No Fail Chocolate Fudge
This fudge recipe is super creamy and everyone requests it during the holidays. While preparing, be sure that you don't let the mix get hotter than 238 degrees or it gets really dry but still tastes good.
This fudge recipe is super creamy and everyone requests it during the holidays. While preparing, be sure that you don't let the mix get hotter than 238 degrees or it gets really dry but still tastes good.
Great fudge! Thanks for including the degrees in the recipe! My fudge never turns out..it is either too soft or too gritty. But this time, it worked! Thanks so much. The kids loved it!Read More
My friend and I attempted this fudge twice since the first time it ended up like a very hard cookie (we think it was the thermometer's inaccurate reading. So we highly recommend checking whether or not the thermometer is accurate before using. If not, using the cold water check method works perfectly.) The second time, however, it turned out alright, but didn't meet our expectations from the positive reviews.Read More
My friend and I attempted this fudge twice since the first time it ended up like a very hard cookie (we think it was the thermometer's inaccurate reading. So we highly recommend checking whether or not the thermometer is accurate before using. If not, using the cold water check method works perfectly.) The second time, however, it turned out alright, but didn't meet our expectations from the positive reviews.
Great fudge! Thanks for including the degrees in the recipe! My fudge never turns out..it is either too soft or too gritty. But this time, it worked! Thanks so much. The kids loved it!
The kids love this! I use mini-marshmallows to make it easier to melt. Good recipe!
I tried doubling the recipe, but even though I used the right amount of marshmallow creme (and some extra mini-marshmallows to boot), the mixture didn't thicken into a solid fudge (I refrigerated overnight even!). I'm sure it would've turned out nicely if I did have more creme on hand though. While it didn't turn into fudge it did happen to turn into a nice mouse like texture-- and it's still very yummy. I plan on serving it in wine glasses with some whip cream! While I prefer fudge made with condensed milk for its richness, this makes a light and chocolatey treat.
Turned out perfect and this was my first time at making any kind of fudge. I didn't have the candy thermometer,so I used one for meat,guessed for the last few degrees and it still rocked! Thanks so much for an easy and super tasty treat!I will be buying the candy thermometer soon.
It was my first time making fudge and this turned out great! Very soft and rich, people loved it.
This is a fantastic recipe when made with CREAM, not skim milk. You don't even save 1 whole calorie per piece by going to skim milk, but you destroy the creamy taste of the original recipe. I've made both. This isn't half as good as the original.
This is terrific fudge!! Easy to make and oh so good. I agree with Tarin about some fudge recipes coming out gritty - this one came out really creamy. Only thing wrong with this fudge is it disappears too fast ... going to have to double the recipe next time! Thanks for sharing this recipe, Terrie.
So very easy. So very yummy. We used milk chocolate chips, and it was delicious!
This is delicious fudge. I double the recipe for a 9x9 pan and it comes out nice and think. Yum
This was pretty good and was simple to follow. Thanks for sharing.
Great recipe and made just enough for just the two of us. It reminds me of the old fashioned fudge my Aunt made every year for Christmas. Love the Cocoa taste it in. This is real fudge!
This is so delicous as is. I had my doubts but I'm glad I made this. Everyone loved it, I am totally making again!!
This turned out great Terrie! If you've never made fudge before, I suggest you start with this wonderful recipe. Thanks!
My first time making fudge, and it turned out excellent! A litte too much chocolate, but still verrrry tasty. Definately will make again using less chocolate.
I found the texture and flavor of this to be....funky.
yummiest i have tasted
This is a really freat easy fudge! We will keep this recipe forever it's awesome! By happy mistake my daughter added mint instead of vanilla.....I cam behind her and added the vanilla anyway and it turned out AMAZING! We made it again the right way and it is awesome also but with the 2 tsp. of mint its soooooooooo great!
This fudge is very rich and super delicious! However, it spread out pretty thin in my 8x8 pan.
This fudge is creamy and delicious. I made it nondairy, with soy milk and margarine, and that worked just fine. If you're working alone, lay out and measure the ingredients before you start, so you can stir everything in at the end before it has a chance to cool. I also put rainbow sprinkles on one batch (pressing them in slightly), and mixed chopped walnuts into another, and both worked beautifully.
The recipe is straightforward. However, I've made it twice with mixed success. The first time, I did NOT take the sugar, butter, milk mix off the heat when stirring in the chocolate chips etc, and got a much better result than when I followed the directions. Never the less, the fudge is average.
I found this recipe uses way too much sugar. Plus it was gridy in the mouth, not sure why, guess I didn't mix long enough but I did do it for the two mins. Not sure if I will make again. Settled very nicely.
It's always embarrassing when you fail at making a "No Fail" recipe. I'm not sure if it was me or the recipe. I made some fantastic fudge earlier this week, and wanted to try another recipe. This fudge never chilled enough to be served. I WILL say, however, that if you pop that baby in the microwave it is mighty good poured over ice cream and served as "hot fudge" instead.
Super easy. I made this with my 7 year old to go in the Fudge Puddles recipe on this site. It was the first time I made fudge and my daughter didn't want to stir and stopped a couple times and it still turned out great. We did use real cream instead of skim milk though. We also weighed the sugar, 187.5 grams.
I have never tried fudge..what is it supposed to taste like? I tried to make it once but I put it in the fridge before I let it cool and the texture was all wrong. I'll try this it looks fun.
This was absolutely delicious. A slightly different texture than other fudge that I’ve made bust still good. Creamy and so tasty. I used milk chocolate chips because that’s what we prefer and also used cream rather than skim milk. We will definitely repeat this! Also tip- for those that don’t have a thermometer (like me), I just waited about 45 seconds after it began to boil before removing from heat and adding the rest of the ingredients.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections