Tomato-Smothered Pork Chops

We very much enjoyed this recipe. I followed the advice of several reviewers to up the amount of spice, and the dish turned out very tasty, with family members going back for seconds. My results may have been influenced by the fact that I used what are called here neck chops - they are thinner and have a small bone. I also used my own tomato sauce, made from tomatoes from our garden and frozen. I also added two more bell peppers, one red and one green. Served with rice, as suggested. Will definitely make again. For the recipe review police - please note that I will rarely make the recipe exactly as stated, if I can see that improvements suggested by other reviewers sound good to me. I am not a professional reviewer, and feel that my first obligation is to serve good food to my family to the best of my abilities. However, I never review recipes I have changed and didn't like the results.