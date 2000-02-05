Buttermilk Honey Bread

I made a small bread for dinner using a quarter of each of the ingredients, and it was very yummy! I especially LOVED the crust on this, crunchy, while not being to hard. I personally thought the flavour of honey maybe could have been a little more profound (next time ill try using a stronger flavoured honey), but it was mildly sweet without being overly sweet. It is a bit of a dense bread and at first I was afraid it wouldn't rise since it seemed to stay the same ammount even after sitting in a warm spot for an hour. one thing I would recommend though is to oil the bowl the bread is rising in just LIGHTLY, i think that may have something to do with it.