Regular Crepes
A simple crepe recipe which can be filled with whatever your heart desires; fruit, jam, applesauce or powdered sugar.
Made the best crepes ever! Note- if you refrigerate the dough for cooking later it becomes very gooey at the bottom and watery at the top so just stir it around until smooth again. It taste the same at fresh dough.Read More
I have made crepes before but not with butter. When I added the butter it created chunks of scrambled eggs in the batter. The batter was to thin so i had to add 2-3 tablespoons of flour. Crepes were okay but stickyRead More
This is a fantastic basic crepe recipe! The first time I made it exactly according to recipe. Yum. The second I added a little extra vanilla and sugar and filled with fresh strawberries. SUPER Yum! You could easily delete the vanilla and sugar as well, and add herbs and fill with cheese, meats or veggies for a yummy savory crepe.
excellent recipe for crepes.much better than others i've used.next time i will use more sugar and vanilla.cooks quick so it needs attention.you know when to flip them when edges start to brown and come away from the pan.
Lovely recipe! They came out beautifully and tasted scrumptious-- I filled with fruit & used a boysenberry topping. I've also changed the recipe (omitted vanilla & sugar) to use savoury fillings (onion, potato, etc.) topped with a melted garlic-chive Gloucester cheese sauce. Sweet or savoury, these were perfect every time, and a huge hit with everyone. Will place in my "favorite dish" rotation immediately!!
Easy and versatile recipe ~ for a healthier alternative, I used whole wheat pastry flour, Splenda, skim milk, omega-3 egg product and Becel margarine. I also added 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon. They were perfect and delicious filled with low-fat cottage cheese, strawberries and bananas!
I loved making these. Extremely easy, and they taste delicious. I added strawberries and banana's to mine, and sprinkled some icing sugar and syrup on it. One thing ill add that I learnt while making these, is to make sure to add a fair amount of oil to the pan, to avoid making them stick. Also, don't make them to thick.... mine turned out a little thick, but ill know for next time :)
This recipe is great! It is light and sweet enough to finish off any meal with delight. Try it with a banana rum sauce.
Really good. I made these and put jelly in them like my mom used to make when I was a kid.
The baking powder really ruined this recipe for me. It was more like a pancake than a crepe. I won't be using it again.
this is a very easy and effective crepe recipe although it is more suited to dessert or sweet meals...
Excellent recipe!!! Taste really good!!! Absolutely amazing!!!
Made this without the baking powder and turned out well, a tiny bit thick for my liking, might add a bit more milk next time.
Amazing!!
Good recipe. I added extra sugar to the batter, since I was making a dessert crepe. Definitely use a non-stick pan and then you don't need much oil (the first one I made, I used too much oil in the pan, and thought it was too greasy). I filled these with nutella and sliced bananas, and sprinkled with icing sugar.
Delicious! Simple and easy directions. I sprinkled mine with powdered sugar and scooped cherry pie filling in them, rolled them up, and topped them with whipped cream. Such a fancy looking breakfast with no hassle! Thanks for the great recipe!
This was really good! I used vanilla soymilk (Silk)
my daughter loved these. made them with my homemade jam.
I have been making crepes for years. This is the best recipe I have found. The best way to eat those is without a doubt Maple Syrup.
Very good recipe. I usually make the batter ahead of time, and store in the fridge until ready to fry in the pan. endless toping choices!
This was perfect and easy to follow. Made perfect crepes!!! I have never left feed back before on any recipe but this one really impressed me. Thanks so much for the wonderful crepe recipe. My KIDS even loved them!!!
I am so pleased that crepes are easier to make than I thought they were! This is a great recipe and I added a small dash of Almond Extract for something different. I am glad to have this as a starting point for experiementing :) Thanks!
These were excellent and easy to make. I followed the directions exactly except I used 1/2 of the 1/4 cup scoops and they came out nice and thin. I used a small non stick pan and criso butter flavored shortening which I greased the pan lightly with- with a paper towel for each crepe I made. My fire on the stove was at medium heat so as to not burn them, this made them a nice golden brown on each side. This made me about 7 crepes. I filled them as a previous reviewer suggested with the creamy strawberry crepes filing from this site and topped with frozen mixed berries and whipping cream. Very delicous. Will definitely make again. Thinking with bananas and carmel syrup. Ummm.
My go to crepe recipe! I add more sugar and splash vanilla or other extract. Recipe can be cut in half without a problem!
