I suggest the addition of chopped fresh mushrooms to the chicken broth mixture. But again, it's only a suggestion since the recipe is perfectly fine as it is. Cudos to the creator of this stunning recipe! Safe to say, I will definitely make this dish again but this time, it will be for friends and family.
Wow! Ever after all the substitution I made, this still turned out awesome and I recieved raved reviews. I didn't have lemon so I had to use lime and substituted more chicken broth for the wine. I suggest to make only 1/2 of the flour mixture because there was more than 1/2 left after dredging them. I also added a tblsp of the flour mixture to the soup for added flavor. It had a nice, subtle taste. I can't wait to try it with lemon. Thank you!
This was amazing. I couldn't believe that a recipe that I already had all the ingredients for could be so wonderful! I added 1/4 c. of the flour mixture to the broth before pouring it over the chicken so that it would thicken a bit while the chicken simmered... to create more of a gravy consistency. I swear, my husband actually LICKED his plate clean! *haha*
Wow, this was awesome. Tastes gourmet, but quick and easy. I didn't do the exact recipe because I was missing some things, but it turned out great. I didn't have basil or capers and I forgot the paprika. Didn't add the lemon zest either. Frankly, it had the perfect amount of lemon flavor. I also only used 1/4 cup of butter, 1/2c. seemed too much and I used the healty request cream of mushroom to cut back on calories. I had a lot of flour mixture left over, as well. The sauce thickened perfectly. Next time I will make according to recipe to see if there is any difference in flavor. But even without a few ingredients it was still delicious.
This was delicious. I did have a ton of the flour mixture left over, I wonder if maybe the recipe was supposed to read 4 breasts "halved", rather than "halves". Nonetheless an easy, fast, very tasty "restauranty" dish.
This tasted good, but there are a few things I will do differently the next time I prepare it. I followed the advice of another reviewer and dumped my leftover flour/herb mixture (of which there was quite a bit) into the sauce to thicken it and add flavor. It turned out TOO thick, with a gross globby texture, which is my fault for adding too much. So the next time I make this, I will only make half of the flour mixture called for, and then only add a little bit of what's left over to the sauce. I also didn't taste much lemon in this. I didn't use the lemon zest, because I didn't have any, so I will add that next time, and also plan to add mushrooms to the sauce next time, because we love mushrooms. The taste was great, though - I made this over egg noodles. Oh, and one more thing - I only used half the amount of butter called for, and it wasn't enough. I will use the full amount next time. In other words, next time I will do a better job of sticking to the recipe.
Really good chicken recipe. I used tenderloins rather than breasts and dipped them in an egg/buttermilk mixture before dredging them in flour. Like DREGINEK, I added some lemon pepper seasoning to the soup mixture and didn't use quite the full amount of chicken broth...maybe a couple of tbls shy. I didn't add the capers or parsley (forgot) and hubby picked off the breading..but I fully enjoyed it. Thanks for sharing.
Loved the flavor, but what I don't understand is why my sauce was so liquidy. It did not thicken at all. Whole family said, "Great flavor, sauce should be thicker." Will definately try this one again.
I'm giving this one 4 stars for flavor. I followed the recipe as written and added a package of fresh mushrooms, sliced. I dont know if it was because I used regular broth instead of condensed but my sauce was way too runny. Next time I may omit the broth or use much less,I like a thicker sauce like gravy. Otherwise it turned out good. I definately liked the flour seasoning (coating).
Overall, this chicken is very good. After reading that the flour fell off during cooking for some people, I dipped the chicken in the flour mix, milk, then more flour mix and it all stayed on just fine. I added a little more lemon juice and garlic salt. I served the chicken over rice and peas. My husband raved about the sauce. Great recipe, and so easy!
Quick, Easy, and delicious, even with 1/2 of the butter!
This was pretty good. I took some of the other suggestions and did the following: 1.) I increased the wine to 1/2 cup; 2.) I whisked the soup with the broth before adding it to the chicken; 3.) I took 2 heaping tablespoons of the flour mixture, added some of the broth to it, and then mixed it in with the sauce; 4.) I didn't have lemon pepper so I added 1 tablespoon of dried lemon peel to the sauce. I made it with bowtie pasta, but found that the sauce was more like a gravy and would probably be better over rice. I'm making rice to go with the leftover chicken.
