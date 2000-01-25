Breakfast Crepes

194 Ratings
  • 5 117
  • 4 48
  • 3 13
  • 2 11
  • 1 5

A delicious and simple recipe for the morning. May be served with butter, sugar, jam or chocolate spread. Enjoy!

By Sally

Gallery
45 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
6 crepes
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium-size mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, milk, egg and salt.

    Advertisement

  • Heat a large frying pan or wok over medium high heat. When the pan is hot add a teaspoon of butter and lightly coat the surface of the pan with the melted butter.

  • Pour one quarter cup of the batter into the pan and tilt the pan with a circular motion so that the batter coats the surface in a smooth and even layer.

  • After two minutes, lift up an edge of the crepe with a spatula to see if it is browning. When the underside has begun to brown, flip the crepe and cook the other side until it is also brown; about 2 minutes.

  • Repeat steps 3 and 4 to cook the remaining crepes. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
216 calories; protein 9.1g; carbohydrates 35.7g; fat 3.7g; cholesterol 68.5mg; sodium 109.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022