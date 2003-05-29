Gorgonzola and Apple Pork Chops
Pork chops with a wonderfully different zing. Easy to make, yet it appears as though you slaved all day long! This dish is great served with any type of potato.
I thought this recipe was great, after I made some modifications. I love Gorgonzola cheese, but too much can be a bit bitey. To cut down on this, I added brown sugar to the butter/apple mixture and let that simmer in there to sweeten it up a little. Also, I sauted the pork in olive oil and garlic, without butteryflying them. It just made the recipe that much easier, and tastier.Read More
I think you need to adjust the gorgonzola to your own tastes. That said, I absolutely hated this dish. I made another pork dish tonight that was better (even though it wasn't fantastic). Just didn't like it one bit even though I tried to doctor it up. Won't be making again.Read More
I thought this recipe was great, after I made some modifications. I love Gorgonzola cheese, but too much can be a bit bitey. To cut down on this, I added brown sugar to the butter/apple mixture and let that simmer in there to sweeten it up a little. Also, I sauted the pork in olive oil and garlic, without butteryflying them. It just made the recipe that much easier, and tastier.
This recipe was great! Everyone knows that apples and pork are great together and apples and gorgonzola are great together, but putting the three together is incredible! My only suggestion is that instead of using this to stuff into a butterflied pork chop, use smaller chops and just use this as a topping. In my opinion, there was just a little too much pork. Also, if you do not like gorgonzola cheese or bleu cheese, then this is not the recipe for you. If you do, then MAKE THIS! Thanks for a wonderfully simple dish that is perfect for family or company! This one's a keeper!
I thought this was delicious as did my boyfriend. Clearly if you do not like gorgonzola cheese, you probably won't like this, but if you do, you'll LOVE it!! I've made the sauce as a topping for pork tenderloin as well, and it is absolutely wonderful.
I think you need to adjust the gorgonzola to your own tastes. That said, I absolutely hated this dish. I made another pork dish tonight that was better (even though it wasn't fantastic). Just didn't like it one bit even though I tried to doctor it up. Won't be making again.
How about pounding the pork thin and rolling the mix inside and baking??? I'll try it and let you know....
My husband and I LOVED this! As suggested, I used the filling as a topping and used gala apples. I avoided an overwhelming cheese flavor by using two apples instead of the one suggested in the "scaled to two servings" version. I also chopped the cheese into chunks and did not pack it into the measuring cup. The flavor of the cheese was definitely there but the apples rounded it our nicely.
Horrible! Gorgonzola cheese is not a good compliment to pork chops.
I love blue cheese but this recipe had too much, even for me. The flavor of the apples were lost in the strong blue cheese. I would have liked it better with about half the amount of blue cheese the recipe called for. I also recommend draining the pork chops briefly on a paper towel before stuffing them. To make this recipe even easier, I wonder how it would come out if you put raw apples and blue cheese in a pork tenderloin split down the center and baked.
I made this recipe thinking we would love it because we are gorgonzola lovers but found it to be a bit overpowering. I used less gorgonzola than the recipe called for an more apples (after reading the reviews) but was still overpowering. It is not something I would make again.
This recipe was fantastic. Yes, you must love gorgonzola cheese. As other reviewers did, I added brown sugar to the sauce mixture. Also, I baked the chops in the oven using this site's Brown Sugar Chops recipe (minus the soy sauce) and used the cheese-apple sauce as a topping. Served with Gorgonzola Pumpkin Soup, it made for a tremendous fall meal. Wonderful!
After reading other reviews I followed suit with decreasing the amount of cheese, used 4oz, adding brown sugar and baking the chops. Think it still needs less cheese but I'll definately be making it again!
After reading the reviews, I altered this recipe as follows: I did butterfly the pork loin chops, but only fried them long enough to brown them. I added a few slices of sweet onion to the apples, along with brown sugar and when they were almost done, I added about 1/4c. white cooking wine. I put the pork chops back in on top of the apples and steamed them for about 10 more minutes. When I took the pork chops out, I just sprinkled a bit of bleu cheese inside and stuffed a bit off the apples on top of it, then smothered the chops with the remainder of the apples and onions. It got rave reviews, here!
This was an interesting dish with a very unique flavor. As per another users suggestion, I cooked chops in minced fresh garlic and dried rosemary. Instead of the full amount I only used 1 cup of gorgonzola cheese. Also I added sugar to the final apple/cheese mixture. I will make this again.
It was just OK. THe gorgonzola overpowered everything.
This could be 5 stars, but I needed to doctor the sauce a bit. I added 1/4 cup of half n half and some black pepper (white would work too) to the sauce. The black pepper went in while the apples were sauteing and the half n half went in after the cheese started to melt. Served this with collard greens and focaccia bread. great to sop up the sauce w/ the bread.
