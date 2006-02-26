Vegan Split Pea Soup I

Of all of the split pea recipes I've ever tried, this is by far the best tasting. An excellent recipe. I made some changes which probably would not make much of a difference in the end result. 1) After sauteing the onions and garlic in evoo, I added the rest of the ingredients into the pot making sure to chop the potato pieces into large chunks to ensure that they would cook in roughly the same amount of time that it would take for the peas to cook. For me, cooking time works out well when I bring the mixture to a boil, then cover and simmer for 1.5 to 2 hours. 2) I omitted the parsley. 3) I added more water per other reviewers suggestion. Rule of thumb for me is that I make sure there is roughly 1 1/2 inches of water that rises above the dry ingredients and it works out well this way. Try this recipe. It may become your favorite split pea soup ever! UPDATE 9/16/14: I make this soup now in an 8 quart pressure cooker. I keep all ingredient amounts the same except I only use 1 cup of split peas and 5 cups of water. I bring the soup to high pressure for 10 minutes, then turn off the stove and let it come down in pressure on its own. Total cook time: 30 minutes. Using a pressure cooker allows me to make this on weeknights and at the last minute as opposed to spending hours on the stove. It's amazing! We invested in a Fissler, but there are other reputable brands out there, like Fagor. Amazing machines for an amazing recipe.