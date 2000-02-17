Daria's Slow Cooker Beef Stroganoff

1099 Ratings
  • 5 594
  • 4 331
  • 3 117
  • 2 42
  • 1 15

This is a delicious stroganoff recipe. It's very easy and very tasty, using round steak along with mushrooms, onions, and chives. Try serving it over hot, buttered noodles.

By DARIA K

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
22 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the beef in the bottom of a slow cooker, and season with salt and pepper to taste. Place onion on top of beef, and then add mushroom soup, mushrooms, and water. Season with chives, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, and bouillon.

    Advertisement

  • In a small bowl, mix together the wine with the flour. Pour over the beef.

  • Cover, and cook on Low for 6 to 7 hours. Stir in the sour cream and parsley, and continue cooking for 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
403 calories; protein 27.2g; carbohydrates 11.5g; fat 26.8g; cholesterol 93.8mg; sodium 672.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022