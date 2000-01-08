Spring Salad
People are surprised when they taste this salad with the odd combination of ingredients, but it's a very very good salad.
People are surprised when they taste this salad with the odd combination of ingredients, but it's a very very good salad.
This was an awesome salad! But be careful not to mix the dressing with the rest of the ingredients more than a few hours before serving as the broccoli will wilt and shrink a bit, leaving it a little watery in the bottom of the serving dish.Read More
I had such high hopes - it was the dressing that was such a let-down. The mayo-sugar-vinegar combination makes something really special taste like any plain old broccoli salad. I subbed craisins for raisins and left out the bacon. I should have gone with my gut and not doused the whole thing in mayo. A different dressing is very much in order....Read More
This was an awesome salad! But be careful not to mix the dressing with the rest of the ingredients more than a few hours before serving as the broccoli will wilt and shrink a bit, leaving it a little watery in the bottom of the serving dish.
Very yummy! I used red onion instead of green onion, craisins instead of raisins, and I sugar coated the almonds and added them right before serving. (Heat them in a pan over med-low to med heat with 1-2 Tbsp white sugar until the sugar melts. Cool and break apart.) I'll definitely make this one again.
I love this recipe. It's quick, easy and delicious. I've made it for my child's teachers, family reunions and other celebrations. It has been a hit with all(especially the teachers). It is a very unusual combination of flavors but, when infused, it's like eating fireworks. All my tastebuds are going wild with the freshness and variety of this refreshing salad. Thank you, Kathleen, for this great recipe.
This is the best salad I have had in a long time- I made it twice in one weekend! The flavors are diverse and yet they really work well together. I used a pound of bacon, green and red onions (a little more than half of a cup), and a mixture of raisins and cherry flavored craisins (again a little more than half of a cup, any combination of raisins and craisins would taste great). I omitted the celery and blanched the broccoli (placed the florets in boiling water for 30 seconds and then really cold water for a few minutes), which made it a brighter green color and gave it a better taste and consistency. It does get a little watery after awhile but it doesn't affect the taste. I recommend letting the flavors sit together for awhile for the best results.
I made this salad the day my fiance was returning from a trip. After I finished making it, I had to leave my home for a few hours only to return and find my fiance finishing the entire 8 serving salad. He has been after me ever since to make it. Maybe this time he will let me have a bite.
Good salad. I don't care for the taste of raw broccoli, so next time I make this I will steam the broccoli just slightly. Otherwise, good flavor combination.
Wow - excellent salad! I omitted the bacon and used onions (not green onions) and added sliced apples. Thank you for this excellent recipe.
AWESOME!! My guest took the copy I made to make the dish! Really a winner, easy to make and delicious. Will make for every cookout! Thank you!
This recipe will amaze you. I first had a similar salad at a Mary Kay potluck and rushed home to find the recipe. It is so tasty!!
This was fabulous. We loved the presentation, taste, EVERYTHING! I used bagged broccoli as well as real bacon bits as a timesaver. Also upped the grapes because I had a bunch of leftovers from a party that needed to be used. Very good and it makes a lot.
I had such high hopes - it was the dressing that was such a let-down. The mayo-sugar-vinegar combination makes something really special taste like any plain old broccoli salad. I subbed craisins for raisins and left out the bacon. I should have gone with my gut and not doused the whole thing in mayo. A different dressing is very much in order....
Excellent! The flavors really work. I upped the grapes to 1 1/2 cups each and added a bit more green onions and raisins (golden) to balance the flavors. I also added a couple drops of orange oil (can use zest) to the dressing, which I think made the salad shine--raves from everyone. Note: I would not toss the dressing into the salad too far in advance--the more crisp, the better.
Very good... I've made a version of this salad many times -- the fresh grapes were a great addition. The only change I made was to use craisins instead of the raisins... got rave reviews and an empty bowl!
So tasty and pretty, too! I used golden raisins and dried cranberries as suggested. Blanched the broccoli for a few seconds--really makes the color pop. Will makes this again and again!
Great salad! For color alone this makes the perfect Holiday dish. Increased green onion to 2/3 c. (so the taste was alive and not buried among the other tastes); used white raisins and only red grapes (so there wasn't too much green); "softened" the broccoli in a pot of hot tap water for approx 10 minutes, while cooking the bacon. Drain broccoli well and pat dry. For the dressing I used 1/2 cup mayo and 1/2 cup sour cream - this cuts down some of the calories and thickens the dressing a bit. Fabulous!
Excellent!! I used dried cranberries instead of the raisins, as was suggested by one reviewer and liked the flavor very much.
