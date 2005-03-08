Chicken Francese for One

Chicken breast sauteed and served with a sauce of butter, lemon juice and Parmesan cheese. Very French, very elegant, and also simple and tasty. This single serving recipe is ideal for one of those nights when you're 'caught up in a world all your own'!
I ran into the same issue other reviewers did. There is too much butter, not enough lemon and the cheese does strange things when added. I tried letting the butter mixture cool before adding the cheese and it didn't really help. The chicken itself did have good flavor though. If I make again, I would cut the butter in half, double the amount of lemon and maybe add a little white wine or chicken broth.
This is SOOO easy...after prep time, it took me about 10-15 minutes. Adding about a teaspoon of minced garlic makes it even better. =)
Delicious! I scaled back on the butter, using only one stick for three servings (which for me equaled three chicken breasts). When I first put the parmesan into the hot butter to make the sauce, it scalded and clumped into chunks. So I had to strain them out and pour the sauce from the pan into a small dish, wait for it to cool, then add the cheese and a little water. It turned out fine, and delicious!
This is my and my husband's FAVORITE recipe! I make just a few changes.. I use the same amount of butter (1/2 cup), but for 2 servings. I double the amount of lemon juice (1/2 cup) and use just under 1/2 cup of fresh grated parmesan cheese. I always make it with smaller chicken tenderloins, which cook so fast, and serve the chicken over noodles with alfredo sauce. The sauce is so delicious, I pour any extra over the chicken and noodles. The blend of lemon juice, parmesan cheese, and butter is just DIVINE! The reason people may have had problems with the parmesan cheese clumping is maybe because they don't have enough lemon juice... I have never had that problem.
This dish was a BIG hit in my house. I have actually found a chicken dish that both of my boys like; which, I might add is quite an accomplishment! However, I too found that the recipe called for too much butter. I used four large chicken breast and added 3 Tbsp of butter with the lemon juice, instead of the 6 Tbsp the recipe required. I had no problems using the canned parmesan. However, after adding the parmesan I lowered the heat to a simmering boil, occasionally whisking it and allowed the sauce to thicken. I also think using real butter, in comparison to margarine, also makes a huge difference in the taste of this recipe.
This recipe is wonderful. A tip for some of the other reviewers: If you were having melting problems it sounds like you may have used canned parmesan rather than fresh. Freshly grated parmesan should be used here.
I have to agree with the other reviews and say that my attempts to melt the cheese into the lemon-butter sauce weren't very successful. I did a little research and found out a lot of other recipies call for the cheese to be added to the chicken during the breading process, I might give that a try next time.
I used freshly grated cheese, followed the recipe exactly, and ended up throwing the "sauce" away. The chicken breasts cooked in the butter & lemon juice alone was pretty tasty. This won't be staying in my recipe box.
This recipe was quick and easy to prepare!! A delicious treat to the plain old plain old chicken. I doubled the recipe and used chicken breast strips cut to bite size for the kids, they loved it!! Thanks so much for a great one!
My god.. an entire stick of butter for one person! However, it was really good. I too, couldn't get the cheese to combine w/ the butter to make the sauce; the two separated when I poured it over the chicken.
I must have done something wrong. This had a nice flavor, but the cheese wouldn't blend with the lemon juice/butter mixture to make a sauce.
Tastes great however I gained 10 lbs. looking at it. Everyone that has tried it loves it. Thanks,
This was a good recipe, but not Great. It was very easy. I doubled the recipe, but only used about a third of the butter called for. I let the sauce cool for about 5 minutes before I added the cheese and it turned out just fine (no lumps).
My husband thought I had lost my mind when I put this dish in front of him. I definitely won't be making this again. I guess a certain taste bud is necessary for this recipe....
I used a little a less butter and lemon juice and included a bit of white wine and chicken stock. I'm sure the recipe would have been delicious the way it was written, I just can't stop myself from playing around a bit. As for the lumpy cheese issue many reviewers have had....I agree with a previous reviewer that good parm needs to be used (not the stuff in the green can in the pasta isle at the supermarket) I have another tip as well....when you incorporate the parm, remove the pan from the burner before you put it in. Parm will clump up if the heat is too high. Also try whisking it around with a fork when you throw it in. What I ended up with still wasn't an entirely smooth sauce (I don't really think it needs to be, I liked the bit of texture it had) but there were certainly no clumps of cheese to strain out. I will make this again.
