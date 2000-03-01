Regular Crepes

A simple crepe recipe which can be filled with whatever your heart desires; fruit, jam, applesauce or powdered sugar.

Recipe by bonnie

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, sift together flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Stir in the remaining ingredients; mix until smooth.

  • Heat a lightly oiled griddle or frying pan over medium high heat. Pour or scoop the batter onto the griddle, using approximately 1/4 cup for each crepe. Tilt the pan with a circular motion so that the batter coats the surface evenly.

  • Cook the crepe for about 2 minutes, until the bottom is light brown. Loosen with a spatula, turn and cook the other side. Stack the finished crepes by putting wax paper between each one. Keep covered with a dry cloth until ready to eat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
111 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 15g; fat 3.7g; cholesterol 39.3mg; sodium 159.5mg. Full Nutrition
