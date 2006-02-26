Vegan Split Pea Soup I

This makes a very thick vegetarian split pea soup. To make it thinner, reduce the amount of split peas or add more water. Depending on the density of split peas, it may take a while for the vegetables and peas to soften, but you can't really overcook this soup; just stir occasionally, and add water if it gets too dry. Seasonings can be altered to taste. Tastes even better reheated.

By Deborah Sah

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 or more servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot over medium high heat, saute the oil, onion, bay leaf and garlic for 5 minutes, or until onions are translucent. Add the peas, barley, salt and water. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to low. Simmer for 2 hours, stirring occasionally.

  • Add the carrots, celery, potatoes, parsley, basil, thyme and ground black pepper. Simmer for another hour, or until the peas and vegetables are tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
247 calories; protein 12.7g; carbohydrates 45.8g; fat 2.2g; sodium 386.6mg. Full Nutrition
