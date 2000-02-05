Buttermilk Honey Bread
A tangy and delicious bread. I have gotten compliments on this bread wherever I take it!
This is a great bread. I bake approx. 30 loafs of bread a week for local farmers market. And this is a favorite. I think it's a really soft, moist bread. I've been baking it for 2 years now and this is one recipe that I find unreplaceable. Thank you Kathleen for such a wonderful bread recipe.
I tried making this and followed the recipe exactly but the dough refused to form-I ended up throwing it all out-
I love it! It makes wonderful sandwich bread. (It's not sweet.) I am a novice baker, and the dough has risen for me both times (i'm making it right now w/ 2c wheat flour). It's such a great recipe, I would definitely recommend trying it! If the yeast is good and the water is only slightly warmer than wrist-temp, it should work. Good luck!
This bread is fabulous. I have made it by hand several times, and every time it comes out picture perfect. The recipe calls says 375F but doesn't give a time. If you want a dark brown crust (see the pic I've uploaded for this recipe), that was for 30 minutes at 375. This last time I took it out at 26 minutes and it was not quite as dark brown (of course). Regardless of 24-30 min baking time, the inside is sweet, tasty and just outright delicious. Made this last week for Christmas, served with butter and Crock Pot apple butter and it was flat out off the chart. Fantastic recipe.
Very tasty bread, makes yummy french toast. Sometimes I add a bit more sugar.
This is a very simple, easy-to-follow recipe. The bread is dense and not suitable for regular sandwiches, but is lovely along side saucy dishes and soups.
This is my favorite bread recipe.
Unlike some other reviewers, my bread rose nice and tall. In fact, therefore, the resulting bread turned out to be a little softer, a little fluffier, than the denser bread I prefer. But since this was intended tp be a basic, white sandwich bread for Hubs, it was just what I needed. I feel good knowing there's a little extra nutrition in the bread because of the buttermilk, but tastebuds can't detect it. I prepared the dough in my bread machine, then proceeded with the remainder of the recipe as directed.
I made this recipe twice, following the recipe exactly both times, even checking the temperture on the warm water with a liquid thermometer. The yeast was fresh. The bread will not rise at all. I am deleting this recipe. Sounds good, probably would taste good, if it worked.
This is a great reecipe... My loaves last barely a day here...
Wonderful bread. Stays moist for days. I'm going to make this bread into rolls for Thanksgiving. Thank you!
Delicious! Came out perfect! It is a very heavy and thick bread though. But still delicious!
This is a *perfect* sandwich bread ... I substituted 1 cup of whole wheat flour for the regular, but, other than that, followed to the letter ... it is just wonderful ... dense enough to slice, but not hard or too dry/course or anything like that ... my SO and I are trying to get off of store-bought sandwich bread, so we've been experimenting for a few weeks, to find a winner or two, and this is one of them ... oh, btw, I used my bread machine to mix the dough, but I baked the loaf (I cut the recipe in half, to get only one loaf) in the oven ... looked just like the photo! Thanks!
A very good basic bread recipe, esp. one to make by traditional methods (I despise breadmakers!) Even with a few adjustments to account for my lack of actual buttermilk (combined 1 Tbs. lemon juice with milk and let sit for 5 minutes before using), it came out with a sweet and tangy flavor. The only advice I would give to others is to adjust the rising times based on how your actual dough is doing. Mine took a little longer than suggested, most likely due to a less than warm kitchen!
I adapted this for kneading in a Kitchenaid 11 cup food processor with the dough blade. I found that they asked for too much flour and had to add water to get a dough. Other than that this bread came out great: Golden brown, medium thickness crust, popped right out of the pan with no force, perfect rise and density. I would have liked it if it were a little more tangy, but I used the buttermilk powder, so that may have decreased the quality.
I read the reviews, and I had no difficulty at all with the bread rising. I used 6 cups of flour, and the dough was very easy to work with. When I was taking the loaves out of the oven, I definitely could smell the honey, but could not taste it in the bread. Yes, there is a little bit of a tang from the buttermilk, it did bake up nicely, and the texture is OK, it's just not exactly what I was looking for today. Thanks, Kathleen, for sharing your recipe.
One word: Wow! Anyone looking for a good bread recipe should try this one. Thanks Kathleen!
Great recipe. However, you will need to adjust slightly for altitude if you're at a higher altitude. I'm in Denver, and I had to add just under a 1/4 cup buttermilk (I make a half recipe, add just under 1/2 cup buttermilk for the full recipe). Otherwise it seems a bit dry, and you may have trouble getting the dough to form together, but that's not unusual with high-altitude baking.
This was a great recipe! It was easy to make and tastes great. My family loved it. The next time I make it I might add just a bit more honey. I will be making this again soon!
This was really good and easy to make! Thank you for the amazing recipe!
I made rolls out of this recipe and it turned out very good tasting. I thank you for making it available to everyone.
Wow! Great bread! I followed the recipe, but in the middle of it realized I only had 2.5 cups of flour, so I had to use whole wheat to make up the difference. I ended up adding only 3.5 cups ww flour, and a bit more water. The dough rose beautifully and baked perfectly. It was supposed to be for dinner, but the aroma got the best of me, and I had to have a slice early! Will definitely make again!
This recipe is awesome no matter what you put on it! It reminds me of bread my mom used to make on the hot days of summer in Georgia. Not too sweet, has a nice tangy flavor from the buttermilk and is just plain fabulous in my families book. Thank you for just a wonderful recipe :)
I will preface this review by saying I make bread approx. 2 times a week. The flavor of this bread for a white bread was good: slightly sweet, slightly tart. The texture however is much more dense then other white bread recipes I have tried in the past. As for making the bread, the moisture to flour ratio seems off in this recipe. I added 6 cups (not 6.5) and it still seemed like too much flour. Due to a cool kitchen (70F) I added an additional hour to the first rise, and two hours to the second rise. I still felt that this wasn't enough. I think that the flour/moisture ratio in addition to my cool kitchen affected the rise. Overall the flavor wasn't bad but I prefer a bread that isn't so dense.
My first attempt at making bread and it was wonderful! I will definitely keep this one in my recipe box!
Great recipe! My first attempt with bread. My husband was very impressed and the kids love it.
Super recipe! Made it twice already. Served it warm with honey butter.
Good recipe for anyone who likes to bake bread. Only used 6 cups flour, also used buttermilk powder with water, and was fine. The baking time stated 30 min, I took it out then, but when I cut it, it was a bit gooey in the center of one loaf, so next time I will bake 35 min or so. Great taste and texture. Will surely make again.
The only change I made was just a tad less flour and using two full packages of yeast instead of 1 and a half. I had no trouble with having it rise -- in fact, it was super puffy! Have not yet tasted it yet, but it sure smells great!!!
This was very good--moist and flavorful. I used half white whole wheat flour and exchanged half of the butter with oil.
This recipe has never failed me. It has come out perfect every time and everyone always wants the recipe. Sure it's fattening and it may take three hours, but it is SO worth it. It's great with homemade honey butter. Delicious!!
Pretty good bread. Has a bit of a sourdough taste to it, when all is said and done. It's relatively hearty for a white bread, as well. I may try adding a bit of ww flour instead of some of the white flour next time. Freezes great as well. Thanks for the recipe!
making bread is just trail and error, sometimes it takes time before you get it just right. great bread recipe, very creative. delish....
I thought this was a delicious tasting bread but a little dense, as it didn't rise a great deal. I only added 1 teaspoon salt because I used salted butter, and I used between 1/4-1/2 cup less flour. I might use a bit more yeast next time. Will definitely make great toast!
