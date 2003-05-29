Gorgonzola and Apple Pork Chops

3.7
87 Ratings
  • 5 30
  • 4 31
  • 3 11
  • 2 5
  • 1 10

Pork chops with a wonderfully different zing. Easy to make, yet it appears as though you slaved all day long! This dish is great served with any type of potato.

Recipe by Kimberly Watson

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Butterfly each pork chop by slicing horizontally through the center with a sharp knife. Leave them attached on one side so they can be flipped open to create a butterfly shape.

    Advertisement

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add pork chops, reduce heat to medium and cook slowly for 5 to 7 minutes each side, or until they are done to your liking. Set aside.

  • Melt butter or margarine in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add apples and saute until tender, then turn off heat and add cheese to skillet. Mix together slowly to form a creamy thick sauce.

  • Place reserved chops on serving plate and stuff each one with 1/4 of the apple/cheese mixture. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
443 calories; protein 31.5g; carbohydrates 10.7g; fat 30.5g; cholesterol 125.7mg; sodium 823.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022