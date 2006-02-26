Vegan Split Pea Soup I

This makes a very thick vegetarian split pea soup. To make it thinner, reduce the amount of split peas or add more water. Depending on the density of split peas, it may take a while for the vegetables and peas to soften, but you can't really overcook this soup; just stir occasionally, and add water if it gets too dry. Seasonings can be altered to taste. Tastes even better reheated.
Crockpot variation: Put all ingredients into crockpot (no need to cook onions first, and oil can be omitted). Add 2 additional cups of water/broth and cook on high 2 1/2 hours (can be kept warm on low setting after that, with occasional stirring). More flavor: Use vegetable broth instead of water. Double all spices except for salt.
Good! I did not have the same problem other people had where a lot more liquid was needed, but then I did not add the barley or potatoes. I also used homemade chicken broth instead of just water. It did have to cook longer than 3 hours though, so I think the next time (there will be!) I will just use the slow cooker. Lesson learned: a one pound bag of split peas = a tad bit over 2 cups...now that I know, there is no need to measure next time.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/05/2003
This is a great recipe. That being said, I'll mention a few things I did differntly. First of all, I soaked the peas in water for about 8 hours prior to cooking. I omitted the barley, and I substituted olive oil for vegetable oil. I sauteed the onion, celery and (3) bay leaves together. I also omitted the potatoes, and put all of the herbs in the pot with the peas and 8 c. water, rather than waiting until the peas had cooked 2 hours. The only ingredient I added after cooking for 2 hours was the carrots. After adding them and another cup of water, I let the soup simmer about 1 more hour. It's really a delicious, hearty soup. I didn't find it to be too thick, possibly because I soaked the peas first.
When she says it makes a thick soup, she isn't kidding! I love thick soup but this was ridiculously thick, too thick to be soup. All 7 1/2 cups of the water was used up and the solid then started to burn the bottom of the pan. I added 4 more cups of water, which turned out to be PERFECT, so I'd definitely recommend using a total of 11 1/2 cups water for anyone making this soup! The taste was delicious, and I blended abotu half the soup for a better consistency, but either way it tastes fine, just depends on your preference. I only used one potato cause that's all I had around the house but it was still good. Definitely one of the best soup recipes I've tasted! Thanks!!
This was, without a doubt, the best pea soup I have ever made and loaded with nutrition. One problem - my carrots were not done and the soup was so thick that it was in jeopardy of burning. Next time I may add them earlier or steam them separately. And please don't leave out the barley!! You would not want to miss that good nutrition. I also had to add at least 4 cups extra of liquid. I used part broth and part water. If you like pea soup, do try this good recipe.
Mmmmmm...use this recipe!!! This was my first time making split pea soup and I am glad I chose this recipe. I followed the advice of some other reviewers and added a lot of extra water (about 3-5 more cups), and this soup still came out nice and thick. Also, although this soup has a wonderful flavor when made as instructed, I am not a big fan of parsley, so next time I will not use as much. I think I will also skip the potato next time so the split pea flavor is not compromised. All in all, this is a GREAT recipe...just tweek it a bit here and there to make it yours. I recommend serving split pea soup with croutons and a few (or many) splashes of red wine vinegar.
Although this is not as flavorful as pea soup made with a ham bone, it is a tasty recipe. Since so many reviewers recommended adding more water, I used 12 cups of water and doubled the spices. This worked out well. However, next time I will not add the barley. That is what thickens this soup. If you make it without the barley, it will not be so thick. If you do find it needs to be thickened when it is done, you can always add some instant mashed potatoes flakes. That will thicken it up nicely.
Good split pea soup recipe. I added some veggie boullion (spelling?). Very filling, sticks to your bones! Good to make in the fall/winter. I made mine in the slow cooker so while I was at work it cooked. I added a little water to it when I got home and it was smooth and yummy! I ended up freezing some since it makes a LOT. A+++
I love this soup! I've now made it for the second time.. Basically, I stick to the recipe. The first time I added chopped ham and this time I put in some "fresh pork hocks." Of course, I add extra garlic to everything. My Husband likes thinner soup so I added extra water in the beginning and some chicken broth after I knew how thick it was. It makes such a hearty meal with a salad and bread. I'm sure it would be just as tasty without the meat. I'll definitely be making this often. Thanks for posting such a great recipe!!
