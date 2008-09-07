Chimichurri Sauce for Steaks

106 Ratings
  • 5 82
  • 4 14
  • 3 6
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

This is a great Argentinean marinade or sauce. Use it on grilled meats, such as T-bone, porterhouse or skirt steak. The sauce is best if used immediately but will keep in the refrigerator for a couple of days.

By Ty Robbins

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

total:
5 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a blender or food processor, combine the parsley, garlic, oil, vinegar, lemon juice, salt, ground black pepper and cayenne pepper. Mix well, but do not puree.n

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
190 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 2.2g; fat 20.3g; sodium 296.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/10/2022