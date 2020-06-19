Candied Cashew and Pear Salad

This easy and tasty salad is great for a meal or a side with a snappy and sweet taste.

By Gloria Dempsey

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Place the sugar and cinnamon into a saucepan. Melt the sugar over medium heat without stirring. Add the cashews, and stir until well coated, then spread out onto the prepared baking sheet to cool to room temperature.

  • Puree the raspberries, vinegar, and olive oil until smooth; set aside. Toss together the romaine, spinach, pears, cherries, and feta cheese in a large bowl. Toss with half of the raspberry dressing, and sprinkle with candied cashews. Serve with remaining dressing on the side.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
949 calories; protein 18.9g; carbohydrates 105.3g; fat 54.8g; cholesterol 37.4mg; sodium 883.1mg. Full Nutrition
