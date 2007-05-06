Chocolate Mint Candies Cookies
I received this recipe through a cookie exchange years ago, and it has become a favorite of family and friends.
I received this recipe through a cookie exchange years ago, and it has become a favorite of family and friends.
These cookies are the best cookies I have baked to date so far. I have baked this cookie three times and there are a couple tricky techniques to make this cookie completely out of this world. First, it really makes a HUGE difference on the amount of grease you spread on the pan. More grease means the sides will bake quicker than the structural integrity of the cookie. I spayed the cookie sheet with Pam and then wiped excess off with a paper towel. This did the trick. Second is the time and placement of the Andes mint chocolate. I admit I did have trouble trying to figure this one out. The solution is you first let the cookie cool about a minute or until the cookie looks pretty deflated. Second, you place the mint on top (logo facing down) and press it into the cookie. Try only on a few until you start to get a hang of it. Then when the sides look shiny, but the middle still have a flat surface. Take a teaspoon and lightly flip the mint. Then drag the mint on the inner rim of the cookie. After the cookies have finished their decorative process. Promptly place them in the refrigerator still on the tray. Placing them on a cooling rack only delays the initial chocolate hardening. Well I hope this review and these key tricks helped. Happy Baking!!Read More
The melted andes mints are a five star idea. The cookie, by itself, is not. As one person already remarked, it is kinda 'greasy'. I will not be making this recipe again, however, I will be melting andes mint candies on my own chocolate cookie dough recipe (and my own sugar cookies and my own shortbread cookies) in the future. Thanks for a great idea.Read More
These cookies are the best cookies I have baked to date so far. I have baked this cookie three times and there are a couple tricky techniques to make this cookie completely out of this world. First, it really makes a HUGE difference on the amount of grease you spread on the pan. More grease means the sides will bake quicker than the structural integrity of the cookie. I spayed the cookie sheet with Pam and then wiped excess off with a paper towel. This did the trick. Second is the time and placement of the Andes mint chocolate. I admit I did have trouble trying to figure this one out. The solution is you first let the cookie cool about a minute or until the cookie looks pretty deflated. Second, you place the mint on top (logo facing down) and press it into the cookie. Try only on a few until you start to get a hang of it. Then when the sides look shiny, but the middle still have a flat surface. Take a teaspoon and lightly flip the mint. Then drag the mint on the inner rim of the cookie. After the cookies have finished their decorative process. Promptly place them in the refrigerator still on the tray. Placing them on a cooling rack only delays the initial chocolate hardening. Well I hope this review and these key tricks helped. Happy Baking!!
Wonderful! Easy to overcook. Don't cook with your eyes. I could have sworn these were not done by 9 minutes. Consequently, I cooked one batch for 12 minutes and they were hard, not soft like I prefer. I got the hang of it after the first batch. These cookies freeze well. Good for gift giving.
These are great! Pretty easy too. I didn't have regular Andes mints, just Andes mints baking chips, so I mixed them into the dough before baking. I set some aside and sprinkled them on top of the cookies after coming out of the oven, and swirled them around. Used a cookie scoop and my cookies turned out perfect! Crisp around the edges (but not too crisp) and chewy in the center. Will try again with regular Andes mints.
Great cookie! I used only half an Andes mint chocolate on every small and larger cookie - a whole piece was too messy. I also waited a good few minutes before I placed the candy on the cookie so it wouldn't slide off and drip. Love them! Thanks!!!
These cookies also won for me at a cookie exchange last year. Since then, I've had people ask me for the recipe. A slight change I make is instead of the two tablespoons of water, I use freshly brewed and cooled down coffee. Coffee sets off the flavor of chocolate really well. You don't taste the coffee, you just taste the chocolate MORE. I sometimes also use a teeny bit of peppermint extract when I want them REALLY minty. They're a favorite every time.
I won first prize at a cookie exchange for these cookies! I baked a lot of extra to freeze and take to different holiday functions and they were always a big hit.
after the first batch, I realized the cookies were more like brownies, so used mini muffin tins and they were such a hit!!! I also used Peppermint Patties, which were messy to spread, but turned out yummy.