Good! I did not have the same problem other people had where a lot more liquid was needed, but then I did not add the barley or potatoes. I also used homemade chicken broth instead of just water. It did have to cook longer than 3 hours though, so I think the next time (there will be!) I will just use the slow cooker. Lesson learned: a one pound bag of split peas = a tad bit over 2 cups...now that I know, there is no need to measure next time.
Loved this! I threw everything in the crock pot, omitted oil, and added 2 extra cups of water and a chicken boullion cube. Cooked on high for 4 hours, and then low for 4 more hours. It's fantastic! I've made it once a week for the past 3 weeks, frozen some, and probably eaten a bowl at least once per day. On Weight Watchers, 1 cup is 4 points.
Probably the best split pea soup I have ever made! SO tasty! I substituted vegetable broth for the water, and left out the potatoes. I also added the carrots, celery, parsley and spices after sauteeing the onions & garlic. It is a very thick soup, so I added water from time to time during cooking to keep it the consistency we like. Will definitely make it again!
I made this today and it is wonderful. I am only going to give it 4 stars because I did make a change. I added Goya's ham flavoring which really gave it that smoky flavor but NO real ham. I will try without next time, but this was really delicious. I am sure great both ways.
I have no idea how to cook. In fact i just made my first soup a few weeks ago. I love this recipe.... except that my wife says that the thyme is a bit overpowering. next time i will dial that down a bit. otherwise... BRAVO.
This is an outstanding soup - really delicious and healthy! One of the best soups I have ever made. The spicing is perfect. I followed the recipe exactly as written. I did add some extra water, though. I started with the 7 1/2 cups, but if it looked like it was getting really thick I added a cup of water every now and then while it was simmering. I probably ended up using about 10 cups of water total. So perfect for a chilly evening - thanks for this recipe!
This soup is fantastic--delicious and very nourishing. I quick-soaked the peas (cooked them in water for 2 hours on high in my Crock Pot) and used a whole bag instead of just two cups. I also used 4 cups of vegetable stock and 3 1/2 cups of water. I omitted the barley and doubled the spices. To cut cooking time, I sauteed ALL of the vegetables together until the onions were glossy, and then added the rest of the ingredients and brought the whole thing to a boil. Then I reduced the heat, covered it, and simmered it for 90 minutes--and it was absolutely perfect. A great recipe and very versatile--thanks, Deborah!
This was absolutely delicious! Every adult in my family loved it, and went back for 3rds & 4ths. Only thing I did differently was add a little more salt to my taste, but that is a personal pref. And I did soak the peas overnight, which did shorten the cooking time. It was ready in about 2 1/2 hrs. from start to finish. I had planned to add some chopped ham to the pot after I fed lunch to my vegan son-in-law, but it was so good I didn't want to mess it up. And please ... be sure to add the barley! That is what makes this so hearty and unique. You can't taste it. It just gave the soup a nice "meaty" texture. One daughter said this was her fav dish of all that I make. That says a lot, 'cuz she likes everything I cook. Try it!! You will be glad you did!
I cut this recipe in half because I have a smaller family. I would recommend checking the soup from time to time to make sure there's enough liquid. Mine ended up getting burnt on the bottom because there wasn't enough liquid. Otherwise it was good.
I prepared this on the stove top as directed. I added more salt to taste and added a 1/2 tsp of liquid smoke in step 2 to get that "hammy/smokey" taste to it. I did not miss the ham bone, or the fat that comes with it. Go for it! It comes out delicious!
Really good-the best I've had. It is sorta like Amy's canned split pea and California Pizza Kitchens- but way better! I didn't even miss the ham. I only have one suggestion. Save the black pepper for right before you eat it and use 3-4 turns of freshly ground black pepper. Also, it doesn't say to cover when simmering, but that made it super moist. I froze the remainder of mine in 2 cup servings and it heated up great. Enjoy!!
This soup is not only tasty and healthy, but it also freezes very well. I double or triple the recipe, so I have plenty to give away as a blessing to others. The versatility is also helpful as it caters to many different tastes, food allergy needs, beliefs and preferences. This recipe receives raves all around! Thank you, Deborah Sah.
