Chocolate Mint Candies Cookies

I received this recipe through a cookie exchange years ago, and it has become a favorite of family and friends.

Recipe by Jackie Schmidt

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
40
Yield:
3 to 4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 40 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a saucepan over medium heat, cook the sugar, butter and water, stirring occasionally until melted. Remove from heat, stir in the chocolate chips until melted and set aside to cool for 10 minutes.

  • Pour the chocolate mixture into a large bowl, and beat in the eggs, one at a time. Combine the flour, baking soda and salt, stir into the chocolate mixture. Cover and refrigerate dough for at least 1 hour.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets. Roll cookie dough into walnut sized balls and place 2 inches apart onto the prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven, be careful not to overbake. When cookies come out of the oven, Press one mint wafer into the top of each cookie and let sit for 1 minute. When the mint is softened, swirl with the back of a spoon or toothpick to make a pattern with the green filling of the mint wafer. For smaller cookies, break mints in half.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
162 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 23.8g; fat 7.4g; cholesterol 18.5mg; sodium 99.1mg. Full Nutrition
