Apricot Marinated Eye of Round Roast

This is a very good and flavorful recipe that I plan on using again and again.I used my meat tenderizer to poke lots of little holes in the meat ($24.99 @ Bed, Bath & Beyond...it's a great gadget!) and I marinated it for the full 24 hours. While I still didn't consider it to be as tender as I would've liked, it's ok if you slice it thinly. The combination of flavors is different and wonderful with a pile of mashed potatoes drenched in the gravy on the side. I also had to thicken the gravy up somewhat (I used 1/3 c. flour; cornstarch would be fine too), otherwise it would've been like soup on the plate. I think this actually had a better flavor the second night I served it (we always have leftovers now that our son is off at college!); the cider vinegar had less of a "bite" to it. I cooked it to 170 degrees, which was perfect. Thanks for a great recipe that's different from all of those mushroom or onion soup ones!