These cookies were AMAZING. They were gone within two days! I was a bit hesitant to make them, since the recipe seemed a bit complicated for me, but it actually wasn't hard. I was worried for the Andes mint on top, because it didn't seem to smear very well....but once the melted chocolate cooled, they were splended. Everyone loved them, and I didn't even get to eat that many!
These cookies are wonderful!! They taste like Girl Scout Thin Mints, especially when 1/2 of an Andes candy is melted on top. Yum!
The melted andes mints are a five star idea. The cookie, by itself, is not. As one person already remarked, it is kinda 'greasy'. I will not be making this recipe again, however, I will be melting andes mint candies on my own chocolate cookie dough recipe (and my own sugar cookies and my own shortbread cookies) in the future. Thanks for a great idea.
DELICIOUS! I'm usually wary of trying recipes that don't have at least 30 reviews, but I really like Girl Scout thin mints, so I thought I'd try. These don't taste like thin mints, but they're still very good. I made small cookies and used half an Andes mint for each one. The chocolate takes some time to cool down and harden again. I think it tastes better when the chocolate is hardened and not melted.
Mmmmmmmmmm mmmmmmmmmm good! These are so amazingly good! I was scared at first when I took them out of the oven since they were all lumpy. But once I put the andes mint on top (which I smushed so it would cover the cookie) it was honestly so pretty. Oh and the taste, its absolutely decadent. Thank you so much for such an amazing cookie recipe!
Excellent! Instead of the chocolate mint wafers, I used candy cane hershey kisses. When you swirl with a spoon, the red and white look amazing.
VERY good! I must say, though, I almost threw these out. I followed the directions perfectly, refrigerated for one hour...and it was still very wet. There was no way I was forming balls out of that dough. So I put it back in the refrigerator for another hour or so and it was better, but still not rollable. I spooned them onto the cookie sheet like a regular cookie and baked them. They came out big and flat as a pancake! Tasted alright, but did not look pretty at all. I threw those cookies out and luckily stuck the dough in the fridge overnight. Tried again the next morning. Rolled my little balls, baked for 8 minutes and voila! They came out perfect. I melted 1/2 the Andes mint on each cookie, swirled it with a spoon and let them harden on the counter. They tasted just like a Girl Scout Thin Mint, except they were chewy, which was awesome. Definitely making these again, but I'll plan to leave the dough in the fridge overnight from now on.
Oh man, these are TO DIE FOR. They have the consistency of a chocolate crinkle (just make sure not to overbake!--take out while still a tad gooey looking) but the mint is the real winner here. Be careful, though, these taste deceptively "light and refreshing," to the point where you can down four or five without batting an eye! Thanks for my new favorite cookie recipe!
Every 10 years I have a new favorite Christmas cookie. This would be the one of the decade for me. They are just absolutely delicious!
Edit since Original Review - These cookies are great but, after about 36 hours if there is any left overs they get kinda blah...even though they were stored in a tight container. It took some time to get the feel of the cookies. I ended up putting the dough into the fridge overnight (even though it was a lot harder it seemed the cookies turned out better.) A metal cookie scoop from Pampered Chef made scooping the hard cookie dough out no problem even after sitting in the fridge all night. These cookies are definitely a cookie you do NOT want to over bake. I found 10 minutes cookie time was exactly perfect for these (and letting them sit on the cookie sheet for 1 minute. I ended up using only half of a Andes Candy on each cookie a whole piece just made the cookies to rich if you make the cookies walnut sized (this is with using parchment paper on my cookie sheet so my cookies didn't really spread out much.) I loved the ones that have a lil bit of green left on the top of the cookie I wish that more of the cookies had the brown/green swirls in them but unfortunately it is hard to keep the swirls in sometimes. I think I may add a 1/8 teaspoon of mint extract to the cookie dough next time (I just want a hint of mint in the actual cookie so figure 1/8 of teaspoon might just be enough.) If you overbake the cookies they seem to taste a bit more like thin mints (crunchy) but I prefer them soft and chewy. I found taking them out when the cookie began to crack that it seemed
One of the best cookies ever!!! The only change I made was to use mint chips and semi-sweet chips on the top instead of the mint candies. They swirled together beautifully. I love the colors, the texture, and the taste. Love them!
These cookies are amazing! They melt in your mouth! Just don't let the cookies cool too much before putting the chocolate mint piece on or they won't melt onto the cookie. I didn't work quick enough for some of my cookies and had to put them in the microwave for a few seconds to get the chocolate to melt.
Didn't change a thing, except doubling the recipe and cutting the Andes mints in half. The back of a spoon works a lot better than the toothpick for swirtling. Everyone R.A.V.E.D. about these. I stayed true to Weight Watchers and didn't even try one. But they smell great!
My girlfriend says that these are the BEST cookies she's ever eaten - and I agree. They are AWESOME. I was a little concerned about the mints not adequately melting, so came up with a very easy solution. After placing a mint on each cookie and realizing that they were not melting quickly enough, I simply returned the cookie sheet with the cookies back into the oven for about ten seconds, and this did the trick. Then I spread the mints around with a spoon. Make these; they are fabulous!
I made three batches of these and put them in little Christmas bags as Christmas presents. I made 1/2 with Andes Mints and the other half with Andes Cherry Jubilee flavored candies (for some green and some pink). Everyone that I gave them to raved about them and asked for the recipe. I will definately make these again next year. Thanks for the recipe Jackie!
AMAZING!! The only change I made was add chocolate mint wafers that are made of Splenda. It made the cookies a little more calorie friendly but they were perfect! I have had 5 people ask for the recipe already!
Great recipe! Used only half of mint, on each cookie and that was plenty. Used parchment paper on my cookies sheets, that way there is no need to grease the sheets, placed the mint on the cookies while on the cookie sheet and swirled the candy with the back of a baby spoon when melted. They turned out beautiful!
Delicious! This was the easiest cookie recipe I've ever made, and the cookies were amazing. I only used half an andes mint on each cookie and I'm glad I did, because I think a whole one would be too overpowering. I also used a spoon to swirl the mint, a toothpick wasn't working for me. But these were great and I plan on making them for my holiday cookie swap. I halved the recipe and it still made 42 cookies.
First, I have to say that I din't post a photo because my cookies look just as pretty as the all the other photos. These cookies makes the best freezer cookies. I honestly did not like them warm and I am a huge cookie fan. My husband doesn't like cookies unless they are frozen, so I tried freezing them...and then wow, when you take them out of the freezer, that is when they taste similar to a girl scout thin mint (only chewy). I definately will make these again, but only as a freezer cookie=)
Boyfriend's dad loved it. His opinion is what mattered. I dont like mint candy so i personally didnt try it. However Andes Mints worked wonders and looked great when swirled.
These are great for sharing with friends and neighbors during holiday time.
I discovered this recipe just before all the holiday ccokie exchanges and was the hit of every party! Everyone asks for the recipe! Easy and addictive.
Delicious!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! :D
Really easy to make, and super tasty. We used Andes mints, can't wait to try it with another type of candy.
This cookie was a hit at our Christmas Party. Everyone loved them, even the folks that don't care for mint. Delicious and rich, but not overly minty, which I like. My daughter is mint crazy, and loves these. Thanks Jackie!
These taste GREAT! I made them a bit small and used 1/2 a mint - mostly because I purchased one bag while at the store one day not realizing I needed more. Next time I will use the whole one as I was able to on the last two dozen - not only more mint - but they look prettier. I did do one thing different - since I really like mint - and it also made up for the 1/2 mint on top - I put one cup mint chocolate chips and one reg. chips into the cookies - that way the mint wasn't only on the topping. I'm glad I did that!! I think too much thought has gone into swirling the chocolate from reviewers - just set the mint on the cookie - fresh out of the oven - give it a couple minutes - use a fork (or something) and swirl it. Just don't get why all these people talk about flipp'in it - waiting 1 minute - etc. Just swirl it - it turns out great - I thought it was going to be a big deal----NOT! UPDATE: These are now a must at Christmas - not only for my family but for my co-workers! I've been putting in Andes Creme De Menthe Chips (I can only find them at Thanksgiving & Christmas time) for 2/3 the amount of reg.chips called for - brings out a great mint taste. Also - be sure to use parchment paper...for all your cookies - you can reuse it MANY times!!
Love these! These have become one of my "go-to" cookies for Christmas (and, well, for any time). Just realized I've made them multiple times without reviewing! This past Christmas I made them but couldn't find the Andes (bulk or namebrand) chocolates ANYWHERE... except in the gourmet section where they were handmade in little baggies and SUPER expensive. So I used mint-chocolate-chips and they are NOT the same. Ok, but definitely lacking. Before I moved to Ontario, I used to be able to find the bulk-style (in BC) at many different grocery stores... so not sure if it's a regional thing? Anyway, if you can get the Andes-style chocolates, USE them, it's worth the difference. Next time I might even cave and buy the gourmet ones if it's for something really special. These also make a great chocolate cookie "base" (try other additives - crushed candy cane, peanut butter chips, butterscotch chips or skor/heath bar bits etc). I used them for "ears" on monkey cupcakes and they were a hit. Definitely a recipe I've used over and over and over again!
My mom makes tons of various cookies for Christmas but at least twice as many of these because they go so fast!
Oh, yum! These cookies are so tasty. After reading other reviews about them being "lumpy", I decided to roll them into three "slice and bake" logs, once the dough had become chilled enough to be easily handled. It made preparation very easy, and created a uniform looking cookie. I was "snowbound" the day I made them, so used some brown and white thin mints that I had on hand. It wasn't as colorful as the Andes mints, but still looked fine, and tasted great. The finished cookie has a crackle finish, like gingerbread cookies, and a slight chewiness, like a good brownie. My son's first comment was "they taste like the Girl Scout cookies!" These will be a regular part of my annual Christmas cookie tray. Thank you for listing them.
This cookie was a HUGE hit on my cookie tray this year! Everyone asked for the recipe. Wonderful!
You've got to try this recipe. These cookies are absolutely delicious, one of my new favorites. They are so moist.....almost too good!! I baked them for 7 minutes and it was just right.
Very rich, very sweet, but very good. They are for the true chocolate lover.
This is a great recipe! Im very glad that I tried it out even though I was a little hesitant becasue Ive never made a cookie recipe that called for boiling any of the ingredients. I used all of the ingredients listed and added a tsp of vanilla extract. I also had bags of andes candies chiped-pre chopped on hand so I used those insead of buying whole candies. There is NO NEED to grease your cookie pans if you use parchment paper-not to be confused with wax paper. You can find it in all grocery stores near the foil. Once I pulled the cookies out of the oven they still were very slightly dome shapped so I took a spoon and gently pressed on the top to make a little divot in the center to sprinkle the andes chips on it. A minute or two later I swirled the melted candy and let cool. In order to make the green and chocolate swirl effect you need to just swirl and not spread the melted candy. This is a keeper of a cookie recipe for sure!
These came out awesome! My batch went in 20 mins! Hubby and kid loved them. Thanks!
This recipe was pretty good. The first few spread out WAY too much. I chilled the dough and the second batch turned out much better. These are best eaten warm as they tend to crisp up when cooled. These are good with icecream and hot fugde.
My youngest daughter (age 8) chose this recipe for our "one-on-one cookie baking time" at Christmas. She was able to do a lot of the steps without my help. The cookies were delicious and disappeared quickly.
These cookies are GREAT! Thank you Jackie. I'll definitely make them again. I used 1/2 mint per cookie as other reviewers suggested. I found the back of a spoon to be the best way to mush the mint and get a nice swirl pattern.
A better title for this recipe would be "DEATH BY CHOCOLATE MINT!" This sinfully outstanding dessert is so much fun to make (especially when you swirl in the mints) but even more fun to EAT!! Definitely one cookie recipe I'll never stop making. Thanks What A Dish!
I used 3/4 Andes mint per cookie. If you cut the mints into pieces before putting them on the cookie, it's easier to get a nice green mint swirl pattern. After removing the cookies from the oven and letting them cool a minute or two, I put them on paper towel lined plates (to absorb oils from the greased pan) in the fridge to cool and harden the chocolate.
I was looking for a recipe to use the bag of Andes mint baking chips that I had in my pantry. This recipe is perfect! I just mixed the chips in with the batter before putting in the fridge. I just can't stop eating them. I am looking forward to trying the individual mints on top!!
This is such a good cookie and so easy to make! I went to a cookie exchange at my church and won 1st place for best tasting cookie. They are a new Christmas favorite!
I was a little concerned that mine deflated after I took them out of the oven but I noticed I didn't use enough baking soda. They were still AMAZING. I took them to work and they were all gone before the second hour. I even had someone ask for the recipe. I put them in the freezer after I melted the mint on top to harden the chocolate. They were just as good cold as fresh out of the oven.
I decided to give these a try as my "new" cookie recipe for the holidays. I will definitely make them in the future. 1. EASY to make. 2. Great cookie to make with kids. I had my 5 year old rolling the balls of dough and helping unwrap mints. 3. On one batch I used Andes mints with the green on the outside and chocolate on the inside. This made for a much nicer topping on the cookie (appearance-wise). 4. On a second batch I used the Andes baking pieces. Messier and not as pretty on top. I won't use the pieces again. I'll stick with the regular candies. 5. Good reviews from everyone that has had a batch delivered to them so far!
These cookies disappeared in minutes & are very easy to make..thank you!
I've been making cookies like these for years and they are very good. I always get compliments and requests for these cookies. Being diabetic, I also make a sugar-free/reduced sugar version --> substitute Splenda Brown for the regular brown sugar and your choice of sugar-free/reduced sugar version of the chocolate chips and thin mint wafers, Russel Stover makes a readily available one. (just as a warning: the sugar-free/reduced sugar version may be chewier and can have a laxative effect if too many are eaten at once.) Also, for a "Christmas cookie" you can use the green-mint filled mints.
These won me the best tasting prize at a cookie exchange as well. I will say though, they don't keep well. I made a batch a week before Christmas and they were just ok by Christmas Eve. The first 3 days we couldn't keep our hands off them.
Instead of buying the packages of candies, there are precrunched Andies Mint Candies you can buy, it's in the chocolate chip section. They work great!
I made these for Christmas (4 months ago), and my husband and I were reflecting the other day about how good they were. They are that good! I used a half of an Andes mint on each one, and I felt that was plenty. I also opened up the mints and broke them in half before taking the cookies out of the oven as others suggested.
This recipe is just fabulous,I make treats every year for family members,and this one is going to be an added addition every year,these are fun to make and taste unbelievable!Thank-you!My husband compares these to girl scout thin mints and grasshopper cookies from keebler.You are a great cook!Watch out emeril!!
Very Mintie. I made some without the Andes mint and they were good too. Very chewy and moist cookie.
Outstanding!! I took these to a gathering with rave reviews from all who tried them... you can't eat just one! (PS--I don't like chocolate normally but I couldn't stop eating these!)
YUM! These got voted "best cookies" at my recent in-laws cookie day for Christmas. Their statement: The Girl Scouts ain't got nothin' on you! I used half an andes mint on each. Yummy!
Everything a mint lover could desire. Nice and soft cookie with yummy "frosting". Very good. Don't overbake or they get to crunchy.
These are my kids favorite cookies. They are so easy to make. These are my perennial cookie exchange recipe. Love them!
Very yummy. Easy to make and soft. They took about 9 minutes to cook and came out perfect! I may add a little more sugar next time but otherwise really good. I could not get the toothpick thing to work so I just mushed the candy with a spoon.
