Daria's Slow Cooker Beef Stroganoff
This is a delicious stroganoff recipe. It's very easy and very tasty, using round steak along with mushrooms, onions, and chives. Try serving it over hot, buttered noodles.
This is an excellent base recipe. I made quite a few changes, and it turned out great. The cut of meat should probably be beef stewing meat, it does better than a lean cut in a slow cooker. I used fresh mushrooms, green onions instead of chives, beef broth in place of bouillon and wine, and only used 8 oz. sour cream. To thicken it up more, I added 4 oz. cream cheese with the sour cream, and I also boiled my noodles til al dente' and added them to the crock. After an hour, it was the perfect consistency. Thanks so much!Read More
This recipe ended up amazing with some tweaking. I followed other reviewers' suggestions by using 1.2 lbs stew meat first, layered on the bottom. I seasoned it with salt, pepper, and garlic powder. I chopped a whole onion and sprinkled it on top of the beef. I poured in a can of golden mushroom soup, not cream of mushroom. I mixed 1 tbsp of flour and 1 tbsp cornstarch with 1/2 cup red wine instead of white. I omitted the water. I sprinkled the bouillon and some onion soup mix on top of the beef/onions/soup, poured the wine in, and then the diced garlic and 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce. After about 4 hours on low, I mixed in 4oz light cream cheese and 4oz light sour cream. I sliced up about 5 fresh white mushrooms and mixed them in. Let it cook for 1 more hour, and it's done! It tastes amazing. I'm going to serve it over brown rice. Should be a bit healthier this way too.Read More
My family LOVED this. My husband called it "restaurant quality." From a slow cooker!! I read all the comments and proceeded like this: I used London broil cuz that's what i always use for stroganoff. I used fresh mushrooms instead of canned. I used red wine in place of the white wine and water; beef needs red wine, not white. I opted for the suggestion to replace the sour cream with 4 oz. of cream cheese and 8 oz. of sour cream (added 30 minutes before serving). I whisked a couple of tablespoons of cornstarch with some of the sauce and whisked that mixture back into the pot right before the addition of the sour cream/cream cheese. The sauce ended with a perfect consistency and exceptional flavor. I served it with a spinach salad. This is a real keeper!
This was quite good! I miss the meaty, floured and pan-fried taste of the traditional stroganoff but the sauce was just excellent. My husband, the traditional stroganoff fan said, "This is savory stuff you've made here." The last time I tried a crock pot stroganoff dish he wasn't thrilled with it. But I've learned to recognize when a recipe doesn't have enough spices for us and to add more in. With this recipe I added a couple shakes of minced onions, garlic salt, Lawry's seasoned salt, and garlic powder. I went heavy on the pepper and it turned out just right. I used 2 tsp beef boullion granules (not sure if that's equal to a cube but it worked), 2 tsp worcestershire, chicken stock instead of water and wine, and a little dash of old champagne because I didn't have white wine handy. Used small can of mushrooms as well as 8oz pkg fresh mushrooms. That works out really well if you're a mushroom lover like us. Doubled the minced garlic to two cloves. May bring it down to just one next time since I also sprinkle garlic powder. Definitely taste the sauce before you let it simmer for 8 hours. If it doesn't have enough flavor, add more spices in upfront. We used about 12oz sour cream. My husband likes the taste of sour cream. I asked him if he'd like more and he said it was perfect as is.
This is a great recipe! I did make changes to it to fit our lifestyle. I substituted eye of round for the meat. I substituted 4 large fresh Portobello mushrooms for the canned. I also substituted lite sour cream for the full-fat (cuts down on the fat content tremendously!). To help with the extra moisture created by the fresh mushrooms, I mixed about 1 tablespoon of corn starch with the wine before adding to the crock pot. I make this often, especially in the colder months!
I used stewing beef for this recipe which i had soaked in about a 1/4 cup of red wine first..i used beef broth instead of the bouillon and a little less sour cream, i had fresh mushrooms on hand as well as canned..the fresh mushrooms are the way to go ..big difference...it turned out very well..with the cheaper stewing beef coming out very tender!! will make again..
This is amazing. I sauted the onions and mushrooms before adding to the pot and I added a half package of Lipton onion soup mix. I already want to make this again, everyone in the family loved it!
