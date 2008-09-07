Chimichurri Sauce for Steaks
This is a great Argentinean marinade or sauce. Use it on grilled meats, such as T-bone, porterhouse or skirt steak. The sauce is best if used immediately but will keep in the refrigerator for a couple of days.
As a fellow Latin member I would like to explain a little bit this recipe. This marinate is meant to be very powerful. It is meant to enhance the flavor of the meat by giving it a little kick. It is not however meant to overwhelm it. Some people make the mistake of putting to much on or flooding a stake with it. This will certainly leave you with sometimes tears in your eyes or having a garlic breath that will not go away for days. In my opinion, one should slightly dip the meat in it or put a very light layer of the marinade on top of the steak. this way you taste the meat while you taste the marinade. For those people that think that the marinade taste a little bland, use very very fresh ingredients only, and if you want it to kick even more than it already does, you can add some leaves of fresh cilantro and/or cilantrillo (sorry i don't know the english word for it). Another tip is to cut the ingredients very fine by hand or you can use a blender but the lowest power. The appearance should not be like a mulch. One should be able to see all the ingredients (very small of course)Read More
Thanks for the recipe, Ty, but here's a word to the wise: for cooking dummies like myself, be sure not to blend this mixture for more than a second if you have a powerful blender, because mine ended up looking like split-pea soup. Better yet, chop the parsley by hand.Read More
This is a fantastic marinade for skirt steak, which should be marinaded, as it tends to be tough. I changed this recipe, as I did not have parsley or lemon on hand. I substituted cilantro for the parsley and lime juice for the lemon. FANTASTIC. I know this gives a whole different flavor than the original, but try it. It's pure heaven! We marinaded the steak, then grilled it, using the leftover marinade as a mop. YUM!
Very nice! I threw it in a large meauring cup and used my hand blender. Came out nice. If you're not a fan of fresh/raw garlic - cute down the cloves to 3 - otherwise this sauce is fantastic. I marinated a steak in some and used the "raw" sauce over it after cooking. Whatever was leftover I threw raw shrimp in to "marinate" then threw it all in a pan the next day to sautee, diluted it with a bit of water and served it over linguine. Definitely a do over for us.
From now on, everything I eat will have a dab of this chimichurri sauce on it. Even ice cream. I kid. No, seriously. I just had it on grilled shrimp. Just now. Sorry - none left for you. But it was oh my god good. Make some and you'll see what I'm talking about.
Ok, based on the other reviews, this review might have some scrathing there head, but I really did not like this marinade/sauce. It was way too powerful. Marinades/sauces are supposed to complement the entree, not disquise it. I have found others much better.
Try spreading a light ammount on a pita and toasting under broiler for a few minutes. WOW!!!!
This Chimichurri Sauce for Steaks was thoroughly enjoyed on steaks grilled in the Argentinean & Brazilian style. It was also a wonderfully piquant sauce for my Venezuelan empanandas.
Your picture looks more like gravy than how I remember chimichurri. After eating this down in Miami, I was so happy to learn how to make it at home. Used fresh parsley and learned that the flat leaf variety probably works best, fresh oregano, small amount of fresh cilantro red wine vinegar, fresh squeezed lemon, and extra garlic (pressed). Also added finely chopped red pepper and onion. The key is to balance out the salt with the amount of vinegar and lemon juice you use. In my opinion, this should be made well ahead of time so that all the flavors can mesh. I served it with roasted pork but Im sure I can eat it with anything!! Love love love it and look forward to making it over and over again! it is GREAT with slightly warmed pita bread eaten like tabouli! Mmmm. This will surely be a staple at our house! Next time I may add some diced tomato to the mix!
Piquant and full of garlicky flavor. I would eat this delicious sauce drizzled over any grilled meat, or over rice and beans.
This is weird because we made it and loved it profusely. Then, we made it again and it was just not very good. As far as I know, we made it precisely the same way.
An absolute most for all of our BBQs. It goes great with everything! I do however use cilantro intead of parsley and red wine vinegar instead of the sherry and leave out the cayenne. Thanks for sharing!!!!
Very good chimichurri and I have had it in a few resturants. Will make again.
If you can't find sherry wine vinegar, red wine vinegar works fine too.
This sauce was excellent! I am a vegetarian and ate it as a salad dressing at a barbecue and poured over grilled tofu. I plan to make this soon!
So delicious. I use to live in Miami, so I know how authentic chimichurri should taste. I've tried a couple other recipes that fell short. This one is it!
Very similar to the Argentinian restaurants I frequented in Miami. This was served in a little container on the side of a grilled skirt steak. It is used sparingly, just a touch on each bite of steak. I reduced the cayenne pepper to 1/4 tsp, as I am not used to "hot" chimichurri. Also let this set overnight for better flavor, and serve it room temp. It is not supposed to be an emulsion--it is more like italian dressing--small particles in oil that you re-mix frequently. Do not use the food processor--just chop the parsley very fine and mix it all together.
This was amazing. I used it on a nice Flank Steak. I made extra sauce and added it to my marinade to kick up the steak a bit and add tenderness. This sauce was just like at an Argentinean restaurant we like to go to.
