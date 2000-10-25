Cheesy Beef and Bean Bake

4.1
93 Ratings
  • 5 41
  • 4 33
  • 3 13
  • 2 5
  • 1 1

A great recipe for those days when you want a tasty main dish without spending a lot of time in the kitchen.

Recipe by Maggie Bomis

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 to 5 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a large skillet over medium high heat, combine the ground beef and salt and pepper to taste. Saute for 10 minutes, or until well browned. Add the tomato sauce, onion and Worcestershire sauce. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 10 minutes.

  • Prepare potatoes according to package directions. Place beef mixture into a casserole dish. Layer the beans over the beef and smooth prepared potatoes over the beans.

  • Sprinkle the cheese over the potatoes and bake uncovered at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 30 to 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1012 calories; protein 42.3g; carbohydrates 78.9g; fat 59.7g; cholesterol 147.4mg; sodium 1475.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022