My whole family loved this recipe! It was easy and quite tasty served over hot egg noodles. I used 1 and 1/2 lbs stew meat, which I seasoned with salt and pepper, dredged in flour, and seared before adding to the crock pot (I do this with all meat I cook in the slow cooker). I used 1/2 c. chicken broth instead of the wine and water (chicken broth is my go-to liquid for all recipes; we never have wine in the house) and deglazed the meat-searing pan with it before adding to the crockpot. I also used about 1 T. worcestershire sauce, some chopped green onions, fresh mushrooms (who uses canned mushroom?) and only 8 oz of lite sour cream (it tasted creamy this way, and who needs the extra fat and calories). Finally, I thickened the sauce a little with a corn starch/water slurry. Great recipe!
Will make again, using less sour cream. The cream cheese idea in the other reviews was a good one, will try that too.
Made changes based on Sara's suggestions (Aug. 11, 2007) & some of my own. With those changes, it's 5 stars. Double recipe & slow cook it the day before up to the last hour, which allows flavours to combine better. The next day, add sour cream, cream cheese & parsley mixture, which you can make day before & add to slow cooker the last hour of cooking. Use 3 pounds top sirloin & ask butcher to cut across grain into 1/2" x 2" strips, resulting in fork tender meat. In large ziploc bag, mix 3 tablespoons flour, 1½ teaspoons salt, & ½ teaspoon fresh ground pepper. Add meat in batches & shake to coat. Sear meat on medium/high in 1½ tablespoons each of canola oil & butter to bring out flavour. For a "doubled" recipe, use "1/2" cup red wine instead of white & omit water, 2 teaspoons chopped green onion "tops" instead of dry chives (didn't have), 3 beef bouillon cubes, 2 tablespoons Worcestershire, 2 teaspoons chopped garlic from a jar, 2 chopped onions (20 to 24 ounces), 2 tablespoons flour, 2 cans cream of mushroom soup, 16 ounces baby bella (cremini) mushrooms instead of canned. Add 6 ounces softened light cream cheese blended into only 16 ounces fat free sour cream with 1 cup chopped fresh parsley. In last ½ hour, remove ½ cup of broth & mix with 2 tablespoons of cornstarch, which is added back to slow cooker, to thicken.
The flavor was good but the sauce was very runny. My family thought it was pretty good. Easy to make!
Very good! The sauce is very flavorful and rich. I found a very large top round in my basement freezer from last summer, searched the site and found this offering. I doubled the recipe, added a splash more Worcestershire and wine, leaned heavy on the salt and pepper and probably quadrupled the garlic. Near the end I stirred in a block of cream cheese, saved the sour cream to dollop on top. Always use red wine in Stroganoff - both for color and flavor!
Based on the previous reviews, I made a few substitutions: used fresh mushrooms instead of canned, used 1/2 c. beef broth instead of the 1/4 c. of water and 1/4 c. of wine, used 1/2 packet of onion soup mix in place of the bouillon, and only used 1/2 the amount of sour cream. Also, I would not recommend adding the fresh parsley to the slow cooker ... it will look and taste much better if you just sprinkle it over the top before serving. Overall, though, my husband and I really enjoyed this and I will definitely make it again.
Not bad! My hubs doesn't even care for stroganoff and commented that this was better than his mom's recipe!!! Having said this, I did make several changes (I know...). Using Sara's review as a guide, I too used beef stew meat instead of round steak, upped the amount of W sauce to 1 T, doubled up on the garlic, added an entire (small) onion, substituted 1/2 c. RED wine for the 1/4 c. water / white wine called for and decreased the sour cream to 8 oz. worth. In addition to these changes, I made a couple of my own. :) In lieu of a beef bouillion cube, I substituted a packet of beefy onion soup mix. I also added 4 oz. of spreadable onion & chive flavored cream cheese (half a container) rather than plain 'ol cream cheese and ommitted the mushrooms alltogether (we aren't big fans). These changes were spot on for us. My only complaint is that my sauce was a tad too thick and too tangy for my liking (I'll cut back on the sc even more next time). While I don't like runny sauces, I think mine could have used more liquid. Many reviewers added fresh mushrooms during the final hour of cooking. Mushrooms release mositure as they cook, so that's prolly why those folks had no issue with their sauce (or on the flipside, added flour or cornstarch to compensate). FINAL NOTE: Feel free to use fat-free / reduced sodium ingredients. I used ff / low sodium soup & ff sc / cream cheese with EXCELLENT results! Served over egg noodles w/ peas & garlic bread on the side. Thanks for sharing, Daria! :-)
OMG. I read the reviews and made some of the same changes. Real mushrooms, 2 cloves of garlic, 1 tblsp of worecetshire sauce, used beef broth instead of the boulion and 1/4 cup of water. Last of all I did take a ladel of the gravy 1 hour before serving and stirred some corn starch in and added it when I added the sour cream. Perrrrfect. I will be making this again and again. I served it over whole wheat noodles (don't mix them in or they will get sticky) and served with asparagus and garglic bread.
