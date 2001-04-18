Apricot Marinated Eye of Round Roast
The eye of round roast is a less tender cut of beef, but try this recipe for delicious results. It bakes in a robust sauce including apricots and cream.
I served this for Easter dinner to my family of 18 and got rave reviews, both kids and adults. It was amazingly easy and I didn't have the last minute "rush" to get it on the table. I used a sirloin bottom round roast - 10 lbs. - came out tender & tasty. My family rates my new recipes as to weather they would want it for their birthday dinner or not - everyone agreed it was worth a birthday dinner!! I served it with another of your recipes...Mashed potatoes with corn & spinich, also a hit - very delicious!! thank you for the recipes.Read More
Too much time and effort for a mediocre dish. Won't make it again.Read More
This was absolutely delicious - so tender it cut with a fork. I seared it on the grill and roasted it 5 hours at 275 degrees.
This is a very good and flavorful recipe that I plan on using again and again.I used my meat tenderizer to poke lots of little holes in the meat ($24.99 @ Bed, Bath & Beyond...it's a great gadget!) and I marinated it for the full 24 hours. While I still didn't consider it to be as tender as I would've liked, it's ok if you slice it thinly. The combination of flavors is different and wonderful with a pile of mashed potatoes drenched in the gravy on the side. I also had to thicken the gravy up somewhat (I used 1/3 c. flour; cornstarch would be fine too), otherwise it would've been like soup on the plate. I think this actually had a better flavor the second night I served it (we always have leftovers now that our son is off at college!); the cider vinegar had less of a "bite" to it. I cooked it to 170 degrees, which was perfect. Thanks for a great recipe that's different from all of those mushroom or onion soup ones!
kind of weird. a really diffrent taste, i don't really know if we liked it or not, but thanks for sharing Marylynn
This came out delicious and the meat was very tender! I left it in a little longer than in the recipe, on accident, but it still came out great! The gravy was different and you have to be careful if you actually use all the liquid in your blender, but it was worth the trouble.
This was relatively boring. I bought an eye of round by mistake, so it certainly served the purpose of using the cut, but I won't be running out for another eye of round to use with this recipe
Found your recipe quite good. Served it at a dinner party with requests for me to cook it again. Had to adjust the cooking time a slight bit because the meat wasn't quite down in the alotted time but that's okay. Know that for next time. Made for a interesting and different type of gravy. Thanks. It was the easiest of the dishes I served that night.
Not very impressed. The flavors are all medicre and the Eye of Round is always a tough cut.
Very flavorful roast, but be careful not to overcook it. I pureed all the marinade ingredients in the food processor prior to marinating, which made a different but tasty gravy (thickened with flour after cooking). I skipped the cream, since we are watching our weight. I will prepare this again.
I used peach/mango preserves, sherry vinegar, and Minor's beef base. The gravy was fantastic over the sirloin tip roast and rice! This is such a great marinate!
What a fantastic recipe! I followed the directions and it was a huge hit at my house! This will be a regular for me. Thanks for this delicious recipe.
We loved the apricot flavor. Will definitely make this again.
