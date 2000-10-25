Cheesy Beef and Bean Bake

I have to be honest here...when I looked at the ingredients all I could think of was "yuk." BUT, I read the great reviews and needed something relatively quick for dinner, so I tried it. I apologize for anything 'bad' I ever thought about this! It's really, really good! You can't tell there are beans in it (for those of you who, like me, who "yukked" at that part) and my husband, who's a little picky but a good sport about 'new recipes' loved it, too. (He went back for 3rds that night and took the rest for lunch the next day!). It's very filling, too. The only changes were that I made my own mashed (garden) potatoes, used the canned sloppy joe sauce instead of the tomato sauce and, being a vegetarian, I used the veggie version of the ground beef. I will make this again, for sure - no "yuks" this time!