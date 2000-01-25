Breakfast Crepes
A delicious and simple recipe for the morning. May be served with butter, sugar, jam or chocolate spread. Enjoy!
Excellent! I haven't had crepes like this since I was little. I added an additional 1/4 cup of milk though which thinned the batter out and made it easier to make thin crepes. I read the other reviews and it sounds like they may just have their pan too hot. Start off low with just enough butter to coat the pan well. The gradually increase the heat and again decrease if it starts to turn the butter brown quickly. Reapet the bit of butter on each crepe that is cooked. This helps it get it's outer edge crispness without being dry. Yummy!
I liked this recipe, but I'd make a few changes... I like an eggier, softer, sweeter crepe. I'd add an extra egg or more milk to make it less tough; a tsp. of vanilla to give it a really good flavor; and I used about double the batch and a 1/2-3/4 cup for each batter. I like the big crepes! All in all, pretty good!
Iv'e never had crepes before, but I really liked this recipe. One problem I had was that the first crepe used all the margarine and the skillet was too hot then to add more. Maybe butter works better.
This is a very simple and easy recipe. I found the batter a little too thick so added some extra milk. They didn't have a strong taste which means this recipe works well for both sweet & savoury (I made savoury ones).
nice and simple recipe! VANILLA IS A MUST! it makes them perfect! i like to spread them with nutella, YUM
These are so tasty, I personally topping them with chicolate sauce. It is so easy and it is really worth it! You have to make sure that they are REALLY thin, or else they will end up being pancakes. Try not to tear the mini-pancakes.
I found that the batter was really too thick and I was not getting the type of crepes that I like.
Finally I can make a wonderful crepe! Thanks for the recipe. I was very happy not to have to set the batter in the fridge for 2 hours to two days as some other recipes call for. The crepe itself has a very nice texture and appearance and was very easy to work with.
Simple, easy and tasty. Nice recipe. The only thing I did was reduce the amount of butter put into the pan. First crepe turned out horribly deformed (still tasty though).
It turns out fantastic every time. The recipe is perfect as it is. I would recommend using 2% milk because anything more "whole" thickens the mix, which makes it harder to spread around the pan quickly enough. I love munching on these even without anything in them. Sometimes instead of adding salt, I add sugar. Love them! Thanks.
They didn't turn out very well for me. I tried making them because a teacher made them for me years ago, but I couldn't get them to be crisp (even when I accidently burnt one) and they were heavy tasting.
Great recipe! i added a little more milk to thin them out and i also added a tsp vanilla, and about 3 tbsp sugar... just to sweeten things up. Also, after flipping them i sprinkled them with a cinnamon-sugar mix. Really sweet and great by themselves with powdered sugar and syrup!
This recipe was very easy and tasted great! I filled the crepes with Nutella and topped with whipped cream...all i can say is WOW!
These were great! I also added a little more milk to thin the batter. They cooked beautifully! I filled w/a cream cheese filling and blueberries, topped with blueberry sauce and whipped cream. YUM!
Delicious and easy! I topped mine with cream cheese and hot pepper jam. Awesome. Thanks for the recipe!
I made this for the first time today and found it to be wonderful for a novice Crepe maker such as myself.I also added a 1/4 cup more milk and I think they came out perfect.
Yummy.
One of the easiest things that'll make your friends say, "Wow!... You can make ___?!?!?" I recommend a skillet-load of scrambled eggs, mushrooms, sausage/bacon, bell peppers, onions, and a bit of garlic to put into the crepe.
Great recipe! I not only use for breakfast but for dessert with different types of fruit.
I think this recipe is perfect. As others have said, it is not sweet or salty, so you can serve it with whatever you like. Use plenty of butter to coat the pan, and then swirl batter around, to make sure it thins out and coats the surface. I added vanilla and cinnamon to the batter and had the crepes with raspberry preserves. Yum!!!
Really, quick and easy to make. The results were just right!
My dad used to make crepes but never taught me how...this really brings me back. Very easy to follow, minimal ingredients and quick cook time. The only problem you'll have is to try not to eat the completed crepes while you are making new ones! We actually used to put sour cream and/or strawberry jelly and rolled them up. Yum!!
yummy! added 1tsp vanilla extract...next time i'll thin it out a little more to make the crepes more crispy
Great recipe for french crepes. I love it!
Easy to make. Great for the whole family to have. Makes for an easy weekend buffet style family breakfast!
Very easy to make, and my girls love these as their weekend breakfast. One eats them rolled with maple syrup and powdered sugar, and the other just eats them plain!
Simple and delicious! I filled mine with Fage Greek Yogurt and topped it with berries and honey. Top 5 best breakfasts ever!
Very simple. I added a little sugar and vanilla to the mix. No recipes state how to dress them. This is the first time I've made Crepes. So we used what we have. Put cool whip and fresh blueberries on the inside and wrapped them up. Yum. :)
Needed a little extra milk, like 1/4 cup. Good basic recipe!