Made for baptism. Mom's favorite. Everyone loved it.
Everyone at our Thanksgiving meal raved over this salad! Great!
Tasty! It is an unusual group of ingredients for me, but love the finished product and so did my family.
Great combination of flavors. I prepared this the night before we served it. Blanched my broccoli florets in boiling water for a couple minutes then submerged broccoli in a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking process. Also subbed sunflower seeds for the almonds and didn't add them in until just prior to serving. I like this salad but feel that the simple dressing of mayo, vinegar and sugar was missing something that would have given this recipe 5 stars from me. Thanks for the recipe.
Very good recipe that I made for my family on a hot summer day. I served it along with BBQ chicken and it was delicious! I will make this one again!
Scrumptious
EXCELLENT!!!!! I made this for dinner guests the other night and there was not a speck left. Not only does it taste fabulous but it is also very attractive in a clear glass salad bowl. Thanks for a great recipe!
Fantastic!! Delicious and pretty too. I made this salad to take to a potluck. I kept the almonds and bacon pieces in a separate bag and the dressing in another container and mixed everything just before serving. Everyone raved about this and kept coming back for more. I have made this several times for my family since (1/2 since it make quite a lot). I boil water and throw the broccoli in for about 30 seconds and then plunge it in cold water. Make the broccoli a vivid green without "cooking" it.
Delicious, crunchy and a nice blend of flavors. Also looks great on a holiday table with the red, green and white. Had it at a potluck and it was a hit (even with the kids!).
unusual mix of ingredients but wonderful. Even my picky eaters loved this. Several people wanted to recipe. Great with brunch. Enjoy
Great recipe! I made some minor changes to it... I put the grapes, celery and onion into a food processor and "pulsed" it only a few times. This made the grapes chunky and allowed the flavor to really come through. The grapes I used were fresh, so the salad did not come out watery whatsoever. I also used "Sugar in the Raw" which is sugar that has not been refined. It worked really well. I put the bacon in the processor as well so the bits would be more uniform and mix well so there were no large chunks. This salad went really quick with my guests. Many of them had 2-3 portions!!
I brought this salad in for an employee potluck lunch, and gave out so many copies of the recipe that Kathleen should have received royalties! I added dried cranberries to this, and since I was in a hurry, I used the "fresh-seal" package of bacon from the salad aisle. I had to nix the almonds since I am allergic to nuts. So I add sunflower seeds instead. This has become a family favorite, and I make it ALL the time. Thanks, Kathleen!
I made this using cashews and dried cranberries and added cauliflowerettes. fantastic!!!
Wonderful salad! There are so many recipes like this, but this is one of THE BEST! I used red onions instead of green, and it turned out great. Even better the next day.
Really, really good. I love the flavors. But I did really see what the grapes added. I am going to make mine with carrots instead next time. I LOVED the dressing.
What a great way to eat your vegetables!
Even better the second day after the flavors have blended a bit- I will make this the day before next time! Absolutely delicious!
We recently had a cook out with some friends and family. My family hates to eat veggies, but this recipe was a smash! Everyone has requested it ever since. Thank you!
This recipe was the BEST!!! I have a family of picky eaters and everyone enjoyed it. The dressing was the perfect topping off to this recipe. I used craisins the second time I made it and 1 1/2 sized the dressing. Even better.
This was delicious! When I saw all the great reviews, I had to try it - and glad I did! My picky teenager even had 2 helpings, which is rare. Some changes/additions I made: I served this as a main dish, and garnished with fresh strawberries..when you mix them in, it tastes wonderful. Microwaved the broccoli with a little water at the bottom of the bowl for 2 min, which made it a softer, greener, and more flavorful. Also, used 1 cup Light mayo, 1/4 cup Splenda, and Rice vinegar for the dressing and that was delicious, too. I used Craisins as suggested - great addition. I sprinkled the top with sunflower seeds and it was a hit with the whole family!
OMGosh- FABULOUS!!!!! Subbed Craisens for the raisins otherwise PERFECT as written!!!!!
This was a tasty recipe, but a little too sweet for our taste, so we added some hot sauce to the dressing....it added a nice zing! We also used the dried cranberries in place of the raisins.
Great! I took this to a Christmas party and everyone loved it (even picky eatters!) I have given this recipe to many people already and plan to remake it myself for New Years eve!
This recipe is so delicious! I made a huge batch for our church picnic and it was completely gone by the end of the afternoon. This recipe will be a favorite of mine in years to come. Thank you Kathleen.
