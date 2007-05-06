Chocolate Mint Candies Cookies

Edit since Original Review - These cookies are great but, after about 36 hours if there is any left overs they get kinda blah...even though they were stored in a tight container. It took some time to get the feel of the cookies. I ended up putting the dough into the fridge overnight (even though it was a lot harder it seemed the cookies turned out better.) A metal cookie scoop from Pampered Chef made scooping the hard cookie dough out no problem even after sitting in the fridge all night. These cookies are definitely a cookie you do NOT want to over bake. I found 10 minutes cookie time was exactly perfect for these (and letting them sit on the cookie sheet for 1 minute. I ended up using only half of a Andes Candy on each cookie a whole piece just made the cookies to rich if you make the cookies walnut sized (this is with using parchment paper on my cookie sheet so my cookies didn't really spread out much.) I loved the ones that have a lil bit of green left on the top of the cookie I wish that more of the cookies had the brown/green swirls in them but unfortunately it is hard to keep the swirls in sometimes. I think I may add a 1/8 teaspoon of mint extract to the cookie dough next time (I just want a hint of mint in the actual cookie so figure 1/8 of teaspoon might just be enough.) If you overbake the cookies they seem to taste a bit more like thin mints (crunchy) but I prefer them soft and chewy. I found taking them out when the cookie began to crack that it seemed