Very easy, with a great flavor. I didnt have any block parm on hand so I used the prepackaged grated, it came out ok, but I will use the fresh next time
Like others who have tried this, I used less butter and a little more lemon. My sauce was still a little lumpy even though I used freshly grated parmesean, but it still tasted great. My roommate used the extra sauce on her green beans and said it was delicious!
Pretty good chicken dish. The sauce was not everything I expected even though I followed other reviewers advice and cut the butter, added more lemon and used fresh parmesan. I don't think I'll make this again - it was nice to try something new once, but not a keeper.
Reduced the butter, cooled the sauce before adding the cheese as suggested by others and everything worked out perfect. I did cut my meat into bite sized chunks before cooking, this looked excellent on the plate! (Tasted pretty darned good too!)
WAY too much butter--I would use maybe half of what it calls for. And before you add the parmesan, remove the pan from heat for a minute--the sauce will be much better. I probably would not try this one again!
I dont want to put you off, this was a decent meal. I personally didn't like the sauce to much, but the chicken came out nice enough. I followed the last review and added white wine and reduced amount of butter. Will make again, but will make so many changes that it will nolonger be the same recipe!!!
So tasty! I love the tangy saltiness of the dish. I used three chicken breasts cut in half and pounded flat, and kept the other measurements the same. I also added a clove of garlic and a shake of kosher salt. Like other reviewers, my sauce didn't get creamy or thicken much, but I used canned Parmesan instead of fresh, and it doesn't melt the same way so I wasn't surprised. It still tasted great!
This was an excellent recipe. It was difficult to make the sauce, however, by lowering the heat a good two to three minutes before adding the cheese helped. I used real butter and canned parmesean. Also, the amount used made enough sauce for 5 medium sized pieces of chicken and fed my entire family. I made this recipe again for some guest and added a small amount of white wine. I d onot measure when I cook but I would estimate I used about 1/8 of a cup. My dinner guests loved it!
Flavor was good. After reading reviews I used less butter and some white wine, and cooled the sauce before adding the cheese. It still seperated though, if you stirred and spooned it was OK, but had to warm and stir together again for a second helping.
I took the advice of another reviewer and doubled the lemon juice (I used the juice of a real lemon...does it matter whether you use that or the bottle??). It was WAAAAAAAAAY too lemony for my taste. And even with the extra lemon juice, the parmesan still remained almost completely seperate from the butter and lemon juice. I may possibly try this again, but with much less lemon juice and something besides parmesan cheese (or at least much much less of it!). I do like the lemon flavor, but not THAT much. I made this with noodles alfredo (This site) and the 2 recipes share too many of the same ingredients. I kept the chicken and it's sauce seperate from the noodles and their sauce except to sample them together and the verdict is 'no good'. Although I ate most of it, I didn't feel so well a 1/2 hr later. I felt like the cream sauce was curdling in my stomach. Definitely was not thinking when I paired these two things. I would suggest fresh steamed broccoli with the chicken and plain egg noodles or rice with some seasoning, and be cautious with the lemon!
delicious! WARNING! Those of you on diets: STAY AWAY! This takes a whole stick of butter to serve 2 people. We scraped up every bit! I made it w/ thin sliced chicken and dumped a pot of egg noodles in it once it was done. wonderful!
Very tasty stuff. I've never had Chicken Francese, and from what I can tell by reading about it, I guess this recipe isn't very authentic. But for what it is, I enjoyed it a lot (but split over two dinner meals). I made it exactly as written, using the high-end time of 7 minutes for browning the chicken. I agree with the number of reviewers who said that the parmesan in butter and lemon juice never came together as a "sauce". (I thought parmesan is supposed to be one of those not-very-meltable cheeses, anyway.) It turned out to be browned, crunchy parmesan in lemon butter. Mind you, I'm one of those who likes browned crunchy things, so between the nicely-done chicken, covered with the "sauce", such simple ingredients tasted great to me. This would be worth making again, especially if I don't have much time to make a meal. Thanks!
This is so good! My husband & I loved the flavor. I followed Sarah G’s advice and used half cup of Lemon juice, fresh Parmesan & butter for two, with the Alfredo sauce over noodles. This will be made often.