These are one of the best cookies EVER! My family and friends loved them. They are soo chewy and the melted mint on top just makes them even better. I made these for Christmas and put them in goody baskets. To give them a festive touch, I sprinkled red and green sugar on them right after the mint had melted. They set up great and looked perfect!
I am so bad at baking-my boyfriend actually told me I should quit, but I finally found success with these cookies! They were amazing!!! Everyone loved them and if I had success, anyone would! :)
Made just as instructed! Very easy to make!
The best cookies that I have ever made!!!! These are EASY and AMAZING! I made a few with Hershey Hugs instead of Andes and they were also really good, and very pretty!
These tasted like thin, minty brownies. They were good, and I'm sure we'll make them again.
So wonderful. Like a Girl Scout thin mint, but chewy and more decadent! Some tips: bake the cookies until they are very crackly all over and until the edges are almost firm to the touch. I pulled my first batch too soon--just after the tops started to crackle and stopped looking "wet"--and the cookies were delicious, but semi-raw inside. I baked the next few batches according to my tips above, and they came out wonderfully. In my opinion, these cookies are even better the day-after.
These taste wonderful, and were a big hit with the family. Didn't change a thing. And a word to the wise, when the timer goes off at 8 minutes and they don't look done, take them out anyway. They stay chewy this way. If you keep them in longer than what it says until they "look done" they'll be crispy.
This recipe is wonderful! I needed something quick to bring to a potluck and these were perfect! Kids as well as adults just loved them! Now I need to make some for my family! Thank you so much for the simple, delicious cookie recipe I will make these again and again!
These are REALY GOOD! I had some "Andes" Creme De Menthe baking chips on hand and wanted to make something with them. This was the right thing I only had 1 cup of regular chocolate chips so I used 1 cup of the "Andes" chips with it. Then sprinked the chips on when the cookies were done. A piece of mint would have been less messy- but sometimes you use what you have- I made small, 2-bite size cookies and got almost 100.
Yummy Christmas cookie!
These cookies are delicious and so easy to make. I'm definitely making them for the holidays next year.
Made it in my college dorm and it was a hit!
Very rich and tasty cookie! I didn't change anything except to use up some milk chocolate chips (about 3/4 cup) along with the semi-sweet. I had about 4 cookies that I didn't have Andes for, so I put some leftover Chocolate Powdered Sugar Frosting on them. 8 minutes in the oven gave me cookies that were still a teeny bit raw so 9 minutes was just perfect.
these are way too sweet. my husband didn't even eat them. he said that the cookie alone would be great but it was just way too sweet.
Great cookies. You can also use Andies candy pieces. I make these cookies in a mini muffin pan & they taste like mini mint brownies.
I made these for a work party and wanted a smaller cookie so I used a 2 tsp cookie scoop. The recipe ended up yeilding over 8 dozen cookies. Instead of the wrapped Andes candy I used a bag of the Andes baking chips. When the cookies came out of the oven I put aprox 1/2 tsp of the chips on each one. I then spread the melted chocolate over the cookies with the back of a spoon. These cookies came out fantastic! I'll be adding these to my Holiday cookie platters for sure.
Wonderful, I baked until crisp (I saw where others didn't like this, but I do!) and they were a huge hit at a cookie exchange.
Followed the recipe as indicated, chilling for 1 hour as in recipe. Found these cookies fell flat when cooking. Added 1/2 cup more of flour and they didn't flatten out and were less greasy. Used mint flavoured chocolate chips instead of mint candy chocolate.
These cookies are so neat! They will be a Christmas cookie this year. I used the chopped Andes mint candy pieces in the baking isle. These cookies would be pretty with the red and white peppermint candies to I think. They taste very good also. The base of the cookie is a mix between a brownies and a chocolate cookie. What really makes this cookie, though, is the mint candy. It looks very fancy with the mint and chocolate swirls. I did 1/2 recipe and got 2 dozen. I did have to cook mine a bit longer than suggested. Putting them in the fridge for a bit, I found, will set the chocolate to take to a party or wrap for later.