I made it in a stand mixer and kneaded it for five minutes after it came together. I used SAF instant active yeast and King Arthur’s unbleached all-purpose flour. The yeast resulted in a faster rise and I didn’t need all the flour. I have noticed I don’t use as much flour when I use King Arthur flours. I forgot that to add the butter. This may have affected the amount of flour I had left over as well. I used two 8-inch loaf pans instead of the 9-inch pans recommended in the recipe. I turned the loaves after 20 minutes of baking. I then placed the unmolded loaves in the oven for an additional four minutes to further crisp the crust. I like a crunchy crust. (I also threw a few ice cubes in the oven prior to baking the bread to create steam.) I have made this bread before and still love it. The texture is a nice soft crumb. It is great plain or toasted.
It was a great recipe, but I used no water, just replaced all liquids with the fresh buttermilk from when I made a batch of homemade butter. Used half the salt, and a little more honey and sugar. Made two nice sandwich loaves.
Love this bread I bake all our bread. This recipe is easy and taste great.
Nice texture. Not sure if I really like the "tang" of the buttermilk (aka 1.5C milk w/1.5T of vinegar). Used 2 packets of yeast (I don't want a half packet sitting around).
I'll be pinning this and baking it again. Two perfect loaves of soft white bread.
I made this recipe exactly as written. It was easy and very tasty. It made a dense loaf with a chewy crust which is what I prefer. I'll definitely be making this again.
Hubby loves this recipe. It is definitely worth the work. Nice and firm but not tough. Great to make with soups. Takes a little work to make but bread usually is unless using a bread machine, lol.
I really like this bread a lot. I make it with my kitchen aid mixer with the dough hook so I don't have to kneed it at all. It takes a lot longer for it to rise than it says but with patience it will get there. Can this be corrected with more yeast or less flour? I am new at yeast breads. In my oven it takes exactly 35 min. to bake. Thanks for the recipe.
Didn't rise as much as I like. Taste was okay but I'll keep looking for "the perfect white/buttermilk recipe"
This was a good recipe, good flavor. However, I don't know that much about bread baking, there was no way I was going to get all 6 cups of flour into the dough. I only squeezed in 4 1/2. Still turned out fine after my many mistakes and is good. I don't think I found it as anything special myself.
Very tender, excellent crumb! Didn't change a thing, was a big hit at potluck and home!
This is my first time ever making a bread using yeast! It was a hit with my friends and paired nicely with a hot spinach and artichoke dip for game night. The only change I made was whisking the salt into the 2 cups flour before adding it to the yeast mixture.
I won't be making this again. I made two separate batches and followed the recipe exactly both times but both times the dough barely rose so the loaves were really dense. There was nothing impressive about the flavor, either.
This is very good warm. I can't wait to turn some of this into French toast. Edit: As good as this is fresh from the oven, it's even better the second day.
I loved the hint of buttermilk. I subbed 2 cups of whole wheat and added 2 Tbs of Vital Wheat Gluten. I wanted a crustier loaf so I spritzed the oven with water when I put the loafs in and again at the 5 minute mark. My loaves took exactly 25 minutes to bake. The next time that I make this I will proof the yeast in the larger bowl, there's no need to start it in a smaller one and than transfer it to a larger one. Thanks for sharing.
I had intended to take pictures of this bread after it was baked, but I never had the opportunity. My 11 and 12 year olds tore into this bread when it was barely out of the oven! I prepared the recipe just as written, scaled down to make a single loaf (first mistake, haha). The crust was soft, crumb just right for sandwiches or toast and smells amazing! I used my Kitchenaid with the dough hook for most of the kneading. Thanks for the great recipe!
I made a small bread for dinner using a quarter of each of the ingredients, and it was very yummy! I especially LOVED the crust on this, crunchy, while not being to hard. I personally thought the flavour of honey maybe could have been a little more profound (next time ill try using a stronger flavoured honey), but it was mildly sweet without being overly sweet. It is a bit of a dense bread and at first I was afraid it wouldn't rise since it seemed to stay the same ammount even after sitting in a warm spot for an hour. one thing I would recommend though is to oil the bowl the bread is rising in just LIGHTLY, i think that may have something to do with it.
I did not change a thing...this bread is very good. I love it toasted!!!