Not good, I made to use with a roasted chicken recipe from here. Way too much vinegar flavor, that's all I could taste. Sad I wasted all those ingredients.
I substituted red wine vinegar for sherry wine vinegar and omitted the cayenne pepper and it was a huge hit on grilled flank steak. I also marinated some shrimp and grilled them but they weren't as tasty as the steak. I Will definately be making this (for steak) again!!!
Use breath mints after eating! Holy-Garlic-breath this was good, but it stuck with me for hours. Any one have ideas how to use the extra sauce? I had a lot left over.
I will give this recipe 10 stars if I could. Make it with white rice, black or red beans and sweet fried plantains. I always have a hard time finding the sherry wine vinegar, but I use whatever wine vinegar I have available n I still get great results. Thank you Ty!
Made it with cilantro and used rice vinegar instead of sherry, but otherwise followed the recipe. I like this one better than the one I learned in school.
I like this recipe; however, I also add in a couple of finely chopped shallots and leave out the cayenne pepper.
I love fresh ingredients, so, instead of cayenne powder, try adding a finely mince jalapeno... Talk about amazing!
I love this sauce on both steaks and chicken. I reduced the olive oil to 1/2 cup, and I don't think the flavor suffered at all.
This is similar to my chimichurri sauce with minor changes. I use red wine vinegar instead of sherry, jalepenos instead of cayenne. So so good especially slightly reheated in the microwave with the steak.
Simple and tasty! We'll be making this again.
Yummy! We will make this again.
Delicious!! I use my own home grown italian parsley and only used 6 cloves of garlic as I'm not the biggest fan. I will be making this again. Thank you!
Easy and a great way to spice up a steak. Although the sauce is good as is, I have a ton of herbs growing right now...so i did add some spicey oregano and a bit of thyme. I'm glad I cut back on the vinegar. I LOVE vinegar but the hubby does not. I also used the sauce to dress our salad.
This sauce is excellent on flat iron steak. It adds the right tang to the steak, but doesn't over power the steak's flavor. If you use a blender be careful not to make it a paste- use the pulse feature. I liked the sauce a little chunkier.
Perfect, wouldn't change a thing.
Super simple recipe that tastes great. I didnt have sherry wine vinegar so I substituted red wine vinegar with great results. I used a food processor and pulsed several time until i got my desired consistency.
This recipe is an exceptional marinade. I made this with Cilantro instead of the parsley and it came out perfect (I prefer the summer taste of cilantro)! I marinated it with chicken for 24 hours and grilled it to perfection. Add a sour cream dipping sauce on the side and it's a unique entree.
Great recipes, does not last long in my house since we always find a new way to enjoy
Chimichurri sauce is wonderful. However, I am a vegetarian and wanted to point out that this sauce is delicious on mushrooms. My favorite dish being grilled portobella mushroom fajitas.
Made this for dinner, used only as a marinade. Family loved it! Will definitely save extra for sauce next time!
This is very tasty! Rates right on top with what we had at a Brazilian BBQ restaurant in Las Vegas!! Nice change of pace from the typical steak sauces for those just looking for something different!
Not exactly the taste I was going for, but still very good and fresh tasting. I used Italian flat parsley and red wine vinegar instead.
This was great flavor to add to a steak. Really easy to make in the food processor.
I enjoy sauces and marinades, this one however did not live up to my expectations. I was extremely disappointed in the finished product. The flavor was very flat, although I must say that my children enjoyed it.
We basted grilled flank steak and veggies with this sauce to make fajitas - it was amazing! I also saved some to serve on top of the fajitas.
Excellent sauce. Best recipe for it that I've found. Tried others that came out ok but this one is it. Added in some fresh couple tbsp oregano but otherwise it stands on its own quite nicely. Also tried chipotle pepper instead of cayenne to give it a little smokey flavor--that was a big hit...either way its definitely the best.
Great, Ty! Also mighty tasty as an appetizer, with chunks of french bread
Delicious as a marinade. Even my son who doesn't like marinated meat loved it. Difinitly will make again.
I took it easy on the black pepper and cayenne. I didn't use a blender or food processor, just mixed it up, put it in a plastic container, and shook. I tasted it...and immediately put the entire batch (after squeezing most of the liquid out) between two pieces of bread and ate it all. No idea how it tastes on steak!
This marinade was absolutely delicious!! My son who is very picky said, "it's the best!" My family can't wait to have it again. We used it both as a marinade for steaks and also as a sauce on other items.
We have made this sauce on numerous occasions now - it is very good. We usually make it with cilantro instead of parsley. The husband will use the sauce for his steak and I will put in on some white fish. Delish!
Wonderful marinade. Perfect for any meal. I marinaded sirloin steaks and then cooked them on a rotisserie.
I love this recipe for chimichurri and always have available for steaks and chicken. Also, for marinating
This recipe is a hit! I have used it 3 times already. It's so easy to make. It's a great marinade for kebobs. Wonderful on skirt steak also. You can't go wrong with this one. Perfect for anything barbequed.
Great recipe. Intensity, for those with complaints, can be changed by adjusting the amount of garlic cloves
Once you've gathered all the ingredients into the food processor your pretty much done. I marinaded the top round for about 3-4 hours, then I poured the mixture onto the steak while it was on the grill. It came out so nice. I even impressed my sister-in-law!! Love this recipe.
I really liked this alot!! I never measure out exactly. For this I measured everything, but the lemon. For that I squeezed 3 lemon quarters. Also, I used Red Wine Vinegar. So, it came out a little lemon-y for my taste. But, I added a little more EVOO and a couple of basil leaves and I was good to go. I put it over a thin-sliced rib eye only while cooking. The best part - steak drippings with the sauce OVER RICE. I could have eaten that all by itself.
Really enjoyed this sauce on the "Simple Whole Roasted Chicken" recipe also found on this site. Thought it was delicious and complimented the chicken well.
I wish I could find a million more things to put this sauce on. Yes, it's that good. Oh, and vampires won't be a problem for DAYS.
Thank you for this recipe! I have tried many Chimichurri sauces, and this one is by far the best..
I really liked this recipie. It was simple to make and very tasty :) I made steak tonight and did not have alot of time to marinate (I normally marinate my steaks overnight), so after I made sauce, I marinated in ziploc bag for approx. 30 minutes. I followed recipe to a T with the exception of using a Rasberry Wine Vinegrette instead of the Sherry Wine vinegreette that the recipe, called for. My husband and I really enjoyed this dish...definately a keeper!
Fantastic recipe for chimichurri. I substituted cilantro for the parsley and lime instead of lemon. I used this on sirloin, but definitely want to try it on skirt or flank steak the next time for steak tacos. I also think it will add more flavor to marinade the meat overnight.
I made this for Christmas to compliment the tri-tip, everyone loved it. I refrigerated overnight and the flavors was fantastic. Def will make again.
This was delicious.I used it as a dipping sauce for my steak as well as a topping on my burgers way,way too fantastic!!!
I've made this twice and no one in the family liked it. I know that this recipe is authentic, but it needs salt or something....
MMMM MMMMMM,,,, this is perfect. Just made it and its so delicious I feel like I need to invite guests for dinner tonight now. I can't wait to eat it! Good for dipping bread too. Cayenne adds a nice kick too.
Tasted just like our favorite Spanish restaurant.
We made this exactly as indicated in the recipe and found it be excellent. I think substituting cilantro for the parsley would have resulted in an overpowering flavor that would have masked the flavor of the meat. We've used it as a marinade and sauce for grilled chicken breast and thigh and both work very well. also did well flavoring rice to accompany the meat.
i know this recipe will be a good mouth watering marinate... because..the main ingrediaens are there but... we can always try with other herbs or mix a few type of herbs... then it can be an interesting new recipe... i tried with local herbs... and it was as great.
Super easy, super yummy! Even the picky teenager loved it. He went back for thirds. :)
This recipe was incredible. It was super-simple and totally delicious. I wanted to eat it plain by the spoonful. It does have a garlic kick, which I love. I substituted half of the parsley for cilantro (so I used half and half) and it was great. My daughter, who loves chimichurri sauce and gets it everywhere she goes, thought it was great and my husband who is not a chimichurri fan liked it too. Making it again tonight.
I used 5 cloves of garlic and still found it a tad heavy on the garlic. Substituted cilantro for parsley (about 1 1/2 cup packed leaves). Used it as an overnight marinade for loin lamb chops.
Really Fresh and good. Next time I may try muddling instead of blending, for a more rustic sauce.
Thank you for the delicious recipe! I served this over grilled veggies and it added a refreshing bite.
This is a great recipe. My family puts it on everything. A friend spreads it on bread! Make it for home or bring it as a hostess gift. Yummy!
Delicious and easy to make. Great as marinade also for vegetables if you are vegan.
Very good and different....
Loved this! It wasn't as "green" as I am used too but that's okay because it was excellent. It was very tangy and tangy is good.
very very good! I served this with my special roasted chicken (I'll share that recipe soon) and it was awsome!!
Parsley to cilantro ratio 10:1.5...did not add add all the lemon juice - also put a little jalepeno (1/3 of one pepper) and needed the full 3/4 c olive oil to cut the bite, mellow out the flavors...did all the chopping in a food processor. Turned out fabulous!
Bright chimichurri sauce - great for steaks, chicken, etc...! I served it over ribeyes.
The recipe is super easy and incredibly tasty. I’ve used it on steaks, chicken, fish and even scrambled eggs. It’s amazing!
Great sauce!
Added a handful of cilantro. Amazing. Probably one of the best sauces I've ever made! Try it!
My family wouldn't even try this. I thought it was ok.
This was FANTASTIC! I used half cilantro and half parsley because I didn't have enough parsley. I doubled it and also used lime instead of lemon. I served it with barbecued marinated flank steak from this site. Absolutely phenomenal together. The dinner guests and family RAVED about how good it was. Definitely is going in our favorite recipe binder.
Only thing I have to say about this was that I was mad that my guest packed it up and left me only a corner! The look is not so appealing, but the taste is awesome, can't wait to try this during grill parties this summer.