I adore this soup. I'm neither vegan or vegetarian, but this is so good. Sometimes I use broth instead of water, sometimes I omit the celery, and I've added broccoli to it as well. It's excellent every time! I always have to add more liquid, as it really is very thick - more like chowder than soup. Yum!
A couple of tips that might help folks, based upon what I see in the reviews: This is an excellent recipe -- and you don't have to be vegan to love it! Notes on prep: Split peas, like lentils, do not need to soak overnight. In fact, they do not need to soak at all. Doing so will seriously affect the texture of the soup. Carrots won't cook till soft? Years ago I learned the trick of getting a beautiful looking pea soup -- coarsely grate the carrots. They cook in a wink, and those little flecks of orange with the green peas make for a great presentation. Happy cooking, and thank you Deborah Sah for a great recipe!
Ever since i was little my mom always made really good think pea soup. Of course she used ham. Ever since i became vegan i havent been able to eat or soup so i decided to make my own. This recipe is so0o good. My mom even said it was better than her own soup! This is the 3rd time i'm making it and i'm giving half to the vegans/vegeterians across the street. Deff. recommend!
Of all of the split pea recipes I've ever tried, this is by far the best tasting. An excellent recipe. I made some changes which probably would not make much of a difference in the end result. 1) After sauteing the onions and garlic in evoo, I added the rest of the ingredients into the pot making sure to chop the potato pieces into large chunks to ensure that they would cook in roughly the same amount of time that it would take for the peas to cook. For me, cooking time works out well when I bring the mixture to a boil, then cover and simmer for 1.5 to 2 hours. 2) I omitted the parsley. 3) I added more water per other reviewers suggestion. Rule of thumb for me is that I make sure there is roughly 1 1/2 inches of water that rises above the dry ingredients and it works out well this way. Try this recipe. It may become your favorite split pea soup ever! UPDATE 9/16/14: I make this soup now in an 8 quart pressure cooker. I keep all ingredient amounts the same except I only use 1 cup of split peas and 5 cups of water. I bring the soup to high pressure for 10 minutes, then turn off the stove and let it come down in pressure on its own. Total cook time: 30 minutes. Using a pressure cooker allows me to make this on weeknights and at the last minute as opposed to spending hours on the stove. It's amazing! We invested in a Fissler, but there are other reputable brands out there, like Fagor. Amazing machines for an amazing recipe.
Tasty! I made this in the crockpot, so added additional water. Used chicken boullion, threw in some chardonnay, upped the garlic. Will make again and again! I love how filling this is whils also being truly healthy and nutritious. A great meal for the cooler months!
This was phenomenal. I used veggie broth instead of the water, and used 10 cups instead of the 7. It was plenty thick even with the additional liquid. I used bulgar instead of barley and think the texture was better that way. Add some liquid smoke for a more traditional flavor.
Very good but as most reviewers mentioned is is THICK. I did end up adding more liquid (2 cups I think) but could def have added some more. I have some frozen that I plan to thaw this week and heat with some added veggie stock. Yummy Hearty winter soup that I plan on making again.
Yum. This is a 4 and not a 5 because a couple changes had to be made. Like the other reviewers, I added about 12-13 cups of water to the pot, rather than the 7 1/2 cups. I also had to increase the salt and pepper to taste, and added a couple dashes of red chili pepper flakes. After these minor adjustments, the soup was absolutely perfect for a cool fall afternoon.
Absolutely delicious! I also had to add much more water than called for (about 12 cups) so it wouldn't burn. I added some chicken base and used a little bit less oregano and it was so filling and hearty.
Yes yes yes! This is my all-time favorite recipe on this site. This makes a ton of soup, so I always half the recipe. I would double the water so the peas don't burn. I usually serve it with a little bit of hot sauce--any kind I feel like. Thanks, Deborah!
This was SOOOOO good! Even my 11 month old son gobbled it up! I had to add alot more water, i forget how much more i added but it still turned out thick and wonderful like peasoup should be! it was not lacking in flavour, even without meat! i will definitely be making this again.. cheap and easy!
The best pea soup I've ever made. I added 4 cups of water near the end and 2 large Knorr Veggie cubes. It was then the perfect consistency for me. I'll be making this often. I've passed the recipe on to many others.
i love this recipe. i think i must have made it at least 6 times during the two weeks after i found it. i'm not a vegan or even a vegetarian, so i tried other highly rated split pea soups from this site, but i thought they were too salty with all the ham. Anyway, this is fantastic. i use a wee bit less celery (personal taste), and i use chicken stock for most of the water called for. i'd still be making this once a week, 'cept it's getting too hot for soup here. :) thanks Deborah!!
Loved it! I'm always annoyed at those who completely change the recipe and then rate, but I took the advice of other regarding the liquid amount. I added 1 cup of white wine and one cup of organic vegetable broth when I added the vegetables for the last hour of cooking. I stirred in fresh thyme and basil, instead of dried, before serving.
I was skeptical, but willing to try this recipe based on the rating. I am so glad that I did as it was very good. I followed the recipe exactly except I didn't have any celery or parsley. I will make this again and suggest other skeptics to try it.
Pretty good! We're not vegan, but I found some split peas super-cheap, and I thought I would try a soup! I followed Suzannah's advice for the crock pot with a few changes as my crock pot is only 3 quarts: no oil, half an onion, 2 bay leaves, ½ tsp garlic powder, 1½ cup split peas, 1/3 cup barley, a few shakes of seasoning salt, a couple chicken boullion cubes, 7 cups water, 2 potates, 10 baby carrots (chopped), 3 stalks of celery, a few good shakes each of pepper, basil, and thyme. I added a little extra salt as it was cooking, and I cooked it on low for about 7 hours. It was good with grilled cheese! Next time, I might add chopped ham or maybe some bacon. I like my pork. :) Thanks for sharing, Deborah!
Excellent! I made it in the slow cooker and got a great thick and creamy soup. I actually had to let some of the water evaporate off during cooking, but I didn't use the barley. I recommend dicing the potatoes very small so that they get very soft. I also added carrots, celery and sage. Very easy and cheap -- perfect for a busy college student.
Delicious! Seriously hearty soup. After reading reviews, I omitted the potatoes and parsley, and also added the carrots/celery at the beginning, with the onions. I ended up using 5 cups of veggie broth and 5 cups of water.
I cannot praise this recipe enough! The finished product has a delicious, hearty texture, and wonderful flavor! I brought the peas and barley to a boil as the recipe directs, but then put it into the slow cooker - adding the vegetables three hours or so later. It took nearly a day to complete (they don't call it a slow cooker for nothing), but it turned into a simply marvelous stew. It's amazing how healthy it is as well! It has an abundance of fiber and protein, and a good dose of veggies. It simply blows the old starchy condensed split pea soup away. Thanks for the terrific recipe!
Well, I followed the crockpot instructions and 2.5 hours on high just don't cut it. It was more like 5.5 hours on high. Of course, ditzy me didn't soak the peas first, but the potatoes and carrots were not soft enough at 2.5 hours either. I made this for a vegetarian friend who was sick, so I used 3 14oz cans of vegetable broth, a can of cream of celery soup ('cuz I had it and didn't have celery) and then one 14oz can of water - I did not use any barley. Chopped up some baby carrots and 2 long potatoes (next time I'll just use one), a whole onion, a bag of dried split peas, and the rest of the seasonings. Once it was done, I thickened with instant mashed potatoes and added more pepper and added my salt then. I think it turned out quite well and my vegetarian friend was veeerrrry happy.
I half the recipe but use 6c of water and toss it all into a pressure cooker for 20-30 min after first steam release. I've been making this years now. It's a great thick soup for teaching your infants to eat with a spoon. My now 2 year old actually asks for this soup for dinner.
The barley's texture just doesn't fit with the creamy texture of cooked peas, not very pleasant to eat. The soup was also a little bland (added an extra 2 cups of water as per other reviews), maybe with no barley, chicken stock and with double the seasoning(except for salt), it would be better but as is it's not very good.
Easy, easy to prepare and delicious to eat. Great for cold winter days when a hearty soup is the only thing that will warm you up.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/29/2002
I just wanted to say thank you for this delicious recipe. I made it for the first time for Thanksgiving. Everyone loved it. The only thing different I did was add more liquid. It was quite thick. I added one large can of chicken broth (which of course made it non-vegetarian), I added a little at a time. When I was ready to serve I just added a little to make the right consistency. Everyone loved the flavor. Terrific recipe.
ZERO STARS (actually if you could put a negative sign in front of that star selected above). It is not good and I followed this recipe exactly. it had no flavour except the peas and I could taste a little thyme. there was no depth or layers to the flavour. I can't believe this is a four and a half star recipe, it is just terrible. Both my parents are amazing cooks and my dad really does make the best vegan pea, I will have to get the recipe off him.
Very good soup. Excellent nutrition. Tastes healthy without being bland. Like the reviewer below I also added about 4 extra cups of water and the soup was still pretty thick. Also freezes and reheats well!
My husband says this is restaurant quality (with a few suggested variations)!! First, I used olive oil instead of veg. Vegetable broth instead of water and added the herbs (which I doubled) with the peas and barley. Didn't add the salt. After I added the potatoes, etc., I only needed to cook it for another 20-30 minutes. Perfection!!
I used 4 cups of broth & 4 cups of water; doubled all the spices and used fresh herbs instead of dried, added tbsp. of crushed red pepper, paprika since I love spice. I also used marrow fat peas instead of split peas since that what I had on hand and simmered everything for 4.5-5 hours. I also added red pepper & doubled the carrots. It was hearty and delicious!
This was delicious....I started off in the crockpot and finished on the stove because of work. I used yellow split peas, I thought this was very flavorful even without the meat. I topped with homemade crutons and served with a spinach salad. Thanks!
This was great! The barley is a good touch because it adds texture. Also, I accidentally bought cilantro instead of parsley, so I put it in anyway and it added a nice tangy flavor. I'll definitely be making this again.
I loved the addition of barley - excellent! I didn't have any potatoes on hand, but the barley more than compensated. I used organic vegetable broth instead of water and made everything else as written. This soup turned out excellent - even for the two kids who didn't want to try it. They loved it and so did I.
I love this recipe. It is so easy to make and especially convenient when you don't have a ham bone or any other type of meat to use. I suggest shaking some Frank's Red Hot sauce or Tabasco on top when served (just to add to the already great taste, not to alter!).
We enjoy homemade soups and this is one recipe I will share with family and friends. It does need a lot more liquid than the recipe calls for. I suggest you keep a close eye on it while it is cooking. Thanks for sharing Deborah.
SOOOOOO GOOD! I did add extra water (3 1/2 cups). I have also made it when I didn't have barley and just substituted with 1/2 cup split peas and it's still delish. If you aren't vegan or veggie I might recommend adding crumbled chicken sausage for additional flavor (it doesn't need it, but my boyfriend sure loves it this way!).
This is the best split pea soup I've ever had! I made a few modifications, and it turned out great. I doubled the thyme and basil, and added 1 teaspoon curry, 1/2 teaspoon cumin and 1/2 teaspoon cayenne. I also substituted green lentils for the barley. Finally, I pureed about half of the soup and added it back to the pot for the perfect consistency. Thanks Deborah!
Very nice soup, but wow, "very thick" doesn't even begin to describe it! I added maybe double the water and it still came out almost solid. Tasty and easy to make though! I used sweet potato instead of regular potato because that was what I had. Otherwise kept it the same.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
11/16/2002
This recipe was excellent. Very filling and delicious. I had to double the water and increase the salt and black pepper to compensate, but other than that it was right on.
I had this soup at CPK and i loved it and of course came to my favorite cooking source to find it. I made this particular one and it was wonderful. its filling, tasty and easy to make. only thing, as others mentioned, it takes a long time to simmer enough to get the flavors to blend. I added fresh squeezed lemon juice and a touch of fresh chili pepper for a kick. it was wonderful and i will be making this again.
My husband loves pea soup - and he can even keep eating even after he is full - afterall he is Dutch - and the Dutch love pea soup - which is why this soup would have to be pretty impressive for me to rate it 5 stars -- BUT -- after 3 hours -- and following the recipe to the T -- it's not too thick, not too runny -- it's just too blah! And it did not impress my native Dutch husband - who didn't even finish the soup -- or me.
I have made this a million times and it always sticks to the bottom of the pan and slightly burns the bottom of the pan. Other recipes don't say to cook for a total of 3 hours. Am I missing something? Its delicious!
This soup turned out great. I substituted a few things because of what I had on hand. I was out of barley so I replaced it with a 1/2 cup of Trader Joe's harvest grains blend (couscous,orzo,baby garbanzo beans and red quinoa) and added about 8 small baby red potatoes. Also replaced half the water with vegetable stock and added just a touch od red pepper flakes. We were out of celery so it didn't make it into the soup. The consistency was perfect and it was well liked. We will definitely make this again and will also prepare the original way, which I'm sure is wonderful. Thanks for the fantastic recipe!
We are a family of seven.5 girls and my husband and I.We're new to being vegan but I have to tell you this recipe rules beyond anything I could have hoped for.Everyone of us thought it was sooo yummmy.Even my 6 and my super picky 15 year old noshed it down and wanted seconds.We have made several variations on this with different types of spices.No matter how many ways we alter this recipe it continues to shine as one of our very favs.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
11/14/2001
I've been searching for a good split pea soup that didn't rely on ham for great flavor. I found this recipe very easy to make, however, it took several hours of simmering to get my vegetables tender. You really CAN'T overcook this soup! It sat on my stove on a Sunday afternoon and through the evening. The final product was very thick, but I enjoyed it! I will definately be making this again.
Pretty good. I made it as directed, but added more water when it all got absorbed. Next time I might add some more spices, more garlic, and maybe some white wine, but overall a very yummy and nutritious soup
This is delicious! I used Vegan Broth instead of water and skipped the celery. I also added 2 tsp of cumin toward the end of the cooking time to add a smoky flavor. I pureed 1/2 of the soup and added it back to the chunky soup. Wonderful!
Good but way too thick. Had to add extra salt/pepper to compensate for the extra liquid. The split peas I used gave the soup a sweet taste, so I'm going to try using different brands. Will make again with adjustments.
I used a pressure cooker and with the saute time, it only took 40 min! I sauteed all the veggies first, at the same time. I added the rest of the ingredients along with veggie stock and water. The soup came out way too thick. I added one cup of red wine and two cups of water. Much better. I also added Mcormick bacon pieces -- they are made of soy! So, the soup it still vegan. :) Next time I'm going double the seasoning amounts and add four or five more cups of water and/or broth. A good basic recipe.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
03/10/2002
I didn't really like this split pea soup. I added an additional cup or more of water and still it was too thick to completely cook the peas. My husband and I didn't really care for it (especially after all the time it took). We will not make it again.
Made this last night and it turned out wonderfully! It did not take nearly as long as the recepie states thought, which was a nice surprise. I subed veg. broth for the water which added nice flavor. Will def make again!
This is not a soup; it is a paste. I got scared early on, and added one cup of water. I will not do that next time. Some is going to burn to the bottom, but the extra soak time when you wash dishes is worth it.
I love it - yummy hearty pea soup! I soaked the peas overnight and only cooked them for about half an hour before adding veges. Does need more water/stock. The way the peas & potatoes naturally break down makes for a fantastic consistency without pureeing. Just the vegetarian recipe I was looking for thanks.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/11/2003
Fantastic! I absolutely Love this recipe. I ended up adding 10 cups water total to get a chunky style soup (Campbells eat your heart out). To make up for the increased volume of water, try adding a generous portion of garlic powder (to taste), 1 TBSP butter, and salt & pepper to taste. This is what I did and it turned out fantastic. Best split pea soup I ever tasted. Even adding the extra water did not detract from the great taste.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/28/2001
This is the first time that I've made split pea soup and it turned out very yummy. I had to add a lot more seasonings than descripted. Other than the fact that it took 4 hours from start to finish, it's easy, yummy and healthy!
I've only had split pea soup once before at a German restaurant and so I wanted to create it at home, omitting the pork which I've given up. I started out with the intention of making it vegan but then I had to use milk because I had some in the fridge that needed to be used up. I halved the recipe, perfect for my family of 4, used 2 cups of milk, 3 cups of water, cilanto instead of parsely, added a extra garlic clove, used all basil without thyme, omitted the barley, and pureed the whole thing in the blender. SO GOOD! Don't worry if you don't have all the ingredients, because even with all my substitutions it turned out fabulous and very hearty.
This is a very good recipe...I did however add a little vegetable broth and more water to make the soup a bit thinner and stretch further. I also added vegetarian kielbasa for a little extra something good.