I used a whole onion instead of half, 8 ounces of fresh baby portabella mushrooms instead of canned, 2 cloves of garlic instead of 1, a tablespoon of worcestershire sauce instead of just a teaspoon, 1/2 cup of red wine instead of 1/4 cup of white wine and 1/4 cup of water, a tablespoon of cornstarch in addition to the flour, just 8 ounces of sour cream instead of 16, and added 4 ounces of cream cheese. I followed the same directions. It was great with those changes. My son liked this alot even though he doesn't like mushrooms.
I did a few things different, but used this as my base recipe. Used 1 can each of Golden Mushroom and Cream of Mushroom 1 cup of red wine 8 oz. can of mushrooms (drained) 1 packet of onion soup mix dashes of worchestershire, hot sauces some dried rosemary
My family loved this. Like others, I made changes. I used 1/2 cup red wine instead of less white. 1 onion instead of a half, used stew beef, 8 oz sour cream and skipped the dry chives. I didn't have beef bullion, so I used an equivalent amount of vegetable "better than bullion". I got a late start, so I cooked it on high for 3 hours and then changed to low for the last hour. Turned out great!
I gave this 4 instead of 5 stars only because my daughter doesn't love it, but she likes it. The rest of the family loves it. I followed advice of several reviewers - eliminated water, used fresh mushrooms, red cooking wine and cornstrch instead of flour. I also used 8 oz sour cream and 4 oz cream cheese instead of all sour cream. This is a delicious recipe and has been addded to my Favorite Recipes list.
I used a combination of Daria's Slow Cooker Beef recipe and Beef Stoganoff I.
We really enjoyed this! I used a too thick leftover london broil that rufused to cook (completely raw in the middle) on the grill the night before at was a little over 1.5 lbs and it had been slathered in A-1 and Canadian Seasoning. I leiu of canned I opted for 8 oz fresh Baby Bella (Cimini) Mushrooms, which I added from the start and they held up wonderfully. Also gave it much more garlic than called for (we're garlic lovers) and added Seasoned Salt as per other reviewrs suggestions that it came out under seasoned. I used a fat free sour cream at the end to kick a wee bit of the fat content out and we enjoyed it over egg noodles. The worst part about this recipe is having to smell it and drool until dinner time! : ) Served with a fresh whole wheat bread from the bakery. Will definitly make again!
Excellent recipe! Changes I made: dredged the meat in flour, salt and pepper and browned. Used golden mushroom soup as it has a beef base. Omitted the canned mushrooms simply because the boyfriend doesn't like them. Subbed red wine for white. Cooked for 5 hours on low and then added 8 oz of sour cream, cooked an add'l hour. Everyone loved it and the boyfriend's 9 y.o. son had 2 plates!
I made a few minor changes to accomodate our tastes, but this is a very good recipe. I used stew meat as that is what I had on hand, omitted the onions, replaced the water with beef broth, and doubled the mushrooms. I used 8 oz sour cream and 3 oz cream cheese to make it a little rich. The sauce was *absolutely* delicious, I couldn't stop 'taste testing'. Just great, thank you!
This is an easy and tasteful recipe. I have tried different recipes but this was the best of all. I have a son that is a picky eater and he doesn’t eat much of anything, but he enjoyed this. I altered the recipe and used fresh chives instead of the dry and fresh mushrooms in place of the can mushrooms. Instead of the beef bouillon I used one can of beef broth low in sodium and omit the water. At the end I mix a couple of tablespoons of flour with water and pour the mixture in the stroganoff which made it thicker.
Used frozen cube steaks. Put worcestershire sauce directly on steaks. Used cream of mushroom soup with roasted garlic. Added 3 garlic cloves. Used 1/2 c. of merlot wine instead of water and added 1T corn starch. Added 8oz fresh baby bella mushrooms 1 hr before end with the lite sour cream. Used whole wheat egg noodles. Steamed broccoli on the side...a delicious dinner. The steak was so tender that when stirring the mushrooms and sour cream in, the steaks broke up into pieces so I didn't have to cut them!
