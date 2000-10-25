Cheesy Beef and Bean Bake
A great recipe for those days when you want a tasty main dish without spending a lot of time in the kitchen.
A great recipe for those days when you want a tasty main dish without spending a lot of time in the kitchen.
I was really pleased with this recipe. It was fast to make and delicious. I served it with a green salad and buttered toast.Read More
This dish is a great base and has so much potential, but alone, I felt it was too bland for our tastes. After sampling the meat mixture, I needed to add a lot of seasonings and then decided to throw in some Mexican spices. With that, it tasted really great, but I then added mushrooms and peppers only because I needed to get rid of them. Definitely try this guys and add your own touch if you feel it's needed. Thank you Maggie for a great start!Read More
I was really pleased with this recipe. It was fast to make and delicious. I served it with a green salad and buttered toast.
I have to be honest here...when I looked at the ingredients all I could think of was "yuk." BUT, I read the great reviews and needed something relatively quick for dinner, so I tried it. I apologize for anything 'bad' I ever thought about this! It's really, really good! You can't tell there are beans in it (for those of you who, like me, who "yukked" at that part) and my husband, who's a little picky but a good sport about 'new recipes' loved it, too. (He went back for 3rds that night and took the rest for lunch the next day!). It's very filling, too. The only changes were that I made my own mashed (garden) potatoes, used the canned sloppy joe sauce instead of the tomato sauce and, being a vegetarian, I used the veggie version of the ground beef. I will make this again, for sure - no "yuks" this time!
I thought this was very good. I took some of the other advice, and added garlic, and a can of corn. I used two packages of mashed potatoes. Filled the 13 X 9 perfectly.
YUM YUM YUM!!! I have so many good things to say I don't know where to start. The only thing I did different was to saute the onion with my ground beef and I added garlic powder and a lot of Lawry's seasoned pepper. It was just great! My 3 children are the true judges and they cleaned their plates. It's not often I can get them to eat a "mixed-up" dish!! What I liked best was that I had all the ingredients on hand. Super easy and super good!!
I've made this twice and both times it's boiled over in the oven. Take it easy on the meat and tomato sauce and leave plenty of room for potato and cheese toppings. I've made this as a mexican-style dish as well, substituting refried beans for the beans, mexican rice for the potatoes, salsa for the tomato sauce, and adding chilies and taco seasoning to the meat. It's good, give it a shot!
This recipe was great. I used ketchup instead of the tomato sauce because I didn't have the tomoato sauce and it was very tasty. My husband and I both loved it. It is the perfect hot and satisfying all-in-one meal! Thanks!
YUMMY! This recipe definatly needs something extra to give it flavor. We added BBQ sauce and it made it fabulous! I think that Ranch style beans would be good as well, maybe chili powder. We also added corn and didnt bake it, just piled it up on our plates.
We loved it! Great for nights when you want to make something easy.
ok so I've never tryed a recipe like this before I'm a very picky eater this was great!!!****** I didnt have tomatoe sauce so I use small V8 jucie 5.5 oz added acouple dashes of liquid smoke also did have veg. beans used maple baked beans I took advice and added Garlic Defiently a keeper thanks for the recipe!!!!!!!! might used more liquid smoke net time
LOVE IT! wouldnt change a thing! This is a VERY big hit in my house :)
I made this with homemade mashed potatoes, and it was awesome. My husband really enjoyed this dish also. I will probably be making this again.
Very good recipe. I used from scratch potatoes and lots of cheese on top. My husband said that it was just as good reheated the next day. This recipe is definately a keeper!
This dish is a great base and has so much potential, but alone, I felt it was too bland for our tastes. After sampling the meat mixture, I needed to add a lot of seasonings and then decided to throw in some Mexican spices. With that, it tasted really great, but I then added mushrooms and peppers only because I needed to get rid of them. Definitely try this guys and add your own touch if you feel it's needed. Thank you Maggie for a great start!
I changed a couple of things in this recipe just to use what I had on hand. I sauteed the onion before browning ground beef. I used Grandma Brown's Baked Beans. Instead of Cheddar cheese, I used Mexican string cheese (like Mozzarella); and, I used leftover real mashed potatoes. I think it came out quite good!
Like most others, I was unsure of how this dish would be received. I have kids ranging in age from 10 to 18. They all loved it. I did make a couple changes. I used sloppy joe sauce instead of tomato sauce. I also lined the bottom of the pan with flattened crescent rolls. So, it was almost like an open pot pie. Everyone loved it!! A word of caution: the rolls rise quite a bit, so i may try a pizza dough next time.
I have already made this twice in two weeks. I used barbecued baked beans the second time. It was great!
A great recipe, is definately a favorite in the gibbs household!! Thank you!
At first I wasn't sure about this recipe, but I had no reason to doubt. We used Bush's Country style baked beans with sauce. Awesome!!! We added salt, pepper, sauted onion & garlic. Only had a can of tomato soup & that worked great. Loved it & am cooking again. :)
The only thing we changed was we doubled the recipe (all except the potatoes - we left that amount the same) and it turned out PERFECT! Hubby and kids all said it's 'comfort food'. *Ü*
This is a great recipes. I make it at least 2 of 3 times a month!
Very good and very filling!
i didnt have corcestershire but it turned out good my husband loved it but the leftovers didnt get eaten
Very good! there are several variations of this online, usually called "Shipwreck" some use sliced potatoes instead of mashed or add bacon.
So good. This is one of those weird ones that I normally wouldn't think to try. But I had extra mashed potatoes, all of the other ingredients, and this recipe had a bunch of great reviews. I browned the meat with the onion, drained, added salt, pepper, and Worcestershire. Subbed BBQ sauce for tomato sauce. I piped the potatoes on instead of spreading for a prettier top. Baked uncovered for 25 mins before adding cheese and finishing bake time.
Actually I'd give this at least 3.5 stars, but there isn't an option to do so. This was quick and easy with pretty much everything already on hand. I'm not giving this any higher though because my family just wasn't really into it. I'm thinking it's just them though...as I enjoyed it and they really haven't raved about any casserole I've made. Hmmmm
My husband and Kids LOVED this! I had no difficulty getting them to eat it! It was so EASY!!! We will definitly have this again and again!!!!!
I have made this recipe many times since I first saw it here. Both my husband and picky 11 yr old loved it!!! The one reviewer commented on it being runny. If you let it sit for awhile after taking it out of the oven it will help. Also, it is even better the next day and keeps the layers in place.
A very good recipe that is easy to make. I added extra cheese between the meat and beans and some red pepper to add a little spice.
really didn't like this. personally I made a list of improvements and in the end I had a whole different recipe. I will not make this one again!
This recipe is alright. I used homemade mashed potatoes on top and used baked beans. It was not visually that appealing and the taste was just okay. It did taste much better as leftovers though. Definatly comfort food.
This is a very quick and yummie dish! You love it!
Yummy. I will definatly make this again. I used instant mash potatoes and it turned out fine. I would suggest more seasoning, but it was great. I also used BBQ beans.
This is a keeper! Easy to make,quick to make. Perfect comfort food on cold winter nights. I followed "MaryHm" suggestions and included ranch style beans and corn to give it a more southwest flavor. I always use lots of garlic so had plenty of that in and have to say it was a hit!
easy to make and a hit with the kids. add garlic for more flavor
Yummy. My husband ate 1/2 of it. My 2 and 5 yr old daughters didnt care for much other than the cheesey potatoes. I liked it for the sheer reason it is a quick dinner. I used left over mashed potatoes from last nights dinner instead of instant.
Sorry, my husband and I just didn't particularly care for this recipe. Definitely needs more meat and less potatoes, and be sure to use firm mashed potatoes. Mine were a little runnier and it just didn't work well. If you have the time, make homemade mashed potatoes instead of boxed. Also, thought the beans gave the recipe a strange sweet taste.
Try it you will love it!
As soon as I saw the ingredients, I know my husband and my 24-year-old son would love it! I was right! I had to change the ingredients a little. I used onion powder in place of onions and left the beans out. I did not have any tomato sauce so are used some traditional spaghetti sauce instead. I also used 8 ounces of shredded cheddar cheese. I don’t cook at all and this was easy enough for me to do! Will definitely make it again and again!
I thought it was great! I cooked everything like the directions said but used Ranch Style Beans. It added alot of flavor. My husband said he wouldn't mind this on a weekly basis.
This is virtually impossible to mess up. However, I should have read Blackwell's review first. I ended up using a little more than half of the potatoes, so be prepared for leftovers just in case. Also, if you have a little extra hamburger, you could probably add it in. I barely had enough for a 9x13 pan.
Very good!
my mouth is watering I can't wait to try it
Excellent flavor for quick recipe!
I usually make a recipe as it is before I review, however I made this "Mexican style" like another reviewer suggested, using salsa instead of the tomato sauce and taco seasoning in the meat mixture. I also used baked potato slices that I had on hand, (not a fan of boxed "mashed potatoes") the dish was delicious! About to make it again for my son who didn't get any of the first batch. Hits all of my buttons - easy to make, tasty and healthy dish!
YUM! This recipie was a great twist to a personal favorite of ours--shepard's pie. Some things I changed: I added a layer of corn (to get in our serving of veggies) and I used half a can of diced tomatoes and half ketchup to mix in with the meat. I also used 1 tablespoon BBQ sauce. Great comfort food--even better the next day!
Very easy to make and very tasty! My fiance has requested that I add this to my regular recipe repertoire!
This recipe was OK though it was extremely easy. I found there were way too much potatoes so I scaled back to four cups.
My husband loved this recipe. I may use home made left over mashed potatoes next time, the instant ones seemed to make this recipe seem "thin". It would be a great recipe for a cold day though.
No, didn't work for us... Too heavy, also it had this "sweetish" taste to it that i didn't really like... Eatable though...
Our roomate loved it, but my boyfriend and I weren't too found of it. It was kind of bland and the ingredients didn't really go well together.
This was a quick and easy recipe. It is rather runny though. I would eat this with tortilla chips to give it some crunch.
I used vegan meatballs. Delicious! I was really surprised that the baked beans & Worcestershire sauce went well together. Thanks!
It wasn't bad but, as my 15 year old described it, it was "meh". All things we like but have never put into one dish before. Seemed like a good idea. Probably wouldn't make it again.
Delicious plus easy and simple to make equals a family favorite. I like to use my own baked beans.
We loved this dish! Even my picky eater loved it. My husband said that he would prefer a little less mash patatoes (and he is a mash patatoe lover) so I will try 5 cups instead of 6.
Very good! I was a bit wary about this recipe due to some of the other reviews and I wasn't really sure about baked beans with mashed potatoes, but it was great! I did drain some of the liquid from the can of Bush's Original Baked Beans but it was probably not necessary. Also, I used Betty Crocker's Four Cheese Instant Mashed Potatoes and only about 4 ounces of cheddar on top. Will definitely make this easy, tasty dish again. Thanks!
Yum! I used Ranch Style Beans, a can of corn, and added sour cream and garlic to my homemade mashed potatoes. Everyone cleaned their plate!
The family loved it. I think I will use ranch style beans next time as it was a little sweet for me but my family ate it up!
We loved it!!!!!
When I make this it came out soupy and bland. Would not make this again
Pretty good. Really good as a chip dip👌
great dish my kid loved it !!!!
This recipe is a favorite of my kids!
I made this last week, because we had all the ingredients in the house. My husband said it was quite possibly the perfect dish. One suggestion was more meat/beans and fewer potatoes.
easy & satisfying, THX!
This is one of our family favorites!
Yummy! I followed the recipe as given, but used homestyle baked beans. Hubby liked it too. Next time I will add a can of corn and garlic. I think I will try chili beans next time.
my family LUVS THIS. NO LEFTOVERS. I've had to double the recipe
I made this as a pantry cleaner,but this is way better than I expected. This is going into weekly rotation
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections