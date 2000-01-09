Cheeseburger Meatloaf

This meatloaf is extremely juicy, and the potential variety of different flavors is as big as your imagination. I've done American cheese with ketchup and mustard on top and served with dill pickle chips. Another one might be Swiss cheese and mushroom topping.

By Douglas Tuccinardi

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, combine the beef, bread crumbs, onion, eggs, salt and pepper, and mix well. Pat out meat mixture into a 14x18 inch rectangle on a piece of wax paper. Spread cheese over the meat, leaving a 3/4 inch border around the edges. Roll up jelly roll fashion to enclose the filling and form a pinwheel loaf. Press beef in on both ends to enclose the cheese. Place in a 10x15 inch baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven 1 hour, or until internal temperature reaches 160 degrees F (70 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
410 calories; protein 31.7g; carbohydrates 4g; fat 29.1g; cholesterol 161.9mg; sodium 811.3mg. Full Nutrition
