No Fail Chocolate Fudge

34 Ratings
  • 5 19
  • 4 7
  • 3 4
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

This fudge recipe is super creamy and everyone requests it during the holidays. While preparing, be sure that you don't let the mix get hotter than 238 degrees or it gets really dry but still tastes good.

By Terrie

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
30
Yield:
30 pieces
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Grease one 8x8 inch pie pan and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a heavy saucepan over medium heat, combine the powdered sugar, milk and butter. Mix well and stir constantly until candy thermometer reads 238 degrees F (112 degrees C).

  • Remove from heat and add chocolate chips, marshmallow creme, vanilla and cocoa. Quickly stir together and pour into prepared pan. Cool and serve. Refrigerate in an airtight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
100 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 14.1g; fat 4.7g; cholesterol 6.2mg; sodium 19.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022