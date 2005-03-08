Chicken Francese for One

I took the advice of another reviewer and doubled the lemon juice (I used the juice of a real lemon...does it matter whether you use that or the bottle??). It was WAAAAAAAAAY too lemony for my taste. And even with the extra lemon juice, the parmesan still remained almost completely seperate from the butter and lemon juice. I may possibly try this again, but with much less lemon juice and something besides parmesan cheese (or at least much much less of it!). I do like the lemon flavor, but not THAT much. I made this with noodles alfredo (This site) and the 2 recipes share too many of the same ingredients. I kept the chicken and it's sauce seperate from the noodles and their sauce except to sample them together and the verdict is 'no good'. Although I ate most of it, I didn't feel so well a 1/2 hr later. I felt like the cream sauce was curdling in my stomach. Definitely was not thinking when I paired these two things. I would suggest fresh steamed broccoli with the chicken and plain egg noodles or rice with some seasoning, and be cautious with the lemon!