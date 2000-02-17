Daria's Slow Cooker Beef Stroganoff

This was quite good! I miss the meaty, floured and pan-fried taste of the traditional stroganoff but the sauce was just excellent. My husband, the traditional stroganoff fan said, "This is savory stuff you've made here." The last time I tried a crock pot stroganoff dish he wasn't thrilled with it. But I've learned to recognize when a recipe doesn't have enough spices for us and to add more in. With this recipe I added a couple shakes of minced onions, garlic salt, Lawry's seasoned salt, and garlic powder. I went heavy on the pepper and it turned out just right. I used 2 tsp beef boullion granules (not sure if that's equal to a cube but it worked), 2 tsp worcestershire, chicken stock instead of water and wine, and a little dash of old champagne because I didn't have white wine handy. Used small can of mushrooms as well as 8oz pkg fresh mushrooms. That works out really well if you're a mushroom lover like us. Doubled the minced garlic to two cloves. May bring it down to just one next time since I also sprinkle garlic powder. Definitely taste the sauce before you let it simmer for 8 hours. If it doesn't have enough flavor, add more spices in upfront. We used about 12oz sour cream. My husband likes the taste of sour cream. I asked him if he'd like more and he said it was perfect as is.