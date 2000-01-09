Cheeseburger Meatloaf

This meatloaf is extremely juicy, and the potential variety of different flavors is as big as your imagination. I've done American cheese with ketchup and mustard on top and served with dill pickle chips. Another one might be Swiss cheese and mushroom topping.
This is a great recipe! I only gave it 4 stars because I found the "jelly-roll" effect to be more trouble than it was worth. Instead, I just half the meat mixture and make a channel for the cheese down the center and then top with the remaining meat mixture. It is much more simple and it isn't as messy! Tastes fantastic as is or is easy to jazz up too!
Delicious! Here are a few of my suggestions - to avoid the grease problem - use super lean beef - I used 95% lean, it wasn't greasy at all... also, I used mozzarella in the middle (part-skim). It was perfect! And, for those of you watching calories/fat, it's pretty friendly, only 3 WW points per slice!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/02/2003
We loved this, I did add some Montreal steak seasoning and worcestershire to it and topped it with barbecue sauce. I didn't have any wax paper, and parchment made it really easy to roll up. There was one spot where I didn't seal it well, so the cheese goozed out. I also baked it in a loaf pan and periodically drained the grease and let it sit for 15 minutes to ease in slicing it. Thanks Douglas, this was a winner in our house! :)
I was very glad I'd read the reviews on this recipe beforehand or I might have throw up my hands at the rolling it up stage. It's tricky, but doable with some patience. I used foil instead of wax paper.
Very good meatloaf recipe. I added 1/4 cup of worchester sauce, and 1/2 cup bell pepper to the mix for alittle more flavor. Also I subsituted the shredded chedder with Sargentos mexican cheese blend. The guys at work LOVED it.
Wow! Even my 5 yr old liked it. It really reminds of a MacDonalds' cheeseburger. I thought it was good and will make it again. I halved the recipe & used very lean ground beef, american cheese slices, and 1 tablespoon worchestshire.
I scaled this recipe down to 2, left out the egg and it still came out good. I did have a little "oozing of the cheese" and it was a little greasy, so next time I will use sirloin & fat free cheese. I did add a little thyme & a dash of crushed rosemary to the loaf. Good change from the normal meatloaf as well as burger. Thanks Douglas!
Used this recipe for a meatloaf cook-off that I organized for my Boss's birthday (his favorite food). I used 1/2 cup of crushed salinities in substitution of the bread crumbs. I also glazed the top of the meatloaf with a glaze made up of ketchup, apple cider vinegar, and brown sugar. I was also going to put bacon on top of that but forgot to get some at the store. Will make again and it got great reviews. We did roll it and the cheese did leak out a little bit during baking but not very much. It was delicious. Will definitely make over and over again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/15/2002
Excellent!! Tasted exactly like a cheeseburger. Could be used for potluck. Great with barbeque sauce on top.
I added worchestershire sauce and diced vadalia onion (no minced onions) to the beef mix - put half of the (lean) beef mixture in a meatloaf pan then put thick slices of cheese on - then topped with rest of beef mixture and tucked it in. About 10 minutes before it was done I mixed brown sugar, ketchup and mustard together and topped it. YUMMY !!!!
The way I jelly-roll this is I take a baking sheet and line with wax paper a little longer than the pan and spread the meat mixture out the full length of the pan, its about 3/4 of the way up the sides, spread shredded cheddar cheese all the way around keeping an inch or two from the sides and end then pulling up on the wax paper I start to roll, roll a little pull the wax paper, keep it fairly tight, roll a little and pull the paper till the end. I spray a little cooking spray onto the pan turn the roll sideways and voila - fold the ends down and form a good "seel" at the ends and bake. Be sure to let set for 10min or so so the cheese doesnt ooze all over. Enjoy - I like to top it with Ketchup the last 15min of cooking as well.
This is very good. I have made this many times. I use turkey meat because I prefer it. I divide it in half and layer pepper jack cheese and fresh chopped broccoli then put the other half of meat mixture on top and seal the edges. Serve with mashed potatoes and green beans. Very good!!
I love the idea of this meatloaf but it was so salty I threw out the leftovers. I put less than the amount of salt it called for. Did anyone else have this problem?
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
05/28/2011
Easy recipe to follow, traditional meatloaf with a fun twist.Here are some tips: To prevent your meatloaf from breaking up at the bottom or being greasy, add 1 solid layer of foil at the bottom of the baking pan, then add another layer of foil on top of that, but poke small holes in the top layer. The grease from the beef drips through the holes and stays away from beef and the bottom foil catches it for easy clean up after cooking! Also, to make the jelly roll effect easier, try flattening the beef onto a large piece of foil, add cheese, then lift the edges of the foil to manipulate the beef instead of your hands. I found this to be easier and less messy.
Family approved...5 stars...easy and they loved the cheesey filling. I also made a glaze of ketchup, worsteshire sauce, brown sugar and a little dry mustard to top half of the meatloaf since hubby likes the sweet ketchup-y glaze. Served with broccoli and Darn Good Mashed Taters! from this site. Thanks!
This is really a great meatloaf recipe and I did it as it said to do except I added one other ingredient and that was a can of pizza sauce. Mix half of it in with the meat mixture and use the other half to cover the loaf... Cover with foil and cook as directed. Just adds a little more flavor, in my opinion. GLD
This is good and adds a neat twist to plain, old, Monday night meatloaf. I used ground chicken and it was quite tasty. I added a few more spices, (garlic powder, Creole seasoning, Adobo All Purpose seasoning). I also followed the suggestion to skip the pinwheel method and just halved the meat mixture and layered the cheese between the halves and formed into a loaf. I'm sure this made my life much easier and I thank all who suggested it! :-)
No leftovers! My family loved it. I added minced celery and bell pepper and garlic powder. Instead of the jelly roll. I did as the recipe states, but I folded it into thirds by pulling one side slightly over center, then pulled the other side slightly over that and sealed it. Make sure to seal the ends well or you will lose a lot of cheese. Thanks for recipe.
Uber yummy! I used 3/4 turkey 1/4 ground sirloin (it's what I had). And velveeta cheese. Who's idea was it for molten lava meatloaf?!? Brilliant! I did stripes of mustard and ketchup on top before baking insteadvpf traditional tomato sauce. Served with pickle chips-you can have your hamburger. I'll take this instead:)
I invested in a two part meatloaf pan and can't say enough about it. I put my meat mixture in the top pan which fits inside the 2nd pan. As the loaf cooks, all the fat runs out into the bottom pan. I have never had a dry meatloaf, even when using low fat meats like ground turkey, but the fat is reduced. It is nonstick and cleans up like a dream. You could also use a diposable foil pan to hold the mixture and poke several holes in the bottom. Set it in your regular meatloaf pan and the fat will drain out as above.
Pretty good. It was easy to roll up with the wax paper. I overlooked the step that said to fold the ends, so some of the cheese oozed out - but it at least made good cheese crusties on the edge of the pan! I used 80% lean ground chuck because it was on sale - I wasn't sure what kind of ground beef to use since I never make meatloaf. Anyway, quick and easy!
Great recipe!the whole family loved it. I doubled the quantity, used an extra cup of bread crumbs , this made the rolling easier. Brushed it with mustard and ketchup.I put a mix of cheddar and mozzarella cheese. A croud pleaser.
I thought the recipe sounded good, but I thought I would kick it up by adding some bacon. I partially cooked 1/2 pound of bacon and mixed most of it with the ground beef before I formed the meatloaf. I used the rest as garnish-delish!
I doubled the recipe to make a 4 lb. meatloaf (family of 5 and we like leftovers) which went just fine. My family LOVED it, said it was the best meatloaf ever. I chose to do as others suggested and put a layer of meat down, then cheese and then seal with top layer of meat. All went well until final 30 minutes of baking (doubled recipe had to bake 90 minutes) when a leak sprang and some of the cheese leaked out. Next time I'll try to make sure there aren't any thin places. Great recipe, thanks for sharing it with us!
Best meatloaf I've ever had in my life. Modified it slightly, added cayanne pepper, paprika, rosemary. Ate it on flatbread with ketchup and vegetables. Taste restaurant quality. Amazing. Wish I could give more stars. If a tomato sauce is added at top, this might be the greatest thing ever
This was great. We're a household of 2 so I cut the recipe back, there was still a little too much cheese/meat ratio but it was still great. Truly, this is going to be in our rotation for meals. It's a little bit of work, but if you were to prep it the night before you would have a great meal to cook the next day.
This was amazing!! I did change it a bit because I only had 1lb of meat (this caused me to have to reduce the cooking time to 40 min), so I used the 2 eggs it called for and the amount of bread crumbs this recipe called for. I used less onion and added green pepper cubes and a squirt of ketchup and mustard, also I was out of ground black pepper so I used 1 tsp of ground white pepper, this gave it a tasty kick! Lastly I put 2 pieces of American cheese on top at the end of cooking. It was incredible!! No leftovers with this one!!
This was a very good recipe. I cut the recipe in half for just two and cut the cooking time by about 15 minutes. The only issue that i ran into is that with only one pound of beef, it was thin and the cheese melted out.
This is my new favorite meatloaf recipe! Very easy & so good! Just like a big cheesburger! Instead of rolling it jelly style I just divided the meat and placed one loaf down & sprinkled the cheese on top then placed the second loaf on top and closed the edges.
Made this tonight. The only change I made was to add a bit more salt and I used Monterey Jack cheese. I added a glaze of ketchup, brown sugar, dry mustard and Worchester as others suggested. I thought it was very good. I did have trouble rolling it and I am used to making cakes in jelly roll pans. No problem though, stuffed it back togeher. My husband liked it as did I. It was easy to make and was a nice change from my normal way of making meatloaf.
This was absolutely delicious! I didn't change a thing except I didn't jelly roll it. I took someone else's suggestion and put half the meat in a loafpan, made a channel for the cheese, and then put the rest of the meat on top making sure to pinch it closed. It turned out excellant and my husband and mother-in-law have both requested that I make it often. It was also delicious as meatloaf sandwich the next day!
This was good. I followed advice others and did two layers meat mixture with cheese between. Also added 1/4 cup worchestshire sauce. Had a problem with the cheese oozing out while cooking, but great flavor!
Its like a cheeseburger thats a meatloaf.... soooo good!!! i took the suggestion to layer the cheese in the middle (meat, cheese, meat) & topped w/ ketchup and mustard.... omg this is so good! I was craving "a big hunk of meat" and this satisfied that craving! Makes a great cheeseburger for leftovers w/bread!
this was very good...i used italian blend cheese for a filling with some garlic and tabasco in the meatloaf but otherwise followed the recipe...keep the meat mixture at least 2 inches thick when you spread it out on the foil before rolling (don't use waxed paper...it gets wet...and spray the foil first with oil)...don't try and spread it too thin....the cheese will spurt out where it can...don't touch the meat...use the foil to roll the loaf using a spatula to encourage anything sticking to the foil...then when it is all sealed up (seam and ends) just roll it into the loaf pan off the foil...also make sure to drain this a couple of times during baking...i covered with foil til the last 20 mn then browned and it worked out nice....served with hot corn from this site and fried potatoes...num num
I made this exactly the same recipe but I spread jalapeños on top of cheese and it turned out so good. My husband love it!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/23/2002
Wow. I made this recipe because all I had in freezer was hamburger meat. My husband hates meatloaf, but he loved this one. My 5 year old autistic son who usually doesn't eat much ate all of his portion and asked for more. Even my 2 year old loved it. I patted meat into rectangle like it said but couldn't roll it so I just folded it over (the chesse was mixed in with the meat.) and covered it and it was great. Loved it with ketchup. Thank you so much. This will probably be the only meatloaf I cook for my family.
Love this recipe! It has become a new favorite in our home - my husband craves it weekly! One trick I use is to use roll it up (because it really is better rolled as apposed to layered) is to sprinkle a little bit of lowery's seasoning on the wax paper.
The jelly roll thing for this was easy for me (had never tried it before) but may have been an accident lol Basically I picked up the end of the wax paper and started lifting, like I was gonna tip off the burger / fold it using the paper. Well, right as the first side started to roll over, I peeled the paper back and with one hand UNDER the edge of it, I just lifted the burger with my off hand (the one UNDER the wax paper), and peeled back the paper with my main hand. Basically just rolling it, while peeling off the paper. I put the end of the paper on the cookie sheet and just rolled it right on. Other tweaks to list later: I added pickle juice to the meat. Added minced garlic. Replaced the reg salt & pepper with a combo of Lawry's and Celery salt, TINY amount of black pepper (for flavor, not heat) and Worcestershire. Painted the loaf with drizzled olive oil And BBQ sauce. (non home made... Lazy :P). After taking it out I moved it to ANOTHER cookie sheet due to the amount of grease. I had a POOL of it. So moving it over made me feel better then seeing it bathe in oil. Tasted AMAZING and the pickle juice added a much more authentic burger taste. And Lawry's always brings out the taste of burger. Gave it a 4 just because I could improve it still :P
Not "easy to prepare" as listed (rolling it up), but easy to prepare if you put half the meat in the pan, a cheese layer (need not be shredded with this method), and the rest of the meat layer on top. Then it is easy, and yummy!
Very, Very Yummy! Easy to make..I added spices that my family enjoys and topped with my favorite meatloaf sauce (yellow mustard, brown sugar, catsup, and a smidge of bbq sauce) for the last fifteen minutes of bake time. I paired this Cream Peas, and Mashed potatoes. Very hearty and satisfying dinner with plenty of leftovers.
Made this twice for my son and husband. They loved it! Didn't roll it up, just easier to add layers of beef and cheese. Tastes great, but I thought it was too oily/greasy. I will make again, just have to use very lean beef and will cut down on the amount of cheese used. We top ours with BBQ sauce and serve over mashed potatoes. It is very good.
I made this exactly as written them topped with a ketchup mustard mix. This was the first time ive ever been able to roll a pinwheel loaf and have it look like its supposed too. I considered adding chopped dill pickles in with the cheese but didnt. Next time i will. Thanks for the great meatloaf!
Made it as directed and it was incredible. I did make one small change. I layered the pan with bacon and wrapped the outside of the loaf with it completely. Added 10 minutes to baking time and once cooked completely, removed from pan immediately to get it out of the bacon grease. I go rave reviews for my bacon cheeseburger meatloaf!!!
I made this meatloaf and it was really easy to do and i left to the the store while my roomate watched it and when i came back the smell was mouthwatering and the taste was even better. definitely one of my favorites.
I used my ninja processer and minced a whole onion and 4 cloves garlic and one egg, so no chunks. . Used half cup breadcrumbs and whole cup toll house butter crackers and added 2 tbs ms dash garlic blend and 1 tsp sage. Used 3 tbsp sourcream instead of milk and 1/3 c steak sauce. Topped with mix of ketchup mustard and brown sugar sauce last 15 min.was outstanding
Delicous! I really liked this - down to the last bite. Not the easiest meatloaf you will ever make but the result is worth it. Not too hard, just more work than most loafs I have ever made. Rolling the load like a jelly roll takes some practice and patients. Give this a try if you love a moist meatloaf dripping in cheese. Oh I do...
This was great!! Started to smell delicious half way through baking. It was a crowd-pleaser. Easiest meal made yet. Everyone loved it the most!! Go figure. I did not roll the cheese it. I put half mix in. Put cheese in middle. Then other half in top. Mmm mmmm mmmmm.
Amazing meatloaf ive never had anything as meaty in my life! a must eat twist on the traditional burger and meatloaf. the amounts of the ingredients blend perfectly together in the recipe. any who read this please make this during your next meal.
I made this tonight for dinner. IT'S AWESOME. I am the only female in the house and my boys and hubby can get fussy. The kids really enjoyed it so I know hubby will when he gets home from work. I did make a few small changes and they worked out. I didn't have ant bread crumbs, so I used 3/4 cup Dare Vinta Crackers crush up. Instead of fresh onion, I used 1 package of Lipton Roasted Garlic Soup Mix. I actually forgot to put in the pepper and only used one egg. I used Kraft Tex Mex Shredded Cheese instead of just plain cheddar cheese. I greased a loaf pan took half of the ground beef mixture on the bottom making a slight well all the way around. Placed cheese on that layer, then covered the cheese layer with remaining ground beef and pressed it down firmly in order for all the sides to seal. Covered it with foil and baked as indicated. With this recipe you could do so many different things Thank you for posting it.
Tasty but not exceptional - it was just OK. My husband and I prefer my basic 'old faithful' meatloaf recipe. Even though I let it sit for at least 15 minutes after it was done, the cheese filling still oozed out when I cut it. I most likely won't make it again.
We had this last night and we didn't care for it at all. We like meatloaf and this was very tasteless. There is no real seasoning in this recipe and that should have been the clue. However I wanted to try it as is to be fair. We will go back to our old recipe or try something else.
I am yet undecided with this recipe (I say this, but I've also made this more than once now, so maybe I like it more than I think I do?) First of all, the taste of cheddar and the flavor of red meat doesn't work with me. I've started using American cheese instead. Plus, to make things easier, I've used the suggestion of others to mold the meat into a bowl like shape, add the cheese, and then add the top half. This technique works, but I think it would taste better to make it as a jelly roll liked stated in the recipe. The cheese would be better distributed throughout. And perhaps because I haven't made it this way yet, the bake time is very off. I always have to bake it for so much longer, and it's still not as dry and cooked as I think meatloaf should be. I also don't put ketchup on the top out of preference.
Good old fashioned comfort food! I used a very lean ground beef, and jazzed it up a bit with Worcestershire sauce, A1 Steak sauce, and garlic powder. I stuffed it with sauteed onions and mushrooms, and topped it with some crispy bacon. It tasted just like a bacon, mushroom, cheeseburger!
The guys in the family said that this is "the bomb!" I did make some changes. This is what I did: 2lbs ground beef, 1 egg, 1/2 cup milk, 1/2 cup seasoned bread crumbs, 2 cups shredded cheese, the salt & pepper and added 1 tsp garlic powder. I mixed it all together and put it in an 8x8 loaf pan lined with foil. I also topped it with sliced bacon. I baked it at 350 for 50 minutes. It was very good!
Added a little Montreal steak seasoning, Did not roll it up. I put 1/2 in the loaf pan made a well, added cheese and topped it with the rest of the meat. Everyone liked it. Son-in-law said it needed bacon. Cooked crumbled bacon added on top near the end of cooking or even layered with the cheese might be a good option.
This was a really good meatloaf, very easy and different, I did add garlic,worschetershire, and some montreal steak sesoning to give it a boost, the cheese did seep out especially when I tested it with the meat thermometer but overall very good!
I tried this because of my grandchildren's love of cheeseburgers, I used mozzarella and Italian bread crumbs with an extra egg, the grandchildren loved it, served it at William's b-day party and it received raves! Thank you, Thank you!
