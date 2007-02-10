Honey Barbecue Sauce
Simple and sweet, this sauce is fantastic for ribs!! Makes enough to baste 3 to 4 pounds worth.
Since I am the originator of this sauce, I thought I would add a few things that I ahve changed. The amount of ketchup I now use is about 1 cup. I only use about 3/4 cup brown sugar now, an dno molasses. I have also added finely chopped onions. When it needs a bit of kick I add jalepenos chopped very fine. This is to your own taste. (I have a friend that adds several, including all the seeds. He LOVES hot foods.) Thank you for all of your reviews. I have found each one helpful.Read More
At first the sauce turned out very grainy because of the sugar. I cooked it slowly to try to get the sugar to dissolve. Once it dissolved I added about 3 Tbsp. of vinegar to cut down on the sweetness. I enjoyed it after that, but it wasn't the best I have had and my husband did not like the overall flavor -- too sweet.Read More
We needed a sauce for our baby back ribs and gave this one a shot. There are a lot of ingredients you need for this recipe, but it is well worth the effort! It is incredibly delicious and people just can't get enough of it! We marinade half a rack of ribs with the marinade in tightly wrapped foil packets overnight, then pop them in the oven for two and a half hours at 300 degrees. The meat falls off the bone! We save some of the sauce and spread it on the ribs after they cook in the oven and put them on the grill for 5 minutes or so, just to carmelize and crunch up the outside a little. Unbelievable!! Give it a shot! ;D
This recipe is great. My family loves it. However, I would recommend skipping the brown sugar since the 1 cup of honey the recipe called for was enough sweetness. Also, use fresh grated ginger instead. Very easy to do and tastes delicious
We bought 2 HUGE packs of chicken wings and realized after starting the grill and the rest of the meal that we had no BBQ sauce! We tried this one after looking over all the choices on allrecipes.com. It looked questionable in the blender; it tasted questionable. Threw the wings on the grill, basted. Turned 'em over, basted. Basted again-hubby is so meticulous! Basically drowned the little suckers in the sauce, and still had about 1/4 left. They looked great, they smelled incredible, and they tasted AWESOME! Highly recommend this sauce for chicken!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Very good sauce. I only made a few changes. I cut the brown sugar down to about half a cup (which was still very sweet) and cut down the honey as well. I also added about half a teaspoon of red pepper flakes to make it a little spicy. I did heat it over the stove on medium heat for about 20 minutes, I think it helped the flavors come together better. The result was a really good, mildly sweet barbecue sauce with some kick to it.
this is an excellent sauce,exp if you have young children who don't like spicy sauces. Although if cooking for adults only, I would add some tobasco, or red pepper flakes to jazz it up a little. Very easy, very quick. although igf you are using it as a dipping sauce you will want to cook it to get rid of the borwn sugar graininess
This recipe was absolutely delicous!! It took a lot of ingredients and I nearly tore my blender up making it but it was well worth it. I used it to marinate chicken and then baked it in the oven. It is very sweet, so those of you who don't like that need to stay away.
I made pork spareribs last night and made this sauce at the last minute. Oh my gosh, it was delicious! My kids loved it and so did I, I wouldn't change a thing. Will definitely make this again!
I have made this recipe several times for chicken wings. I has gone over very well with my BF. He requests them all the time. Easy recipe that makes wings better then you can get in a restaurant! Amazing how you can make a cheap meat (chicken wings) taste so yummy! Thanks for posting.
Okay, so I left out the molasses, meat tenderizer, worc. sauce, prepared mustard and used less sugar...but it turned out GGRREEAATT! A nice sub for my usual buffalo wings. Thanks!
I love sweet bbq, but this was waaay too sweet. I cut the honey in half and it was still too sweet. I ended up adding tomato paste and vinegar with a little smoke. It helped, but this tasted more like a brown sugar bbq than honey bbq. Just my opinion. Next time If I try this again, I will cut the brown sugar amounts way down.
This stuff is really good! It's so sweet and delicious! I would recommend just hand mixing everything though... it can be a little hard on your blender if you try to mix it all at once. In fact I just broke my blender last night making it! It's quite good though and I'm definitely going to have to make it again!
