Crab Fritters

Crab fritters are fried and served with a garlic and horseradish dipping sauce. Super simple, yet elegant enough to serve to company!

By FoodieGeek

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
20 fritters
Ingredients

Directions

  • In the container of a food processor, combine the mayonnaise, mustard, horseradish, garlic, and lemon juice. Process until well blended. Transfer to a bowl, stir in chives, cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

  • Heat the oil in a heavy saucepan or deep fryer to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Stir together the hush puppy mix, milk and egg until smooth. Fold in the crab. Drop tablespoonfuls of the batter into the hot oil. Fry until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes, turning once if needed. Drain on paper towels. Serve fritters with the garlic sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
294 calories; protein 24.9g; carbohydrates 21g; fat 11.9g; cholesterol 108.2mg; sodium 991.2mg. Full Nutrition
