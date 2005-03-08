Chicken Francese for One

Chicken breast sauteed and served with a sauce of butter, lemon juice and Parmesan cheese. Very French, very elegant, and also simple and tasty. This single serving recipe is ideal for one of those nights when you're 'caught up in a world all your own'!

By Jerry Schiavo

20 mins
20 mins
2
2 servings
  • Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in a medium skillet over medium high heat.

  • Add chicken to skillet and brown for 5 to 7 minutes, turning occasionally. When chicken is browned, add remaining 6 tablespoons of butter and the lemon juice (if desired, add extra lemon juice to taste).

  • Saute for 6 minutes over medium heat, then remove chicken from skillet. Add cheese to skillet, stir all together until mixture has reached the consistency of a sauce, then pour the sauce over the chicken and serve hot.

Per Serving:
587 calories; protein 31.7g; carbohydrates 3.1g; fat 50.4g; cholesterol 199.3mg; sodium 556.8mg. Full Nutrition