Too sweet! I thought I liked sweet BBQ sauce but this was too sweet even for me. I would just recommend using half the honey and brown sugar. You can always add more!
I dont know what did I wrong to this sauce. It did no come out so well...
I really liked this! I left out the molasses since I didn't have any and everyone said it was too sweet anyway, but I didn't think so, so I think I will add the molasses next time to see how it tastes. Also, this recipe makes a LOT (I filled a whole empty, cleaned sauce bottle with it).
Thanks Kimberly. Better without brown sugar and molasses - honey is sweet enough. Also added red pepper flakes because we like it spicy. Really appreciate you doing the heavy lifting with the spices! :)
I didn't have the molasses, but fortunately I saw the review with the creator saying that they no longer used the molasses, so I tried creating this recipe with what I had and by throwing in a little bit (perhaps 1/8th of a teaspoon? I'm more of a pinch and toss person than an exact measurement type of girl) of onion powder and bam, it was some of the most delicious barbecue sauce I'd ever made.
made this and used it to baste chicken breasts. It wasn't the sweetness itself that bothered me--I like very, very sweet bbq sauces--but rather a lack of complexity other than that slightly tangy sweetness. I thought either a spiciness or a smokiness would have complemented it beautifully but without either it just tasted rather bland.
This has very good potential to become very good it is way too sweet and very strong molasses flavor I'm going to cut the honey, brown suger, and molasses in half and add 1 small can of tomato sauce then I think it will be surpurb!
With having our own honey bees, I am always on the hunt for recipes using honey. This one is a sure keeper! I served it with grilled chicken, it has a great flavor, will be made often in my kitchen!
This is a great sauce!!! Delicious!!! I made it on a whim and had all the ingredients except molasses (So, I just used more honey). It was a little too sweet and was also grainy. But after cooking on the chicken it was no longer grainy. I'll just use less honey next time.
Good. A little too sweet for my tastes, so i took the advice of another cook and added red pepper flakes. I prepared this sauce for turkey cutlets and thought it was very good! I will make this again omitting the molasses.
I make this barbecue sauce with chicken, and pork and anything I love the sweetness of it it's great. I made it for my bosses children and they loved it to I making it again tonight with meatballs thanks!!
Excellent! Just made this and my two-year old won't quit dipping for a taste! We're having pulled chicken tonight and this is the sauce I made to go with it...Yum! I followed Kimberly D's suggestion to change ketchup to 1 cup and brown sugar to 3/4 cup. ThAnX for a yummy BBQ sauce.
My family really loved this recipe. Suggestion to simmer sauce for about 1/2 hour and to add about 2 tablespoons of hotsauce and a little onion. I will be sure to use it again.
Wow this was fantastic. I had people begging for this recipe as I used it for a neighborhood block party. Thank you so much, the recipe was perfect just as written.
A little too sweet for my taste.
Very sweet, but hubby liked!
They were delicious and easy. I by mistake, added the garlic salt to the marinade instead of sprinkling it on the ribs. So I just did not add fresh garlic. They still turned out great!
Loved it! I did cut the honey a bit and the brown sugar in half. I was out of steak sauce so I doubled the Worcestershire. I add red pepper flakes as others have said. Excellent results, sweet but not too much, a bit spicy...the mustard comes through...It's a keeper for me! I used it on ribs.
Really good sauce. Will use this again for many things. Thank you!
I only used 3/4 honey and skipped brown sugar. Per the suggestion of the author I increased ketchup to 1 cup and skipped the molasses. I also heated for about 10 minutes. I didn't have meat tenderizer and skipped that. It was really good and quick. No more bottle sauce. I think the brown sugar would have made it way too sweet I rated four stars because the honey and brown sugar would have made it over the top sweet IMO. If you have the ingredients on hand, I'd definitely recommend.
I love this recipe! I was worried because I didn't add all the dry ingredients and then the moist ones, but it was easy to stir and didn't make my arm want to fall off! Not gritty at all and very tasty. I will never buy bottled BBQ sauce again :)
I needed a quick sauce for pork ribs and this one was great. I cut the recipe in half and still had a lot left over.
My husband and I love KC Masterpiece Honey BBQ and I've been looking for my own recipe. This is really good! This is the first one that we've tried that does not taste like spicy ketchup. In the future, I will work on cutting the sugar down a bit, because this is a LOT of sugar. Thank you for sharing!
I really liked the taste & consistancy of this sauce! I used it for meatballs I served at my daughters wedding. I did have to heat it a little first to get the grittiness out of it & I added about a teaspoon of liquid smoke, because I liked the effect
Yummy! Would make a great sauce for sesame chicken also!
WAY too sweet and molasses adds a funny flavor.
Wow, this was great! I've never made my own barbecue sauce and for some reason, my fussy family was very skeptical of me making it instead of using store bought (makes no sense to me either!). I omitted a few things I didn't have or want to buy (molasses, meat tenderizer and ground ginger). Otherwise, stayed as is and wow, everyone was impressed!! It was a total hit!! I will be making this again for sure! I'll probably make it ahead when we go camping so we can grill outside or make barbecue, etc.
This sauce is such a big hit at my house. It's one of those great recipes that you can have fun experimenting with to get exactly the flavor you want. I think the molasses makes this recipe, so I left it in. I didn't use meat tenderizer or seasoned salts, but instead upped the amount of salt, pepper and oregano. I also like to add a couple of splashes of liquid smoke. I've already used it twice in two weeks on oven baked chicken, and got rave reviews.
too much steak sauce - i simmered some bar-b-q in it, and that helped. the sweet and sharp flavors just didn't meld together well. it was good, not great, but i won't make it again. thanks anyway! 4 stars anyway, since i think barbecue sauce is a very personal thing ;)
Didn’t include steak sauce nor meat tenderizer, but doubled the molasses. Was great, and full-bodied.
Can I give this 10 stars? I was skeptical about the amount of honey and brown sugar in this recipe, but it was phenomenal! I used it on chicken and it was perfect. Thanks for a great recipe!
This needed the extra ketchup. It is very sweet. It needs liquid smoke flavoring, too. The brown sugar was crunchy, so I simmered this a bit. Otherwise, this was the flavor I needed.
No need to buy barbecue sauce from the store anymore! When I made it my own I omitted the meat tenderizer and steak sauce. Doubled ketchup and used only 1 C brown sugar. Used 3 T of Worcestershire sauce, because of the steak sauce omission. I realize all of this greatly changes the recipe, but it turned out superb. Some reviews mentioned the grainy texture from the brown sugar. That didn’t bother me, but it is certainly different than typical store bought sauce.
Really good when you half the honey and sugar, add more ketchup, and delete the molasses. I was out of bbq sauce and didn't want to run to the store, I had all the ingredients, so I gave it a shot. I cooked this over ribs and it was really good.
So good on pretty much anything! I put it on a brisket in the crock pot and it was amazing!
Made this recipe twice so yummy! First time I put it on pulled pork and the second time I made bbq beans. This is so simple to make and by far exceeds the flavor of store bought sauce. Few notes like others have said I have toned down brown sugar to about 1/3 cup and Ive used a little less steak sauce then called for less molasses as well.
I thought this was really good. It's the best that I have found to compare to my son-in-laws who refuses to give up his recipe. I will get it and when I do I will put it on this website. It is fantastic!!!!
Very good, my three year old ate it up!
I goofed a bit as my 1/4 cup was somewhere else, not realizing this I added 2/3 cup molasses and then totally missed the ketchup. Not remembering again I added 1/3 cup steak sauce... forgot the garlic... and had no meat tenderizer ...my ribs had been steamed cooked for 3 hours already so needed to tenderize. .. oh, and used Grey Poupon for the mustard... Still came out great. To taste the molasses was quite strong but once applied, it mellowed out and the ribs were finger licking good! Will make again.
All in all a good recipe. I boiled 4lbs of ribs for an hour, then poured the sauce over them and baked them for another hour and a half, basting them twice. When the ribs were done, this sauce almost reminded me of the red sticky stuff on a candied apple. I will definitely reduce to half or even leave out the brown sugar next time.
Very good barbecue sauce. I did heat it on low until all ingredients were smooth and blended, then I removed it from the heat and left it in the saucepan until I was ready to use it. I put this on chicken drumsticks, and the family loved it! Left ingredients as is except for using steak seasoning (which has lots of pepper and spices in it) in place of the seasoning salt and tenderizer, since I didn't have them. Turned out spicy-sweet and very yummy!
Found I didn't have barbecue on hand so I made this recipe. Amazingly I had all the ingredients. Delicious! I have a new barbecue sauce!!
Very good and easy recipe. Did not have a barbecue sauce recipe of my own but I will use this one from now on. Thanks!
YUM!!! Great on ribs. Great on chicken. Highly recommended.
Luv this recipe. EZPZ. I just changed mustard to dijon to add a kick. Tasted delicious on my chicken.
EXTREMELY sweet. Far too sweet for me. I was tempted to toss the sauce out. But decided to experiment. I added 3 squirts of Liquid Smoke, which is a sin. Then I added 2 teaspoons of red pepper flakes and 1 tablespoons of white vinegar. It's improved, but not good
DELICIOUS! I would definitely make this sauce again!
I cooked it a little and added vinegar as suggested by others.
Excellent!
I added 1 whole cup of ketchup Andrade a double recipe then brought it to a boil and simmered it for 20 minutes. It thickened nicely and basted it on the ribs and grilled them 3 minutes on each side. The baby backs came out perfect!
I love this barbeque sauce!! I've made it several times since the first one and everyone loves it.
Very sweet and reminds me of the Kansas City BBQ from home.
Good flavor but just WAY too sweet for us. I even cut back on the brown sugar & honey. I had too add 2T white vinegar to cut through it.
The absolute best. I subbed Maple for the Honey just because we have an abundance from tapping. After making this numerous times, I decided to skip the brown sugar, way to sweet. This recipe with my own little tweeking has gotten me RAVES. It's been suggested I bottle this to sell.
This recipe makes wonderful chicken breasts. My husband and I both loved them!
Love the recipe, but I don’t use any honey, it’s sweet enough with brown sugar
OMG This is the best BBQ sauce EVER!!!!
Loved this recipie! However, it makes SO much! Has anyone saved the extra sauce? If so, how long do you think it is good for?
i use this recipe constantly and i am always making more! it goes great on everything and my family loves it. my only tip is to MAKE A LOT
I really like this sauce. We are having chicken wings and will it be gooood! I will not use as much brown sugar in it the next time because of the homey. I would like to try it on my meatloaf.
Didn't have honey so used Golden Corn Syrup. Was really yummy. Family loved it.
I really enjoyed this sauce on my wings.
Added 1 cup of ketchup and two shots of Bushmills Irish Whiskey to original recipe. Outstanding!!!!!
Threw this sauce together for my slow cooker pulled meat chicken. I skipped the meat tenderizer. By my taste test of the sauce, I give it 2 thumbs up! My leftover sauce will go on burgers tomorrow :-p
Absolutely delicious and exactly what I was looking for.
The only changes I made was added tabasco in place of the steak sauce for a lil heatwith my sweet. My daughter wanted to just eat it by itself!! GREAT Recipe!! Definately a keeper!! Thanks for sharing!!
Decent flavour but way to sweet for my taste.
The honey barbecue sauce was great my family loved it
loved it and will be using it ofren
this was very easy to make with no cooking required at all. It came out great on some pork ribs. I would highly recommend this one.
Best Honey based BBQ sauce I've ever had! - Michigan native
Excellent our 3 year old granddaughter assisted, she brushed the sauce on with the barbecue brush ( a cooking painters brush). She was very proud of her work and the sauce was yummy on the drum sticks,:)
This was so easy and delicious! I heated the left over sauce for a warm dipping sauce that was a tremendous hit. I used it for chicken and ribs; it was great on both. Next time, I will add some chopped onion and more garlic and cook it down a bit to dissolve the sugar and mix the flavors. (There will be lots of "next times" for this recipe!
Not good. My family and I thought it was way too sweet! I won't this again!
