Chimichurri Sauce for Steaks

As a fellow Latin member I would like to explain a little bit this recipe. This marinate is meant to be very powerful. It is meant to enhance the flavor of the meat by giving it a little kick. It is not however meant to overwhelm it. Some people make the mistake of putting to much on or flooding a stake with it. This will certainly leave you with sometimes tears in your eyes or having a garlic breath that will not go away for days. In my opinion, one should slightly dip the meat in it or put a very light layer of the marinade on top of the steak. this way you taste the meat while you taste the marinade. For those people that think that the marinade taste a little bland, use very very fresh ingredients only, and if you want it to kick even more than it already does, you can add some leaves of fresh cilantro and/or cilantrillo (sorry i don't know the english word for it). Another tip is to cut the ingredients very fine by hand or you can use a blender but the lowest power. The appearance should not be like a mulch. One should be able to see all the ingredients (very small of course)

