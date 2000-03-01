Regular Crepes

these are my favorite crepes. they are some ugly looking ones though! when i made these the other day huge bubbles that you would see in pizza formed in them and when i flipped it there was tumors (huge air pockets) veins, squiggles and creases. the bottom side came out pretty smooth though. when i rolled it up i made it so the ugly side was facing in. they were nice and thin. once i had 4 or 5 massive crepes rolled up on my plate i decided to top it simple. i was going to put bannanas and chocolate chips but i thought well that would overpower the tast of the actual crepe! so i stuck it simple. i drowned it in butter wich quickly melted by the crepes pipping hot steam and put lots and lots of powdered sugar on it with some Vermont pure maple syrup to top it off. and it was COLOSSAL!!!!! best crepes i ever made! there are deffinetely resturant quality. oh my god i am hungry now and if it wasnt so late i might haveto go make some more!!