My daughter and I made this recipe together. As our Wednesday Night cooking lesson. As I can say this was a delight to make. Other then my daughter freaking out with the popping bacon. Other then this was a really good salad, my sister in law made I think a similar salad using sunflower seeds, but I like all the cruchiness in this. We sliced all the grapes and used golden raisins as that's what my daughter choose, and I felt a very very great choice. I wouldn't change anything about this. We really liked it, my husband went after this 3 times. Totally yummy. And do wait a bit to add the bacon right before serving to keep it's crunchy-ness. Thanks again.
Very yummy! I didn't change anything in the recipe. I like this salad because you can make it ahead of time, as opposed to some other salads that just get too soggy when prepared in advance.
We really enjoy this salad. I don't add the almonds due to allergies and have prepared it with or without bacon. It is great either way. I have also substituted splenda for the sugar with great success.
Our family loves this salad. To make it a bit healthier, we use turkey bacon, light mayo and a little less sugar. It's a great way to get in those necessary fruits and vegetables.
This salad is wonderful. My husband got 5 helpings. The ingredients are so colorful, it makes a beautiful presentation.
Took this to a fathers day potluck and everyone thought it was fantastic. All the flavours blended nicely together. I will make this again for sure.
Excellent salad. Could possibly use more dressing. I also liked using dried cranberries instead of raisings.
This salad is amazing! I made it for a barbeque recently and everyone said it was their new favourite salad. I'm well-known for the many tasty salads I make so that is really saying something. I will be making it again this weekend. Only downside is how outrageously fattening it is - definitely more of an occasional treat than a staple...
03/07/14 Made this again today using shallot instead of green onion; clementines instead of grapes, and Craisins instead of raisins. Very good. I needed to use both the broccoli and the clementines. Seemed to be a good alternative for winter when grapes may or may not be all that flavorful...at least in Kansas! 04/30/13 Good salad; slightly different than the standard. I halved the recipe; used two cups of broccoli florets, which was plenty. Used all red grapes as green grapes haven't looked very good lately, including the price. And I used bacon bits (the real ones).
Intially hesitated due to the odd combination of ingredients, but i have to say this is the best sald i've had in the longest time. Absolutely love it!
This salad is wonderful. I took it as a salad at a get together over Memorial Day Weekend and everyone loved it. Thanks for sharing.
I don't generally like raw broccoli but tried this anyway. It was actually very yummy and got eaten up at the bbq I made it for. The only change I made was using turkey bacon and red wine vinegar (did not have white on hand.) I will definitely make it again!
Excellent! Used food processor to chop broccoli and celery. Substituted dried cranberries for raisins (didn't have any) and sunflower seeds for almonds (nut allergy). I cut the grapes in half so we would get some in every bite and they stayed nice and firm. I've taken this to several BBQ's this summer and it has been a hit each time. Thanks Browndog.
Yummy! But, prep time of 10 minutes? No Way - an hour at minimum. Lots of cooking and chopping. It's worth it, just don't wait to start.
Delicious & easy
Very good. The vegetables mixed with the different kinds of fruit gives it a unique taste along with the dressing, which was very tasty.
I just made this again recently and it was a huge hit, as always. I like to use golden raisins, instead of grapes, and sunflower seeds in this salad as well.
This was absolutely delicious, the perfect mix of sweet and salty. I saved a little time by using the fully cooked bacon they sell in stores and substituted craisins for raisins. I had to omit the almonds due to allergies and would probably add sunflower seeds next time to give it a little crunch. This dish was so good my dad, a retired chef, is making it for a progressive dinner he is attending. Now THAT'S the ultimate seal of approval:-)
This was SO GOOD!!!! Even my teen son who detests broccoli voluntarily went back for a second big helping. No better testament than that! Used cider vinegar since I didn't have white wine and it worked wonderfully. Used all red grapes since I didn't have green, and I think that worked well for color against all the other green veggies.
Delicious as always
This recipe is incredible! It is perfect for those who do not like broccoli but wished they could. I gobbled this stuff up, and even my husband who hates salad loved it! I replaced the raisins with dried cranberries, and I didn't use the vinegar with the dressing since I didn't have it on hand. I also used maple flavored bacon. Came out great!
I LOVE this dish! I made it for my family and the bowl was wiped clean! The only thing I would change is that it makes a lot of food; I had a lot of leftovers. And I also used red wine vinegar intead of white wine vinegar. I'll definitely be making this again!!
I made the recipe exactly as directed and everyone that I've had try the salad asks for the recipe. This is a definite keeper!
Great salad. We made this at work and everyone contributed an ingredient. The flavors were wonderful.
So good! Everyone liked it. It's a great way to get kids to eat their broccoli. Will definitely be making it again. So easy too.
