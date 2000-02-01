Tomato-Smothered Pork Chops

These are sauteed pork chops smothered in a tomato sauce with fresh onion and bell pepper. It's a fairly quick and simple recipe. Try serving with rice.

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat enough oil to just cover the bottom of a large skillet over medium high heat. Dredge the pork chops in flour, add to pan and brown well on both sides. Remove chops and set aside.

  • Add the onion and bell pepper and cook and stir for 5 minutes, or until almost tender. Return pork chops to skillet and pour in the tomato sauce. Allow the sauce to start bubbling and then reduce heat to low.

  • Simmer for 30 minutes and season with garlic powder, salt and pepper to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
143 calories; protein 12.3g; carbohydrates 9.6g; fat 6.5g; cholesterol 33.6mg; sodium 573.1mg. Full Nutrition
