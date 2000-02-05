Buttermilk Honey Bread

4.4
58 Ratings
  • 5 39
  • 4 12
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 3

A tangy and delicious bread. I have gotten compliments on this bread wherever I take it!

Recipe by Kathleen Lloyd

Gallery
10 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr 40 mins
total:
2 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 loaves
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small mixing bowl, dissolve yeast and sugar in the warm water. Let stand until creamy, about 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Combine buttermilk, butter, honey and the yeast mixture in a large mixing bowl. Add salt and two cups of the flour. Whisk well to combine. Add the remaining flour, 1/2 cup at a time, mixing well with a wooden spoon after each addition. When the dough has pulled together, turn it out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth and supple, about 6 minutes.

  • Lightly oil a large mixing bowl, place the dough in the bowl and turn to coat with oil. Cover with a damp cloth and put in a warm place to rise until doubled in volume, about 1 hour.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees F).

  • Deflate the dough and turn it out onto a lightly floured surface. Divide the dough into two equal pieces and form into loaves. Place the loaves into two lightly greased 9x5 inch loaf pans. Cover with a damp cloth and let rise until doubled in volume, about 40 minutes.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for about 30 minutes or until the tops are golden and the bottoms of the loaves sound hollow when tapped.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
148 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 29.1g; fat 1.4g; cholesterol 3.2mg; sodium 307.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022