This was just great! I made it for a Father's Day picnic and it was all gone! Thanks for the great recipe. I loved the grapes and raisins in it.
Loved this salad. Blanched the broccoli; used red onion; added orange zest to dressing. Not big changes. A lot of work but worth the effort.
I needed a quick side dish for a dinner party and came across this. It definately was my lucky day. I loved it and so did everyone else. One of my new favorites!
This salad is Awesome! I prepared it as written & I can't think of a single thing I'd change. Thank You so much for a Great recipe!
I would reduce the sugar to 1/3 cup, was a tad sweet for our taste, but Loved Loved Loved it.
Very, very nice salad. Gave it a 4.5*. Easy to put together. It was the dressing that did it for me. It's rare that I've had a sweet dressing and this one was to die for. Perfect balance with the other elements of the dish. Will definitely do this one again!
Made it exactly as written, delicious!!!
Big hit at Church Activity for Women. VERY yummy!
LOVE IT!! I also add cauliflower to this for color and something extra really good! I also toasted the nuts in the oven to bring out the full flavor of them.
This is delicious and one of our favorite summer salads. It's best fresh not good leftover.
This is one of our favorites. I like sunflower seeds instead of almonds.
I found this recipe one day when the grapes I bought at the market turned out to be too sour for the kids to eat and too expensive to throw out. The family was reluctant after seeing the ingredients, but were pleasantly surprised. What a wonderful way to get fresh and healthy vegtables and fruit into my family. I used two cups of green grapes instead of one each of the red and green. I also used low fat turkey bacon. Otherwise followed exactly.
Love, love, love this salad! So crunchy and creamy, tangy and sweet! mmmm.....always a hit! Thanks for this delight!
I LOVE this salad. I can't tell you how many times I've made this and how many people love it. In fact my friend had a pot luck wedding and when I asked her husband to be what he wanted me to bring, this was his first choice! I can't say enough about how delicious this is. I make it the night before, somehow leaving it overnight lets the flavors blend. I HIGHLY recomend you try this.
It was good. I waited and put the bacon on until I was ready to serve it so that it would stay crisp and not be soggy.
Very tasty salad. I took it to a family gathering and got rave reviews.
Excellent taste and looks. If you aren't quite happy with the dressing, mix it together a few hours before, and chill it. This lets the sugar completely dissolve. Add to the salad right before serving. Gourmet quality!
SALTY!
This salad is absolutely delicous. I was unsure if my husband would like it and he loved it. I was hoping that my kids would like it as well but they didn't. This is one that I will be making over and over. I used low fat mayo and Splenda and it turned out great.
I used crasins .... light mayo and fat free sour cream... yummy it was a really big hit!
This is the BEST broccoli salad I have ever had. I had so many people comment on hoe
This was a hit!! Easy, wonderful blend of flavor and I used the pre cooked bacon bits and no one knew... I'd make it again, and again.
Great flavor blend. Love the smokiness of the bacon with the sweet of the grapes. I used rice vinegar since I did not have the wine vinegar. Also very refreshing for a hot day.
This salad is amazing! Made just as stated minus the red grapes and it was delicious!!!!
Perfect for our Easter brunch. I used the suggestion of adding orange zest to the dressing and that was perfect. So easy and so good, thanks.
This is a GOOD salad, but I have two other similar salads that I like even better, so I am not saving this one.
Delicious combination of ingredients. I used a light vinegar/oil cilantro dressing as a family member can’t have mayonnaise. Served on a bed of spinach. Turned out great.
Delicious. Great for a meal on its own or a side at a party.
I tweaked the recipe a bit by adding mandarin orange zest and a bit of juice to the dressing. I also blanched the broccoli florets to make them a bit softer and give them that vibrant green look! The result was absolutely delicious! Nice and light! The flavours co-mingle wonderfully!
Made this salad when we had friends over for a braai. I didn't change anything from the original recipe and everybody loved it - even the men and children. The flavors work perfectly together. Definitely a winner!
I made this salad once for a barbecue. It was gone before the potatoe salad. An awesome addition to my summer dinner menu.
This was REALLY good. We didn't quite follow it to a T (red onions instead of green, sunflower seeds instead of almonds, red wine vinegar instead of white wine vinegar), but it was a big hit with my family!
This is sublime. Followed the recipe except for the celery (which we dislike). I would eat this every day for the rest of my life:-)
This recipe is absolutely delicious exactly as it is written! I did cut it in half since it was just my husband and myself. It still was enough for us for 2 meals. I will make this again and again, we both loved it.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections