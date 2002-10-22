2 1 12 ... http://allrecipes.com/recipe/16207/bacon-mushroom-chicken/ ... OH EM GEE! This is GEE OH OH DEE! (Sorry, I usually don't do that ;D)! What a surprising dish! I "steamlined " this baby - with leftovers. I had leftover (sliced) chicken parmesan (not the sauce, just the chicken breaded with parmesan). It was from My Mom's Parmesan Chicken - ChristyJ (I changed it some & that's in the review btw). I had enough chicken for FOUR (this recipe is for two) servings. 'Heated that up in a T butter & a T olive oil with a, just one, teaspoon seasoning salt. Two seemed way too much for four servings. I sauteed two mini portabellos & 2 cloves garlic in a T butter the day before. Added two tablespoons cooked crumbled bacon & refrigerated it. When the chicken was almost heated, I added the mushrooms. A minute later added the cream, which was actually half cream, half 2% milk. It didn't need thickening & I don't think it was because of the chicken. I just think there was so little of it, the heat took care of thickening. No baking! Love that! Very fancy tasting dish - & I love fancytasting food. 'Think I'll use 1T bacon next time. It was kinda salty & I'm thinking it wasn't the seasoning salt teaspoon. Maybe just needed more chicken. :? :) If I'm not feeding the kids with this one next time, I'll add a T or two of wine with the cream. Mmmm! 'Probably add more cream/milk, too. OH, both kids, 12 & 14, ate it. Wow. 'Said to do without the shrooms next time. Okay. :)