Very good. I had a lot of reservations about this recipe since I generally don't like anything made with canned soups, but it definitely tasted homemade! I made this recipe according to the changes suggested by Sara (1st review on the recipe page) and I'm positive the changes made it much better than it would have turned out otherwise. I will definitely make again, but the only thing I would change next time is to not add any cornstarch at the beginning, and instead add it about 20 minutes before I plan on eating so the thickening bonds won't break down with the sustained heat. I did leave the cover off for the last 1/2 hour, and that thickened up the gravy some before I added the sour cream. Thanks for a great recipe!
Great recipe, very flavorful. Took the advice of the other readers and only added 8 oz. of sour cream, used beef broth in place of the boullion and water,added garlic salt and fresh mushrooms, and used green onions instead of dried chives which were really expensive at the market! My husband liked it(but he hates mushrooms), my super picky eight year old loved it, my not so picky six year old said it was ok. Will definately make this again!
With the changes suggested this was great. I used fresh mushrooms, halved the sour cream and added 4oz of cream cheese. Highly recommended.
This was a superior recipe. My husband raved over it. I kept all the ingredients pretty much intact, except that I used condensed Golden Mushroom Soup. I didn't use round steak, instead choosing beef stew meat (tri-tip also works well). I dredged the meat in seasoned flour first (salt, pepper and paprika) and browned it well before putting it in the crock pot to cook. I then deglazed the cooking pan with sherry (I had no white wine) and added it to the ingredients in the crockpot. About an hour before serving time, I added in freshly sauteed mushrooms, sour cream and about 2 T. of cream cheese. I served it over hot buttered egg noodles and parsley. This is great if you have guests coming for dinner!
This recipe is pretty tasty. – I did make a couple changes, I used stew meat (because it was easier) and fresh mushrooms (because I prefer them). It cooked for several hours in my slow cooker while I was at work. When I got home and checked on it I thought it was a bit runny for stroganoff –almost soupy, but figured when I added the sour cream and parsley and allow it to cook for another hour that it might thicken up. –it never did. To fix; I took a teaspoon of cornstarch and mixed it with a couple tablespoons of water then poured it into the stroganoff mixture and stirred. It thickened quickly to a nice consistency. Other then the two changes I made, I followed the recipe to the letter. The only thing I can surmise from this is that the extra liquid came from the fresh mushrooms, which obviously was caused by my modification to the recipe. I will make this recipe again, because my family enjoyed it and it was easy to throw together on a workday morning.
I have made this a couple times and I really enjoy it. A couple of things I did change, though. I used fresh mushrooms and chives insted of the canned and dried. Also, instead of the water and boullion cube, I used beef stock. All very delicious!
I wish I had read the reviews before making this recipe. 16 oz. of sour cream is WAY too much. 8 oz. would be just perfect. I also think it needs more mushrooms, but that could be just personal preference. As made, I felt I had a whole lot of 'sauce' and not much 'substance.' It definitely wasn't bad, just needs a good bit of tweaking to be a five star recipe.
A good stroganoff recipe. I thought the top round was way too tough, next time I will try a more tender cut of meat! Mom's is better, though.
I used low fat cr of mushroom soup. Added lots of garlic and only had red wine. Yummy. Great the next day reheated, too.
I made this recipe exactly as stated and was disappointed with the results. I'm not sure if it's the recipe but the sauce was more liquidy than creamy. The cream in the picture shown doesn't have a creamy texture so maybe that's the way it's supposed to be. Disappointing but edible. I'll be looking for another stroganoff recipe on here because I won't be making this one again.
Excellent. Followed the recipe and had no problems at all.
Delicious. Thank you for taking the time to post this. I substituted fresh mushrooms for canned and dried parsley for fresh as it is New Years Day and I did not have any fresh parsley. Happy New Year
I used reduced fat sour cream and it turned out great. It was easy to make the night before and set it in the morning. For the sauce I just mixed everything together and poured it over the beef. Great recipe!
Very, very good. This isn't quite like the stroganoff that I'm used to, but none of the recipes on this site are like the one that my family has made for years. We always saute mushrooms garlic and onion in butter or olive oil, and then remove it from the pan and then saute the thin strips of beef. and put the mushroom mixture back in with a little flour and cook a for a few minutes together, and add about 2 1/2 cups of beef stock, and about 1/4 to 1/2 cup ketchup of tomato sauce (I perfer ketchup.) and continue stirring till it makes a beefy tomato gravy, and let it simmer for about 30 minutes. Right before serving and after turing off the heat, I add a small carton of sour cream to the sauce, and season with garlic salt and pepper, and parsely. I serve it over buttered egg noodles. Anyways........This was a an excellent quick version of what we love and I didn't have to stand and babysit it. It remined me more of a stew, but it was wonderful.
It was a very good stroganoff. Instead of the sour cream, I put in a small can of tomato paste and served it on top of egg noodles. Very easy to make.
This was a "melt in your mouth" winner. I used bottom round roast instead of top round because it's cheaper and dried chives instead of fresh and it turned out fantastic.
The whole family loves this recipe. Such great flavors, it's hard to believe how easy it is to throw everything in a crock pot and walk away! The only thing I do differently is to omit the wine....not a wine drinker so we never have it at home.
Amazing recipe, it was a big hit at a family dinner! I have already had several requests for the recipe. Thanks!!! The only 2 things I changed were using beef broth and about 10 oz. of sour cream. If you use the broth, you may need to add more thickener when adding the sour cream.
Each Sunday AM I use my slow cooker for a prepared meal when I return from church at noon. This is the best addition I've made in months. Just boil the noodles and toss a salad! What more can you ask?
Rave reviess from the family... only change I made was instead of white wine, I had Marsala Wine on hand. Very good! The wine you use does make a difference.
This was great. The meat was so tender! Instead of using white wine, I used 1/4 cup chicken broth. Other than that, followed the recipe exactly.
This stroganoff was delicious, but I'm only giving it four stars because I made quite a few changes, using past reviews as a guide. I used stew meat instead of round steak. I omitted the water entirely and used red wine instead of white. I used two cloves of garlic and increased the Worcestershire sauce to a tablespoon. I cut the amount of sour cream in half and added four ounces of cream cheese, and I added these two ingredients during the last half-hour of cooking. I added a tablespoon of cornstarch when I added the sour cream and cream cheese. I omitted the parsley and mushrooms, as I did not have any on hand. I cooked it for four hours on high. The final product was great with these additions/changes. Thanks!
This recipe i think would've been great...however, i forgot to turn the slow cooker on before going to church. so, i got home everything was still very much raw and cold so i threw it all in the skillet and it was great then. i did add a little more onion and i used fresh mushrooms instead of canned. i also marinated sirloin strips in merlot overnite. got rave reviews on it from my friends even though they had to wait for a few minutes for it. i'm sure it would have really rocked in the slow cooker tho! thanks!
This is delicious and very convenient. The only changes I made were that I used fresh mushrooms, left out the chives and it was perfect.
This was delicious, though I made a few adjustments. I used a whole onion, fresh sliced mushrooms, fresh chive and used red wine (3/4 cup) instead of the water and white wine. I also used a cup of beef broth rather than the bouillon. I also only had about 8 oz. of sour cream, so I used a few spoonfuls of a homemade jalapeno sour cream I had leftover and just the tiniest spice came through, which had a lot of depth to the flavors. Grated pecorino over the top - delicious!
I agree with previous reviewers. WAY too many changes to rate very high. One other recommendation, I used fresh mushrooms, sauteed them with the onions and added them in the last half hour. Otherwise onions are crunchy, even after 6 hours in slow cooker.
This is great! I didn't want to wait 7-8 hours so I made this on the stove and just let it simmer for an hour. It was so creamy and comforting on a frigid January day. It's a keeper for sure!
Makes a good sauce for noodles, but the beef (i did use top round) was very dry.
I made this in a hurry and set the crock pot on high for 3 1/2 hrs and it came out great! I used the stew meat I had on hand and cut it up into small pieces. Didn't have wine at all but you couldn't tell. It turned out great! Thanks so much!! Made the house smell so wonderful even my dogs were begging for some!!
It was good I didnt use round steak used london broil and it worked well. will be making again Thanks
This was pretty good. I served it over noodles. It had a certain bite to it and I think it was the white wine. Next time I will leave that out and see if it makes a difference.
Loved it. I used the suggestions by reviewers, thickened it with a little cornstarh and used 1/2 the sour cream. My picky eaters cleaned their plates!
Cheap meal to make. I used a REAL cheap cut of meat, stew meat, that I bought on clearance. I sauteed it in butter after tossing it with the flour/salt/pepper before adding it to the crock to give it a nice flavor. I also used fresh mushrooms that I stirred in after sauteeing with the sour cream right before serving. We all ate up and were happy, and that's important. I served it with The Best Mashed Potatoes, which is also from this site, and steamed broccoli. NOTE: This made enough for dinner tomorrow and one packed lunch.
I used cream cheese instead of sour cream because that's what I had on hand. Great dish. Thanks
I have made this twice now, once modified and the 2nd as it calls for, and I am not sure what it is, but there is a bitter taste that I just don't care for. Maybe it is the wine?
WOW
really great taste! i must have added too much liquid somewhere b/c i had to add 2tbs of cornstarch to thicken it up at the end. left out the mushrooms. added extra onion. used stew meat. next time i will try the red wine and some cream cheese. served with whole wheat fettucini noodles and tasted even better once i tossed the cooked noodles in the crockpot and let them soak up the sauce. can't wait to see how great the leftovers are!
so yummy! very thick & creamy. doubled/triped the ingredients for a less watery version. 2 cans soup, 2 cans mushrooms, 4 tbs chives, 4 tbs minced garlic, 4 tbs worcestershire, 1/4 cup chicken stock (didn't have beef), 6 tbs flour, 1/4 cup wine, 8 ounces sour cream & a sprinkle of onion salt. so very tasty! thanks daria! i will make this again!
yummy! I used stew meat, fresh mushrooms & red wine and cornstarch! YUMMY!
Very very good. My daughter, who is 10, and was horrified at the idea of it....loved it. I used fresh mushrooms and it was great. Thank you for the receipe.
delicious. Used lager beer instead of wine. Turned out awesome, rich and creamy. It does not freeze/reheat well though (maybe because of the beer? )but all in all good when eaten fresh out of the slow cooker.
Really really good! It was slightly bland, so I added lots of salt and pepper (I know it says "to taste", but I didn't put enough in at first and had to add more). Maybe I'll try seasoning and browning the beef first next time. But anyway, even picky hubby came back for seconds and thirds. I will definitely make this again!
This is the best stroganoff recipe I've tried yet. I had to stop myself from grabbing a third helping! I will definitely continue to make this, and I didn't change a thing about the recipe. it's perfect as is!
Very Good! I did add cornstarch at the end to thicken it up.
Very good recipe for beef stroganoff. Very easy to make and assemble. I used fresh mushrooms instead of canned. Good gravy too.
We loved this!
I added a full onion, used fat-free mushroom sooup and 8 oz reduced fat sour cream. Very tasty even with these modifications.
My husband loved this. I used 2 lbs of beef round steak, 4 cloves of garlic (we like lots of garlic), 3/4 cup of wine, and about 2 tbs flour because I like the sauce thicker. I stayed with the 16 oz sour cream (fat free), but may decrease that next time.
This is very good, although I did like others and used only 8 oz. of sour cream which is typical for a normal size recipe of beef stroganoff. I used top round but to make it taste better, I browned the meat first then added it to the crock. Browning improves flavor. Also, I start my crock on high for 1 hour and then turn to low. The meat came out real tender. Top round is real lean.
Our favorite, so easy!
This recipe definitely has potential. I found it very bland and will need to experiment with some ways to improve on the flavor. More garlic is a start.
I wanted to lick my bowl after finishing this wonderful dish! It was a little watery. I doubled the recipe and added just under one cup of the sour cream and an entire package of cream cheese plus a tablespoon of corn starch. I'll need a rotter rooter for my arteries but this is what you live for once in a while! My dad LOVED it!
Nice recipe which worked great using leftover london broil. I added more seasonings than suggested, three cans of the mushroom soup, broth in lieu of the water and fresh mushrooms. The sauce was rich and delicious and loved by my family. Thanks Daria!
Good flavor and easy to make. However, this was almost soup. I even added cornstartch/water to thicken... did not help. Will not make again.
This is sooo good. It always comes out perfect. I add fresh mushrooms at the end of the cook time so they don't get too mushy.
This meal went over very well with my husband and friend...with a few changes. I cut the sour cream in half, as suggested several times and it was plenty creamy. I also added the cream cheese, which was not needed. I think it was too clumpy as it didn't mix in well. Would have been fine without. Added some extra garlic too.
Honestly, this recipe was pretty average. The sauce was really watery and the recipe called for way too much sour cream. This method was definitely easier to make up and leave all day in the slow cooker, though.
Delicious! Not many meals I can please all three kids (ages 12, 5 and 2). My whole family loved it. Thanks for sharing.
This was just average. My kids didn't care for the texture of the steak after being in the crock pot for 6 hours. They asked me to never make it again and please make my other beef stroganoff recipe next time.
This was great. I followed other reviewers tips and sauted the onions and mushrooms. I also substituted Johnsonville sausage in for the beef. It was fantastic. My little sister, who hates everything I cook generally, asked for seconds! She said it was "good," which from her is a huge compliment :-). I also had a huge Costco-sized thing of cheese tortellini, so I served the stroganoff over that.
This was sooooo easy! I never imagined it would be as fantastic as it was! I didn't add the wine & increased the onions & mushrooms. My family loved it!!!
I made this for supper last night and we thought it was ok in the end. I followed the recipe exactly with exception to adding 1 whole onion and used sirloin steak instead of round. The final product was good - but not out of this world. Thanks for the recipe, but I think I'll keep looking for my perfect stroganoff recipe.
This was a delicious recipe. I used the cornstarch instead of flour. I also used top sirloin steak cut into serving size pieces (instead of strips). Instead of sprinkling the meat with salt and pepper, I used lemon pepper. I also left out the sour cream to cut down on the fat content. The gravy was excellent over mashed potatoes.
The meat tasted amazing and the house smelled really good....but only3 stars due to lack of overall flavor. I tried some modifcation as suggested by other cooks and we were disapointed. It is missing SOMEthing...I just am not sure what it is. Also I did use fresh portabellas.
It was just okay, and was catastrophic on our gastrointestinal system. Sorry.
Good base, and I'm grateful for it! I searched for any easy stroganoff, with lots of stars! I made it as directed...EXCEPT for the soup. I don't like using cans of soup, used beef broth instead, happened to have some leftover red wine, and used 1/2sour cream and 1/2 block cream cheese. It was great! Thanks again!
I tried this last night using stew meat and sour cream and cream cheese and fresh mushrooms. The sauce hadreally good flavor but the stew meat had no flavor and it was drie. I will try againg but I will try a diffrent kind of meat.
This is a wonderful recipe that makes it seem as if you cooked all day. I have passed it on many times. Thanks!
I needed recipes that called for white wine, and this came up. It's really easy to make, and tastes great! (better the next day, i think). My 5 yr old didnt care for the (canned) mushrooms, and would not eat it. But i loved it!
This was a very meal. Great flavor...even my father-in-law loved it. He is a "I want to see a plate with meat, the vegtable, and starch...and not mixed". so thanks !
This was decent - it was pretty watery as far as the sauce was concerned. It got better a day or two later as it thickened up.
YAAAY! Another keeper!!! I trimmed and sliced up a rump roast that I had (bout 3 lbs) so I doubled the ingredients. I sauteed the onions and garlic a bit before adding. But because I precooked them, the onions almost disappeared into the gravy. The next time I will add the onions half way thru cooking time if I can (or just not precook). I omitted the chives and parsley (didn't have) and I also omitted the water (per other reviews). Next time I will add extra flour (2 tbsp per 1/4 c) to the wine because it could have been a tad bit thicker. I made egg noodles and mashed potatoes (one son doesn't like pasta). I tried it both ways...my fave was the potatoes! The meat was VERY tender, and the gravy was FANTASTIC. I am planning on using the left over gravy and meat over biscuits..YUMMY! Thanks so much Daria!!! **UPDATE** I made this again but I tried using healthy request soups and reduced fat sour cream. It still came out good, but not AS sumptuous. Next time I will still use the healthy request soups, but use regular sour cream.
My D-I-L is pregnant with another grandbaby for me! I fill her crockpot twice a week to lighten her load a bit. This was an E-Z and delicious winner. Subbed the white wine with water. She fills the rice cooker, steams the broccoli and supper is ready with little fuss.
This was good. I followed the recipe exactly, except as another reviewer suggested, added corn starch to thicken the sauce since it was pretty thin, and it turned out fine. As suggested, I used only 8oz of sour cream, but it didn't seem to taste like stroganoff is supposed to. When I make next time, I will add the full amount of sour cream.
