Candied Cashew and Pear Salad
This easy and tasty salad is great for a meal or a side with a snappy and sweet taste.
The dressing was to tart, but salad is good with a different dressing. The nut candy process was a litle off also.
I took this to a family gathering and everyone loved it! I did add to the dressing a little; it seemed a little too tart so I added some sugar and dijon mustard to taste, a splash more vinegar and some black pepper. The dressing appeared thick at first but thinned out nicely as the berries thawed.
3 stars as written but with some tweaking, was much tastier and is worth making. First off, way too much cinnamon as listed in the directions. I cut this back to one heaping teaspoon and found that to be plenty. I used salted cashews, as I like the salty/sweet combo. Add a bit less vinegar, and add more if you think it needs it. I also added about 1/4 of a cup of white sugar, as I thought the dressing was waaaaay to tart & tangy with frozen, unsweetend raspberries and also added some salt & pepper and 1/3 of a small onion before I pulsed it all together in the food processor. I drizzled in the olive oil through the hopper and it emulsified nicely. Dried cranerries can be used if you don't have cherries. I also sprinkled the feta on seperately on the serving plates. It was a good salad..worth making again. I think finely shredded swiss cheese would taste good instead of feta, too and my try next time!
The salad was good, but the instructions for candying the nuts are not! I ended up with burnt sugar and a melted spoon. Search this site for a better recipe that includes WATER in the instructions. I used strawberries in place of raspberries. The dressing was quite tasty.
