Tomato-Smothered Pork Chops
These are sauteed pork chops smothered in a tomato sauce with fresh onion and bell pepper. It's a fairly quick and simple recipe. Try serving with rice.
I have made this recipe for years but I add a can of Cream of Mushroom soup and serve it over rice. It's great made with chicken.Read More
I agree with other reviewers that this is a little bland. I think that brining the chop prior to flouring it and cooking it would make it much juicier and give it more flavor. For brining I usually use a warm water solution of salt, brown sugar, 4-5 cloves of garlic (pressed or minced) and maybe a 1/2 a tablespoon of pepper. This adds a huge amount of flavor to the pork. I highly recommend it.Read More
I modifed this slightly. Since I was already using the oven, after sauteeing the onions and peppers I transfered everything to an oven proof dish and baked it for about 30mins at 350 oC They came out really moist and my husbandand really loved them.
Kinda bland, this way. If you like more flavor try adding my families recipe which includes, cumin, cilantro,garlic powder to taste. Serve with mashed potatoes,rice or cooked noodles.
Wonderful and flavorful recipe Charmaine. I did add my own seasonings and also placed about a cup of uncooked rice right into the mixture (with a bit of water) The rice absorbed the wonderful sauce and the chops came out moist and tender.
I made this recipe with fresh garlic, and stewed tomato's. I used an 8oz can of tomato sauce and crushed stewed tomatos. My whole family loved it!
I LOVED this recipe, albeit with a few modifications. I mixed together a 8 oz can of tomato sauce with a can of Rotel. After I browned the pork chops and sauteed the veggies (I added a TBSP or so of garlic) I put them in a 2 QT casserole dish, poured the tomato mixture over the top, put the lid on an baked it in the preheated oven at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. The dish was extremely flavorful and filling. I served it over rice. I will keep this on my regular rotation. Thanks for the recipe Charmaine!
These were quite good and easy to make. In fact, I put all of the ingredients into a crock-pot and let them cook all day. I served the chopes & sauce over cooked egg noodles. Hubby liked it.
This was very good and easy to put together at the last minute. I ended up with too much sauce and nothing to eat it with. Next time I'll serve it with a lot of rice.
We enjoyed this meal! I used 8 oz tomato sauce and 7 oz salsa instead of all tomato sauce and 3 cloves minced fresh garlic. Also added garlic and onion powder & black pepper to the flour. Great as leftovers, too.
We really liked this a lot. However, I did use fresh garlic and added it when I was sauteeing the onions and peppers. I also added Italian spices to the sauce which gave it an extra zip.
This is an old family favorite. I use a can of condensed tomato soup instead of the tomato sauce. Pork chops are always extremely tender.
Incredibly tasty. I used provence flavored oil and garlic instead of peppers. I also used marinara sauce. It was very good.
I'm always looking for something quick and easy and this was perfect! I used tomato sauce with garlic in it to add a little extra taste. As for the kids....they're not especially fond of bell peppers, so I sliced them very thin. They almost disappear after cooking.
My mother's friend used to make this for me when I was a child and stayed at her house. It's delicious and an awesome comfort food.
This recipe came to my rescue when I needed something quick, healthy (I used lean boneless loin chops), and pleasing in presentation. Being a purist when it comes to garlic, I threw in the real stuff with the onions/peppers instead of the powder.
I thought this was great. I guess I don't have a large enough skillet cause only 2 chops fit in mine. I took another reviewers note and added garlic and onion powder to the flour. I added fresh garlic to the bell pepper and onion mixture, put the tomato sauce in a bowl and added garlic and onion powder salt and pepper. It came out great. Gave 4 stars because husband thought the meat wasn't tasty enough. He loved sauce though. Will definitely make again.
Was terrific. Everyone love it. Great taste.
Not good at all. The chops were dry, the sauce was bland. I followed some of the others' suggestions by adding fresh herbs and fresh garlic, but it did not help. This one won't make a second appearance on my table. Sorry.
This was very good. Light and tasty. I used minced garlic instead of powder. We served it with orzo. Would be good over mashed potatoes or noodles.
I have been on this site for years, this is my first review. I LOVED this recipe! I made a few changes that made this awesome - -Use thick cut chops - Do not dredge p.c. with flour, just brown lightly Remove from pan and add chopped onion and below additions: -use a garlic clove (minced, not powder) -no bell pepper, used 8 oz canned mushrooms in with garlic and onion In bowl mix tomato sauce with below additions - add 2 tbs Basalmic Vinegar in the tomato sauce - add 1/2 dried basil - add 1/4 dried oregano Add browned Pork Chops, onion mixture, and sauce mixture to crockpot and cook on LOW 5-6 hours depending on thickness of chops! Served with jasmin rice. YUM-O!
This is a great recipe. The chops come out very tender. They do not however, need to cook for 30 min, more like 15 min. I used another reveiwers suggestion and soaked them in a brine first. I think that this helped them be more tender, as well as more flavorful.
Excellent, fairly easy recipe. Considering my family will usually only eat pork chops made one of two ways, this was quite a departure, and they loved it! Also quite quick and easy.
A different way to serve pork chops. I'd say it's an average dish, nothing spectacular.