Very very good cookie, the kids thought they tasted just like brownies. I didn't have enough of the mint candies for each one so microwaved them and used a knife to ice each cookie. Excellent!
I made these to take to work for St. Patrick's day. They were a huge hit with the entire office, and I received compliments on them for the entire week. The cookies turned out perfect, chewy with a delicious chocolate mint shell topping. I love these easy to make and delcicious crowd pleasers!
ABSOLUTLY AWSOME!!!!!!!!!! Followed recipe and the dough made 44 good size cookies, 2 of which didn't last long enough to cool all the way! :-) 5 stars for taste and ease of prep. I used a TB cookie scoop, which I would highly recommend to anyone who is even a casuel cookie baker. They make the task of dough portioning WAY easy!! Can you tell I liked these?????!! Oh, one more thing that I personally found put these yummies OVER THE TOP, was to double the amount to salt called for. Chocolate and salt play VERY nicely together....give it a try!!!
I have been making these cookies for years. You do not have to take the chocolate mix and mix in a bowl with flour, do it all in the pan. Also Andes Mints come in a variety of flavors and all work. So if you want variety, pick up the cherry jubilee and toffee flavors of Andes Mints. The only place I can usually finds the other flavors is places like Walgreens. Let cookies cool a little gently set mint on top, put tray back in over for 15-20 seconds, pull tray back out and spread melted mint over cookie. I see some people are trying to turn this into rocket science, but this recipes is truly very simple. :)
These exceeded my expectations!
I'm not a fan of mint; but these are wonderful! I used Andes Mints and they were out of this world
Easy and delicious!
These cookies are FANTASTIC! I followed the recipe exactly as stated and the cookies turned out perfectly. I tried swirling the candy with a toothpick but had better success using a long handled iced tea spoon. I will never buy this cookie from the girl scouts again. They don't even compare! THANKS!
I wish I could give this more than 5 stars! They are so good, I cannot even put into words! And I am a "problem baker" and they STILL were that good! lol. I also used only a half a mint and it was perfect. Can't wait to take these to my cookie exchange at work!
OUTSTANDING! So easy to do and great results. Just follow the recipe exactly and you can't go wrong. I did use parchment paper, however, as I have a heavy hand when greasing a cookie sheet. Thank you Jackie Schmidt for sharing such an OUTSTANDING recipe!
So good! I made these for an office party and was thanked the entire night. I did find that an entire andes mint was too much. Cut the mints in half and they are PERFECT!
These were absolutely wonderful. I brought them to a Christmas party and they were a big hit. Thank you!
Everytime I make these, someone always asks for the recipe. They require a little extra time, but are easy and definetly a crowd pleaser.
I made these for a Eurovision party the other night. I skipped the mint topping (hard to find those chocolates here in Russia), and replaced the chocolate chips with four bags of M&Ms. Everyone loved them, and I've had to share the recipe, they were so popular! Got well over forty with the recipe, and they keep amazingly well. Definitely take out at ten minutes... thought they weren't done, but trusted another reviewer's advice, and took them out. Deliciously firm outside, chewy on the inside. Amazing.
Mmmm!!! If you're not eating them in a day or 2, definitely freeze. They thaw well. I also added some crushed candy canes to the top before it dried for a little extra mint and texture.
I have made THOUSANDS of these through out the years. LOVE THEM. My preference is with half a mint. Also makes a great batter for a chocolate chocolate chip cookie. I have even x5 the recipe for Christmas (I did say "thousands," didn't I?). They always come out EXCEPTIONAL, without fail.
Absolutely Delicious! The best cookies I have evermade or ate. Everyone loved them. I couldn't get the swirl to look quite right with a toothpick or spoon, my finger worked alot better! Also, I ended up with around 80 cookies! Will definetly make again! Yummm...
This cookie was a big hit at Christmas and the start of a new tradition. I used only 1/3 of an Andes mint on each cookie. I found bigger pieces made the cookie look messy. I used a toothpick to round out the corners of the melted chocolate.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections