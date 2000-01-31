Drop Dead Delicious Tuna Salad

73 Ratings
  • 5 29
  • 4 26
  • 3 7
  • 2 6
  • 1 5

This is the BEST tuna salad ever! The last recipe you'll try. This has been in my family for generations, now it can be in yours!

By Rachel Lewis

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a mixing bowl, combine the tuna, lemon juice, mayonnaise, celery and pickle relish. Mix together well and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Editor's Note:

The original can of tuna was 6 ounces and has since been reduced to 5 ounces due to manufacturer's change. Amounts of mayonnaise may need to be slightly reduced.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
790 calories; protein 27.1g; carbohydrates 14.6g; fat 70.9g; cholesterol 63.6mg; sodium 775.1mg. Full Nutrition
