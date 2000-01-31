Drop Dead Delicious Tuna Salad

I don't know if I'd refer to this as "drop dead delicious" as we are talking about tuna salad here. I cut this down to one serving and while I do love tuna salad this recipe is very basic and a good start to add in whatever other favorite ingredients you like. I always like to add a bit of garlic and onion powders plus a bit of salt and pepper. As far as the amount of mayo is concerned, I always add that to my own tastes. Some people like a dry tuna salad others like more mayo than tuna it seems. Whatever your preference you can give this one a try...
06/10/2003
Has a good flavor but I made it with the recommended 2 cups of mayo, and it was WAY too much...so I made it over again using only 1/2 cup of mayo...better.
09/12/2001
Very easy, but I wonder if 2 Cups of mayo is a typo??? How about 1/2 C??
04/23/2005
I am quite old(81) and live alone. This is an easy recipe for me to prepare and is delicious. Thanks. Howard
great starter recipe for tuna salad. i barely added any mayo because i don't like it, just enough to coat the mixture, but i doubled on the celery and relish since i love those a lot. i also added ground black pepper and a little mustard. this recipe is really versatile so you can put in what you like. i've made it several times, once adding macaroni and it turned out very well.
01/26/2004
add an egg per can and mmmmmm perfect! Exactly the recipe I have been looking for all my life!!
Whoa, now this is a good recipe for tuna salad. I've tried some others on this website and this is the best. The ingredients very much compliment the taste of the tuna. Not only that, but it's simple to make. I highly recommend this recipe.
I think this recipe had entirely too much mayo. The next time I make it (and I will make it again) I will put about 1/4 of the amt recommended. Otherwise, the taste was marvelous. Thank you for this simple but good recipe.
05/27/2000
Way TOO MUCH mayonnaise. I cut it by 1/4; I should have used only half.
Now THIS is how easy tuna salad should be! It was quick and easy, yet tasted like I'd spent a lot longer on it. Since I'm watching fat content in my foods, I substituted Kraft No-Fat Mayonaisse for regular mayo, and it tasted great and fit right into my diet. Garnished with a few sliced tomatoes on a bed of leaf lettuce, this was a very tasty and filling lunch for both myself and my husband.
Agreed, waaaayy to much mayo which I cut down significantly (basically just to cover). I added minced red onion, fresh ground pepper and hot giardinera relish (sounds wierd, but it's good). Tasty, thanks Rachel.
06/07/2005
I THOUGHT THIS WAS GOOD..I REALLY LIKED THE LEMON IN IT..NEXT TIME I MIGHT AT A FEW EGGS..LIKE OTHER REVIEWERS SAID CUT THE MAYO A BIT.
This is great! This is the recipe my Mom used as I was growing up. I mixed all the other ingredients, then added mayo until it reached the consistency I like. You just can't find tuna salad with sweet pickles in it in restaurants and it's the best. Mom would occasionally add crushed walnuts when she had them for a little extra crunch.
Ok, I found my new tuna combo!! I didn't have a lemon, but I had lemon juice, so I used a small slash of that. I also added some chopped cucumber and not as much mayo....I am not a huge mayo fan. The sweet pickle relish added the zing I was looking for in a tuna salad. Absolutely fantastic! Yum!
I cut this recipe in half. I used dill relish because I prefer dill. I wish I had lemon juice to add, but I didn't so I added lime and that was good, but it would have been great with lemon! I also used almost 2 tablespoons of mayo since I don't like a lot of mayo in it! thanks for sharing!
Very good after I made some modifications. You have got to cut the mayo. I would recommend 1/3 of what it calls for. Also, I added garlic and onion powder (yummy!!) and did about 1/2 TBSP of lemon juice. Throw in a dash of salt and pepper and this is very good. I don't really like celery, so I didn't put it in. However, pepper are scrumptious in it!
Easy, easy, easy! Twice per month we make 20 sandwiches for the homeless ministry at our church. I used a 66 oz. can of tuna and a bit less than the 2 cups of mayo! It turned out great and I'm sure the D.C. homeless folks will enjoy it. Thanks!
Delicious!! Very creamy with all the mayo, maybe because I increased the ratio to 12 servings. Having read other posters, I cut down may by 1/5, but still too creamy so I added 1 plus 1/2 more cans of tuna. Still had a pocket of juice on top when I served it to my group, but everyone loved the taste. I'll definitely use this at home, but don't know if I'd bring it to a gathering again.
This was really good and I will make it again. I used other reviewers suggestions and used only 1/2 cup mayo. I also modified it on my own and used chopped up bread and butter pickles instead of relish, 2 stalks of celery and 1/2 a lemon, juiced. It had a really good flavor!
2 cups of mayo? Disgusting. I use ~2 tablespoons mayo per can of tuna - 1/4 of the amount called for in this recipe - and it is plenty. Using relish makes tuna salad moist without the need for as much mayo especially if you add extra relish.
I love this recipe! I substituted half an onion for the lemon juice. Yum!
02/01/2004
I wonder if the author of this recipe got the quantities wrong. I like the ingredients but the proportions are way off. I strongly suggest that you halve the mayonnaise and relish the first time you make this. Then you can add more to suit your taste.
Rachel-We loved this! The only modifications made were, I used 1 cup mayo, and instead of a lemon (didn't have) I used the zest and juice of one lime! Yummy! A heaping 1/2 cup of the sweet relish, and I also diced up the celery stalks, leaves and all, lots of flavor there! Some fresh ground black pepper at the end, and we are lovin' it! It's so fresh tasting, it was great on pita halves as well as with crackers. Thanks so much! It is definitely Goddess approved!! xoxoxoxo
I've never added lemon juice to my tuna fish before. It had a nice flavor to it. I didn't add the celery; was more in a hurry to have something easy to eat. I do, however, add celery usually to my tuna fish. I've always liked adding the sweet pickle relish but my husband doesn't care for it, so I only add it to mine. Beware - 2 C of mayo is way out of line! That would really make it soupy.
MY HUSBAND AND I FOUND THIS RECIPE TO BE VERY GOOD. THE ONLY THING IS THAT I ADDED ONIONS AND EGGS.I ALSO MADE A MISTAKE AND GOT 2 CANS OF TUNA WITH VEGGIE OIL DON`T DO THAT IT MAKES IT LOOSE. I WOULD LIKE TO THANK YOU FOR SUCH A GOOD RECIPE.
I am being generous with one star. Typically, I don't like to give bad reviews...I guess I go by the old philosophy that if you don't have anything nice to say, then don't say anything at all. This recipe is the first time that I am going to say something not nice. This recipe was so sour. I followed the recipe for everything other than the mayo to a "T". I couldn't stomach it. What a disappointment. I guess that I will keep looking for a good tuna salad recipe.
08/24/2004
Thanks for the recipe, although I wonder if the mayonnaise measurement is a typo. I cut the mayo down to 2 (big) tablespoons and added a bit of dijon mustard for variety.
I used chopped garlic dills instead of sweet pickle relish and cut the mayonnaise back quite a bit. I just added it by a quarter cup at a time until it was the consistancy I was looking for. I also added a little onion powder/garlic powder/fresh ground pepper. This was a nice quick tuna salad for the boys' lunches--it filled five sandwiches nicely.
Drop dead delicious? Nah. The lemon is a good idea since it brightens it up. I used hellmans mayo and added it to the right consistency and it was definitely not 2 cups. I tasted it after I made it and it needed salt and pepper at least. Like I said the lemon is a great addition to tuna and it gives it a change but the rest of the recipe is eh at best.
Similar to what I usually make in slightly differing proportions & I use bottled RealLemon juice when I want to be quick, but I add either diced apple(a fave-granny smith), a few chopped dried cranberries or chopped golden raisins for extra zing. Sometimes add a wee bit of diced red onion also, ADD ANYTHING THAT ADDS CRUNCH!
This was GREAT! I cute the recipe in half & it looked a little soupy when I opened the bowl this morning, but it's great! I think you could add another can of tuna or a bit less lemon juice from being as thin. Had a great taste though! Thanks for posting this recipe - it's a keeper!
I grew up with a similar version of this. Instead of pickle relish try cutting up some chilled pickles. It adds extra crunch that I love. Like others, 2 cups is way way too much. If you cut up pickles and add it in the mix then you may need more than the 1/2 cup recommended by other reviewers
I made this a little differently. but the same basic idea. I halved everything, used wild canned salmon (costco) added 4 tbsp diced onion, didn't have relish, so I used a diced deli pickle, and used very little mayo. I then sliced a hard boiled egg and ate the "tuna" with the egg. it's still just tuna/salmon, but it really was excellent, low or no carb, and loaded with protein. I suppose you could cut the fat down even further by using a mayo substitute, but I despise all of them. I've made tuna/salmon salads for years, but they were always lacking. The pickle, lemon, and onion really add a lot.
This is basically the way I make mine. For one serving: 1 - 6oz can of drained (rinsed) can of the best tuna I can find. Just enough mayonnaise to make it wet like maybe 1 big TBS , a scant TBS relish strained into small strainer and sometimes a a TBS chopped pecans or walnuts (whatever I have on hand. If I think about it, sometimes I'll put a dash (1 teas.) honey (if I want it on the sweeter side), or If I want it more on the savory side I had some fresh herbs. Whatever the mood!
