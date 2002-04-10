Lemon Mushroom Herb Chicken

404 Ratings
  • 5 245
  • 4 104
  • 3 38
  • 2 12
  • 1 5

Easy chicken and herbs in a creamy lemon and mushroom sauce. The sauce is excellent over rice -- my kids can't get enough!

By Valerie Serao

Gallery
8 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a shallow dish or bowl, combine the flour, thyme, basil, parsley, paprika, salt, ground black pepper, and garlic powder. Dredge chicken in the mixture to coat, patting off any excess flour.

    Advertisement

  • Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat, and cook chicken until no longer translucent. In a medium bowl, mix together the cream of mushroom soup, chicken broth, wine, and lemon juice; pour over chicken.

  • Cover skillet, and simmer 20 minutes, or until chicken is no longer pink and juices run clear. Garnish with parsley, capers, and lemon zest.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
568 calories; protein 36.4g; carbohydrates 36.2g; fat 30.4g; cholesterol 130.2mg; sodium 1914.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022