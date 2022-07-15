Sherry Chiffon Pie

An oldie from my mother's recipe file. A heavenly cream pie accented with almonds and vanilla, surrounded by a chocolate cookie crust. This recipe contains raw eggs. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly and the infirm do not consume raw eggs.

By GINGER P

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Soften gelatin in cold water for 5 minutes.

  • In a double boiler pan combine milk, salt, and 1/4 cup sugar. Stir until dissolved. Whisk in egg yolks and cook in double boiler until thickened, stirring constantly. Stir gelatin into custard mixture until thoroughly dissolved. Cool mixture.

  • Stir almond extract, sherry, and 1/4 cup almonds into custard.

  • In a medium mixing bowl whip egg whites until frothy. Add 4 teaspoons of sugar, one at a time, whipping constantly until whites form soft peaks. Fold egg whites into custard.

  • Pour custard mixture into pie shell. Sprinkle with chopped almonds. Serve chilled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
280 calories; protein 7.6g; carbohydrates 28.8g; fat 15.6g; cholesterol 51.7mg; sodium 290.4mg. Full Nutrition