Simply amazing...and incredibly easy...but it tastes like I slaved all day! My 5 and 9 year old girls love it as does my husband.
Fantastic dish! Husband said it was the best pork-chop type dish he's ever had - said it was "gourmet." I did what a few others suggested - first, didn't butterfly the chop; ended up cutting a thick boneless chop in half sideways and draping the mixture on top. I also added brown sugar to the apple mixture. Awesome recipe - thank you for posting!
This dish is really good and unique. I would have never thought that the combo of apples and Gorgonzola would work so well. The chops are pretty plain, so I always jazz them up, but the sauce is great!
I would have given this a 5, but it dodn't originally call for brown sugar to be added to the apple/cheese mix, and the sugar was SUCH a great addition. Also, you WILL need to reduce the amount of cheese to taste. The full recipe amount is just too much. All in all, a wonderful starter recipe, just needs a tweak here and there.
My sauce did not come out creamy, more like melted cheese, but was delish. Sauted chops in garlic and olive oil. And placed apples and cheese mixture on top. I really like like gorg. cheese. Delish!
This recipe is great!!!!! My fiance can't get enough. A definite favorite! I added a bit more cheese and apples and poured some of the sauce on top too. Mmmm...
Never again. My husband who likes almost anything told me it tasted rotten. Way too much gorgonzola, and we like gorgonzola. Ended up scraping all the stuffing out and trying to salvage the pork by drenching it with orange marmalade.
This was so easy and delicious--my husband and I just loved it.
This was incredible!! So easy, fast and delicious! I used some of the suggestions from other reviewers and simple used the apple gorgonzola mixture as a topping, since my pork chops were already on the thin side. I used 1.5 honeycrisp apples and added about 1 tsp of brown sugar to the apples as they sauteed. I served this with acorn squash and wild rice. The apple gorgonzola mixture was excellent mixed in with the rice and squash too! This will be added to our regular rotation throughout the fall and winter!
My family loved it!!!
Excellent recipe. I made it exactly as written, except I didn't butterfly the chops and just layered the sauce over them. The key to this recipe is to use a SWEET apple. I used Golden Delicious, and it was perfect. If you use a tart apple like Granny Smith, like some of the similar, but more complicated recipes on this site, it will turn out way too tart. Those other recipes have ingredients to sweeten it up. With this one the apple must be sweet to balance the bite of the gorgonzola.
Loved the sauce! husband not a fan of gorgonzola...
I made this for my husband's family here in Germany. They absolutely LOVED it, I do not eat pork so I can not say personally how it tasted but there were no leftovers whatsoever.
This dish makes my "top 5 favs" list! It seems to be one of those that you either love or can't stand. My husband doesn't care for it, but I've been begging him to make it for me again. I like the idea of this recipe as a roast of thin meat rolled up with the apples and cheese too!
My boyfriend and I have tried this recipe twice now and we both thought it was pretty good. We love Gorgonzola so we didn't find the taste overpowering as others had suggested but it was a fairly heavy recipe. We did enjoy it and would recommend it to a gorgonzola fan.
Wonderful taste. I however like to put it on top of the pork instead of stuffing it, but I find cooking butterflied peices of meat a little harder to work with! I cooked pork in olive oil, fresh garlic and put a little bit of dried rosemary on them during cooking. Gave the pork a little something extra. I also added the sugar and a bit of ff cream cheese to keep the gorgonzola from stiffening once it was out of the pan!
This recipe has potential but you MUST like Gorgonzola. It was the first time I had tried this cheese and it was too strong for me. Very easy recipe though for those who like Gorgonzola.
That was delicious! I served it with steamed, buttery asparagus on the side. A very hearty, rich meal. I did, however, cut the gorgonzola substantially.
When I started to cook this for dinner my fiance thought I was crazy. That's not, however, what he said as he had his second pork chop for dinner! I don't know about kid-friendly rating because I don't have a kid to try it out on, but we certainly enjoyed it.
I will eat just about ANYTHING - but not this. I added half the amount of cheese the recipe called for, and it was still overwhelming. I won't make it again.
Hubby and I LOVE gorgonzola cheese- this recipe is EASY and EXCELLENT! Thanks!
not very good not sweet bitter mixed wrong with cheese
This is great! I've made it twice already and we love it. It's easty to make and its a dish that looks like you've been preparing it for hours. I give it five stars mostly because its easy and fast.
This was wonderful. A very nice change of pace for a special dinner. And, believe it or not, my 20 month old loved it!!
It's different, but not necessarily in a good way. The apple-cheese sauce turned out to be really oily. (I used blue cheese.) It's edible, but I won't make it again.
My boyfriend and I really enjoyed this recipe. We both thought that it would taste better if it were baked, but this is really good for a quick and easy recipe. I don't think you need to use as much cheese as the recipe calls for. I only used 5 oz. of gorgonzola, and it was adequate (I will use a little more next time though, because my boyfriend is a cheese-lover). I also added a little brown sugar(1-2 tsp.) as some other reviewers have suggested. I think that's a good idea for anyone who's a little worried about not liking the gorgonzola. Thanks for the tasty recipe Kimberly!
This was a VERY easy and quick dish to make. The gorgonzola makes this quite rich - I will probably use more apples and less cheese the next time around. Maybe serve a nice light veggie on the side to cut the richness. I'll make it again!
I added 2tbsp brown sugar with the apples because all I had were granny smiths and I was worried that they would be two tart. I also added some diced onion to the apples. I seasoned the porkchops with some old bay seasoning like one of the other reviews which tasted great!!!
Made this recipe for company. Was beyond delicious!!! The sauce was also excellent to put over rice pilaf, which I served alongside.
Husband and brother-in-law LOVED this recipe. We're making it again tonight so we'll try adding the brown sugar. YUM!!! Sometimes we use crumbled bleu cheese if we can't find gorganzola, still DELICIOUS
I love gorgonzola but this was a bit too strong, and I hadn't even used all the recipe called for. I think with just a 1/2 cup of cheese it would be delicious. I'll try it again.
I am a huge believer in making recipes according to your own tastes, so when I made this, I knew exactly what to do. First I cooked 6 slices of bacon and left the bacon fat in the pan. I then cooked the pork in the bacon fat. When the chops were done, I spooned out extra fat for my roasted potatoes that I was cooking that night. I put in the mixture 2 fuji apples, bleu cheese, and the crumbled bacon in the pan I had deglazed with white cooking wine. Wine, bacon fat, cheese, apples, YUM! I also added a splash of balsamic and let it cook down. Because my "stuffing" was too loose to stuff, I just served it on top. This is a GREAT recipe to make your own!
This recipe was not what I expected. The cheese was overwelming. I will not try it again. on to the next recipe.....
I followed others' advice and sauteed the chops in olive oil and garlic. I added 2 tblsp of brown sugar to the butter/apple mixture. It turned out good. You definitely need to sprinkle black pepper over the pork before putting the apple/ butter mix over the top. I did not stuff it. I also left out the cheese all together since so many others had mixed reviews. I would make this again but I would add another apple and buy thicker pork chops.
The flavor of this dish was so good. I would use thinner porkchops next time and just spoon the apples and sauce over the top of them after cooking. My husband loved this dish we will make it again.
Didn't really enjoy this one.
I'm so glad I printed out and saved this recipe before the last few reviews. This recipe was delicious! The apples and the cheese complimented each other perfectly. Quick and easy was just a bonus. Thanks for a wonderful recipe!
This was really good. It was just a LOT stronger than I had expected. Then again, I don't eat a lot of gorgonzola.
this was a very nice start. We made ours with pork tenderloin. Added 2 tsp of brown sugar to the apples and used brie instead of gorgonzola. We made the sauce then stuffed and rolled the pork and baked it in the oven, after searing, for about 20 min. Try it, it is delicious.
My fiance LOVED this. I added a little less gorgonzola and a teeny bit more butter and a bit of apple cider to make the sauce runnier. I placed the pork chop (not butterflied and seasoned with garlic and a little Old Bay for a kick)on some mixed field greens. The runnier sauce acted as a bit of a salad dressing. Outstanding!
I actually couldn't find gorgonzola cheese at my grocery store (I really have no clue where in the world it was as I looked everywhere for it!) so I used a pepper jack cheese instead, which I know really changes this recipe! I liked the taste but it was so different that it was a bit strange. My boyfriend wasn't too crazy about it and I could tell he would prefer I don't make it again. You have to really like a sweet sort of tang to like this recipe. However, it is a really interesting combination so kudos to the creator for coming up with it!
I read the reviews before I made this dish, and even cut the gorgonzola by more than half, still it was just way too overpowering. I am someone who likes gorgonzola cheese, however this recipe didn't go over well with me or my husband. I liked the idea... but just not the way it turned out...
This is now a family favorite. It is also easy yet special for guests.
Fantastic with a bit of brown sugar sautéed with apples and a little onion. The husband, who is a super picky eater said “please make this again!”
Great.
My family did not care for it. We generally like gorgonzola and sharper cheeses but this just didn't work. It was easy to prepare however.
The recipe was very good. I didn't have any gorgonzola cheese so I used Maytag Blue Cheese. It turned out great.
The gorgonzola is a bit overwhelming, which is terrific if you like this cheese - which we do! I used fuji apples, but probably will use a sweeter apple (like a gala) next time. I will definitely make this again!
Really good. I made this with some simple yukon gold mashed potatoes (added butter, sage, thyme and garlic). The whole family enjoyed it.
