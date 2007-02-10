Honey Barbecue Sauce

Simple and sweet, this sauce is fantastic for ribs!! Makes enough to baste 3 to 4 pounds worth.

By Kimberly D

15 mins
15 mins
16
2 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the honey, molasses, ketchup, cinnamon, paprika, ginger, seasoned salt, meat tenderizer, ground black pepper, salt, oregano, garlic, steak sauce, Worcestershire sauce, mustard, and brown sugar until well blended.

  • Cover, and refrigerate until ready to use.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
168 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 43.6g; fat 0.1g; sodium 423.6mg. Full Nutrition
