Crab Fritters
Crab fritters are fried and served with a garlic and horseradish dipping sauce. Super simple, yet elegant enough to serve to company!
Freaking Awesome. These are simple, easy, and maybe the best recipe on the website. I seldom make recipes without significantly more reviews and am extremely happy I tried this one. Good by themselves and with the sauce. do yourself a favor...make these and don't screw with the ingredients. I will never make regular crab cakes again after these bad boys. ( First review ever because they deserved it )Read More
Need some seasonings in the fritter mix and the sauce was ok. I will make again with some seasonings next time.Read More
Very easy, very tasty. Warning that this recipe makes A LOT! One batch is enough to take to a party. Each teaspoon full of batter puffs up to about 3 times its size.
"FANTASTIC!!"I love the sauce,too!!One of the best recipes I've gotten here!
I love this recipe. It's simple and very good. Love the sauce that goes along with the fritters. This recipe is good..you've gotta try these.
We thought this was awesome. We added more Hush Puppy mix and another egg to hold it together better while frying. That worked very well. It makes alot, will eat again tomorrow. The sauce was great. Will make this again.
changes---low fat mayo and low fat sour cream. doubled the horseradish, used 1 teaspoon crushed garlic and doubled the lemon. this combo got our noses running. we managed to catch 'em, but I will scale back next time. I rolled the crab mixture into balls then flatten 'em after browning on one side. these make PLENTY! so be careful if you want a dinner for 2. I halved the recipe and there was @ 18 nice 'uns. don't get me wrong this is a GREAT recipe. I used zatarians hush-puppy mix. oops, sauted scallions before adding to batter. this is really good stuff! I don't understand why more folks haven't tried this....
I made these for a Halloween party....they were awesome!!!! They were gone within 10 minutes. Will be making these for my upcoming holiday parties.
very good. followed the recipe to the tee! i love the sauce too. definately a remaker!
This was the first fried food I've ever cooked and it turned out wonderfully! It was also pretty good the day after! The sauce is amazing and I don't recommend making any adjustments to it. I had an issue with the batter being really soupy...I'm not sure if it's suppossed to be like that or not, but it still tasted fine.
Best ever.
This was super easy to make and the whole family liked it, even my young kids. I tried two grocery stores, but couldn't find hush puppy mix so I just used Fish N Chips batter mix. Turned out great. Kids wouldn't do the sauce, but they liked it with ranch dressing instead!!
I made this exactly as written and it was amazing! I served it as an appetizer for the family holiday party and every raved about it. This is a keeper! Thanks for sharing!
I have 4 teens and a houseful of their friends were over to watch a ballgame. I made these for them to snack on and the kids went wild for them. Now, my kids want them all the time. Thanks for the recipe!
Just made these last nigh for dinner, and they wer amazing!! Not too friendly for the waistline, but we'll definitely make these again for a treat, the dipping sauce is the perfect flavour for these tasty little fritters too :)
These are truly restaurant quality crab fritters.
these were so simple and delicious! i served them as an appetizer with the sauce. the sauce is also wonderful!
I made this for 4th of July. It was super easy to make and they disappeared quickly.
This sauce recipe was a major plus !!!!
Very good recipe, thru came out delicious
This recipe was quick, easy and tasted fantastic.
These are great! I didn't have hush puppy mix so I used Bisquick instead. I also added another egg and some salt and pepper into the dough. Worked great.
I have made these twice. The first time I followed as directed and it lacked flavor big time. I wasn't too sure I would make it again. The second time I added old bay seasoning to the crab mixture and they tasted MUCH better. I will continue to make this recipe until I tweek it to my liking.
The fritters are amazing and so is the sauce. The whole family devours them. If I could give it extra stars I would.
