Cheeseburger Meatloaf

The jelly roll thing for this was easy for me (had never tried it before) but may have been an accident lol Basically I picked up the end of the wax paper and started lifting, like I was gonna tip off the burger / fold it using the paper. Well, right as the first side started to roll over, I peeled the paper back and with one hand UNDER the edge of it, I just lifted the burger with my off hand (the one UNDER the wax paper), and peeled back the paper with my main hand. Basically just rolling it, while peeling off the paper. I put the end of the paper on the cookie sheet and just rolled it right on. Other tweaks to list later: I added pickle juice to the meat. Added minced garlic. Replaced the reg salt & pepper with a combo of Lawry's and Celery salt, TINY amount of black pepper (for flavor, not heat) and Worcestershire. Painted the loaf with drizzled olive oil And BBQ sauce. (non home made... Lazy :P). After taking it out I moved it to ANOTHER cookie sheet due to the amount of grease. I had a POOL of it. So moving it over made me feel better then seeing it bathe in oil. Tasted AMAZING and the pickle juice added a much more authentic burger taste. And Lawry's always brings out the taste of burger. Gave it a 4 just because I could improve it still :P