Nice tasty and easy dinner main course.
I gave it 3 stars because the chops were tender and I like onion and peppers; however, it was not only bland but there was way too much sauce. Next time, I'll use diced tomato and punch up the flavor with some oregano and fresh garlic.
Quick and easy recipe. Great for weekdays. Pork chops turned out very tender and juicy. Great taste!
This recipe was very easy and very tasty. My husband and kids enjoyed it and I will definitely make it again. (I used fresh garlic instead of powdered)
This was average, at best. The sauce did nothing for the pork chops. I don't know that this is something I would even be willing to try again with adjustments in hopes of a better outcome.
SIMPLE,BUT PRETTY ON THE PLATE AND THAT'S HALF THE BATTLE
OK weekday meal, needs garlic
I made this in the crock pot and it turned out very good. I will make it again.
I have used a recipe almost exactly like this one, and it resulted in extremely tender, tasty pork chops. I serve is with orange glazed carrots and a side salad.
Excellent quick recipe for tender chops. Reminds me of a recipe I have for swiss steak. Don't skimp on the salt & pepper, it needs it. Make plenty of mashed potatoes for all of that tomato gravy!
was very good I put in some Italian seasoning . I served it with mashed potatoes and corn.
Very tasty, served with rice and string beans, this makes a nice meal
This is similar to a pork chop recipe my dad makes. His is better :) I seasoned the pork chops and let them marinade in liquid smoke and woozy sauce. I used italian stewed tomatoes instead of tomato sauce. I thickened the sauce at the end with a T. of flour. I think it would have tasted better if I had used thinner pork chops.
I thought this recipe was excellent. I served with rice, the sauce and rice go very well together. I used bone-in pork chops, next time I'll use boneless! But very good and I plan on making again!
Very bland. Added cilantro and basil. Added a little sugar to try and cut the tomato a bit. Thanks for sharing - I may try again sometime and try some different spices.
This was a great and easy recipie. I used fresh garlic instead of the garlic powder and added it when you add the peppers and onions. It was a hit at my house!
Fast and easy, but not very tasty.
It is a recipe I will make again, but next time I will use boneless prk chops.
really enjoyed this recipe - did make the following changes as others suggested - added minced garlic along with the peppers and onions, also added cilantro and sugar as suggested and served over mashed potatoes. Only cooked pork chops about 20 minutes instead of the 30 minutes suggested and they were very tender. Excellent!
I browned the pork (boneless) on stovetop, then baked them with the sauce at 350 for 30 mins. It was pretty good. I think it needed more like three peppers instead of one. I agree, it was a little bland. But my husband liked this recipe and did ask me to make it again.
This meal was extremely easy to make and it was absolutely delicious. The pork chops were very tender. My family loved it.
Didn't think this was all that spectacular, but it was good. Will probably make it again. I gave it an extra star for how easy and quick it is for a weeknight dinner.
Very good. I made this tonight for my family. My 6 and 7 year old loved it. I added Italian Seasonings to the flour and served over speghetti. An excellent meal that Has made it's way to my recipe box. Thanks for sharing this!
This recipe was just okay. The pork wasn't as juicy and tender as I hoped it would be. However, it was quick and easy to make.
This was very good and very easy!! Thanks
LOVED IT! I cooked this like another suggested in the oven at 350 for 30 mins. I smothered the pork in a tomato basil sauce and added some broccoli to the sauce. I did not have peppers on hand, but it did not matter. I sprinkled mozz. cheese on top 5 mins before it was done and served it over pasta...pork parmesan!!!
This was fabulous!! I used diced tomatoes instead of tomato sauce and I added a few cloves of garlic with the onions and peppers...it turned out fantastic!
It was just ok. I didn't flour the chops before searing them.
This was a very easy recipe to prepare. I used a jar of diced tomates in place of the tomato sauce, also minced dried onion since I didn't have any fresh on hand. I also added some hot sauce for zing, about 5 drops, could have used more and will next time. Will try this one again.
My family ate this up quickly. Husband said its a keeper. My only change: I used traditional style spaghetti sauce instead of reg. tomato sauce and it added a nice flavor.
Made it tonight including KATHERNIKO's suggestions. Everybody love it!
I really like this dish. I added lots of garlic and found the flavour wasn't bland at all. It's a nice easy weeknight dish that my whole family will eat.
Easy, quick and my husband loved it. I omitted dredging n flour and it made no difference. I added uncooked rice right in (with 3/4 cup of water) and it came out when bderfully. This will be part of the rotation.
We very much enjoyed this recipe. I followed the advice of several reviewers to up the amount of spice, and the dish turned out very tasty, with family members going back for seconds. My results may have been influenced by the fact that I used what are called here neck chops - they are thinner and have a small bone. I also used my own tomato sauce, made from tomatoes from our garden and frozen. I also added two more bell peppers, one red and one green. Served with rice, as suggested. Will definitely make again. For the recipe review police - please note that I will rarely make the recipe exactly as stated, if I can see that improvements suggested by other reviewers sound good to me. I am not a professional reviewer, and feel that my first obligation is to serve good food to my family to the best of my abilities. However, I never review recipes I have changed and didn't like the results.
Very easy and quick!