Amazingly good!!!
Pretty good recipe... A bit to thick so I just added more milk. Over all they were quite yummy! :) I took apples and cooked them with brown sugar and butter over the stove and put them in the crepes and they were great with the apple!
Excellent recipe! My only complaint is that the batter's just a bit too thick. I added 2 tablespoons of milk and that improved the consistency greatly.
These were real good! I put in 1/4 cup more milk because I wanted real thin crepes. I filled the crepes with cooked veggies and cheese. Amazingly good :) Yum.
Great recipe, Sally! For a twist you can add 1/2 tsp of cocoa in the dry ingredients and have some awesome cocoa crepes.
Awesome basic recipe! I found mine to be a bit thick, so I'll dilute it next time with extra milk. Thanks! <3
i really love the simplicity of this recipe. i took the advice of others and added more milk for a thinner batter, and i'm glad i did. the batter was easily spread out to a circle. i also added a splash of almond extract because i felt "nutty." may i add, the taste was fantastic... especially with whipped cream.
i used this for culinary free lab but we put some sugar in it for some sweetness, we used it with strawberries bananas nutella whipped cream and ice cream
Simple and delicious, you can add any type of fruit, chocolate, ice cream, whipped cream, etc. for a variety of flavours!
I love this recipe. I only cook for 3 people, so I like this one because it doesn't make as many crepes. You can make more by increasing the amount of milk from one cup to up to two cups, and it will still be delicious. I love them with Nutella!
A nice easy recipe! I used almond milk in place of milk and sprayed my pan with canola oil instead of using butter. I also cooked over a low medium heat to prevent burning. They came out golden and thick, so I recommend using a little more milk if you want them thinner.
My daughter and I made these for French class. The teacher was very impressed - she said these tasted like the crepes you purchase in bakeries in France. We were very pleased with the results!
This is the extact way my father show me how to make crepes. The easiest way and best testing crepes every.
Too thick, so add a little bit of water but it was OK.
enjoyed this crepe recipe, filled them with cream cheese, a spot of sugar and a few mini choc. chips, topped with whipped topping and cinnamon. big hit with the kids. felt the crepes were a little heavy but that might have been my own inexperience. will definitely make this recipe again.
sooo easy! we have made them with water instead of milk before and it worked well (alergy), just a little less flavor. Last time i made them i used a little of non dairy french vanilla creamer (probably about 1/8 cup for double batch-that much less milk) and it was super sweet too!
They were a little thicker than I had expected. But they did taste delish! So... who am I to complain.. I'm not a traditionalist. simple and tasty.
So easy and they taste great!
I lived in France with a family for awhile, and my host mother always made crepes for a quick dinner. This recipe is the closest I've found to hers. The only change I made was adding about 1/2 extra milk for thinner crepes. Also, the recipe should yield about 6 crepes, not 3
This recipe is awesome. I have made these about a half a dozen times now. We love these. My husband could eat these everyday for breakfast if I made them. My husband like them with butter and sugar on them and I like mine with nutella on them. Thanks for a great recipe.
Great mixture and easy! I have added this to my regular breakfast rotation.
Great taste, however very thick batter for a crepe. I adjusted this by adding more milk and ended up with a thinner desert crepe! I suggest adding more mil or you will have a pancake that tastes like a crepe
These were perfect! The first crepe was a little dense, but I added a little milk and everything was fine. This was my first time making crepes, and it was way less complicated than I expected.
These are quite simple and produce reliable results. Make sure your pan is good an hot before adding the batter.
I used rice milk and needed about 1/4 more milk to get the batter to the right consistency but it turned out great!
Easy and delicious. I never knew crepes were this simple to make! I increased the milk to 1 and 1/4 cup and replaced the butter with olive oil spray. It turned out excellent- perfect consistency. I spread a thin layer of homemade jam over the top and rolled the crepes up. They were gorgeous.
Added 1 tbsp of oil to a double recipe
great and super easy recipe. only change i made - as others have mentioned - was to add an extra half cup of milk, because the batter was too thick. after that, it worked like a charm, thanks!
We have "Crepe'n Sundays" in our home with this recipe. Followed the tweaks from other home chefs advised of....easy peasy recipe and one of our family fav's.
I too had a hard time with this recipe. The batter is too thick. I added one more cup of milk and it came out perfectly. You were definetly going in the right direction. I also added for personal preference a dash of allspice and a teaspoon of vanilla.
Very easy for this first timer!! Next time, I might add a little more liquid, or lower the flour to get it a little thinner so it spreads around the pan a little better. Not a recipe error, just to help out a novice :) I stuffed with a combination of nutella, milk, and chocolate chips that I melted together in the microwave and topped with chocolate syrup, bananas, and coconut (trying to mimic IHop)
This was an awesome recipe. I made funny faces. I loved this, a terrific sunday breakfast.
I'm living in Vietnam for the year and I don't have an oven, measuring cups/spoons, and any kitchen appliances besides a two burner stove and a small fridge. This is quickly becoming a go-to recipe for breakfast as ceral and cereal bars aren't readily available either. :)
Sad to give a bad review, but I made these for my husband's birthday breakfast and together we decided we were eating something that tasted more like a tortilla than a crepe. So I dumped a bunch of sugar in and thinned it out with some more milk and that helped a bit...but only a bit!
This crepe recipe is delicious. Everyone I've cooked this for always asks for seconds. I fill with fresh fruit if I want sweet or something simple as herbs and cheese for savory. Amazing.
If you add some oil into the crepe recipe and use a non-stick frying pan, it works much better. You dont have to continue adding butter and it comes out of the pan much easier.
Horrible recipe. When I follow a recipe I want to follow it and not have to add extra milk to thin out the batter. This recipe should be labelled simple pancakes cause a 1-1-1 ratio makes a thick batter. Won't be using this recipe again. HORRIBLE
A great base-recipe for crepes, easy to make with regular ingredients.
Pretty good! Really easy. I made a cream cheese and banana topping on it! Would probably be excellent with strawberries.
This is a great, easy recipe! I read the other reviews and decided to add the extra egg one recommended and more milk. A large cast iron skillet works great for this, be sure to put a little butter in before each crepe.
Yes, start with these proportions, but add a little more milk until it looks pretty runny. And make sure your pan is HOT. Then you'll have great crepes!
My go-to recipe when I want to make crepes. Good consistency and flavor. Perfect.
Only change I made was added 1 tsp vanilla. They were pretty good. My only problem is that I couldn't keep them warm.
turned out PERFECTTT! used 1 3/4 cup milk, 2 egg yolks, and 1 tsp of vanilla extract and 1tbsp melted butter mixed into the batter. I sprayed the pan with pam and took the pan from the heat when dropping in my batter. They turned out sooooo GOOD, and it was easy.
These came out perfect for me the first time and everytime. My husband loves them. Added a little vanilla and served them with Apples and cinnamon. also Made as directed and stuffed with egg, mushroom, and spinache. Perfect both ways!!!
I found it was too thick how it was. I would recommend adding more milk, and if you put too much, add flour to thicken it a bit. Otherwise taste good and makes great sweet crepes!
We love these simple crepes. We filled with chocolate pudding one time and another time we filled with cut up strawberries and blueberries drizzled with chocolate sauce.
More milk to make thinnerAdd vanilla and maybe some sugar
Best crepes i ever had. Very good recipe. I will be making these very often. I reccomend these to anyone who likes a delicious treat.
They were a little rubbery, but they were pretty good with strawberries and chocolate sauce. Pretty decent recipe. :)
This was ok. It's hard to get them very thin because it cooks before I have time to spread it out! They never got very crispy and even if they did the center was uncooked. Also the first one absorbed all the butter (so I suggest a light cooking spray on a teflon pan) But for my first time making them they were ok with pizza sauce and melted mozorella cheese (a local restaurant makes "pizza crepes") Next time I'll thin out the batter a little and not use any butter.
Delicious breakfast treat!
Very easy to make; I love that doesn't have sugar or butter as other receipes. I also found it a bit thick, I just added a bit of water to make it thinner.... I also added 1tsp of ammareto :)
These crepes looked beautiful and were pretty easy to make, but their flavor was debatable. I tried them with multiple fillings and never found anything I liked.
Made these for breakfast while babysitting, kids were skeptical at first but after the first bite the stack of crepes were gone. We put chocolate chips, brown sugar, and maple syrup down the middle. They were amazing.
Too thick.
Great simple recipe. Very easy! Be sure to not pour in too much batter or your crepes will be more like pancakes.
These are fantastic! I did have to add more milk and because I'm making them for breakfast I added vanilla. But that just my personal preference, the recipe is great as is. Thank you for sharing!
I would definitely make them again! I added a little sugar and vanilla and they are perfect!
Texture is somewhat rubbery and chewy. Not light in texture at all.
Quick and easy. Filled with sliced bananas and topped with bananas and whipped cream. Grandkids LOVED them!
I tried this recipe but the batter was still very thick I think I will try agai but will add more milk
Súper simple recipe and oh so good!! We put Nutella on ours . Yum!
I made this and it is the only crepe recipe i use! ?? 5?? ?'s
Good basic recipe. However, batter is far too thick. Don't put hat milk away, you'll need much more.
My family loves this recipe. Now its a Mother's Day tradition.
This batter was very easy to make but it was too thick and very bland. I added additional milk to thin it. The crepes were too chewy.
This is a great recipe! It is very easy to make!
The crepes themselves weren't too bad, but the batter was on the thicker side. Crepes should be light and not doughy, so if you add some water to the batter they turn out better.
Great recipe! Instead of whisking it I decided to use my blender, added a teaspoon of vanilla, and did about a cup and a half to 2cups of milk because the batter was too thick.