Although the sauce was very tasty, the chicken came out a little dry. Based on other reviews, I whisked a couple tablespoons of the seasoned flour into the soup mixture before pouring it over the chicken; this made the cooked sauce thick and gravy-like. I might tinker with this recipe and try it again. Maybe dipping the chicken in beaten egg before flouring and browning, or pounding the chicken first, would result in more tender chicken.
So good and so easy! I didn't have cream of mushroom soup, so I used cream of chicken. I also didn't have a lemon, so used three tablespoons of lemon juice instead (and skipped the zest as garnish). I added some fresh mushrooms to the sauce and let them simmer with the chicken for the 20 minutes. Absoluely delicious!
This was very good, especially served over angel hair pasta. There was entirely too much flour mixture and most was thrown away. When I make it again, I will reduce that by half. I used olive oil instead of butter and I had regular chicken broth, not condensed. All in all, a good dish.
nice flavor, eay
Pretty good chicken. I would definitely recommend using only 1/2 the flour mixture - that's plenty for only 4 chicken breasts. I also only used 1/4 cup butter (next time I would use olive oil). I used a recipe for cream of mushroom soup from scratch (recipe is in my box if you are interested). Instead of the condensed chicken broth, I used 1/2 cup organic chicken broth. Served it over rice and it was a satisfying meal.
Delicious. I agree with other reviewers who suggest too much flour mixture and sauce for four breasts. The recipe is best for eight chicken breasts. It is problematic to cut the recipe in half for four breasts. Do not omit the fresh lemon juice, the lemon zest, and the capers. They make the dish. We really enjoyed it with brown basmati rice and fresh green beans. This dish is restaurant quality.
Delicious! So tender and flavorful. Got a rave review from the hubby. Will definitely make this again. I did not have any parsley, but can't imagine that would have made it all that much better. I also added lemon pepper to the sauce and dredged the chicken in egg before the flour mix, as suggested by others. YUMMY!
Excellent! Very easy and full of flavor!
This was so easy and delicous to whip up with ingredients I had on hand. My only suggestion is to pound the chicken breast to an even 1/2 inch to ensure they cook quickly before they toughen up. Garnished with lemon slices and served over wild rice pilaf and a tossed green salad.
My family loved this dish! I added fresh mushrooms--sauteed with the chicken. Even my picky 9 year old ate this up. Super easy meal to get on the table on a weeknight. I served with steamed broccoli and rice--awesome meal.
We really liked this one! Very pungent, lemon flavor, lots of sauce. Next time, I'll add some mushrooms. This is definitely flavorful, and smells great cooking!
Very good. I made a few minor changes.used half the butter and used sherry for the wine.I also sauteed some extra mushrooms with the chicken. .I served over egg noodles. I agree with previous posters that there is a lot of wasted flour dredge...probably only needs half. I also tried this in the crock pot..it does quite will there.
This recipe is quite good. Makes a very moist chicken and sauce. I add fresh mushrooms and always wind up with a lot of sauce. The only issue I have is that once I put the chicken that has been dipped in the herb mixture into the mushrooms, the breading comes off the chicken. Don't know quite how to keep the herbs on the chicken once the chicken is in the mushroom sauce. But definitely tasty!
I made this recipe and served it over noodles instead of rice. My husband and I loved it. My son did not care for it, however, he hates anything that even hints of lemon. So we don't really listen to him! I would absolutely make this again. Thanks for a great recipe!
Great recipe. Very versatile, you can tailor it to your own taste. I used cream of chicken soup, and mixed the herbs (modified amounts) in with the sauce. Didn't use the flour at all. I'm sure that it would be great as written also. Thanks for sharing Valerie!
My family thought this was OK but they wouldn't request it again. I could not taste it as I have a cold so can only go by their word!
This makes a delicious meal.
Fabulous!!! I was afraid I would be one of the few people who didn't like this recipe, but it was really wonderful! I can't imagine anyone finding this bland. I served over brown rice. I did make some of the suggestions of other reviewers, such as sauteeing some sliced mushrooms with the chicken, adding the flour mix to the soup mix to make it thinker, dipping the chicken in egg before the flour mix and some lemon pepper seasoning in the sauce, and I was very impressed with the taste and ease. My boyfriend ate more than I thought humanly possible. Thanks!!!
