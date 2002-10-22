Bacon Mushroom Chicken
Really good, really easy with the great flavor of bacon! Serve with rice or buttered noodles. Note: If you don't want to use heavy cream in the recipe, use 1 teaspoon flour mixed with 2 teaspoons water instead!
This was a very good recipe but I made some changes. First I cooked the chicken in a smaller dish, cooked the thick cut bacon for three minutes in microwave before topping the chix and finally broiled the chix and bacon for 2 minutes at end. It was a beautiful golden brown. Nobody likes limp bacon. You must add flour to the drippings or it will be extremely greasy. Add as much flour as needed to soak up grease and don't take out the mushrooms. Add more heavy cream to make sauce. You want extra of this sauce!! This makes a wonderful sauce and I am an expert gravy maker.Read More
Ugh! It was very bland! With everyone's stellar review, I was expecting more! This just turned out to be a fatty greasy mess!Read More
Oh goodness, this recipe is great! Very little prep work for such a great entree! I cut off the bone in the breast before cooking because I don't like having to do it while I'm eating. (I still left the skin on too keep the chicken moist.) Also, I'm actually a little health concious (trying to cut the fat where I can without sacrificing taste). I used PAM spray instead of the 2 tablespoons of butter. It didn't effect the taste at all. I used a teaspoon of seasoning salt and 1 clove of garlic for EACH chicken breast to give it more flavor. I cooked for about 30 minutes in the oven instead of the 45-60 as recommended. Then I brushed off the mushrooms off the chicken to the sides of the dish and placed under a broiler for 5 more minutes (to crisp the skin and bacon). I also added a little bit of cornstarch/water slurry to the sauce after I added the cream to help the thicken the sauce. But it came out wonderfully after a little bit of tweaking. Definitely a keeper!
I used skinless boneless breasts and the family really enjoyed this dish. The sauce at the end is a must, do not skip that part of the recipe.
Easy and delicious. Sauce was too runny, next time I'll thicken it with a bit of cornstarch.
Because I had previously tried a butter chicken recipe and found it to be bland, I marinated this chicken with a lemon pepper marinate about 2 hours prior to cooking. I used Mrs. Dash with Garlic as the seasoning and rubbed black pepper on the bacon. I used a full 4 oz. can of sliced mushrooms and sprinkled the entire dish with a little mozarella cheese about 10 minutes before removing from the oven. This was the best dish I've tried thus far and it's going in my recipe book!
Absolutely excellent! We served it with pasta, which is great with the sauce. More changes I made -- I pre-cooked the bacon to get it crispy, doubled the mushrooms, and used 3/4 or 1 cup of cream to make more sauce. Also, I included the mushrooms in the sauce while cooking and crumbled the bacon into the sauce once it was thick. You most definitely want to make enough sauce to go around -- it's wonderful!
This was very quick to prepare and easy to make. Best of all you can make it with things you already have on hand. I did use 1/3 cup half and half, 1/3 cup whole milk and 1-1/2 tablespoon flour to replace the cream. I also put the mushrooms and bacon in with the drippings to make the sauce. I was in a hurry to get the chicken done so I upped the temp to 375 and placed foil over the top of the pan after baking the chicken for 20 minutes.
I used boneless, skinless chicken and worried it wouldn't taste as good- boy was I wrong! This recipe is delicious!
This was delicious! And very easy to make! My husband worked outside all afternoon chopping & splitting the wood from the tree that fell on our house a few weeks ago so I knew he'd be hungry. The smell of this cooking in the oven was fabulous - what doesn't smell and taste great with bacon??!! I seemed to have quite a few drippings in the pan, so I added a bit more cream and made some gravy to go on mashed potatoes. We will be having this again!
This was excellent and the kids loved it. I precooked the bacon strips about halfway before laying them on the chicken, thus reducing the grease content of the sauce. I doubled the sauce and served it over egg noodles. The chicken breasts I used were boneless and skinless and turned out flavorful and moist. I diced the leftover chicken and used it for chicken salad. Very good!
2 1 12 ... http://allrecipes.com/recipe/16207/bacon-mushroom-chicken/ ... OH EM GEE! This is GEE OH OH DEE! (Sorry, I usually don't do that ;D)! What a surprising dish! I "steamlined " this baby - with leftovers. I had leftover (sliced) chicken parmesan (not the sauce, just the chicken breaded with parmesan). It was from My Mom's Parmesan Chicken - ChristyJ (I changed it some & that's in the review btw). I had enough chicken for FOUR (this recipe is for two) servings. 'Heated that up in a T butter & a T olive oil with a, just one, teaspoon seasoning salt. Two seemed way too much for four servings. I sauteed two mini portabellos & 2 cloves garlic in a T butter the day before. Added two tablespoons cooked crumbled bacon & refrigerated it. When the chicken was almost heated, I added the mushrooms. A minute later added the cream, which was actually half cream, half 2% milk. It didn't need thickening & I don't think it was because of the chicken. I just think there was so little of it, the heat took care of thickening. No baking! Love that! Very fancy tasting dish - & I love fancytasting food. 'Think I'll use 1T bacon next time. It was kinda salty & I'm thinking it wasn't the seasoning salt teaspoon. Maybe just needed more chicken. :? :) If I'm not feeding the kids with this one next time, I'll add a T or two of wine with the cream. Mmmm! 'Probably add more cream/milk, too. OH, both kids, 12 & 14, ate it. Wow. 'Said to do without the shrooms next time. Okay. :)
Absolutely delicious, decadent entree! Since it uses cream, it's only a once in a blue moon meal, but oh....! Anything that tastes this good usually takes a lot more prep, but this is so quick & easy. The only change I made the second time I made this was to switch to boneless breasts & I also doubled the recipe because it's even better warmed over the next day. Also added a bit more seasoning salt & pepper to the sauce. The mushroom flavor really comes out, so that's a big plus in our book. Also, the fact that I can substitute fat-free half & half for the cream to make a healthier version is great. Just a bit of thickening agent to make it thicker & it's perfect!
This was the BEST thing I have ever cooked! I used boneless/skinless chicken, so it only took me 40 minutes to cook. I sliced the garlic rather than crushing it, and it still tasted great! I also added just a little bit of cornstarch to thicken the sauce just a tiny bit. I served it with Garlic & Butter Rice, and with thick slices of French bread. The bread sopped up the sauce wonderfully. I can't wait to make this recipe again.
This was very yummy, my husband loved it. The only thing I did different was to use boneless, skinless chicken breast and put the mushrooms on the chicken first, then cut the bacon in half and layed it width wise over the mushrooms and secured to chicken with wood toothpicks soaked in water. Kept everything together and the bacon was nice and crisp. Just remember to remove the toothpicks from the chicken before serving. Came out moist and delish. Loved the sauce.
This was fabulous and a huge hit with my husband. I added some basil and white cooking wine to the bottom of the pan before putting it in the oven. The smell was wonderful. Thanks for the great recipe! Will make it again for sure.
WOWSER! After reading reviews here, I made some helpful changes and this was delicious though fattening. I sprayed the pan with Pam instead of butter. I used one garlic clove per boneless, skinless chicken breast and topped it with 2 slices precooked Hormel/Kirkland bacon which means less grease and no rubbery bacon. (I buy it at Costco & it's all I ever buy anymore. Great stuff & it keeps a very long time in the frig.) I also baked only 30 minutes since I was using boned and skinned chicken breast. I would suggest doubling the mushrooms (I used baby portabellos) and I did use 1 cup of heavy cream and if you are doing more breast, you could use a pint. Next time I will use 1/2 & 1/2. I served it with butternut squash ravioli and a salad and bread. Decadent. This will go into my rotation. Thanks so much. mmmmmmm
This was really good. A few things I'll change next time: 1. I was afraid of the bacon burning so I only pre-cooked bacon a little bit before putting it on the chicken. Next time I'll cook all the way before I put it on the chicken to make it more crispy. 2. I'll use a little less season salt. Chicken was a little too salty for my taste...even after using the advice of precooking the bacon to get the grease and some salt off. 3. Add cornstarch to the gravy. It was extreemly thin and runny. I would have liked a thicker gravy. 4. Add more mushrooms. I put on fresh mushrooms so it looked like the chicken was covered in them, but as soon as they started to cook, they shrunk up and there was hardly any on there. I would have doubled the mushrooms just becuase I like them so much! Over all, I did really like this recipe and will definitely make it again using my revisions.
My whole family loved this...picky eaters and all. Even my daughter who hates mushrooms loved it. Thanks for a wonderful recipe and a definite keeper!
This recipe was just okay. I convinced my husband and son to let me have another try at it. The second time I made it again, but I changed the recipe dramaticly. The loved it, and told me to add it to my recipe box!
This recipe is not as good as I was expecting. The sauce is really just a mushroom gravy. It has good flavor, but a lot of grease floating around the plate. Not the greatest presentation there. The chicken was not very tender either. I will probably not make this again unless I'm needing a good mushroon gravy. For a baked chicken dish, try Amy's Garlic Egg Chicken instead!
This recipe is a little bland for my family. Maybe if the sauce had some seasoning to it. Also, the bacon comes out looking raw and undercooked.
My chicken did not look at all like the picture! I thought it was going to be chicken with a thick creamy sauce. I used half and half, but that has never been a problem in other recipes. But, my chicken made very little sauce reguardless and it was: greasy, salty, and thin. The bacon also never crisped up and was soggy. I served it with rice and that was good with a little of the sauce. The chicken was also too salty and bacony to use in other recipes which I thought to do to save it. This just did not work for me.
Took this dish - with slight variations- to a potluck. Everyone who tried it asked for the recipe. Thanks for a winner!
This was very good~ But I did make a few alterations, I doubled the recipe to make 4 chicken breast, used Garlic powder instead of fresh garlic, 5 slices of bacon layed over the chicken, 2 cans button mushrooms, a whole pint of heavy cream (we loved the gravy). For the gravy I thickened it by using a table spoon of flour at a time while wisking until it got to my desired thickness. Added minced up bacon to the gravy, salt and pepper to taste. My husband said he wasn't hungry then seen the plate I had prepared for him and instantly started eating! We really enjoyed this and will make it again~ with more BACON!!!
This was delicious! I chopped the bacon into 1" squares instead of using strips, and I made a white sauce with the drippings, flour and milk instead of using cream. It was wonderful!
I used this recipe as a base to create my own sauce and it turned out wonderfully. I pan sauted my chicken breasts and made the sauce seperately with pancetta bacon, shallots and mushrooms in heavy cream.
Great taste. I needed it to be quicker so I altered the recipe to be cooked on the stove top. This is what I did: After cooking the bacon in the skillet, I cooked cut up skinless, boneless chicken breast in the bacon grease along with the garlic and half the seasoned salt, adding canned mushrooms near the end. I had leftover spaghetti noodles so I had those heating up in a 9X13 pan sprayed with cooking spray in the oven while the chicken was cooking. When the chicken was done, I used a slotted spoon to spoon it onto the noodles. Since I didn't have cream I used evaporated milk which I mixed with the pan juices (scraping the tasty bits of chicken and bacon from the bottom of the skillet). I poured the liquid over the chicken and returned it to the oven for about 5-10 minutes at which time my husband walked in the door and said, "Mmm, something smells good." That doesn't happen very often (which speaks more about my cooking than it does about my husband). He said he liked the chicken very much. At least that's what I took his mumblings between bites to mean. Even the children ate this adult-tasting meal. Thanks for coming to my rescue.
My husband loved this recipe. I used chicken tenders and cooked them for 40 minutes. I definately need to make this one again!
Yuuuuum! Hubby and I loved this recipie. I'm finding that all of the 5 star chicken recipies on this site are awesome (especially the Chicken Jerusalem II). Go on, get cooking! **5/7/01 UPDATE - Made this again and I substituted prosciutto for the bacon (since that's what I had available) and it was even BETTER (hard to imagine but true!) The sauce had incredible flavor and I served the chicken over rice.
I thought the flavor of this recipe was really good, but it was a bit greasy. My husband didn't care for it at all...but he is pretty picky. I will probably make again, but will try to find a way to make it less greasy next time.
This is a very easy dish to prepare. I did cook the bacon a bit like other reviewers suggested. I will admit though, there really wasn't that much flavor. I did think that it would be more flavorful. Thanks for the post.
This is one of our kitchen mainstays and my daughter's absolute favorite dinner. I double the sauce recipe.
Outstanding! I read the reviews and also added some flour to the drippings before I added the cream. Without the flour, it would be a great Atkins/ Low Carb recipe!
My husband made this all on the stove-top with a few alterations to use what we had on hand, and it turned out wonderfully! Used boneless-skinless chicken breast, cooked with 1T butter, garlic, bacon bits, and canned mushrooms; set the chicken aside, put the drippings in the saucepan with 1T more butter and cream, and added a bit of flour to thicken it up at the end. Served over fettuccine, it was incredible!!!
This recipe was easy and delicious! The flavor of the chicken and the gravy is amazing. The bacon should be cooked a bit before putting on top of the chicken, or left out altogether if you like. A new favorite!
Most likely, I did something wrong with this recipe. It just didn't taste as good as I thought it would.
I have made it at least 5 times by now and it is very easy. It comes out very juicy and flavorful. I use the alternative to the heavy cream (water & flour) and it doesn't change the flavor. I also add more mushrooms since we are mushroom lovers!
This was pretty good. Based on the reviews, I was expecting something better. It definitely did not make enough much cream sauce. I would also add cheese and cook the bacon first.
Made this tonight for dinner and we loved it! I did double the mushrooms and sauce, as other reviewers have done, other than that made it as recipe states and it was devine!
My husband couldn't stop raving about this meal (I liked it too - very easy to make). I will definately be making this more often. I did add more mushrooms just because we can't get enough of them in our house and I reduced the juices and added some butter (since it is high in fat anyway why not spurge some more). Thanks for the recipe!
Absolutely love this! I've made this many times. To make it even better, add some marsala to the sauce.
This was GREAT, but we did make some changes to it.First I marinated boneless skinless breasts in white wine, garlic, and pepper for a few hours. Then I cooked the bacon for a little bit. Using the grease from the bacon, I sauteed garlic, onions, and triple the mushrooms. Placed the marinated chicken in a dish and covered with the mushroom mixture. I baked at 325 for 35 minutes. For the sauce I used the drippings from the pan and used triple the amount of heavy cream and 1/2 cup of white wine.Simmered and thickened with a little cornstarch. Served over bow tie pasta.
I loved this recipe. Easy to make with whatever you have on hand. I used asparagus instead of the mushrooms, and homogenised milk with a tsp of cornstarch instead of the heavy cream. It was gobbled up by the family before it had a chance to even get cold. I do recommend pre-cooking the bacon a bit and adding the drippings. I may also use only 1/2 the salt next time. Try this recipe regardless, you will NOT be disappointed.
Excellent recipe. But definitely reduce the juices before you add the heavy cream to thicken it up.
Made this last night with a few substitutions. Used 4 boneless,skinless chicken breasts & turkey bacon. I cooked the bacon a little bit before I put it on top the chicken. I also chopped up about 1/2 of a large onion and threw that on the bottom of the baking dish, layered the rest of the ingredients on top. I threw the butter in the same pan i cooked the bacon in, scraped up the yummy bits, added the mushrooms to that pan. Then I transferred bacon to baking dish. Overally- WONDERFUL FLAVOR COMBINATION!!! Will make again.
Fantastic..! I changed the recipe slightly though as i soaked the chicken breasts(skinless) in white wine for a n hour or so then pan fried them partially in the wine, garlic, salt, black pepper & garlic. I used single cream instead for the sauce & used flour to thicken. Really tasty result & will definatley make again.
This was great, my husband loved it. I did a few things different though. I used boneless, skinless chicken breast and 5 slices of bacon instead of 3. Once I took the chicken out of the oven, I cut up the bacon and cooked it in the skillet until it was crispy. I removed the bacon and cooked a tablespoon of flour in the bacon grease and then added the jucies from the chicken and wisked it into the flour. Then I added the cream, which was about a half a cup. I also cut up the chicken into smaller pieces. It was good with spaghetti, we loved the smokey, bacon flavor. I would have liked more sauce so next time I think I will add some chicken broth. Thanks!
Full of flavor!
My husband literally licked his plate clean.
Really nice. I wrapped boneless chicken breasts with the bacon and it made for really nice presentation. Best with peas and mashed potatos. yum yum.
Love this recipe! I doubled the amount of mushrooms and made extra sauce. Served with egg noodles and a salad. Will definitely share this and make it again.
Flavorful and moist, this is a winner. My sauce didn't turn out (seemed to want to stay separated), but it was still fabulous. Next time I'd probably add more mushrooms, but only because we're big mushroom fans. Also didn't need to cook as long as the recipe stated.
Not a fan. I'm not afraid of dietary fat, in fact I was impressed the recipe called for bone-in chicken with the skin instead of lifeless, boneless skinless chicken breasts. But this was too much fat. It's just fat on fat on fat with no herbs/spices or acid to counter balance all the fat. Maybe use a balsamic or white wine reduction instead of the cream sauce. Serve with some sauteed greens.
This dish is absolutely DELICIOUS!! I've passed it on to friends & co-workers!
I used regular table salt, but only 1/2 tsp, and LOVED this. I'm just wondering if I should be trying it with seasoning salt now.. what has everyone else tried?
This dish was very easy to make and my family loved it. They kept saying how much they loved the buttery taste!
I think that this recipe is very good. It is pretty rich, but that is how I like it! I have served this to guests and they also enjoyed it a lot.
Great recipe! The bacon adds to the flavor of the chicken
I had company over who hated mushrooms but loved this dish. turned out very good THANKS
Fantastic!!! I used double the bacon but otherwise followed the recipe exactly, so, so good!
I followed the recipe exactly as stated and I thought it was great! Thank you!
YUMMY! My two year old started to eat his chicken and noodles before I could get everyone else's plates down. I used boneless/skinless chicken breast just because that's what I had; and it cuts down on the calories and fat...but it also cuts down on the sauce:( I made the sauce right in the 9X13 pan and used evaporated milk (that's just what I had) because there wasn't much drippings, and then pour it over some egg noodles. Very good!
Everyone enjoyed this recipe-even those who didn't like mushrooms. The chicken was very tender and flavorful. The sauce with cream was too rich for me so I will take your advice and use the flour technique next time.
This is one of the best chicken recipe ever...my husband loved the mushroom bacon combo!! My whole family and I couldn't get enough of it. Though next time I think I have to triple or even quadruple the gravy/cream recipe, coz it just wasn't enough otherwise. Though I used the 1 teaspoon flour mixed with 2 teaspoons water instead of the heavy cream...because I didn't have any..like I said it was good and I just needed to make more :>) The things that I changed from the recipe is, I used boneless, chicken breasts and I used seasoned salt on both sides then I browned them in a skillet first, that way I cut down on the time in the oven. Also since I didn't have any other bacon, I used Hormel Real Bacon Pieces. You wouldn't of known the difference.. everything was delicious!!! I made white rice, green beans and French Breadsticks with this chicken and WOW what a meal!!! This recipe is most definately a keeper and thanks sooo much for sharing :>)
This is excellent....everyone loved it.
I used boneless chicken breast, which came out very tender. I also cooked the bacon after baking the dish, so it would be crispy. The sauce did not make as much as the picture looks, so next time I will make more sauce. Very tasty dish!
Came out great!!! After reading reviews I used boneless chicken breast and to crisp bacon I removed from butter and mushrooms (I also added some onions) and broiled until brown.. Also I added a can of cream of mushroom soup to thicken the sauce.. came out fantastic!!!!
Very good. Added extra bacon (2 per breast-microwaved bacon till crispy) and used portobello mushrooms. Served with rice and steamed broccoli.
I made this last nite and turned out very good. I doubled the recipe so I could have leftovers, but that didn't happen. I also sliced half a yellow onion on bottom. Next time I will layer the mushrooms first, then the onion, chicken then the bacon. Because the mushroom's turned dark too quick. I will be making this again.
I used diced mushrooms. I liked it and i hate mushrooms. Hubby loved it. I made it once with heavy cream, once with flour and water. Both times it was good, but the cream made it richer and better in my(hubby didnt really notice) opinion. also i used store bought bacon bits(the softer kind in the resealible package) next time i will like to try real bacon. Excellent.
Delicious! I chopped the bacon and used the mushrooms in the cream sauce. I did add a bit of flour also with the heavy whipping cream and it turned out perfect. I also used chicken thighs instead of the breasts and they were very moist and easy to debone for serving. So glad I came across this recipe!
This was so very good I can't wait to make it again! I added extra garlic and bacon, and used milk and flour to make the gravy. Thanks for this great recipe!
I was pleasantly suprised by this recipe. You wouldn't think that with so few ingredients, this would have so much flavor! I doubled the bacon and used boneless, skinless chicken, but besides that, I followed the recipe. The mushrooms didn't look very pretty like another review said, but they still tasted wonderful! I will definately make this one again.
Wonderful would be my first word and fattening would be my second. If you're in the mood to eat like a glutton and enjoy life for a day this is the meal for you. Seriously, though. It's incredible. My entire family loved it and asked for 2nd's. It was easy to make and good enough for company. Only change I made was double the sauce and pre-cooked the bacon before putting on top of chicken. To me, both are necessary or you'd simply have a greasy mess on your plate. All in all....Five Stars!
We loved this! With just a few changes of course. I left out the butter and used PAM as another reviewer suggested. I used boneless chicken breasts w/o skin. I used dried garlic instead of fresh and quite a bit more mushrooms. I followed another reviewers advice and took the bacon off of the chicken to crisp more for the last 10 min. Since several reviewers mentioned the sauce being too runny I prepared the sauce with the mushrooms so I wouldn't have to add flour or other thickening agent. NOT enough sauce...next time I may double the sauce ingredients. We will definitely be making this again!!
I decided last minute to make this recipe for a diner party of 8 and it was out of this world. Everyone loved it and I gave out the recipe twice. I highly recommend this dish. One note though I made it with boneless skinless chicken breast and the meat was so tender you could cut it with a fork.
Disappointing, almost flavorless. I drained the grease before I made the sauce and it turned out as thick as pudding.
This made a very moist, tender chicken! The only changes I made were I used boneless/skinless chicken breasts, minced garlic and turkey bacon. This dish was so tasty! WIll make again!
I give this a 5 because it can be adapted so many ways. I needed a quick menu, saw the ingredients and read other reviewers comments. I had two rather small chicken breasts to prepare in a hurry - I ended up cooking 4 slices of bacon, put that aside and cooked the chicken in the bacon grease, put that aside (drained both the bacon and chicken on a paper towel), added 1/2 small onion - chopped - 1 small can of mushrooms, added some black pepper and thyme, cooked about 2 min. - added 1/2 cup of cream - when it thickened - added back crumbled bacon and chicken to warm up. Served it over egg noodles that were cooking while preparing the chicken.
This was amazing!! Such an easy and elegant dish. The only change that I made was I sauteed a few onions and mushrooms and put them in the sauce, it just added another layer of flavor. I think that next time I will finish the bacon after the chicken is done. Thanks for sharing!!!
This was sooooooo good!!! I couldn't stop raving about this chicken while we were eating dinner! I did use soy margarine since my son's allergic to cow's milk, and it was still great! I did use the flour and water to thicken the gravy and added crumbled sauteed bacon to the gravy. I am going to try the real bacon bits to speed up the recipe for the gravy and drain some of the oil from the chicken before adding to the gravy. Other than that, this is an awesome chicken dish!
My b/f said this was "fabulous!". I used 4 skinless boneless chicken breast halves and doubled the recipe. I almost decided to use cream of mushroom soup instead of the sauce but decided to go ahead and make the sauce as directed (adding a little flour for thickening). I'm glad I made the sauce...it was wonderful! I also removed the mushrooms and broiled the chicken a few minutes to crisp up the bacon, then returned the mushrooms to the chicken before adding the sauce. Delicious! Definitely a keeper!
yummy
Great dish! I marinated my boneless skinless breasts in italian dressing and a little teriyaki overnite, which i think added some flavor to the chicken. I did everything almost the same, its a very greasy dish, but the flavor was so awesome, it was worth it. Next time i will cut up the bacon, cook it first again, and try to cut down on the greases somehow. All in all, very good!
Restaurant quality! I doubled the sauce and bacon. Hubby loved it also!!
What a great recipe! Very easy and tasty! The only thing I did differently was broil the chicken right at the end to really give the bacon a nice crisp. Yum!
Very good- especially with the sauce from the chicken over rice!!
This is a great dish that my husband & I both love. It's so easy to make & bursting with flavor. The gravy/sauce is a great compliment to the chicken. We serve it with mashed potatoes.
this was an awesome dish. i loved the whole bacon/mushroom theme. i did a few modifications as other reviewers recommended, i pre-cooked the bacon and then i semi-cooked the chicken in it before baking it. i also used skinless boneless chicken breasts. i used emrils' seasoning salt along with minced garlic. also fresh mushrooms. it turned out great. i used half/half and a bit of flour to mix in with the drippings. it was great, my husband said it was really good. it is a keeper and i will defintely be making this again.
Excellent , tasty recipe! My family really enjoyed it. I will make it again and again.
Very easy recipe and the whole family likes it.
This was great! I used skinless chicken breasts to cut back fat, and the sauce still tasted good. I love mushrooms, so I added more and it was really tasty.
easy throw together dinner, used olive oil instead of butter and added muchrooms to cream sauce for extra flavour.
Very tasty and easy. A little too greasy though. I pre-cooked bacon half way, and broiled the whole dish for about 10 minutes at the very end. Next time I will try boneless, skinless or trim a large portion of skin to reduce grease. Fresh mushrooms, flour and little more salt are needed.
This dish is AWESOME! My husband and I absolutely loved it. We put it over some leftover rice from the other night and what didn't end up being dinner ended up being his lunch today. I doubled the amount of bacon for two reasons: I'm a stereotypical-bacon-loving-American and it bothered me that the chicken wasn't covered by the bacon. Anyways, awesome dish and I'm sure I will be making it often in the future. The only thing is that I didn't wait long enough for the sauce to thicken and I also didn't have a whisk, which really hindered that but the soupy sauce was still delicious.
I did not expect this entree to taste as succulent and flavorful as it did. I chose to cook the bacon first, and use some of the fat with half the butter called for. Perfect!!! Also, I had to use more cream to get enough sauce. Excellent dish!!!!!!
I made this for my parents and we all loved it. Usually we disagree on which new recipes sound good, but this one will be made again definitely. I'd probably add more bacon and mushrooms, but that's what I like. It's a keeper!
Great main dish! Smiles all around the table. I review as the recipe states with no changes at all.
