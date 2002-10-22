Bacon Mushroom Chicken

Really good, really easy with the great flavor of bacon! Serve with rice or buttered noodles. Note: If you don't want to use heavy cream in the recipe, use 1 teaspoon flour mixed with 2 teaspoons water instead!

Recipe by Sara Blanchard

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Pour melted butter into a 9x13 inch baking dish. Add chicken, skin side down; sprinkle with seasoning salt and garlic. Turn chicken over, season, and lay bacon strips on top. Sprinkle with mushrooms.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 45 minutes to 60 minutes, or until chicken is no longer pink and juices run clear.

  • Remove chicken, bacon and mushrooms to a platter and keep warm. Pour juices from baking dish into a small saucepan and whisk together with cream over low heat until thickened. Pour sauce over chicken and serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
774 calories; protein 52.7g; carbohydrates 2.7g; fat 60.6g; cholesterol 241.1mg; sodium 1011.3mg. Full Nutrition