The Lemon Mushroom Herb Chicken was very easy to make, although i did destroy the kitchen. The taste was amazing, however it was very rich... this could be a once every 3 month recipe. this is not a weekly dish.
Just made this dish for dinner tonight. My family absolutely loved it. I pounded the chicken to about 1/4 inch, omitted the parsley (my family doesn't like it) used golden mushroom soup (gave GREAT flavor and color) and used Pinot Grigio white wine. This will definitely be on my list of favorite chicken recipes!
Made this tonight. Delicious!
Nothing special....my family (all males and then me) were not impressed.
I simplified this by breading the chicken (dredge in flour, dip in egg, dip in seasoned breadcrumbs) then followed the rest of the instructions. Used lime instead of lemon since that is what I had. Family loved this over rice.
My husband's new favorite chicken recipe.
6 stars! This is a great chicken recipe. I serve close to weekly with Orzo and Rice (sidedish) from this site. Excellent and kid friendly.
This recipe was great - I took a little advice from both "Mr. Monty" and "Dreginek" to make this mouth-watering wonderful! Served over rice pilaf and w/ a tossed salad, your dinner table looks like your sitting at a restaurant without the expensive dinner bill at the end of the evening. Would be a great way to impress your guests! Also, it was much easier to make than I originally thought! Thanks Valerie & All Recipes!
Made this a couple nights ago to rave reviews, so much so that my husband wanted it again the next night but we were all out of chicken! Served it over rice so that we could enjoy all of the great sauce it made. Some tips to improve it would be to ensure that you pound the chicken breasts...that always makes them fork-tender. Maybe a bit more lemon juice in the sauce, as I found most of the lemon taste came just from the zest. The capers gave it great zing. If you're so inclined, you could make it a little healthier by using low-fat cream of mushroom soup and less butter. Since it was my first time making it, I used what was called for, but don't think it really needs that much. Thanks, Valerie!
I LOVE this! I couldn't get enough of the lemony sauce, so I doubled it and served the chicken and sauce over egg noodles. I also make it with chicken tenderloins, which is a bit faster. Be sure to brown the coated chicken before adding the liquids. This is my new favorite recipe! (And all I ever make is chicken!)
Wonderful recipe. I cut the boneless- skinless chicken breasts into large chunks before putting through the flour mixture instead of leaving them whole. They turned out great! Served over angel hair pasta. Thanks so much for sharing this recipe!
Tried this recipe and thought it was very good. Took the advice of others and increased the white wine content to 12c. and added 2T. of the flour mixture to the sauce so it would be thicker in consistency. Served with rice. Will definately make this in the future.
This was a very rich and tasty dish. I diden't have the cream of mushroom soup so, I used cream of chicken and a can of mushrooms. I served it on egg noodles. I don't know if I want to make it with the correct soup next time or repeat my subistute. It was also better the next day as leftovers.
I wanted to like this recipe... it was easy and seemed to have yummy ingredients, but the sauce turned out way too thin for our taste, and a little bland.
This is FANTASTIC. The only change I made was to substitute half of the butter with some olive oil - just for the health benefits. This is an excellent recipe, and one of our favorite weeknight fallbacks. My husband loves making this - it's so easy!
Very, very good! I searched all over the place to find capers (I didn't even know what they were,) and after making this recipe, I don't even think they're neccesary at all. The lemon-mushroom flavor is outstanding! Made this for company and they loved it.
Very easy to make, contains ingredients that you typically have around and not only did my picky eater son ask for seconds, but my 'foodie' husband said he thought it was really good. My only comment was that it seemed salty to my taste so would use low salt soups in the future. I also used egg white to dip the chicken in before putting them in the flour.
This was ok. I didn't use the capers and used regular chicken broth. Although we normally like lemon quite a bit, we thought that the lemon flavor wasn't to our liking in this dish.
used half the butter, next time would go with buutter spread.
This recipe is wonderful!! One of our favorites. I usually serve it with steamed rice and steamed veggies. Yum!
Absolutely scrumptious; perhaps the best recipe I've tried yet on this site. I used lemon concentrate instead of fresh, and I don't think anyone could tell the difference. Next time, I'll mix the soup with hot broth before adding other liquids, as it tends to remain "chunky" if not well mixed.
easy. Fantastic. What more could you want. You do need a fairly large frying pan to fit all the chicken and all the sauce. My husband went crazy over this.
The only part we liked was the flour mixture. I don't know, maybe my taste buds are off, but I didn't find this dish to be anything worth raving about. I added mushrooms and garlic, my favorite, but it just didn't do it for us.
I make this recipe all the time - it has become one of my standard dishes. My husband and I just love it.
Wonderful!!! I added an 8oz package of fresh sliced mushrooms. I served it with asparagus and rice and the whole dinner was a hit.
This is the best chicken recipes that i've made. The whole family enjoyed it and it was so easy to make. If you like saucy dish. This one is the champ! It is sure to stay.
disgusting......do not waste your time. Soup and chicken do not mix
My husband and I really enjoyed this simple, delicious recipe. The only change I made was to add some sliced and sauteed fresh mushrooms. Yum!
This was so yummy. I bought a rotesserie chicken from the grocery store, cut it up, sauted the chicken and herbs in half the butter the recipe called for. I made the sauce as recipe stated. I added lemon pepper salt to the broth mixture and served over rice. This was so yummy.
I liked this, but my lemon must have been huge, as it was way too tart (and I love lemon). I added a little sugar to the sauce and that helped. The chicken itself was very tender. I made it as directed, dredged in the herbs and flour. I don't think you'd want to do an egg-wash bound breading with this recipe, as some have suggested, since it would get too soggy. Also, the sauce needs the flour from the sauteed chicken to thicken. BF said it was "restaurant food" and a "definite have again" but I will measure the lemon next time and just not squeeze a whole one into the mix.
This is delicious. I usually omit the butter (I use a tablespoon of olive oil instead) and leave out the capers. I also find that the juice is plenty of lemon flavor for me, so I don't use any lemon zest. I serve with garlic rice and a salad. Very good.
This is an easy, tasty way to prepare chicken. And the chicken was so tender! The sauce is a bit on the runny side, though.
Mild Flavor. Might have to tweak the recipe. Made lots of sauce. Probably could of halved the recipe, still would of tasted good. Needs more lemon and wine.
I too have never seen/heard of condensed chicken broth. I used condensed cream of chicken soup. It was a little heavy on the chicken flavor but was nice an creamy (1/2 a can of the Chicken soup would have been enough). Added fresh sliced mushrooms as I was browning the chicken. Will definately make again.
delicious! everyone i made it for loved it!
I had such high hopes for this recipe! It sounded so good, and got such rave reviews. I can only guess, but I think that the condensed soups are what ruined it for us. My family of four agreed that this recipe, unfortunately, was not a keeper. We really liked how it started out with all of the herbs and the sauteed chicken, maybe next time, I'll just stick with the lemon and white wine and add a bit of cream to thicken it up. It has so much flavor going on also, it really does not need the additional punch of the capers. I added sliced fresh mushrooms which I sauteed up with the chicken which was good. We voted to either stick with a chicken marsala or picatta, and not try to do both at the same time in a creamy sauce again. Thanks anyway, but IOHO, we just didn't like this.
This was an amazing recipe. Lots of ingredients, but worth it. I wouldn't change anything!
YUM! This was delicious served over egg noodles with green beans. I took previous reviewers' advice and dipped the chicken in beaten egg before breading. Very good meal!
I told myself I'd grown out of using soup as an ingrediant but this was so easy and very good. Enjoyed by all. I will most likely add fresh mushrooms next time to add more texture. Wild rice as a nice side for this.
We loved this recipe. I omitted the salt, and used 98% fat free soup to cut back on the fat and salt intake. The broth has enough salt in it for this recipe. Very Very Good. Thank you for the post.
This recipe is simple and delicious. I dipped the chicken in beaten egg and then into flour mixture. I am allergic to lemon juice so I only used the zest of the rind. Will be serving this one over and over again.
This was absolutely fabulous! Restaurant quality! I used chicken tenderloins instead of breast halves, as they always seem to turn out more moist for me - and they were! I had some fresh rosemary to use up, so I chopped 2 Tbl. of it and used it in place of the thyme. Awesome flavor! I used an egg wash (1 beaten egg + 1 Tbl. water) to dip the chicken in before dredging in flour. I made my dish lower in fat by using 2 Tbl. margarine instead of 1/2 cup butter. Wasn't even missed! Thanks for the recipe!
very very good - superb with rice!!! best was the ease of turning out something that tasted so professional!! suggestion : a little (or a LOT of!) extra thyme in the sauce adds to the aroma and taste tremendously!!
Hubby and I loved it, but the kids weren't too keen. Will definately make it again, but just for adults.
I have been making this for years-a sure fire crowd pleaser. I simplify by omitting flour, browning ck first and drizzling lemon juice over each., then adding soups and remainder of ingredients. Simmer on low about 20/30 minutes. I cook minute rice in chicken broth and ladle chicken breast with plenty of gravy over rice. Use fresh mushrooms cooked with the chicken gravy, serve w/a side salad or green veggie and you've got a great well rounded meal that no ones ever turned down at my house! Great reheated as well.
YUMMO. This stuff is great. I did omit the capers...because I didn't have any and used roasted garlic cream of mushroom soup. Everything else I followed to a "T". Delicious. I served this with roasted garlic mashed potatoes and corn. This will be made many times more. Thanks for the post.
GREAT flavor. I used more lemon, and also dipped egg before the flour per other reviews. Both the hubz and kids loved it. The sauce tastes delicious over rice. Thank you!
This recipe was wonderful. My husband said this was the best dish yet.
This was really good! Really easy too! I got all the ingredients out and my husband cooked this while I was at work. We served it over rice. The only thing I would do differently, is cut down on the amount of butter a little bit.
I made this with turkey, as it is the only meat I eat. It was delcious! Not too sour (as some lemon recipes are...) Just delcious, served with rice, and Irish Soda Bread...
This had a great flavor. You can taste the lemon but it wasn't overpowering. I did not use the lemon zest, capers or the whole cup of flour. Just dusted the chicken with the flour and added all the seasonings to the soup mixture and poured over the chicken. Served over brown rice. Next time will cut chicken into strips because I don't like "big bulky bites" of chicken breast.
excellent dish. very easy to make. I used half the flour and will use even less next time to get more of the spice flavors. I will add more lemon next time. I added alittle dijon mustard
I loved this recipe! Did dip in egg before flour like other reviewers said. Lots of sauce - which I love! Served wtih rice pilaf and enjoyed the sauce on that as well. Will be making again for sure!!!
Didn't taste good for me at all
This recipe is so easy and it is so delicious! This was the first meal I cooked for my boyfriend and he loved it! I will definitely be making this again.
awesome flavor - husband loved it! need to make sure to coat chicken in enough flour to thicken the sauce or cut back a little on the butter. added flour to compensate and the gravy got a little too thick...
Flavor combo was just weird. Won't make again
Someone needs to help me. I have never seen condensed chicken broth. I made this with chicken broth and it was soupy. We loved the taste, but wonder if I made a big mistake. I wish that I had served some type of rice or starch to use the juice of the sauce. Still the chicken was excellent and very tasty.
Loved this recipe! I didn't have wine in the house so I added more lemon juice. It still came out great.
I'm only giving this 4 stars because I felt the lemon in the dish was overpowering for the sauce itself. I think a little would've been ok. Next time I wouldn't add citrus instead I would add more wine. The great thing about the sauce is it's very versatile. You can substitute the wine with Marsala and add sauteed mushrooms and have a creamy Chicken Marsala dish. I recommend only dusting the chicken with flour. Others suggested an egg and flour bath....I say no! I think the batter would just peel off the chicken when you are simmering it and create a mess.
Great taste! Loved it. I'd suggest cutting down the ingredients to coat the chicken in half, since almost 90% of it doesn't stick and is wasted.
This recipe is one of my favorites. I usually just cut the chicken breast in half instead of into cubes, and I only use a tablespoon of butter. I also usually don't use the parsley, capers or lemon zest as this is a great meal I can make with things I normally have in my pantry (and I don't like capers). My husband likes this over noodles, but I like rice.