I made these crepes this morning because I have been craving crepes for weeks. My one year old ate them up. She loved them and even tried to eat some of mine while I was eating. I spread strawberry jam then filled with fresh strawberries, blackberries, and banana's then sprinkled with powdered sugar!....tasted soooooo good!!! Will definitely make again. Thanks for the recipe!!
These are sooooooo.... good and so easy!! My grandmother used to make crepes every morning for us when we spent the night at her house. These taste just like hers!! Very light and smooth, the perfect texture for a crepe. We just butter them and throw on some homemade maple syrup!!! YUMMMY!!!! This one is in my recipe book permanently! Baking powder is perfect as long as you add exactly as the recipe says!
This was my first attempt at Crepes! They were excellent! So easy to make too! I cut the recipe in 1/2 and it made 6. Just enough for our family of 4 for a simple 'dessert' after supper! I can't wait to experiment with different fillings! Yum!
yum! I added a little sugar and vinilla and topped it (after cooking) with hot blue berrys with a little lemon and sugar.. my husband put a little surup on the top with wipped cream. He has a sweet tooth. It was my 1st time making these and they are great and so very easy!!
Great recipe, I sift and then use a mixer. I only had a 1/2 c. of 1% milk so I substituted with some sour cream diluted with water. They turned out just fine. The batter was a little thicker but it works if you're out of milk. I heated some frozen strawberries in the microwave and added some sugar to that mixture to create an awesome strawberry syrup filling. I like 'em a lot.
I left out the vanilla extract and then filled them with eggs and cheese. Very delicious and quick!
These are SO good. I made a few too thick, but they're still excellent... I filled them with raspberries and blackberries that I thawed, topped with a little powdered sugar and whipped cream.
This recipe is very easy and delicious. My 13yr old nephew made these (while I supervised) for the family. We spread Nutella (chocolate hazelnut spread) on the crepes, folded them, and topped with powdered sugar - FABULOUS!!!
This is very good and easy. I like my with cottage cheese. this my new recipe.
Superb Recipe! If you know Dave Smith then you are lucky, he catered to the Prime Minister and many other celebrities. Although not the same, it's as close as they come. Very delicious. Hint, heat up the apple sauce or jam a tiny bit, or put it on after you flip it for a delicious warm Crepe. Will do this over and over again!
These crepes came out absolutely perfect! When I had tried other recipes before, I thought it was me, but it was the recipe! When I discovered this one, I whipped them up like mad for my mom's French-themed Mother's Day. She totally loved it!
these crepes are so good! crepes can be really hard to make, especially since the consistency of the batter and its proportions are everything...however, this recipe makes it easy and quick to make! Just a hint: it's best to use a cast iron pan ($20 at World Market) since these work best for this type of cooking.
These are delicious and so easy to make. I added a bit more sugar and an extra 1/2 tsp of vanilla. I've used both the sweetened frozen strawberries with syrup and the frozen strawberries without, in addition to a frozen bag of mixed berries. I always add two small scoops of vanilla ice cream, roll them up, top with a spoonful of cool whip and dust with confectioner's sugar. My kids finish theirs and want seconds before I can even make any for my hunny or myself. Now when I say crepes for breakfast or dessert the family cannot wait!
This has become my basic recipe. Someone taught me that a pinch of sugar will turn the crepes browner if you want them less white.
We made these this weekend and they were great....and we didn't mess up the first one either! I used a heaping tablespoon of sugar and one teaspoon of vanilla. Mine were filled with peanut butter, bananas, and left over ganache. His were strawberries and cream with powdered sugar sprinkled on top. Both were delicious! Thanks for the great recipe!
very good, i remember making crepes in grade school and came out just as good
great recipe, we use crepes instead of managotti shells, same filling, roll, put in oven at 350 till the sauce is heated, so good, hubby doesnt like pasta, and the crepes fill the void.....dont use the vanilla or sugar for Mangotti crepes....
I loved this recipe. My crepes were perfectly soft, and the whole family loved it. We have them with ice cream; great!
I made three crepe recipes as a taste test; my husband was the judge. I made basic, vanilla and regular (this recipe) crepes from this website. Our favorite was definitely this one! It was the smoothest and tastiest. We filled them with strawberries and put syrup and lite cool whip on them. Yum Yum! For the reviewer who "cooked the eggs", just make sure the butter is cooled before adding. I used Pam non-stick spray and it worked great! My Mom used to make the crepe batter the night before, going to try this next time to save time. Enjoy!
I've been looking for a good crepe recipe for a while and this one is wonderful!
Very tasty. I'll fix this again. Not too eggy and had a pancake taste with a not so cakey texture. I watched the video on AR on how to make crepes and this batch turned out beautiful. This is better than the last recipe I tried for crepes. Thanks!
these are my favorite crepes. they are some ugly looking ones though! when i made these the other day huge bubbles that you would see in pizza formed in them and when i flipped it there was tumors (huge air pockets) veins, squiggles and creases. the bottom side came out pretty smooth though. when i rolled it up i made it so the ugly side was facing in. they were nice and thin. once i had 4 or 5 massive crepes rolled up on my plate i decided to top it simple. i was going to put bannanas and chocolate chips but i thought well that would overpower the tast of the actual crepe! so i stuck it simple. i drowned it in butter wich quickly melted by the crepes pipping hot steam and put lots and lots of powdered sugar on it with some Vermont pure maple syrup to top it off. and it was COLOSSAL!!!!! best crepes i ever made! there are deffinetely resturant quality. oh my god i am hungry now and if it wasnt so late i might haveto go make some more!!
great crepe recipe....the last time i filled with apples and caramel.
These were good and easy to make! I had to make them two days in a row because my family loved them so much. We added saute`d fruit and sweet toppings to add flavor. (green apples and whipped cream)
this is the best one so far with extra ingredients that are needed. May some people say keep it simple, which is true , but you need that taste.
I was looking for a crepe recipe,beacuse the one I have calls for too many eggs. I tried this one and I really like it, it just needs more milk for a thinner consistency. I twisted a little with added 1/2 a tsp. of cinnamon, and garnished with Cajeta(dulce de leche)and rasberry preserved. It was MMM,MMMM.
All I can say is wow!these crepes were so good it left me speachless.
Too thick...too sticky.
Delicious! Thanks for the recipe!
My family love this recipe. It's all in the method. I had a hard time at first but now they are perfect. This is a keeper.
This recipe is awesome
Wonderful texture and taste
Yo me gusta
Very simple, elegant, and light crepe recipe. I put some Nutella inside and topped with powdered sugar! Tasted just like the Nutella crepes I had in Italy!
This is a really good recipe! I filled ours with fresh strawberries (sauted)and put them on top of a chocolate sauce drizzled plate, and topped it off with powdered sugar! We served these for Mother's Day breakfast, they were a hit!
These are really good!!:-) I make them for my family a lot!! Thank you:-)
I use this recipe every time I make crepes now!! It hasn't failed me and it's super easy.
My husband grew up eating Crepes, and our daughter now cannot get enough. You can't even mention it around the house without her getting excited about eating them. This recipe is the best one we found. Thank you!
I made these crepes last weekend and i felt they were too floury. I added a little more milk to make them lighter but still tasted floury. Otherwise they were good. However, I think if i try these again use i cup of flour instead of 1 1/2 but i hav to say the 'crepes' recipe on this site is way better and very original. I would rather recommend that recipe.
Recipe was a delicious sucess!! Super easy. Added 1.5 scoops of protein powder, added some cinnamon, left out the sugar, and used Almond milk instead of reg milk - all GREAT choices. I'm in love with the crepes at Ihop but these topped them!! Made a batch for quick breakfast on the go. Drizzled with honey & lemon juice instead of syrup. Yummm!!
vry nice receipe, I like it :)
it is really great!
Mm. These were pretty good. I made apple sauce to go with them. Plain and simple. :) Thanks for the recipe!
This is the best crepe recipe we have tried. My son who is learning to cook makes these all the time!
These turned out amazing and the kids loved them! My daughter asks me all the time when we are going to have them for breakfast again
My family loves this recipe. My husband usually made the crepes in our house and had been making a recipe his grandma made when he was a kid. I decided to try some one morning and he has asked for them the last three weekends and says they are better then his. Perfect to fill how ever you want.
Very good
Love it. Delicious and came out perfectly.
Tried these the other nite, they were very easy to make. I made an apple pie filling making the apples in small blockes and then adding butter, cinnamon, brown sugar, and nutmeg. MY FAMILY ALL AGREED THAT THIS WAS A KEEPER RECIPE. samiesue
These are perfect! Top with strawberry topping. They taste just like in Paris :)
I loved this recipe and my crepes turned out delicious!!! I stuffed them with sweet cream cheese, bananas and strawberries then topped with some more and drizzled with chocolate syrup!!!
Amazing!!
Wonderful recipe, made it many time.
Loved these!
I made these several times now. Very simple and fast. Always a big hit with my kids. Can't seem to make enough of them. I don't have a crepe pan so I use a griddle. Still turns out great plus I can make three at a time.
The combo of flour and eggs made the batter chunky and didn't mix well. Tasted like pasta.
